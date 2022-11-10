Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Table

16273 General Puller Hwy Suite A-4

Deltaville, VA 23043

Order Again

Popular Items

Wilton Salad
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Bread, Soups & Salads

Bread Basket

$6.00

House Made Sourdough, Yeast Rolls & Honey Butter

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.00

Soup of the Day: Curry Chicken Vegetable

Soup of the Day Bowl

$8.00

Soup of the Day: Curry Chicken Vegetable

Side Salad

$7.00

Romaine, Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Carrots and House Made Croutons

Wilton Salad

$13.00

Spring Mix, Romaine, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans, Red Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, House Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese

Starters

French Fry Basket

$10.00

Hand Cut Fries with Chipotle Aioli

Calamari

$13.00

Lightly Fried Calamari, Fried Hot Peppers, Parmesan and Marinara Sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Six Fried Shrimp with Orange Marmalade Sauce

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Choose Buffalo served with Blue Cheese Dressing and Ranch with Celery or Gochujang served with Seaweed Salad and Pickled Ginger

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Served with Sourdough Toast Points

Fried Oysters

$18.00

York River Oysters with Chipotle Aioli

Fish Tacos

$20.00

Flour Tortillas, Broiled Cod, Romaine, Mango Salsa, Cilantro Lime, Pickled Onion

Oyster Taco

$20.00

Cornmeal Crusted Oysters with Mango Salsa, Cilantro Lime, Pickled Onion, Romaine, Corn Tortilla

Clam Strips

$12.00

Freshly Breaded Clam Strips served with Cocktail Sauce

Sandwiches & Burgers

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Brioche Bun, Coleslaw, Spicy Aioli

"The Captain"

$21.00

Grass Fed Double Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Ma's Pickle Relish Aioli, House Made Potato Roll

Blue Burger

$22.00

Grass Fed Burger, Caramelized Onion, Maytag Blue Cheese, Gherkin Mayo, Spring Mix on Brioche Bun

Entrees

Lasagna

$25.00

Three Cheese Meat Lasagna, Garlic Bread and Side Salad

Fried Flounder

$29.00

Fresh Flounder Served with Coleslaw, Haricot Verts, Roasted Red Potatoes & Tartar Sauce

Mrs. Payne's Fried Chicken

$20.00

Four Piece Fried Chicken, Macaroni and Cheese, Braised Collards and Honey Sriracha on the Side

Blueberry BBQ Pork Chop

$30.00

Bone In Heritage Breed Center Cut Pork Chop, Roasted Garlic Red Skin Mashed Potatoes & Sauteed Spinach

Ribeye Steak

$36.00

16 oz Hereford Ribeye served with Onion Rings and Herb Butter

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

House Breaded and Fried Chicken Breast with Panko Parmesan Coating, Marinara, Ciliegene Mozzarella and Fresh Basil

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf Entree

$23.00

Grass Fed Beef Meatloaf served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans

A La Carte Sides

Side of Fries

$5.00

Served with Ketchup

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Roasted Red Potatoes

$5.00

Chips

$3.00

Children's Menu

Chicken Tenders & Fries (Kid's)

$12.00

House Battered Chicken Tenders with Hand Cut Fries, served with Ketchup and Ranch

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

White Bread and American Cheese

Kid's Cheeseburger

$12.00

Grass Fed Burger, American Cheese on Brioche Bun

Piper Plate

$10.00

All Natural Turkey, Cucumbers, Fruit and Ranch Dressing

Bakery

Homemade Granola

Oats, Dried Cherries, Almonds, Pumpkin, Sunflower Seeds

Cinnamon Swirl Bread Pudding

$6.00

Served with Caramel Sauce

Sourdough Baguette

$4.00

1# House Made White Sourdough

Brioche Rolls (2 Pack)

$3.50

Ice Cream Merch

Ice Cream T Shirt

Cookies

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Cookie

$3.00

Brownies, Bars & Tarts

Walnut Brownie

$5.50

Plain Brownie

$4.00

Key Lime Bar

$5.00

Cakes & Pies

Deep Dish Pumpkin Pie Slice

$5.00

Deli Market

Coleslaw

Red and Green Cabbage with Shredded Carrots and Celery Seed

Greek Pasta Salad

Greek Style Orzo Pasta Salad with Feta, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes and Peppers

Potato Salad

Southern Potato Salad with Diced Onions, Sweet Pickle Relish and Celery Seeds

Beet Salad

Roasted Red Beets with Toasted Pistachios, Goat Cheese and Citrus Dressing

Basil Chicken Salad

House Roasted and Pulled All Natural Chicken with Fresh Basil

Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna with Celery, Fresh Herbrbs, Old Bay, Lemon and Red Onion

Barbecue

House Roasted and Pulled Pork Butt with Carolina Mustard Based BBQ Sauce

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$14.00

12 oz Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf with Tangy Tomato Sauce (Individual Portion)

Lasagna

Three Cheese Beef Lasagna with Freshly Shredded Parmesan

Chipotle Aioli

House Made Aioli with Chipotle Peppers

Gherkin Mayo

House Made with Fresh Herbs, Horseradish, Lemon and Diced Gherkin Pikles

Tartar Sauce

House Made with Fresh Herbs, Dill Pickle, Capers and Green Onion

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$15.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Martini

$18.00

Hibiscus Martini

$18.00

Pomegranate Bourbon

$12.00

Seedlip Ginger Highball

$10.00

Manhattan

$18.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Beer

Allagash White

$5.00

Bell's Two Hearted IPA

$5.00

Brooklyn Lager

$5.00

Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager

$5.00

Chesapeake Pale Ale

$5.00Out of stock

Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager

$5.00

Devil's Backbone Eight Point IPA

$5.00

Legend Brown Ale

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Parkway Get Bent IPA

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Stone Delicious IPA

$5.00

Sycamore Haziness IPA

$7.50

Glutenberg Blonde Ale

$7.50

June Shine Hard Kombucha

$5.00

Devil's Backbone Orange Smash

$6.00

Sycamore Country Blonde Ale

$7.50

Starr Hill Northern Lights IPA

$5.00

Red by the BTL

Unconditional Pinot Noir

$40.00

Madfish Shiraz

$27.00

Vinum Cellars The Insider Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Poliziano Rosso Di Montepulciano

$33.00

Cousino-Macul Merlot

$24.00

Tilia Malbec

$24.00

Freakshow Red Blend

$33.00

The Soldier Cabernet Sauvignon

$51.00

Next Red Blend

$33.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$40.00

White by the BTL

La Crema Chardonnay

$40.00

The Seeker Reisling

$27.00

Fat Bastard Chardonnay

$24.00

J. Lohr 2014 Chardonnay

$27.00

Patient Cottat Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Tramin Pinot Grigio

$30.00

King Estate Chardonnay

$45.00Out of stock

Rose by the BTL

Broadbent Vinho Verde Rose

$21.00

Zardetto Sparkling Rose Extra Dry

$30.00

Lavignone Rosato

$27.00

Avissi Sparkling Rose

$24.00

Champagne

Francois Montand Sparkling Brut

$30.00

N/A Beverages

Brewed Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Brewed Sweet Tea

$2.50

Brewed Peach Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Cream Soda

$4.00

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

San Pellegrino

$3.00

Horizon Milk

$3.00

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Oat Milk Matcha Latte

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee

$2.50

Coffee Retail Bags

Retail Regular Coffee Bag

$12.00

Retail Decaf Coffee Bag

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Table, a full service restaurant that focuses on the finest and freshest ingredients.

Website

Location

16273 General Puller Hwy Suite A-4, Deltaville, VA 23043

Directions

