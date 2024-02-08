- Home
The Whistle 159 - Tinley Park
7537 W 159th St Ste B
7537 W 159th St Ste B
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Salsa and Chips$8.99
Gluten-free corn tortilla chips served with our homemade salsa
- The Cowboy Queso$10.99
A southern flare to our homemade con queso. Choice of grilled chicken or marinated steak, cheese, & pico de gallo. Served with gluten free corn tortilla chips
- Loaded Nachos$12.99
Melted cheese, con queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, & fresh jalapeños over gluten-free tortilla chips
- Pretzel Sticks$10.99
Oven baked & served with homemade cheese dip sauce
- Mini Meat Burritos$11.99
Four mini flour tortilla burritos with your choice of grilled chicken or marinated steak, bacon, cheese, & salsa. No modifications
- Fried Pickles$9.99
Served with homemade apricot mustard, cajun ranch or ranch
- Chicken Strips$11.99
Hand-cut lightly breaded or marinated grilled chicken, tossed in any of the Whistle's signature sauces
- Mini Sliders$12.99
Four mini fresh ground beef sliders with American cheese & grilled onions. Served on a brioche slider bun
- Mini Jerk Chicken Sliders$12.99
Grilled chicken tossed in homemade caribbean jerk sauce. Topped with fried onion straws
- Con Queso & Chips$9.49
Gluten free corn tortilla chips, served with our homemade con queso
- Mini Buffalo Chicken Sliders$12.99
Four mini breaded buffalo chicken sliders tossed in your choice of any of the whistle's 159 signature sauces. Served on a brioche slider bun
- Cheese Quesadillas$8.49
Served with chips salsa, pico de gallo, salsa & sour cream
- Buffalo Shrimp$15.49
Lightly breaded or grilled shrimp tossed in your choice of any whistle's signature 159 sauces served with celery sticks
- Mini Turkey O'toole$12.99
Shaved turkey, swiss, homemade honey dijon dressing served on pretzel sticks
- Pepperoni-Stuffed Pretzel Sticks$12.99
Oven baked stuffed with pepperoni & shaved Parmesan. Served with a choice of apricot mustard or red sauce
- Southwest Egg Rolls$11.99
A delicious combination of grilled chicken, black beans, corn, red peppers, jalapeños, & spinach wrapped in flour tortillas & served with homemade cajun ranch. No modifications
- Guacamole & Chips$9.49
Gluten free corn tortilla chips, served with our homemade guacamole
- Onion Rings$9.99
Beer battered & deep fried. Served with homemade cajun ranch
- Ricky Baby's Fresh Cut Potato Chips$9.99
Crumbled blue cheese & bacon covering most of our homemade potato chips
- Stuffed Jalapeños$11.99
Filled with Italian sausage, red peppers, onions, garlic, mascarpone, mozzarella & Parmesan. Topped with shaved Parmesan & served with red sauce
- Pizzadilla$10.49
Pizza inside a quesadilla! Comes with mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese, red sauce, & Italian seasoning. Served with pepperoncinis
- Grouper Bites$14.99
Breaded Grouper Bites with Tartar Sauce and Lemon Wedges. Served with your choice of Fresh Cut Fries or Chips.
- Mahi Mahi Bites$14.99
Signature Wings
Breakfast
- Belgium Waffles$7.99
Two belgian waffles served with butter & maple syrup
- Chicken & Waffles$14.99
Everyone's classic favorite. Hand breaded chicken. Strips on Belgium waffles. Served with butter & maple syrup
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.99
Scrambled eggs & American cheese. Served on Texas toast. Served with hash browns
- Half Order Mini Breakfast Sliders$8.49
Mini brioche bun breakfast sliders with a fried egg (no egg style substitutions), bacon, sausage & American cheese
- Full Order Mini Breakfast Sliders$14.49
Mini brioche bun breakfast sliders with a fried egg (no egg style substitutions), bacon, sausage & American cheese
- Pepper & Egg Sandwich$9.99
Scrambled eggs, provolone cheese & sautéed sweet peppers. Served on toasted french bread. Served with hash browns
- Two Eggs & Hash Browns$7.99
Choice of two eggs cooked any style with side hash browns, Texas toast, butter & jelly
- Three Eggs & Hash Browns$8.99
Choice of three eggs cooked any style with side hash browns, Texas toast, butter & jelly
- Side Hash Browns$3.99
- Side Texas Toast$4.49
- SIDE SAUSAGE PATTIES$3.99
- Side Bacon$3.99
- Side Jalopeño Bacon$4.49
Tacos
Pizza Breads
- BBQ Chicken Pizza Bread$12.49
Grilled chicken, Cheddar, mozzarella, red onions, BBQ sauce & cilantro
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza Bread$12.49
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, red onions, choice of crumbled blue or mozzarella cheese
- Fan Favorite Pizza Bread$9.99
Mozzarella & red sauce
- Veggie Pizza Bread$9.99
Mozzarella, tomato, green peppers, red sauce & basil
- Whistler Pizza Bread$12.49
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, green peppers & onions
- Yeah Buddy Pizza Bread$12.49
Italian sausage, mozzarella, red sauce & giardiniera
Soup & Salad
- Cup Tailgater's Chili$4.49
Sundays football favorite homemade tailgate recipe, served with shredded cheese, red onions, & oyster crackers
- Bowl Tailgater's Chili$5.99
Sundays football favorite homemade tailgate recipe, served with shredded cheese, red onions, & oyster crackers
- Cup Signature Soup of the Day$4.49
Ask our whistle 159 staff for the soup of the day!
- Bowl Signature Soup of the Day$5.99
Ask our whistle 159 staff for the soup of the day!
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$14.49
Spring mix, red onions, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, with the choice of lightly breaded or grilled buffalo chicken & signature dressing
- Caesar Salad$10.49
Romaine, fresh Parmesan & homemade croutons tossed together in homemade Caesar dressing
- Cobb Salad$10.49
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, & cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of any of the whistle's signature dressings
- Garden Salad$8.99
Lettuce blend with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, green peppers, croutons & the choice of signature dressing
- Greek Salad$10.49
Spring mix, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives & pepperoncini tossed together in homemade Greek dressing
- Grilled Steak Salad$14.99
Marinated medium rare steak, spring mix topped with red onions, crumbled blue cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives & pepperoncini. Served with side homemade salad dressing
- Side Caesar Salad$4.99
- Side Garden Salad$4.99
- Side Greek Salad$5.99
Signature Sandwiches
- Central Illinois Pork Tenderloin$13.49
Thinly battered deep fried pork tenderloin, American cheese, red onions, dill pickle, lettuce, topped with our homemade apricot mustard. Served on toasted french bread
- Dad's Fried Bologna$10.99
Pan-fried shaved bologna, grilled onions, American cheese & yellow mustard. Served on Texas toast
- Fat Freddy$13.49
Italian sausage patty, mozzarella, green peppers, red sauce & garlic butter. Spread. Served on toasted french bread
- Gyro Trash Sandwich$13.49
Thinly sliced lamb, grilled onions, tomato, topped with homemade tzatziki sauce. Served on toasted french bread
- Gino's Steak Sandwich$13.49
Philly cheese steak, grilled onions & green peppers with choice of cheddar, American pepper jack, or mozzarella provolone blend. Served on toasted french bread
Handhelds
- BLT Club$11.99
American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served on Texas toast
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Lightly breaded or grilled marinated chicken, crumbled blue or mozzarella cheese, lettuce, red onions, tossed in choice of any of the whistle's signature sauces. Served on brioche bun
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Choice of flour or honey wheat tortilla wrap. Lightly breaded or grilled marinated chicken, romaine lettuce, red onions, pepperoncini, cucumbers, choice of crumbled blue or mozzarella cheese tossed in any of the whistle's signature sauces
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
Choice of flour or honey wheat tortilla wrap with lightly breaded or grilled marinated chicken, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, romain Parmesan,croutons & Caesar dressing
- Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Lightly breaded or grill marinated chicken, provolone cheese, lettuce, red onions & tomato. Served with side homemade dijon lemon aioli. Served on brioche bun
- Greek Chicken Wrap$13.99
Choice of flour or honey wheat tortilla wrap. Lightly breaded or grilled marinated chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, kalamata olives & pepperoncini tossed in homemade Greek dressing
- Grouper Sandwich$14.99
Choice of lightly breaded or grilled grouper, topped with American cheese, remoulade sauce, red onion, dill pickle, lettuce & tomato. Toasted & served on french bread with your choice of fresh cut fries or homemade chips
- Jerk Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled marinated chicken tossed in homemade caribbean jerk marinade, choice of mozzarella or provolone cheese, lettuce, and fried onion straws. Served on brioche bun with side jerk marinade
- Prime Filet Steak Sandwich$16.49
Prime filet steak, choice of mozzarella or provolone cheese, with homemade jalapeño mayo spread, lettuce, tomato & grilled onions. Served on garlic bread
- Turkey Club Wrap$14.99
Choice of flour or honey wheat tortilla wrap. Freshly shredded turkey, chopped bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, provolone cheese
- Grilled Cheese$6.99
Signature Sides
Side Sauces
- Cup Con Queso$3.99
- Cup Guac$5.99
- Cup Nacho Cheese$2.99
- Cup Salsa$3.99
- Large dressing $1000 Island$1.00
- LARGE DRESSING$ Balsamic$1.00
- LARGE DRESSING$ Blue Cheese$1.00
- LARGE DRESSING$ Caesar$1.00
- LARGE DRESSING$ Cajun Ranch$1.00
- LARGE DRESSING$ French$1.00
- LARGE DRESSING$ Italian$1.00
- LARGE DRESSING$ Ranch$1.00
- LARGE DRESSING* Greek$1.00
- LARGE DRESSING* Ranch$1.00
- LARGE SAUCE$ Avocado-Lime$1.00
- LARGE SAUCE$ BBQ$0.75
- LARGE SAUCE$ Bourbon Glaze$0.75
- LARGE SAUCE$ Burger Fry$0.75
- LARGE SAUCE$ Cajun$0.75
- LARGE SAUCE$ Cherokee$0.75
- LARGE SAUCE$ Garlic Parmesan$0.75
- LARGE SAUCE$ HONEY Bbq$0.75
- LARGE SAUCE$ Hot$0.75
- LARGE SAUCE$ HOT Bbq$0.75
- LARGE SAUCE$ KURVBALL BBQ$1.50
- LARGE SAUCE$ Mango Habanero$0.75
- LARGE SAUCE$ Mild$0.75
- LARGE SAUCE$ Red Hawk$0.75
- LARGE SIDE$ Con Queso$1.00
- LARGE SIDE$ Guacamole$1.50
- LARGE SIDE$ Hot Giardiniera$1.00
- LARGE SIDE$ Jalapenos$1.00
- LARGE SIDE$ Nacho Cheese$1.50
- LARGE SIDE$ Red Sauce$0.75
- SIDE Avocado's$1.50
- SMALL $ CAJUN SEASON$0.50
- SMALL DRESSING $ JERK$0.50
- SMALL DRESSING$ 1000 Island$0.50
- SMALL DRESSING$ Balsamic$0.50
- SMALL DRESSING$ Blue Cheese$0.75
- SMALL DRESSING$ Caesar$0.50
- SMALL DRESSING$ Cajun Ranch$0.50
- SMALL DRESSING$ French$0.50
- SMALL DRESSING$ Greek$0.50
- SMALL DRESSING$ Honey Dijon$0.50
- SMALL DRESSING$ Italian$0.50
- SMALL DRESSING$ Ranch$0.50
- SMALL SAUCE $Cocktail$0.50
- SMALL SAUCE KURVEBALL BBQ$1.00
- SMALL SAUCE$ Avocado Lime$0.50
- SMALL SAUCE$ BBQ$0.50
- SMALL SAUCE$ Bourbon Glaze$0.50
- SMALL SAUCE$ Burger Fry$0.50
- SMALL SAUCE$ Cajun$0.50
- SMALL SAUCE$ Cherokee$0.50
- SMALL SAUCE$ Garlic Parm$0.50
- SMALL SAUCE$ HONEY Bbq$0.50
- SMALL SAUCE$ Hot$0.50
- SMALL SAUCE$ Hot BBQ$0.50
- SMALL SAUCE$ Mango Habanero$0.50
- SMALL SAUCE$ Mild$0.50
- SMALL SAUCE$ Red Hawk$0.50
- SMALL SAUCE$ Remoulade$0.50
- SMALL SAUCE$ Tartar$0.50
- SMALL SAUCE$ Tzatziki$0.50
- SMALL SIDE$ Apricot Mustard$0.50
- SMALL SIDE$ Con Queso$0.50
- SMALL SIDE$ Guacamole$1.00
- SMALL SIDE$ Hot Giardiniera$0.50
- SMALL SIDE$ Jalapeno Mayo$0.50
- SMALL SIDE$ Jalapenos$0.50
- SMALL SIDE$ Lemon Aioli$0.50
- SMALL SIDE$ Mayo$0.50
- SMALL SIDE$ Nacho Cheese$1.00
- SMALL SIDE$ Pico de Gallo$0.50
- SMALL SIDE$ Red Sauce$0.50
- SMALL SIDE$ Salsa$0.50
- SMALL SIDE$ Sour Cream$0.50
- SMALL SIDE* Au Jus
Desserts
Seafood Bites & Dinner
Beverages
POP
REDBULL
Apparel & Merchandise
Headwear
Men's Apparel
Mugs/Pints/Shot Glasses
Women's Apparel
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
7537 W 159th St Ste B, Tinley Park, IL 60477
Photos coming soon!