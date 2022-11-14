Restaurant info

Located at the Allen Premium Outlets (next to Sketchers). Cake Press is a purveyor of fine American doughnuts with our proprietary blends that are destined to delight your taste buds. Cake Press, reflects the quality and taste sensible Texans enjoy. The open theme kiosk offers our customers the chance to watch the art of cooking our tasty mini doughnuts as it happens from start to finish. We produce and sell fresh gourmet mini doughnuts, fresh squeezed lemonade, fresh coffee, and hot chocolate on location.

Website