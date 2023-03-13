The SHED
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are looking to create a friendly, inviting environment to gather with family and friends while enjoying a great meal, a wide selection of craft beer and creative cocktails or liquors. Our goal is to use the freshest possible ingredients and to source locally whenever possible. We hope you will come join us and looking forward to serving you and the rest of the community.
Location
342 East Central Street, Franklin, MA 02038
Gallery