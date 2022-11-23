  • Home
  • Houston
  • The Rouxpour Memorial City - Memorial City
The Rouxpour Memorial City Memorial City

No reviews yet

303 Memorial City Mall #604

Houston, TX 77024

Order Again

Salads (RP)

Salad Rouxpour

$21.00

Ahi Tuna Salad*

$22.00

Spring Shrimp Salad

$22.00

Candied Pecan Chicken Salad

$20.00

Side House Salad

$9.00

Side Caesar Salad

$9.00

Side Wedge Salad

$9.00

Side Salad Rouxpour

$9.00

Appetizers (RP)

Cajun Deviled Eggs

$11.00

NOLA BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

Steak Rowley

$39.00

Shrimp & Crawfish Fondue

$20.00

Tuna Crudo*

$18.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$20.00

Boudin Stuffed Jalapenos

$14.00

Boudin Link

$12.00

Boudin Balls

$13.00

Crab Cakes

$23.00

1/2 Dozen Boiled Shrimp

$16.00

Dozen Boiled Shrimp

$26.00

Crab Fingers

$15.00

Entrees (RP)

Redfish

$38.00

Boudin Stuffed Chicken

$30.00

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$36.00

Mahi Opelousas

$30.00

Stuffed Shrimp Rouxpour

$28.00

Bayou Pork Ribeye

$32.00

Ribeye Rouxpour*

$52.00

Filet Mignon*

$52.00

Lafitte Salmon

$29.00

Zydeco Chicken

$27.00

Fried Seafood Platter

$36.00

Sandwiches (RP)

Shrimp Po'Boy

$22.00

Chicken Po'Boy

$22.00

Catfish Po'Boy

$22.00

Oyster Po'Boy

$24.00

Three Napkin Po'Boy

$22.00

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Mack Daddy's Hangover Burger*

$22.00

Build Your Own Burger*

$15.00

Pastas (RP)

Creamy Pasta Rouxpour

$26.00

Shrimp Linguine

$26.00

Pasta Rosa

$28.00

Veggie Pasta

$22.00

Dessert

Cheesecake Rouxpour

$10.00

Crescent City Crème Brûlée

$10.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Bananas Foster

$10.00

Big Easy Duo

$18.00

Kids Menu

Gavin's Mac 'n Cheese

$6.99

Noodles with Butter Sauce

$6.99

Chicken Strips

$6.99

Fish Sticks

$6.99

Fried Shrimp

$6.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Holiday Appetizers

Cup Smoked Duck Gumbo

$11.00

Bowl Smoked Duck Gumbo

$22.00

Holiday Entrees

Chilean Sea Bass

$48.00

Holiday Desserts

Triple Chocolate Cake

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

303 Memorial City Mall #604, Houston, TX 77024

