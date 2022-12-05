A map showing the location of The Time Brewpub 600 Mount Vernon DriveView gallery

The Time Brewpub 600 Mount Vernon Drive

600 Mount Vernon Drive

Ellwood City, PA 16117

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$11.00

The Time Brewpub's Signature Sandwich grilled to a seasoned perfection with a slightly toasted bun. Topped with Nacho cheese, Mayo, Grilled Onions and Peppers, Lettuce. SERVED W/ FRESH CUT FRIES.

"Lil Tony" Cheeseburger Special

$8.50

1/4 Lb of thick and juicy fresh meat grilled to perfection with an inside toasted bun. Topped w/ Nacho cheese, Lettuce, Mayo, Pickles, Tomatos. SERVED WITH FRESH CUT FRIES.

"BIG ROCK DELUXE" Cheeseburger Special

$13.00

1/2 Lb of thick and juicy fresh meat grilled to perfection with an inside toasted bun. Topped w/ Nacho cheese, Lettuce, Mayo, Pickles. SERVED WITH FRESH CUT FRIES.

"DALLAS Steak Cheddar Melt "

$11.50

Ribeye seasoned with a generous portion of meat blended with Nacho Cheese. Served on a Grilled Texas Toast. Topped with grilled peppers and onions. Served W/ Fresh Cut Fries

" Cragle Clucker " - Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Fried Chicken breast on a toasted bun. Topped with Lettuce, Pickles, and Mayo. Served with Fresh Cut Fries.

Fish Sandwich

$17.50

Fried Fish Served with Fresh Cut Fries and Coleslaw

" Nonny's Famous " Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Homemade Meatball Sandwich. Served on a toasted 8" Hoagie Bun. Topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Fresh Cut Fries

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Handhelds

Hot Dogs

$8.00

(2) Served With Fries

Gyro

$15.00

Fresh Lamb in a Pita w/ Tzatziki Sauce. Topped with Tomatoes, Pickles, Lettuce. Served With French Cut Fries

Tortilla Wraps

$12.00

Select you Chicken or Steak for our wonderfully portioned meat wrap. Topped W/ Lettuce, Cheese, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes. Served w/ Fresh cut fries

Salads

Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled Steak or Chicken on top on a bed of lettuce, Fresh cut fries, Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles.

Steak Salad

$15.00

Pizza

"Nonny's" Sheet of Pizza

$15.00

12 Cut Sicilian Style Homemade Pizza W/Cheese.

Appetizers

Homemade Pretzel W/Cheese

$6.00

Cheese Sticks

$5.00

6 Cheese Sticks

Hush Puppies

$3.00

Onion Rings (6)

$4.00

Chicken Tenders (4)

$6.00

Perogies

$5.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

"Wicked Lester" Loaded Nacho

$9.00

Veggie Basket - Fried

$6.00

Crab Cakes

$10.00

Side of Fries

$5.00

Wings - 12

12 pc Wings

$14.00

Dipping Sauces

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Sweet and Sour

$1.00

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side of Marinara Sauce

$1.00

Side of BBQ

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side of Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders (2)

$6.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Craft Beer

"The Bird Man" - Light Lager 4.2%

$5.50

T-Time 25" - Cucumber Pale Ale 5.2%

$6.00

"Wicked Jane" - Blueberry Wheat 4,5%

$6.00

" The Grandpa Jiggs" - Orange Wheat 4.5%

$6.00

Wheat Beer 4.5%

$5.50

"Fombell 6" West Coast IPA 7.5%

$6.50

"Magnum! One Look?" Lime Sour 5.4%

$6.25

Pale Ale 5.2%

$5.50

"Kavorka 143" Imperial Stout 8.2%

$6.50

"Eskeridge Star" Hefeweizen 5.6%

$6.00

"Fly PA" New England Hazy IPA - 6.9%

$6.50

Hazy Pale Ale 5% -

$5.50

" Schools In Session" - Session IPA 4.5%

$6.50

" Rocky Red " Cherry Sour Wheat 4.5%

$6.25

"Pumpkin Pale Ale" Spicy Pumpkin Pale Ale - 5.2%

$6.00

"Big Rob Special" - Pilsner - 6.9% Pale, Hazy, Clean, Citrus

$5.50

Tasting Flight

Tasting Flight

$10.00

Specialty Drinks

Little Red Corvette

$9.50

Raspberry Beret

$9.50

Pink Cashmere

$9.50

Under Ther Cherry Moon

$9.50

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Mar-Tony

$9.50

Chocolate Martini

$9.50

Expresso Martini

$9.50

Harley Davidson

$7.50

Tropical Depression

$9.00

Cranberry Whiskey Sour

$7.50

The Leroy - AMF

$9.50

"Billy Bob's Three Legged Monkey"

$6.50

Common Mixed Drinks

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Liquor

Vodka

$6.00

Tequila

$6.00

Rum

$6.00

Whiskey

$6.00

Bourbon

$6.00

Liberty Pole

$6.00

Gin

$6.00

Boyd & Blair

$6.00

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Rootbeer

$2.25

Fruit Punch

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Raspberry Tea

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Gingerale

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$2.25

Sour Mix

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Kids Cup

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Cherry Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Fanta Orange

$1.50

Fruit Punch

$1.50

Sweet Tea

$1.50

Raspberry Tea

$1.50

Unsweet Tea

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Ginger Ale

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Wine

RS - Stonegria -

$8.50

WS - Niagara -

$8.50

WD - Pinocitro

$11.50

RD - Dechaunac

$12.50

SS - Villa Passion

$10.00

SS - Christmas Rose

$10.00

Specialty Shots

Green Tea

$5.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Shots

House Vodka

$5.00

House Whiskey

$5.00

Fire Vodka

$5.00

House Rum

$5.00

House Tequila

$5.00

House Gin

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Brewpub, Restaurant. Craft Beers, Spirits, Wine, Sandwiches, Pizza, salads, appetizers,

Location

600 Mount Vernon Drive, Ellwood City, PA 16117

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

