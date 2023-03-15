A map showing the location of The Forum 2205 SOUTHGATE PKWYView gallery

The Forum 2205 SOUTHGATE PKWY

No reviews yet

2205 SOUTHGATE PKWY

Cambridge, OH 43725

The Forum

Appetizers

Greek Sampler

$14.99

Spanakopita, Domathes, Tyropita

Kopanisti

$9.99

Feta cheese, olive oil, roasted red peppers, pepperoncinis blended into a dip w/fried pita chips

Saganaki

$9.99

Flowering Onion

$11.99

Party platter

$12.99

Fingers, Spuds, Cheese stix and Poppers

Artichoke Dip

$10.99

Housemade artichoke dip w/fried pita chips

Wild Wings

$11.99

Cheese Stix

$8.99

Stuffed Spuds

$7.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Crock of Onion Soup

$4.99

Cup of Onion Soup

$3.99

Bowl of Avgolemono

$4.79

Cup of Avgolemono

$3.99

6 Piece Finger

$10.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$8.99

Breadsticks (2)

$1.49

Breadsticks (4)

$2.99

Sandwiches

1/2 Finger

$10.49

Black Bean Chipotle Veggie Burger

$10.99

Great Tasting Veggie Burger

BLT Sandwich

$8.99

Buffalo Wrap

$10.99

w/our hamemade fingers

Build Your Own Burger

$11.99

Black Angus Burger

Caesar Wrap

$10.99

California Belt Buster

$14.99

Bacon, Mushrooms & cheese w/this Angus burger

Cambridge Mushroom Burger

$13.99

Mushrooms & Cheese top this Angus burger

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.99

w/our homemade ranch

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Club Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Gyro

$10.99

w/our homemade sauce

Club Sandwich

$12.99

Ham, Turkey, cheese & Bacon

Lamb Gyro

$10.99

w/our homemade sauce

Meatball Sub

$9.99

New York Belt Buster

$13.99

Bacon & Cheese top this Angus burger

Philly Sand

$10.99

Philly Steak Sand

$10.99

Sirloin steak, peppers & onions w/cheese

Powerhouse Sand.

$15.99

Slow roasted prime rib

Powerhouse Wrap

$15.99

Slow roasted prime rib

Pulled Pork

$9.99

Reuben Sand.

$10.99

The Classic corned beef, sauerkraut sand

Steak Wrap

$12.99

Veggie Gyro

$8.99

w/our homemade sauce

French Fries

Baked Potato

Potato Salad

Cole Slaw

Cottage Cheese

Applesauce

Rice

Vegetable of Day

Sweet Pot Fries

$1.49

Onion Rings

$1.49

Mac N Cheese

House Salad

$1.99

Cup of Soup

$1.99

Entrees

12 oz. NY Strip

$26.99

Hand Cut Strip steak

8 oz. Strip

$21.99

Hand Cut Strip steak

Brown Sugar Glazed

$19.99

Center Cut Sirlon

$24.99

Sirloin steak charbroiled to perfection

Elvis Pork Chops

$15.99

Loin Chops seasoned and charbroiled

Finger Platter

$14.99

Our famous hand dipped fingers w/fries

Fried Shrimp

$15.99

Haddock

$16.99

Mild white fish broiled in lemon juice, seasonings and a splash of white wine

Marinated Chops

$14.99

Lunch Marinated Chicken

$11.99

Marinated Chicken

$15.99

House marinated fresh chicken

Queen Chop

$12.99

Ribeye Steak

$27.99

The Classic charbroiled

Salmon

$19.99

Served with our homemade cucumber dill sauce

Blackened

$1.49

Deep Fried

Lemon Butter Sauce

$1.49

Pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

Boneless chicken breasts w/marinara sauce & cheese w/spaghetti

Italian Combo

$17.99

Chick parm, spag & Las

Olympic Chicken

$18.99

Chicken, veggies in our own sauce over fet

Chcken Alfredo

$15.99

Creamy Alfredo sauce w/chicken

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.99

Ceamy Alfredo sauce w/shrimp

Seafood Alfredo

$19.99

Shrimp, scallops & crab meat

Parisian Seafood

$19.99

Shrimp, Scallops, crab meat in our homemade cream sauce

Mama Lasagna

$10.99

Homemade

Papa Lasagna

$11.99

Homemade

Pasta w/Homemade Tomato Sauce

$10.99

Spaghetti w/our own marinara sauce

Pasta w/ Marinara & Mushrooms

$12.49

Spaghetti w/our own marinara sauce

Pasta w/Meat sauce

$11.99

Spaghetti w/our own meat sauce

Pasta w/Meat sauce & Mushrooms

$13.99

Spaghetti w/our own meat sauce & mushrooms

Pasta w/Sausage & Meat Sauce

$14.99

Spaghetti w/our own meat sauce and Italian sausage

Pasta w/Meatballs & meat Sauce

$14.99

Spaghetti w/our own meat sauce and Meatballs

Plain Alfredo

$11.99

Lunch Spag Marinara

$8.99

Lunch Spag Meat

$10.49

Lunch Spag Mush Marinara

$9.99

Lunch Spag Meatballs

$11.99

Lunch Spag Mush Meat

$11.49

Lunch Chicken Parm

$13.99

Lunch Spag Sausage

$11.99

Veggie Olympic

$14.99

Salads

Chicken in the Greens

$11.99

Fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, bacon & cheddar cheese with chicken

Chicken Roma Tortellini

$11.99

Fresh greens, with tortellini, garden veggies, chicken & choice of cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes and chicken

Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.99

Fresh greens, tomatoes, corn salsa, monterey jack cheese w/homemade sw dressing

BBQ Finger Salad

$11.99

Fresh greens w/our BBQ fingers, corn salsa, Mont. Jack cheese & tomatoes

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Greens, cukes, tomatoes, red onion, egg, bacon & bleu cheese w/chicken

Sirloin Steak Salad

$14.99

Greens, Sirloin steak, mandarin oranges, fired onion rings, mozz cheese, tomatoes & cukes

Greek Salad

$13.99

Spanakopita(cheese pies), dolmades (stuffed grape leaves), feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & onions

Wild Berry Salad

$10.99

Chef Salad

$13.99

1/2 Chicken in the Greens

$8.99

1/2 Chicken Roma Tortellini

$8.99

1/2 Greek Salad

$9.99

16 Oz Ranch

$5.00

Dessert

Decadent Chocolate Cake

$7.99

7 layer chocolate cake

Lemon Marscarpone Cake

$7.99

Light, refreshing & delicious lemon cream cake

Oreo Ice Cream Pie

$5.99

Oreo Crust w/vanilla ice cream stuffed with Oreos

Specials

Encrusted Salmon

$20.99

Prime Rib

$27.99

Chicken Special

$12.99

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99

Applesauce

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Vegetable of the day

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Mac n Cheese

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

House Tossed Salad

$4.49

Early Dinner Salad

Early Caesar Salad

$2.49

Early 1/2 Greek

$3.49

Potato Chips

$2.99

Cup of French Onion

$1.99

Cup of Avgolemono

$1.99

Bowl of French Onion

$2.79

Bowl Of Avgolemono

$2.79

Kids

Kids Steak

$11.99

6oz Sirloin steak w/one sandwich side

Kids Fingers

$7.99

Our famous fingers w/one sandwich side

Kids Chicken breast

$7.99

Charbroiled chicken breast w/one sandwich side

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Hamburger w/one sandwich side

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Spaghetti w/marinara w/one sandwich side

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Chop

$7.99

Beverage

Pepsi

$3.29

Diet Pepsi

$3.29

Mountain Dew

$3.29

Root Beer

$3.29

Starry

$3.29

Raspberry Tea

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Dr. Pepper

$3.29

Sweet Tea

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.29

Coffee

$3.29

Milk

$3.29

Juice

$3.29

Hot Tea

$3.29

Hot Chocolate

$3.29

Club Soda

$3.29

Tex Mex

Steak Fajitas

$14.99

Steak and grilled onions & peppers w/fresh tomatoes served w/salsa, sour cream and cheese and tortilla shell

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

Chicken and grilled onions & peppers w/fresh tomatoes served w/salsa, sour cream and cheese and tortilla shell

Mixed Fajitas

$14.99

Chicken & Steak w/ grilled onions & peppers w/fresh tomatoes served w/salsa, sour cream and cheese and tortilla shell

Quesadillas

$14.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.99

Cocktails/Wines

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$6.49

Amaretto Sour

$6.49

Bahama Mama

$6.49

Banana Boat

$6.49

Bloody Mary

$6.49

Blue Hawaiian

$6.49

Blue Lemonade Moscow Mule

$6.49

Buttery Nipple

$6.49

Caramel Apple Martini

$6.49

Caramel Apple Whiskey Sour

$6.49

Carmel Apple Martini

$7.49

Cosmo

$6.49

Forum Cooler

$6.49

Forum Refresher

$6.49

Fuzzy Navel

$6.49

Hot Toddy

$6.49

Hurricane

$6.49

Irish Cofee

$6.49

Jager Bomb

$6.49

Karens Cosmo

$6.49

Kentucky Mule

$6.49

Kentucky Mule

$6.49

Lemon Drop Martini

$6.49

Lemon Drop Martini

$7.49

Liquid Mary Jane

$6.49

Little Beer

$6.49

Long Beach Ice Tea

$6.49

Long Island

$6.49

Mai Tai

$6.49

Manhattan

$6.49

Margrarita

$7.49

Martini

$6.49

Moscow Mule

$6.49

Old Fashion

$6.49

Orange Moscow Mule

$6.49

Peach Daiquiri

$6.49

Peach Moscow Mule

$6.49

Peach Ranch Water

$6.49

Pina Colada

$6.49

Raspberry Daiquiri

$6.49

Raspberry Lemon Drop Martini

$6.49

Raspberry Moscow Mule

$6.49

Rum Runner

$6.49

Screwdriver

$6.49

Sex on the Beach

$6.49

Sour Apple Martini

$7.49

Strawberry Banana Split

$6.49

Strawberry Bourbon Mash

$6.49

Strawberry Daiquiri

$6.49

Strawberry Moscow Mule

$6.49

Tequila Sunrise

$6.49

Tom Collins

$6.49

Top Shelf Long Island

$12.00

Transfusion

$6.49

Trash Can

$13.00

Vagas Bomb

$6.49

Washington Apple

$6.49

Whiskey Sour

$6.49

White Russian

$6.49

Red Wine

GL Pinot Noir

$9.50

GL Merlot

$8.50

GL 14 Hands Red Blend

$8.50

GL Cabernet Proverb

$7.50

GL Cabernet Josh Cellars

$10.50

BTL Mirassou

$32.00

BTL Columbia Crest Grand Estates

$30.00

BTL 14 Hands

$30.00

BTL Proverb Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.00

BTL Josh Cellars

$36.00

White Wine

GL Prosecco La Marca

$7.50

GL Chardonnay Proverb

$7.50

GL Chardonnay Kendall Jackson

$9.50

GL Pinot Grigio

$8.50

GL Riesling

$8.50

GL Barefoot Moscato

$7.50

GL Fruitscato Peach

$6.50

GL Fruitscato Blueberry

$6.50

GL Fruitscato Strawberry

$6.50

BTL Proverb Chardonnay

$26.00

BTL Kendall Jackson VR

$30.00

BTL Mezzacorona

$30.00

BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle

$30.00

BTL Barefoot Moscato

$26.00

BTL Fruitscato Peach

$24.00

Rosé

GL Beringer

$7.50

GL Fruitscato Strawberry

$6.50

GL Fruitscato Blueberry

$6.50

BTL Beringer

$26.00

BTL Fruitscato Strawberry

$24.00

BTL Fruitscato Blueberry

$24.00

Liquors

Vodka

Absolut

$6.49

Absolut Citron

$6.49

Absolut Mandarin

$6.49

Belvedere

$6.49

Ciroc Coconut

$6.49

Grey Goose

$6.49

Ketel One

$6.49

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.49

Smirnoff

$6.49

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.49

Smirnoff Caramel

$6.49

Smirnoff Lime Twist

$6.49

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.49

Smirnoff Strawberry

$6.49

Stoli

$6.49

Three Olives Grape

$6.49

Tito's

$6.49

House Vodka

$6.49

Gin

Beefeater

$6.79

Bombay Bramble

$6.79

Bombay

$6.79

Bombay East

$6.79

Bombay Saphire

$6.79

Citadel

$6.79

Tanqueray

$6.79

House Gin

$5.79

Whiskey

American Honey

$6.49

Blanton's

$12.99

Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey

$7.49

Bulleit 95 Rye

$7.49

Canadian Mist

$6.49

Canadian Club

$6.49

Crown Apple

$6.99

Crown Royal

$6.99

Crown Peach

$6.99

Fireball

$6.49

Gentleman Jack

$7.49

Jack Daniel's

$6.99

Jack Daniel's Honey

$6.49

Jameson

$6.49

Maker's Mark

$7.29

Michter's

$9.99

Screwball

$6.49

Seagram's 7

$6.49

Seagram's VO

$6.49

Southern Comfort

$6.49

Tullamore Dew

$6.49

Wild Turkey

$6.49

Woodford Reserve

$7.49

House Whiskey

$5.49

Bourbon

Buffalo Trace

$9.99

Basil Hayden

$6.49

Chivas Regal

$6.49

Colonel Taylor

$9.99

Cutty Sark

$6.49

Dewars

$6.79

Glenlivet

$7.49

J & B

$7.79

Jim Beam

$6.79

Jim Beam Peach

$6.79

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.79

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.79

Johnnie Walker Red

$7.79

Johnnie Walker Blue

$30.00

Eagle Rare

$9.99

Red Breast

$9.99

Weller Red

$7.49

Weller Green

$7.49

Willet

$7.49

Tequilla

1800 Gold

$6.99

1800 Silver

$6.99

Patron

$9.99

Jose Cuervo

$6.99

Casamigos

$9.99

House Tequilla

$5.79

Rum

Captain Morgan

$6.79

Myer's Dark

$6.79

Malibu

$6.79

Bacardi

$6.79

DragonBerry

$6.79

House Rum

$5.79

Beers

Draft Beers

22 ounce Y Bridge

$6.99

22 ounce Bud Light

$6.49

22 ounce Michelob Ultra

$6.99

12 Ounce Y Bridge

$4.49

12 Ounce Bud light

$3.79

12 Ounce Michelob Ultra

$4.29

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard

$5.29

Blue Moon

$5.29

Bud

$3.79

Bud Light

$3.79

Busch Light

$3.79

Coors

$3.79

Coors Lite

$3.79

Corona

$5.29

Dos Equis

$5.29

Fat Tire

$5.29

Guiness

$5.29

Heineken

$5.29

Labatt Blue

$5.29

Michelob Ultra

$4.79

Miller Lite

$3.79

Modelo

$5.29

Molson Canadian

$5.29

O'Douls

$4.49

Red's Apple Ale

$4.49

Sam Adams

$5.49

Shiner Bock

$4.49

Stella Artois

$5.49

Voodoo Ranger

$5.49

White Claw

$4.99

Yuengling

$4.49

Cold Glass

Can Beer

Busch Lite

$3.79

White Claw

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.99

White Claw Lime

$4.99

White Claw Raspberry

$4.99

White Claw Ruby Grapefruit

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Because Life was meant to be enjoyed!

Location

2205 SOUTHGATE PKWY, Cambridge, OH 43725

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

