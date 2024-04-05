The Soul Food Bistro - Westside 5310 Lenox Ave suite 1

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Chops
Candied Yams
Slow Braised Oxtails

Salads

Small Carrot and Raisin Salad

$3.99

Carrots and raisins blended into a tasty salad

Large Carrot and Raisin Salad

$7.99

Carrots and raisins blended into a tasty salad

Small Chicken Salad

$3.99

Made with chicken breast, grapes and nuts

Large Chicken Salad

$8.99

Small Cole Slaw

$3.99

Large Cole Slaw

$6.99

Small Crab Meat Pasta Salad

$3.99

Creamy mixture of imitation crab meat and pasta

Large Crab Meat Pasta Salad

$8.99

Small Cucumber Onion and Tomato Salad

$3.99

Zesty salad made with cucumber, onion and tomatoes

Large Cucumber Onion and Tomato Salad

$7.99

Small Fresh Fruit Salad

$3.99

Fresh seasonal fruit chopped daily

Large Fresh Fruit Salad

$7.99

Small Potato Salad

$3.99

Served cold, mixed with onions, relish and other spices

Large Potato Salad

$8.99

Small Strawberry Spring Mix Salad

$3.99

Comprised of fresh strawberries, feta cheese, mandarin oranges and pecans

Large Strawberry Spring Mix Salad

$6.99

Small Tossed Salad

$3.99

Iceburg lettuce with onion, cucumbers and tomatoes

Large Tossed Salad

$6.99

Small Tuna Salad

$3.99

Large Tuna Salad

$8.99

Large Salad Dressing

$5.99

Large dressing of choice

Entrees

Beef Livers

$9.99

Includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll

6 Chicken Drummettes

$11.99

6 or 8 Piece - includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll

8 Chicken Drummettes

$12.99

6 or 8 Piece - includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

3 Piece - includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll

Chicken

$10.99

Choice of dark, white or mixed (baked, fried or smothered) - includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll

Cajun Salmon

$12.99

Includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll

Crusted Parmesan Salmon

$12.99

Includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll

Fried Fish

$12.99

Golden fried fish - (catfish or basa) includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll

Tilapia Fish

$14.99

Baked or fried - includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll

Fried Shrimp

$11.99

12 Piece - includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll

Fried Fish and Shrimp

$12.99

Golden fried fish and shrimp plate - includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll

Fried Chicken Gizzards

$11.99

Cooked to order fried chicken gizzards - includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll

Fried Chicken Livers

$11.99

Cooked to order fried chicken livers - includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll

Pork Chops

$12.99

Golden fried chops, can be smothered in brown gravy - includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll

Spaghetti

$9.99

Includes choice of 1 side, cornbread or dinner roll

Slow Braised Oxtails

$22.99

Slowly braised southern style oxtails - includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll

Veggie Plate

$9.99

Combination of any 3 hot sides with cornbread

Neckbones

$9.99

Turkey Wings

$9.99

3 Wings Dinner

$12.99

Ribs Dinner

$11.99

0.5 cent Upcharge

$0.50

0.85 cent Container

$0.85

Thursday Specials

BBQ Chicken

$10.99

THURS , FRI, SAT, SUN ONLY Includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll

Side BBQ Chicken

$6.75

Chicken Pot Pie

$9.99

THURS ONLY - Includes choice of 1 side, cornbread or dinner roll

Side of Pot Pie

$6.75

Mashed Potatoes

$3.59

TUES & THURS ONLY

Hearty Meat Loaf

$9.99

TUES, THURS & SUN ONLY Includes choice of 2 sides, cornbread or dinner roll

Slice of Meatloaf

$4.95

TUES, THURS & SUN ONLY Priced per slice

Kid's Meals

King's Kid Drummettes

$5.99

4 Piece - includes 1 side, cornbread and 12 oz drink

King's Kid Chicken Drumstick

$5.99

Baked or fried - includes 1 side, cornbread and 12 oz drink

King's Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.99

2 Piece - includes 1 side, cornbread and 12 oz drink

Family Meals

Family Pork Chop Meal

$38.99

8 Piece, fried or smothered includes choice of 2 sides, rice with gravy and cornbread

Family Chicken Meal

$32.99

10 Piece, dark, white, or mixed (baked, fried or smothered) choice of 2 sides, rice with gravy and cornbread

Family Chicken Drummettes Meal

$38.99

Includes choice of 2 sides, rice with gravy and cornbread

Side Items

Butter Peas

$3.59

Made with turkey as a substitute for pork

Candied Yams

$3.59

Cheesy Mac and Cheese

$3.59

Field Peas

$3.59

Made with turkey as a substitute for pork

Fried Cabbage

$3.59

Fries

$3.59

Honey Glazed Carrots

$3.59

Seasoned String Beans

$3.59

Southern Style Collard Greens

$3.59

Made with turkey as a substitute for pork

Steamed Broccoli

$3.59

Sweet Buttered Corn

$3.59

"Slap Yo Mamma" Cornbread

$0.85

Soft Dinner Roll

$0.85

Large Gravy

$3.75

Yellow Rice

$3.59

Large Butter Peas

$6.59

Large Candied Yams

$6.59

Large Mac & Cheese

$6.59

Large Field Peas

$6.59

Large Fried Cabbage

$6.59

Large Fries

$6.59

Large Honey Carrots

$6.59

Large String Beans

$6.59

Large Collard Greens

$6.59

Large Broccoli

$6.59

Large Butter Corn

$6.59

Large Gravy

$3.75

Large Yellow Rice

$6.59

Large Oxtail Rice

$8.99

Oxtail Rice

$4.59

Dressing

$3.59

Souffle

$3.59

Baked Beans

$3.59

Large Dressing

$6.59

Large Souffle

$6.59

Large Baked Baked

$6.59

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$4.25

Carrot Cake

$4.25

Cheesecake

$4.25

Chocolate/Chocolate Cake

$4.25

Chocolate/Yellow Cake

$4.25

Coconut Cake

$4.25

German Chocolate Cake

$4.25

Hummingbird Cake

$4.25

Key Lime Cake

$4.25

Key Lime Pie

$4.25

Lemon Cake

$4.25

Homeade Southern Style Peach Cobbler

$4.25

Pecan Pie

$4.25

Pound Cake

$4.25

Homeade Red Velvet Cake

$4.25

Strawberry Cake

$4.25

Sweet Potato Pie

$4.25

0.75 Upcharge Special Dessert

$0.75

Beverages

Soda/Coffee

$1.99+

Bottled Water

$1.99

Iced Tea Options

$1.99+

Choice of peach tea, sweet, unsweet, half and half or arnold palmer

Add Ons

Chicken

$2.00

Fried or baked and priced per piece according to dark, white, mixed option

Chicken Drummette

$1.25

Priced per piece

Chicken Tender

$1.50

Priced per piece

Chicken Gizzards

$3.75

Priced as a side

Chicken Livers

$3.75

Priced as a side

Fried Shrimp

$1.25

Priced per piece

Fried Fish

$2.25

Priced per piece according to choice of Basa or Catfish

Pork Chop

$2.25

Priced per piece

Spaghetti

$6.75

Priced as a side

Tilapia Fish

$4.00

Priced per piece

Turkey Wing

$5.50

Priced per piece choice of smothered or cajun

Catering (24-48 HRS NEEDED)

Catering - Chicken

$2.25

Price per piece - 20 piece minimum

Catering - Chicken Drummettes

$1.25

Price per piece

Catering - Chicken Tenders

$1.50

Price per piece

Catering - Fish (TILAPIA)

$4.00

Price per piece

Catering - Fried Fish (BASA)

$2.25

Price per piece

Catering - Honey Baked Ham

$2.85

Price per slice

Catering - Oxtails

$18.25

Price per serving (3 bones)

Catering - Roast Beef

$4.85

Price per slice

Catering - Roasted Turkey

$2.85

Price per slice

Catering - Ribs per Bone

$2.85

Price per bone

Catering - Ribs per Slab

$30.00

Price per slab

Catering - Turkey Wings

$5.50

Price per piece

Catering - Baked Beans

$35.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Baked Spaghetti

$55.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Brocolli/Chicken Casserole Rice

$45.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Buttered Corn

$35.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Candied Yams

$40.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Cheesy Mac

$45.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Chicken Pot Pie

$45.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Collard Greens

$45.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Cornbread Dressing

$50.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Field Peas

$40.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Fried Cabbage

$35.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Green Beans

$50.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Green Bean Casserole

$45.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Honey Glazed Carrots

$35.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Keywest Blend Veggies

$40.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Mashed Potatoes

$45.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Oxtail Rice

$50.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Purlow Rice

$45.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Rice Pilaf

$45.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Seasoned Yellow Rice

$45.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Steamed Broccoli

$35.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Sweet Potato Casserole

$45.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Specialty Salad

$40.00

Select between options, price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Potato Salad

$50.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Whole Cakes

$35.00

Price per whole cake, select from assorted flavors

Catering - Whole Pies

$24.00

Price per whole pie, select from assorted flavors

Catering - Sweet Potato Pie

$14.00

Price per whole pie

Catering - Bread Pudding

$30.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Peach Cobbler

$35.00

Price per half pan (15 - 20 people) or full pan (45 - 50 people)

Catering - Bread Selection

$0.85

Price per piece, option of cornbread or dinner roll

Catering - Beverage Option

$4.99

Price per gallon, based on selection

Catering PorkChop

$2.25

$5.00 Adjustment

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5310 Lenox Ave suite 1, Jacksonville, FL 32205

Directions

Gallery
The Soul Food Bistro - Westside image
The Soul Food Bistro - Westside image
The Soul Food Bistro - Westside image
The Soul Food Bistro - Westside image

