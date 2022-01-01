Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
The Coffee Shack Captain Cook, HI
2,715 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info
Aloha! Welcome to The Coffee Shack. The Coffee Shack is a local restaurant with a fantastic view of 26 miles of the Kona coast, overlooking Kealakekua Bay. Our scenic lanai offers an incomparable view of Kealakekua Bay, where the famous explorer Captain James Cook first arrived in Hawaii. We are perched high on the mountain slope overlooking the lush mountainside of fully producing 85 year old coffee trees. Enjoy the beautiful open lanai for breakfast, lunch, or just a quick cup of coffee on your way to Volcano or Pu’uhonua O Honaunaua (Place of Refuge) National Park.
Location
83-5799 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI 96817
Gallery
Popular restaurants in Captain Cook
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurant