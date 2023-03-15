The Forum 2205 SOUTHGATE PKWY
Cambridge, OH 43725
The Forum
Appetizers
Greek Sampler
Spanakopita, Domathes, Tyropita
Kopanisti
Feta cheese, olive oil, roasted red peppers, pepperoncinis blended into a dip w/fried pita chips
Saganaki
Flowering Onion
Party platter
Fingers, Spuds, Cheese stix and Poppers
Artichoke Dip
Housemade artichoke dip w/fried pita chips
Wild Wings
Cheese Stix
Stuffed Spuds
Jalapeno Poppers
Crock of Onion Soup
Cup of Onion Soup
Bowl of Avgolemono
Cup of Avgolemono
6 Piece Finger
Shrimp Cocktail
Breadsticks (2)
Breadsticks (4)
Sandwiches
1/2 Finger
Black Bean Chipotle Veggie Burger
Great Tasting Veggie Burger
BLT Sandwich
Buffalo Wrap
w/our hamemade fingers
Build Your Own Burger
Black Angus Burger
Caesar Wrap
California Belt Buster
Bacon, Mushrooms & cheese w/this Angus burger
Cambridge Mushroom Burger
Mushrooms & Cheese top this Angus burger
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
w/our homemade ranch
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Chicken Club Sandwich
Chicken Gyro
w/our homemade sauce
Club Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, cheese & Bacon
Lamb Gyro
w/our homemade sauce
Meatball Sub
New York Belt Buster
Bacon & Cheese top this Angus burger
Philly Sand
Philly Steak Sand
Sirloin steak, peppers & onions w/cheese
Powerhouse Sand.
Slow roasted prime rib
Powerhouse Wrap
Slow roasted prime rib
Pulled Pork
Reuben Sand.
The Classic corned beef, sauerkraut sand
Steak Wrap
Veggie Gyro
w/our homemade sauce
French Fries
Baked Potato
Potato Salad
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Applesauce
Rice
Vegetable of Day
Sweet Pot Fries
Onion Rings
Mac N Cheese
House Salad
Cup of Soup
Entrees
12 oz. NY Strip
Hand Cut Strip steak
8 oz. Strip
Hand Cut Strip steak
Brown Sugar Glazed
Center Cut Sirlon
Sirloin steak charbroiled to perfection
Elvis Pork Chops
Loin Chops seasoned and charbroiled
Finger Platter
Our famous hand dipped fingers w/fries
Fried Shrimp
Haddock
Mild white fish broiled in lemon juice, seasonings and a splash of white wine
Marinated Chops
Lunch Marinated Chicken
Marinated Chicken
House marinated fresh chicken
Queen Chop
Ribeye Steak
The Classic charbroiled
Salmon
Served with our homemade cucumber dill sauce
Blackened
Deep Fried
Lemon Butter Sauce
Pasta
Chicken Parmigiana
Boneless chicken breasts w/marinara sauce & cheese w/spaghetti
Italian Combo
Chick parm, spag & Las
Olympic Chicken
Chicken, veggies in our own sauce over fet
Chcken Alfredo
Creamy Alfredo sauce w/chicken
Shrimp Alfredo
Ceamy Alfredo sauce w/shrimp
Seafood Alfredo
Shrimp, scallops & crab meat
Parisian Seafood
Shrimp, Scallops, crab meat in our homemade cream sauce
Mama Lasagna
Homemade
Papa Lasagna
Homemade
Pasta w/Homemade Tomato Sauce
Spaghetti w/our own marinara sauce
Pasta w/ Marinara & Mushrooms
Spaghetti w/our own marinara sauce
Pasta w/Meat sauce
Spaghetti w/our own meat sauce
Pasta w/Meat sauce & Mushrooms
Spaghetti w/our own meat sauce & mushrooms
Pasta w/Sausage & Meat Sauce
Spaghetti w/our own meat sauce and Italian sausage
Pasta w/Meatballs & meat Sauce
Spaghetti w/our own meat sauce and Meatballs
Plain Alfredo
Lunch Spag Marinara
Lunch Spag Meat
Lunch Spag Mush Marinara
Lunch Spag Meatballs
Lunch Spag Mush Meat
Lunch Chicken Parm
Lunch Spag Sausage
Veggie Olympic
Salads
Chicken in the Greens
Fresh greens, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, bacon & cheddar cheese with chicken
Chicken Roma Tortellini
Fresh greens, with tortellini, garden veggies, chicken & choice of cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, tomatoes and chicken
Southwest Chicken Salad
Fresh greens, tomatoes, corn salsa, monterey jack cheese w/homemade sw dressing
BBQ Finger Salad
Fresh greens w/our BBQ fingers, corn salsa, Mont. Jack cheese & tomatoes
Cobb Salad
Greens, cukes, tomatoes, red onion, egg, bacon & bleu cheese w/chicken
Sirloin Steak Salad
Greens, Sirloin steak, mandarin oranges, fired onion rings, mozz cheese, tomatoes & cukes
Greek Salad
Spanakopita(cheese pies), dolmades (stuffed grape leaves), feta cheese, tomatoes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini & onions
Wild Berry Salad
Chef Salad
1/2 Chicken in the Greens
1/2 Chicken Roma Tortellini
1/2 Greek Salad
16 Oz Ranch
Dessert
Sides
French Fries
Baked Potato
Applesauce
Cottage Cheese
Potato Salad
Cole Slaw
Rice Pilaf
Vegetable of the day
Sweet Potato Fries
Mac n Cheese
Broccoli
Onion Rings
House Tossed Salad
Early Dinner Salad
Early Caesar Salad
Early 1/2 Greek
Potato Chips
Cup of French Onion
Cup of Avgolemono
Bowl of French Onion
Bowl Of Avgolemono
Kids
Kids Steak
6oz Sirloin steak w/one sandwich side
Kids Fingers
Our famous fingers w/one sandwich side
Kids Chicken breast
Charbroiled chicken breast w/one sandwich side
Kids Hamburger
Hamburger w/one sandwich side
Kids Spaghetti
Spaghetti w/marinara w/one sandwich side
Kids Mac n Cheese
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Chop
Beverage
Tex Mex
Steak Fajitas
Steak and grilled onions & peppers w/fresh tomatoes served w/salsa, sour cream and cheese and tortilla shell
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken and grilled onions & peppers w/fresh tomatoes served w/salsa, sour cream and cheese and tortilla shell
Mixed Fajitas
Chicken & Steak w/ grilled onions & peppers w/fresh tomatoes served w/salsa, sour cream and cheese and tortilla shell
Quesadillas
Veggie Quesadilla
Cocktails/Wines
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Bahama Mama
Banana Boat
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Lemonade Moscow Mule
Buttery Nipple
Caramel Apple Martini
Caramel Apple Whiskey Sour
Carmel Apple Martini
Cosmo
Forum Cooler
Forum Refresher
Fuzzy Navel
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Cofee
Jager Bomb
Karens Cosmo
Kentucky Mule
Kentucky Mule
Lemon Drop Martini
Lemon Drop Martini
Liquid Mary Jane
Little Beer
Long Beach Ice Tea
Long Island
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margrarita
Martini
Moscow Mule
Old Fashion
Orange Moscow Mule
Peach Daiquiri
Peach Moscow Mule
Peach Ranch Water
Pina Colada
Raspberry Daiquiri
Raspberry Lemon Drop Martini
Raspberry Moscow Mule
Rum Runner
Screwdriver
Sex on the Beach
Sour Apple Martini
Strawberry Banana Split
Strawberry Bourbon Mash
Strawberry Daiquiri
Strawberry Moscow Mule
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Top Shelf Long Island
Transfusion
Trash Can
Vagas Bomb
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Red Wine
White Wine
GL Prosecco La Marca
GL Chardonnay Proverb
GL Chardonnay Kendall Jackson
GL Pinot Grigio
GL Riesling
GL Barefoot Moscato
GL Fruitscato Peach
GL Fruitscato Blueberry
GL Fruitscato Strawberry
BTL Proverb Chardonnay
BTL Kendall Jackson VR
BTL Mezzacorona
BTL Chateau Ste. Michelle
BTL Barefoot Moscato
BTL Fruitscato Peach
Rosé
Liquors
Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Mandarin
Belvedere
Ciroc Coconut
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Pinnacle Whipped
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Caramel
Smirnoff Lime Twist
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Strawberry
Stoli
Three Olives Grape
Tito's
House Vodka
Gin
Whiskey
American Honey
Blanton's
Bulleit Bourbon Whiskey
Bulleit 95 Rye
Canadian Mist
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Crown Peach
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniel's
Jack Daniel's Honey
Jameson
Maker's Mark
Michter's
Screwball
Seagram's 7
Seagram's VO
Southern Comfort
Tullamore Dew
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
House Whiskey
Bourbon
Buffalo Trace
Basil Hayden
Chivas Regal
Colonel Taylor
Cutty Sark
Dewars
Glenlivet
J & B
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Peach
Jim Beam Red Stag
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnnie Walker Blue
Eagle Rare
Red Breast
Weller Red
Weller Green
Willet
Beers
Draft Beers
Bottle Beer
Angry Orchard
Blue Moon
Bud
Bud Light
Busch Light
Coors
Coors Lite
Corona
Dos Equis
Fat Tire
Guiness
Heineken
Labatt Blue
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Modelo
Molson Canadian
O'Douls
Red's Apple Ale
Sam Adams
Shiner Bock
Stella Artois
Voodoo Ranger
White Claw
Yuengling
Cold Glass
Can Beer
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Because Life was meant to be enjoyed!
2205 SOUTHGATE PKWY, Cambridge, OH 43725
