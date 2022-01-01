Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

The Coffee Shack Captain Cook, HI

2,715 Reviews

$$

83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy

Captain Cook, HI 96817

Popular Items

Pan Sautéed Ono Fish

Sandwiches.

Black Forest Ham & Smoked Turkey

$16.00

Swiss Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato with Roasted Garlic Mayo & Dijon Mustard.

Pan Sautéed Ono Fish

$19.00

Red Onion, Lettuce & Tomato. Served on Toasted Bread with Roasted Garlic Mayo.

Chicken Salad

$16.00

Chicken Breast, Celery, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Roasted Garlic Mayo.

Vegetarian

$16.00

Avocado, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Cucumber, Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Roasted Garlic Mayo & Dijon Mustard.

Roast Beef

$16.00

Provolone Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato with Roasted Garlic Mayo (Horse Radish is optional).

BLT

$16.00

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomatoes. Served on Toasted Bread with Roasted Garlic Mayo.

Hot Reuben

$16.00

Sauerkraut & Swiss Cheese. Served with Russian Dressing.

Hot Pastrami

$16.00

Swiss Cheese & served with Dijon Mustard.

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Pizzas.

Luau Pizza

$15.00

Sauce, Mozzarella, Ham, Pineapple & Parmesan Cheese.

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Sauce, Mozzarella, CheddarJack & Parmesan Cheese.

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni & Parmesan Cheese.

Ultimate Meat Pizza

$17.00

Sauce, Mozzarella, Black Forest Ham, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni & Parmesan Cheese.

Gorgonzola Pizza

$15.00

A Spread of Gorgonzola Cheese, Rosemary, Garlic, Butter, & Olive Oil, with Bermuda Onion, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheese.

Veggie Pizza

$16.00

Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Feta & Parmesan Cheese.

Salads and Soup.

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce Tossed with Caesar Salad Dressing*, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons.

Greek Salad

$15.00

Romaine Lettuce, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini, Capers, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Greek Olives, Feta Cheese & Croutons, Served with Greek Dressing.

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Ham, Turkey, Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bacon Bits, Black Olives, Crumbled Blue Cheese. Served with Bleu Cheese Dressing.

Garden Salad

$15.00

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Olives, Red Onions, Avocado & Croutons.

Caesar Salad - Side Order

$8.00

Greek Salad - Side Order

$10.00

Cobb Salad - Side Order

$12.00

Garden Salad - Side Order

$10.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Soup of the day with choice of toast.

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Soup of the day with choice of toast.

Side of Avo

$3.00

Desserts.

Lilikoi Cheesecake

$7.50

A cream cheese based filling infused with lilikoi (passion fruit), a graham cracker crust, and finished with a sweetened vanilla sour cream topping, whipping cream, and lilikoi sauce.

Carrot Cake

$7.50

A fluffy dessert made with grated carrots, mandarin orange slices, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Kona Lime Pie

$7.50

A lime juice infused custard based filling topped with heavy whipped cream, and garnished with lime rind.

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.50

A coconut custard based filling topped with heavy whipped cream, and garnished with toasted shredded coconut.

Chocolate Cream Pie

$7.50

A chocolate custard based filling topped with heavy whipped cream, and garnished with shaved chocolate pieces.

Macadamia Nut Pie

$7.50

A traditional pie shell filled with chopped macadamia nuts and shredded coconut.

Pastries.

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

A hand rolled pastry sweetened with honey and sugar, sprinkled with cinnamon, and melted cream cheese frosting.

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

A fluffy pastry filled with blueberries.

Lemon Coconut Bar

$4.00

A gooey textured coconut pastry topped with lemon cream.

Chocolate Cranberry Pecan Bar

$4.00

A gooey textured pastry filled with pecans, cranberries and chocolate.

Banana Bread

$4.00

A textured banana bread sweetened with pineapple, and balanced with cranberries.

Cranberry Macnut Scone

$4.00

A crumbly pastry sweetened with brown sugar and filled with cranberries and macadamia nut pieces.

Chocolate Chip Macadamia Nut Cookie

$2.00

A soft, chewy cookie with chocolate chip morsels and chopped macadamia nuts.

Coconut Pound Cake

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Aloha! Welcome to The Coffee Shack. The Coffee Shack is a local restaurant with a fantastic view of 26 miles of the Kona coast, overlooking Kealakekua Bay. Our scenic lanai offers an incomparable view of Kealakekua Bay, where the famous explorer Captain James Cook first arrived in Hawaii. We are perched high on the mountain slope overlooking the lush mountainside of fully producing 85 year old coffee trees. Enjoy the beautiful open lanai for breakfast, lunch, or just a quick cup of coffee on your way to Volcano or Pu’uhonua O Honaunaua (Place of Refuge) National Park.

83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI 96817

