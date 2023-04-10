Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Skinny Pancake - Montpelier

review star

No reviews yet

89 Main Street

Montpelier, VT 05601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Veggie Monster
Breakfast Burrito
Early Riser


Specials!

French Toast Sat & Sunday

$11.00Out of stock

Crepes Benedict With Asparagus Sat & Sunday

$11.00Out of stock

Crepes Benedict With Ham Sat & Sun

$11.00Out of stock

What's Up Doc

$10.89

Buffalo Chicken Crepe

$14.89

Breakfast All Day

Noah's Ark

Noah's Ark

$13.44

Two eggs any style, two pieces of bacon or sausage and two frumpled cinnamon sugar sweet crepes with a side of VT maple syrup

Early Riser

Early Riser

$8.89

Two eggs and cheddar cheddar in a crepe

Breakfast Burrito

$13.49

VT Black bean medley, scrambled eggs and cheddar cheese rolled in a scallion crepe, served with sides of ranchero sauce and cilantro-lime sour cream.

Breakfast Monster

$13.49

Egg, cheddar cheese, spinach, caramelized onion, roasted squash, and basil-sunflower seed pesto in a crepe

Breakfast Sammy

$10.49

Egg, cheddar cheese, pesto mayo on a local bun with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or spinach

Blueberry Frumple Cake

$7.29

A frumpled sweet crepe topped with VT blueberry compote

Deja Vu

$13.49

Crumbled breakfast sausage, egg, VT apples, cheddar cheese in a savory crepe served with a side of local maple syrup

Two Eggs

$4.49

Side Bacon

$4.49

Side Pork Sausage

$4.49

Side Toast

$4.49

Homefries

$6.49

Seasoned and served with a side of ketchup

Side Maple Syrup

$2.00

Sweet Crepes

SugarShack

$6.49

Local maple sugar and melted Cabot butter with a side of VT maple syrup

MatchMaker

MatchMaker

$11.49

Fresh pears with chocolate hazelnut spread in a crepe served with a side of whipped cream

Choco Monkey

Choco Monkey

$10.49

Chocolate hazelnut spread and organic banana served with a side of whipped cream

Choco Nutty

Choco Nutty

$7.89

Chocolate hazelnut spread with a side of whipped cream

PBB&Bee

$10.89

Peanut butter and organic topped with a drizzle of local honey and served with a side of whipped cream

Hot Apple Crumble

$11.89

VT apple compote and toasted streusel wrapped in a crepe and served with a side of local ice cream and whipped cream.

Blueberry Pie

$11.89

A frumpled sweet crepe topped with toasted streusel, VT blueberry compote, and served wtih a side of local ice cream and whipped cream.

Savory Crepes

The Vegan

The Vegan

$12.89

House-made seitan (contains gluten), vegan pesto mayo, spinach, roasted squash, and caramelized onions served in a gluten and dairy free buckwheat crepe

Veggie Monster

Veggie Monster

$12.49

Cheddar, spinach, roasted squash, caramelized onions, and basil-sunflower seed pesto

Popeye

$8.89

Baby spinach and Cabot cheddar cheese.

Apples & Brie

$11.89

Local apples, creamy brie and VT blueberry compote

Johnny Crepe

$14.89

Braised VT pork, maple BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, and Cabot cheddar in a cornmeal crepe with a side of local slaw

Lumberjack

$12.29

Ham and cheddar cheese in a crepe

Cheesy Chicken Pesto

$14.29

Roasted chicken, basil sunflower seed pesto, caramelized onions, VT mozzarella and cheddar cheese

The Chicken Bacon Rancher

$14.49

Roasted chicken, bacon, caramelized onions, housemade ranch, and cheddar cheese

K-Pop

$14.89

VT braised beef, local kimchi, and creamy Korean style BBQ sauce in a scallion crepe with a side of cilantro soy dipping sauce

Sides & Salads

Skinny Fries

$6.89

Hand-cut potatoes served with your choice of ketchup or pesto mayo

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.29

Served with your choice of ketchup or pesto mayo

Vegan Poutine

$12.89

Fries topped with vegan vegetable gravy and vegan cheese

Poutine with Seoul

$12.89

Fries topped with VT cheese curds, local kimchi, creamy Korean BBQ sauce, and hot crispy oil

Poutine

$12.49Out of stock

Fries topped with local cheese curds and Screamin' Ridge Farm gravy

Beets & Sweets

$6.29

Roasted beets and sweet potatoes with VT chevre and local honey drizzle

Hash Purples

$6.89

Shredded beet and carrot patties, fried, and served with a side of ranch

Thai Salad

$13.49

Organic mixed greens, braised local beef, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and sesame seeds tossed with a Thai style dressed and cilantro

Side Eat Your Greens

$5.89

Organic mixed greens VT apples, roasted squash, golden raisins, toasted pumpkin seeds, and local chèvre tossed in our maple pesto vinaigrette

Side Garden Salad

$5.89

Organic mixed greens, carrots, beets, cucumber and tomato tossed in our housemade ranch

2 Frumple Cakes

$4.89

Eat Your Greens

$12.49

Organic mixed greens VT apples, roasted squash, golden raisins, toasted pumpkin seeds, and local chèvre tossed in our maple pesto vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$10.29

Organic mixed greens, carrots, beets, cucumber and tomato tossed in our housemade

Buns & Breads

SP Smash Burger

$14.49

Beef Patty, cheddar cheese, maple onion jam and our SP sauce on a local bun

The Good Juju

$14.49

House made black bean burger patty, cheddar cheese, slaw, and chipotle mayo on a local bun.

All Day Burrito

$14.89

Your choice of chicken or seitan, cheddar cheese, black bean mix, and slaw rolled up in a scallion crepe with a side of ranchero sauce and cilantro-lime sour cream

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Crepe

$7.49

Melted cheddar cheese in a savory crepe

Green Mountain

$8.29

Local apples and cheddar cheese in a savory crepe

Kids' Burger

$10.89

Your choice of beef or black bean burger with a side of fries

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.89

3 chicken tenders with a basket of fries, dipping sauce, and a pickle

Milkshakes!

Made with Vermont Dairy. Any milkshake can be made vegan!

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.49

Chocolate-Hazelnut Milkshake

$6.49

Maple Milkshake

$6.49

Vegan Vanilla Milkshake

$6.89

Vegan Maple Milkshake

$6.89

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.49

Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.25
Chai

Chai

$4.75
Milk

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Cider

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.25
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.25
San Pellegrino - 750 ml Bottle

San Pellegrino - 750 ml Bottle

$5.00

San Pellegrino - Glass

$3.00
Latte

Latte

$4.75
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75
Americano

Americano

$3.75
Cafe au Lait

Cafe au Lait

$4.00
Cafe Breve

Cafe Breve

$4.25
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.30
Red Eye

Red Eye

$5.50
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

Matcha Latte

$5.25

London Fog

$5.00
Maine Root Root Beer

Maine Root Root Beer

$3.50
Boylan's Diet Cola

Boylan's Diet Cola

$3.50

Maine Root Ginger Brew

$3.25Out of stock

Yerba Mate

$5.00

Yerba Clean Special!

$3.50Out of stock

Lemon Lime Soda

$3.50

Blueberry Social Kombucha

$4.75Out of stock

Yerba Mate (8oz)

$4.50

Upstate CBD Black Cherry

$5.00

Sprindrift

$4.00

Mandarin Seltzer

$3.00

Pomegranite Seltzer

$3.00

Black Cherry Seltzer

$3.00

Strawberry Seltzer

$3.00
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Love local. The Skinny Pancake is on a mission to change the world by building a safer, healthier and more delicious food shed while creating everyday enjoyment that is both fun and affordable. Please join us.

Website

Location

89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05601

Directions

