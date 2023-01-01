Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Veranda 30 Orchard Street

review star

No reviews yet

30 Orchard Street

Springfield, VT 05156

Order Again

To Start

Crab Cakes

$15.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Lemon Pepper Shrimp

$14.00

Pork Belly

$10.00

Pate

$14.00

Soup & Salad

5 Onion Soup

$9.00

Chef's Soup

$8.00

Local Greens

$9.00

Ceasar

$10.00

Entrees

Grilled Ribeye

$32.00

Brined Pork Chops

$26.00

The Burger

$14.00

Pasta of the Day

$17.00

Spaghetti Squash

$16.00

Meatloaf

$23.00

Roast Chicken

$22.00

Cedar Planked Salmon

$24.00

Pulled Pork Mac N Cheese

$20.00

Steak Frites

$28.00

Sides To Share

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Hash Browns

$6.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$6.00

Poutine

$6.00

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Maple Creme Brulee

$8.00

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Bread pudding

$8.00

Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Switchback

$6.00

Switchback IPA

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

Cider

$5.00

Fiddlehead

$7.00

Long Trail Ale

$5.00

Liquor

Titos

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Absolut

$7.00

Smirnoff

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Barr Hill Tomcat

$11.00

Hendrick's Gin

$14.00

Beefeater Gin

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Canadian Club

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Courvosier

$12.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Laphroaig

$15.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Camarena

$9.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

1800 Gold

$10.00

Monte Alban

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Godiva

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Baileys

$8.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Kraken

$9.00

Rumchata

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails

Classic Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Bulleit Rye Old Fashioned

$10.00

Vesper Martini

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Red Wine by the glass

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Chianti

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Port

$14.00

House Red

$7.00

Beaujolais

$9.00

White Wine by the glass

House White

$7.00

Chardonnay

$9.00

Verdicchio

$9.00

Greg Norman Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Pine Ridge

$9.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Rose by the glass

Domaine DeFontsainte Corbieres

$9.00

Soda

Sprite

$2.00

Coca Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Tonic

$2.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Other

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Espresso

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

No Charge Breakfast

Breakfast Power

Healthy Start

Early Riser Egg Sandwich

Day Break

Add on Breakfast

Breakfast Power

$6.00

Healthy Start

$6.00

Early Riser Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Day Break

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

30 Orchard Street, Springfield, VT 05156

Directions

Gallery
The Veranda image
The Veranda image
The Veranda image

