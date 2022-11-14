Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cake Press

820 West Stacy Road

Allen, TX 75013

Order Again

Popular Items

Dozen Classic
Dozen Specialty
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Doughnuts

Dozen Classic

Dozen Classic

$8.50

All orders are 1 dozen mini doughnuts

Dozen Specialty

Dozen Specialty

$9.50

All orders are 1 dozen mini doughnuts

Doughnut Catering Pack

48 Doughnut Pack (each flavor is 1 dozen)

$27.95

Choose up to 4 flavors

Hot Drinks

Americano

Americano

$3.50+
Latte

Latte

$4.75+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.75+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Cold Drinks

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.75+
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.75+
Iced Caramel Macchiato

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Lemonade Flavor

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$3.50+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Located at the Allen Premium Outlets (next to Sketchers). Cake Press is a purveyor of fine American doughnuts with our proprietary blends that are destined to delight your taste buds. Cake Press, reflects the quality and taste sensible Texans enjoy. The open theme kiosk offers our customers the chance to watch the art of cooking our tasty mini doughnuts as it happens from start to finish. We produce and sell fresh gourmet mini doughnuts, fresh squeezed lemonade, fresh coffee, and hot chocolate on location.

820 West Stacy Road, Allen, TX 75013

