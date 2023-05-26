- Home
- Crepello - 15845 S Harlem Ave
Crepello 15845 S Harlem Ave
No reviews yet
15845 S Harlem Ave
Orland Park, IL 60462
Breakfast Menu
Toast
Mixed Cheese Club
Halloumi slices melted with white Cheddar & Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and apple slices. Served inside two layers of our delicious house-made French Bread toasted with butter & a side of fries. Allergens: Wheat, Milk
Turkey Club
Deli Turkey with a house blend of shredded cheese, served with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and apples inside our house-made French bread toasted with butter. Served with a side of fries. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Omelette Club
Scrambled eggs mixed with our house blend of melted cheese served with sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and apples inside two layers of our house-made French bread toasted with butter. Served with a side of fries. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Croissant
Omelett croissant
3 egg Omelette with shredded Cheddar mix and Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and apple slices inside our freshly baked French Croissant. Served with a side of fries. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Turkey Croissant
Deli Turkey with a house blend of melted cheese served with fresh tomato slices, lettuce, and apples inside a fresh French Croissant baked in-house daily. Served with a side of fries. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Mixed Cheese Croissant
Halloumi slices with a house blend of shredded cheese, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and apple inside a fresh French Croissant baked in-house daily. Served with a side of fries. Allergens: Wheat, Milk
Crepe Roll
Turkey Roll
Deli Turkey served with a house blend of melted shredded cheese, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and apples inside a salty grilled crepe. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Mixed cheese Roll
Halloumi slices, shredded white Cheddar cheese, shredded red Cheddar cheese, shredded mozzarella cheese, tomatoe, lettuce, apple inside salty grilled crepe. Allergens: Wheat, Milk
Crepello Skillet
Veggie Skillet
Veggie Skillet served with Diced potatoes, Sunrise Tomatoes, Mixed cheeses, Eggs, and Tomato Sauce served with our fresh French baked Toast.
Chicken Skillet
Chicken Skillet served with diced Potatoes, Sunrise Tomatoes, Mix Cheese, Eggs, and Tomato Sauce with a side of our fresh baked French Toast
Ground Beef Skillet
Ground Beef Skillet serves with Diced potatoes, Sunrise Tomatoes, Mix Cheeses, Ground Beef, Eggs, Tomato Sauce with toast
Pepperoni Skillet
Pepperoni Skillet served with Diced potatoes, SunRise Tomatoes, Mixed Cheese, Eggs, Tomato Sauce and Pepperoni with Toast
Steak Skillet
Steak Skillet served with Diced Potatoes, Sunrise Tomatoes, Mixed Cheese, Eggs your way, and Tomato Sauce Served with fresh baked French Toast.
Crepello Breakfast
Pizza
Crepello Pizza
Margarita pizza crepe
Our special shredded mozzarella cheese and fresh tomato-basil sauce are baked into our crepe pizza. Allergens: Wheat, Milk
Veggie pizza crepe
Tomatoe, pepper, mushrooms, olives with our shredded mozzarella cheese and fresh tomato-basil sauce baked as a crepe pizza. Allergens: Wheat, Milk
Pepperoni pizza crepe
Our special shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and fresh tomato-basil sauce are baked as a crepe pizza. Allergens: Wheat, Milk
Truffle pizza crepe
Our mixture of shredded mozzarella cheese and shredded white and red cheddar cheese, cream cheese, and fresh truffle with pesto sauce baked as a crepe pizza. Allergens: Wheat, Milk
BBQ Chicken Pizza crepe
Our special Shredded mozzarella, grilleed sliced chicken or steak with BBQ sauce and red onion rings baked as a crepe pizza. Allergens: Wheat, Milk
Sweets & Desserts
Brownie & Cookies
Brownies Choco jar
Our brownies with your choice of chocolate. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Brownies
Our brownies with your choice of chocolate and ice cream. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie
Our home-made chocolate chip baked just right served with vanilla or chocolate ice cream
Chocobombs
Crepe
Arabica Crepe
Our sweet crepe is stuffed with mozzarella cheese, topped with either toffee or pistachio. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Nuts.
Fettuccine Crepe
Our sweet fettucine crepe with your chosen chocolate. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg.
Plain Crepe
Plain Crepe serves with Fruits(Strawberries, bananas, Kiwi, blueberry) topped with powered sugar
Croissants
Plain Croissant
Our golden crispy freshly baked croissant. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg.
Pistachio Fruit Croissant
Our golden crispy freshly baked croissant filled with pure cheesecake filling and strawberries topped with Pistachio chocolate, nuts and mixed fruit Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Nuts
Tiramisu Croissant
Chocolate Fruits Croissant
Our house-made croissant filled with your choice of chocolate and choice of fruit
French Toast
Pancakes
Plain pancake
Our golden pancake with mable syrup and fruits. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Red velvet pancake
Our red velvet pancake with strawberry, pistachio and white chocolate. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Mini pancake
Our mini pancake from your choice with your chosen chocolate. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Tiramisu, Cake & Cheesecake
Lavina cheesecake
The famous basque burnt cheesecake, baked and forzen to be served with or without chocolate. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Tiramisu
Cinnamon Roll
Red in color, cocoa in taste, topped with iced sweet cheese cream. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Chocolate cake
Mixed belgian chocolate cake, topped with pure chocolate cream. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Carrot cake
Carrot and nuts combined in spoonge cake with a special cheese cream. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Nuts
Pistachio cake
From pure pistachio sauce we make spoonge cake and design it with special cheese cream. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Nuts
Waffles
Plain Waffle
Plain Waffle serves with Fruits(Strawberries, bananas, Kiwi, blueberry) topped with powered sugar
Cheesecake Waffle
Our golden waffle topped with creamcheese and your chosen sauce. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Toffee Waffle
Our golden waffle, topped with banana, toffee sauce,biscuits and milk chocolate. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Heart waffle
Our golden waffle topped with strawberry, banana, milk chocolate, caramel and cinnamon. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Drinks
Red Bull Refresher
Frappe
Pistachio frappe
Mixture of blended milk and ice with pistachio sauce topped with whipped cream and pistachio crunchy. Allergens: Milk, Nuts
Specolous frappe
Mixture of blended milk and ice with lotus sauce topped with whipped cream and lotus crunchy. Allergens: Milk
Caramel frappe
Mixture of blended milk and ice with caramel sauce and syrup topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Allergens: Milk
Tea
Fresh Squeezed Juices
Fresh Squeezed Kiwi - 12 oz
Fresh kiwi squeezed and pressed for strong taste. Allergens: Kiwi
Fresh Squeezed Lemon & mint - 12 oz
Fresh lemon squeezed and pressed and mixed with mint for strong taste. Allergens: None
Fresh Squeezed Orange - 12 oz
Fresh orange squeezed and pressed for strong taste. Allergens: None
Fresh Squeezed Strawberry - 12 oz
Fresh strawberry squeezed and pressed for strong taste. Allergens: None
Fresh Squeezed Carrot - 12 oz
Fresh Squeezed Orange & Carrot - 12 oz
Smoothies
Fresh me Smoothie
Lemon flavour slushy with natural mint to refresh your day. Allergens: Kiwi
Tropical Smoothie
Love at first sip, a mixture of Mango and passion fruit flavour with ice to create slushy and cool cup. Allergens: None
Black forest Smoothie
A mixture of raspberry, blueberry, strawberry and cranberry with ice making sweet and sour slushy drink. Allergens: Nonethi
Peach Smoothie
Peach slushy flavoured drink will motivate you to be special in your day. Allergens: None
Strawberry & kiwi Smoothie
With natural strawberry and kiwi fruits we make a sour slushy refreshment drink. Allergens: Kiwiie
Strawberry Smoothie
Love at first sight with its lovely color and strong natural taste of strawberry. Allergens: None
Sparkling Mojito
Orange passion mojito
Sparkling water with fresh orange and passion fruit. Allergens: None
Blue ocean mojito
Sparkling water with fresh blueberry flavour, fresh lemon and mint. Allergens: None
Wild berries mojito
Sparkling water with fresh rasberry and cranberry. Allergens: None
Mango Passion mojito
Hot Chocolate
Pistachio Hot chocolate
100% pistachio chcocolate with steamed milk to create a pure and thick hot chocolte. Allergens: Milk, Nuts
Dark Hot chocolate
100% dark chcocolate with steamed milk to create a pure and thick hot chocolte. Allergens: Milk
Milk Hot chocolate
100% milk chcocolate with steamed milk to create a pure and thick hot chocolte. Allergens: Milk
Coffee
Espresso
Concentrated shot of coffee with light layer of crema. Allergens: None
Americano
Espresso shot with hot water Allergens: None
House Coffee
Dark-roasted filtered coffee beans. Allergens: None
Flat white
A ristretto shot with steamed milk Allergens: Milk
Cappuccino
Concentrated espresso with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam. Allergens: Milk
Café latte
Our concentrated espresso with steamed milk and light layer of foam. Allergens: Milk
Arabian latte
Concentrated arabian coffee blend espresso with steamed milk and light layer of foam. Allergens: Milk
Saudi latte
Concentrated saudi coffee blend espresso with steamed milk and light layer of foam. Allergens: Milk
Tiramisu latte
It contain concentrated dark blend of coffee added to sweet tiramsu cream topped with special cocoa powder. Allergens: Milk
Cortado Honey Bee
A 50% concentrated shots of espresso and 50% steamed milk, sweated with honey. Allergens: Milk
Vanilla beans Latte
Our concentrated coffee blend espresso blended with pure vanilla beans and mixed with steamed milk and light layer of foam full of vanilla dots. Allergens: Milk
Mocklake Latte
A mixture of chocolate and shots of espresso with steamed milk making a creamy and rich flavour of sweet coffee. Allergens: Milk
Pistachio latte
Pistachio hot chocolate with shots of espresso, a creamy drinks full of joy and power. Allergens: Milk, Nuts
Caramel macchiato
Caramel flavour mixed with shots of espresso and steamed milk topped with caramel drizzle. Allergens: Milk
Spanish latte
Mixture of steamd and sweated milk with a concentrated shots of espresso. Allergens: Milk
Lavender latte
Iced Affogato Freddo
Iced shakes espresso
