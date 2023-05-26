Main picView gallery

Crepello 15845 S Harlem Ave

15845 S Harlem Ave

Orland Park, IL 60462

Appetizers

French Fries

$4.99

Mozzarella Tips

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Wedge Fries

$4.99

Salad

$9.75

Watercress with cherry tomatoes, strawberries, apples, and our signature Crepello sauce. Allergens: Milk

Soup

$3.50+

Tomato Bisque

Fruit Bowl

$6.99

Mixed fruits

Eggs

$1.50+

Hash Browns One Piece

$1.50

Breakfast Menu

Toast

Mixed Cheese Club

$14.99

Halloumi slices melted with white Cheddar & Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and apple slices. Served inside two layers of our delicious house-made French Bread toasted with butter & a side of fries. Allergens: Wheat, Milk

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$18.99

Deli Turkey with a house blend of shredded cheese, served with fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and apples inside our house-made French bread toasted with butter. Served with a side of fries. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Omelette Club

Omelette Club

$18.99

Scrambled eggs mixed with our house blend of melted cheese served with sliced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and apples inside two layers of our house-made French bread toasted with butter. Served with a side of fries. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Croissant

Omelett croissant

$18.99

3 egg Omelette with shredded Cheddar mix and Mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, and apple slices inside our freshly baked French Croissant. Served with a side of fries. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Turkey Croissant

Turkey Croissant

$18.99

Deli Turkey with a house blend of melted cheese served with fresh tomato slices, lettuce, and apples inside a fresh French Croissant baked in-house daily. Served with a side of fries. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Mixed Cheese Croissant

Mixed Cheese Croissant

$15.99

Halloumi slices with a house blend of shredded cheese, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and apple inside a fresh French Croissant baked in-house daily. Served with a side of fries. Allergens: Wheat, Milk

Crepe Roll

Turkey Roll

Turkey Roll

$18.99

Deli Turkey served with a house blend of melted shredded cheese, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, and apples inside a salty grilled crepe. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Mixed cheese Roll

Mixed cheese Roll

$15.99

Halloumi slices, shredded white Cheddar cheese, shredded red Cheddar cheese, shredded mozzarella cheese, tomatoe, lettuce, apple inside salty grilled crepe. Allergens: Wheat, Milk

Crepello Skillet

Veggie Skillet

$17.99

Veggie Skillet served with Diced potatoes, Sunrise Tomatoes, Mixed cheeses, Eggs, and Tomato Sauce served with our fresh French baked Toast.

Chicken Skillet

$22.99

Chicken Skillet served with diced Potatoes, Sunrise Tomatoes, Mix Cheese, Eggs, and Tomato Sauce with a side of our fresh baked French Toast

Ground Beef Skillet

$18.99

Ground Beef Skillet serves with Diced potatoes, Sunrise Tomatoes, Mix Cheeses, Ground Beef, Eggs, Tomato Sauce with toast

Pepperoni Skillet

$18.99

Pepperoni Skillet served with Diced potatoes, SunRise Tomatoes, Mixed Cheese, Eggs, Tomato Sauce and Pepperoni with Toast

Steak Skillet

$24.99

Steak Skillet served with Diced Potatoes, Sunrise Tomatoes, Mixed Cheese, Eggs your way, and Tomato Sauce Served with fresh baked French Toast.

Crepello Breakfast

Build Your Own Breakfast

$15.99

Includes your choice of Toast or Croissant, Eggs your way, and your choice of Protein.

Build Your Own Omelette

$15.99

Tell us how you like it! Please choose 5 items to add to your omelet, each additional item is $0.99

Pizza

Crepello Pizza

Margarita pizza crepe

Margarita pizza crepe

$11.99

Our special shredded mozzarella cheese and fresh tomato-basil sauce are baked into our crepe pizza. Allergens: Wheat, Milk

Veggie pizza crepe

Veggie pizza crepe

$11.99

Tomatoe, pepper, mushrooms, olives with our shredded mozzarella cheese and fresh tomato-basil sauce baked as a crepe pizza. Allergens: Wheat, Milk

Pepperoni pizza crepe

Pepperoni pizza crepe

$12.99

Our special shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, and fresh tomato-basil sauce are baked as a crepe pizza. Allergens: Wheat, Milk

Truffle pizza crepe

Truffle pizza crepe

$12.99

Our mixture of shredded mozzarella cheese and shredded white and red cheddar cheese, cream cheese, and fresh truffle with pesto sauce baked as a crepe pizza. Allergens: Wheat, Milk

BBQ Chicken Pizza crepe

BBQ Chicken Pizza crepe

$14.99

Our special Shredded mozzarella, grilleed sliced chicken or steak with BBQ sauce and red onion rings baked as a crepe pizza. Allergens: Wheat, Milk

Sweets & Desserts

Brownie & Cookies

Brownies Choco jar

$14.99Out of stock

Our brownies with your choice of chocolate. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Brownies

$14.99Out of stock

Our brownies with your choice of chocolate and ice cream. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie

$14.99

Our home-made chocolate chip baked just right served with vanilla or chocolate ice cream

Chocobombs

ChocoBomb

$7.99+

Our pâte à choux filled with cream patisserie with your choice of chocolate. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Crepe

Arabica Crepe

Arabica Crepe

$18.99

Our sweet crepe is stuffed with mozzarella cheese, topped with either toffee or pistachio. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Nuts.

Fettuccine Crepe

Fettuccine Crepe

$16.99

Our sweet fettucine crepe with your chosen chocolate. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg.

Plain Crepe

$9.99

Plain Crepe serves with Fruits(Strawberries, bananas, Kiwi, blueberry) topped with powered sugar

Croissants

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$10.00

Our golden crispy freshly baked croissant. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg.

Pistachio Fruit Croissant

$17.99

Our golden crispy freshly baked croissant filled with pure cheesecake filling and strawberries topped with Pistachio chocolate, nuts and mixed fruit Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Nuts

Tiramisu Croissant

$17.99

Chocolate Fruits Croissant

$17.99

Our house-made croissant filled with your choice of chocolate and choice of fruit

French Toast

Banana Caramel French toast

$16.99

Our Homemade Golden Toast toped with toffee Sauce, grilled Bananas and Cinnamon. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Chocolate Fruits French toast

$15.99

Our Golden Toast with your chosen chocolate and Fresh Fruits. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Pancakes

Plain pancake

$13.99

Our golden pancake with mable syrup and fruits. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Red velvet pancake

Red velvet pancake

$17.99

Our red velvet pancake with strawberry, pistachio and white chocolate. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Mini pancake

Mini pancake

$14.99

Our mini pancake from your choice with your chosen chocolate. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Tiramisu, Cake & Cheesecake

Lavina cheesecake

Lavina cheesecake

$10.99

The famous basque burnt cheesecake, baked and forzen to be served with or without chocolate. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Tiramisu

$14.99Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$14.99Out of stock

Red in color, cocoa in taste, topped with iced sweet cheese cream. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Chocolate cake

$14.99Out of stock

Mixed belgian chocolate cake, topped with pure chocolate cream. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Carrot cake

$14.99Out of stock

Carrot and nuts combined in spoonge cake with a special cheese cream. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Nuts

Pistachio cake

$14.99Out of stock

From pure pistachio sauce we make spoonge cake and design it with special cheese cream. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Nuts

Waffles

Plain Waffle

$7.99

Plain Waffle serves with Fruits(Strawberries, bananas, Kiwi, blueberry) topped with powered sugar

Cheesecake Waffle

Cheesecake Waffle

$17.99

Our golden waffle topped with creamcheese and your chosen sauce. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Toffee Waffle

$17.99

Our golden waffle, topped with banana, toffee sauce,biscuits and milk chocolate. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Heart waffle

$14.99

Our golden waffle topped with strawberry, banana, milk chocolate, caramel and cinnamon. Allergens: Wheat, Milk, Egg

Drinks

Red Bull Refresher

Red Bull Refresher Blue Raspberry

$6.99

Our house-made Blue Raspberry Redbull Refreshers

Red Bull Refresher Cherry

$6.99

Red Bull Refresher Green Apple

$6.99

Frappe

Pistachio frappe

Pistachio frappe

$6.99+Out of stock

Mixture of blended milk and ice with pistachio sauce topped with whipped cream and pistachio crunchy. Allergens: Milk, Nuts

Specolous frappe

Specolous frappe

$5.99+Out of stock

Mixture of blended milk and ice with lotus sauce topped with whipped cream and lotus crunchy. Allergens: Milk

Caramel frappe

Caramel frappe

$5.99+Out of stock

Mixture of blended milk and ice with caramel sauce and syrup topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle. Allergens: Milk

Tea

Peach iced tea

$4.99+

Natural earl grey tea flavoured with natural peach and cooled with ice. Allergens: None

Hibiscus iced tea

$4.99+

Natural hibiscus tea flavoured with natural raspberry and mint, cooled with ice. Allergens: None

Black Tea - hot

$2.99

Black Tea - Iced

$3.99

Fresh Squeezed Juices

Fresh Squeezed Kiwi - 12 oz

Fresh Squeezed Kiwi - 12 oz

$6.99

Fresh kiwi squeezed and pressed for strong taste. Allergens: Kiwi

Fresh Squeezed Lemon & mint - 12 oz

Fresh Squeezed Lemon & mint - 12 oz

$6.99

Fresh lemon squeezed and pressed and mixed with mint for strong taste. Allergens: None

Fresh Squeezed Orange - 12 oz

Fresh Squeezed Orange - 12 oz

$6.99

Fresh orange squeezed and pressed for strong taste. Allergens: None

Fresh Squeezed Strawberry - 12 oz

Fresh Squeezed Strawberry - 12 oz

$6.99

Fresh strawberry squeezed and pressed for strong taste. Allergens: None

Fresh Squeezed Carrot - 12 oz

$6.99

Fresh Squeezed Orange & Carrot - 12 oz

Smoothies

Fresh me Smoothie

Fresh me Smoothie

$4.99+

Lemon flavour slushy with natural mint to refresh your day. Allergens: Kiwi

Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

$5.99+

Love at first sip, a mixture of Mango and passion fruit flavour with ice to create slushy and cool cup. Allergens: None

Black forest Smoothie

Black forest Smoothie

$5.99+

A mixture of raspberry, blueberry, strawberry and cranberry with ice making sweet and sour slushy drink. Allergens: Nonethi

Peach Smoothie

Peach Smoothie

$5.99+

Peach slushy flavoured drink will motivate you to be special in your day. Allergens: None

Strawberry & kiwi Smoothie

Strawberry & kiwi Smoothie

$5.99+

With natural strawberry and kiwi fruits we make a sour slushy refreshment drink. Allergens: Kiwiie

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99+

Love at first sight with its lovely color and strong natural taste of strawberry. Allergens: None

Sparkling Mojito

Orange passion mojito

Orange passion mojito

$7.99+

Sparkling water with fresh orange and passion fruit. Allergens: None

Blue ocean mojito

$7.99+

Sparkling water with fresh blueberry flavour, fresh lemon and mint. Allergens: None

Wild berries mojito

$7.99+

Sparkling water with fresh rasberry and cranberry. Allergens: None

Mango Passion mojito

$7.99+

Hot Chocolate

Pistachio Hot chocolate

Pistachio Hot chocolate

$6.49+

100% pistachio chcocolate with steamed milk to create a pure and thick hot chocolte. Allergens: Milk, Nuts

Dark Hot chocolate

Dark Hot chocolate

$4.94+

100% dark chcocolate with steamed milk to create a pure and thick hot chocolte. Allergens: Milk

Milk Hot chocolate

Milk Hot chocolate

$4.94+

100% milk chcocolate with steamed milk to create a pure and thick hot chocolte. Allergens: Milk

Coffee

Espresso

$2.90

Concentrated shot of coffee with light layer of crema. Allergens: None

Americano

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso shot with hot water Allergens: None

House Coffee

House Coffee

$2.25

Dark-roasted filtered coffee beans. Allergens: None

Flat white

Flat white

$4.85

A ristretto shot with steamed milk Allergens: Milk

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Concentrated espresso with steamed milk and a thick layer of foam. Allergens: Milk

Café latte

Café latte

$3.85+

Our concentrated espresso with steamed milk and light layer of foam. Allergens: Milk

Arabian latte

Arabian latte

$3.99+

Concentrated arabian coffee blend espresso with steamed milk and light layer of foam. Allergens: Milk

Saudi latte

Concentrated saudi coffee blend espresso with steamed milk and light layer of foam. Allergens: Milk

Tiramisu latte

Tiramisu latte

$5.99+

It contain concentrated dark blend of coffee added to sweet tiramsu cream topped with special cocoa powder. Allergens: Milk

Cortado Honey Bee

Cortado Honey Bee

$4.99

A 50% concentrated shots of espresso and 50% steamed milk, sweated with honey. Allergens: Milk

Vanilla beans Latte

Our concentrated coffee blend espresso blended with pure vanilla beans and mixed with steamed milk and light layer of foam full of vanilla dots. Allergens: Milk

Mocklake Latte

$5.99+

A mixture of chocolate and shots of espresso with steamed milk making a creamy and rich flavour of sweet coffee. Allergens: Milk

Pistachio latte

$5.99+

Pistachio hot chocolate with shots of espresso, a creamy drinks full of joy and power. Allergens: Milk, Nuts

Caramel macchiato

Caramel macchiato

$4.99+

Caramel flavour mixed with shots of espresso and steamed milk topped with caramel drizzle. Allergens: Milk

Spanish latte

Spanish latte

$5.99+

Mixture of steamd and sweated milk with a concentrated shots of espresso. Allergens: Milk

Lavender latte

$4.99+

Iced Affogato Freddo

$5.00

Iced shakes espresso

$4.99+

Soda

COCA COLA

$1.50

SPRITE

$1.50

Red Bull

$3.29

Soda water - 12 oz can

$2.50

Milk

2% Milk

$0.50

Whole Milk

$0.50

Oat Milk

$2.00

Almond Milk

$2.00

Kid's Menu

For the Kiddos

French Toast Sticks

$9.99

Short stack Mini Pancakes

$8.99

Mini Mouse Fruit Crepe

$9.99

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$8.99

Mixed Fruit Bowl

$6.99

Eggs & Bacon

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15845 S Harlem Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

