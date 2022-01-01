Theo's Restaurant
$
632 Wheeling Avenue
Cambridge, OH 43725
Popular Items
Meats & Entrees
Marinated Chicken
Two pieces of boneless chicken marinated in wine, lemon, herbs, and spices. Served with two sides.
Bar-B-Q Chicken
Two pieces of boneless chicken topped with tangy BBQ sauce. Served with two sides.
Encrusted Chix Parm
Baked boneless chicken breast dipped in buttermilk and seasoned breadcrumbs. Served with a salad, garlic bread, and angel hair pasta with marinara sauce topped with fresh parmesan cheese.
Honey Mustard Chicken
King Pork Chops
Three hand-cut boneless pork chops seasoned with salt and lemon seasoning. Served with two sides.
Queen Pork Chops
Two hand-cut boneless pork chops seasoned with salt and lemon seasoning. Served with two sides.
B-B-Q Pork Chops
Three hand-cut boneless pork chops topped with a tangy BBQ sauce. Served with two sides.
Sirloin Steaks
8 oz. charbroiled sirloin steak cooked to your choice of perfection. Served with two sides.
Chopped Steak
In-house ground sirloin and beef brisket topped with sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese. Served with two sides.
Ribeye Steak
12 oz. Ribeye steak cooked to your choice of doneness. Served with two sides.
Spaghetti & Meatsauce
House-made meat sauce over spaghetti noodles served with garlic bread and a salad.
Oriental Chix Stir-Fry
Tender grilled chicken with oriental veggies topped with honey and teriyaki sauce. Served with a salad. Not available until 4pm expect on Wednesday.
Baked Whitefish
Broiled tender flasky Alaskan whitefish seasoned with lemon, butter, seasoning salt, and breadcrumbs. Served with two sides.
Sandwiches & Burgers
Plain Jane
4oz. boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato with a pickle spear on the side. Served with chips.
Chicken Club
Boneless chicken breast topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato with a pickle spear on the side. Served with chips.
Deep Fried Chicken Sand
Deep fried chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato with a pickle spear on the side. Served with chips.
Hamburger
1/4 lb. burger served with pickles on the side.
Smitty Burger & FF
1/3 lb. burger topped with sautéed onions, hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, a small cole slaw and pickles on the side. Served with fries.
Mushroom Swissburger & FF
1/3 lb. burger topped with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese with pickles on the side. Served with fries.
Jumbo Bacon CB & FF
1/2 lb. burger topped hickory smoked bacon and cheddar cheese on a hearty bun with pickles on the side. Served with fries.
Fathead Burger & FF
Grind in-house daily 8 oz. choice sirloin and beef brisket topped with hickory smoked bacon, double mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo with pickles on the side. Served with fries.
Cheeseburger
1/4 lb. burger topped with American cheese served with pickles on the side.
Double Cheeseburger
Two 1/4 lb. burger topped with American cheese served with pickles on the side.
Coney Dogs
6 inch hotdog on a bun topped with mustard, onion, and our famous coney sauce.
Steak Sandwich & Fries
Thinly sliced grilled sirloin on grilled bun served with fries and pickles on the side. You can add your choice of grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and/or cheese (mozzarella, cheddar, american, hot pepper or Swiss)
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on your choice of toast (white, wheat, french or rye) served with pickle on the side.
Downtown Club
Turkey, ham, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toast (white, wheat, rye or french) served with chips and pickle on the side. (Upgrade to fries or a side for $1.25)
Fish Tail
Deep fried breaded cod on homemade french bread with pickles and tartar sauce on the side.
Theo Pizza
7 inch pizza on pita bread topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms and green and red peppers.
Chimichanga
Pulled chicken breast with cumin seasoning and cheese in a flour tortilla deep fried topped with salsa and cheese on a bed of lettuce with sour cream on the side.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled american cheese on white bread served with pickle on the side.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Grilled american cheese and ham on white bread served with pickle on the side.
ChiX Salad Sand W/Chips
Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato served with chips and a pickle. Your choice of bread (white, wheat, rye or french).
Chix Salad Crois w/ Chips
Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato served with chips and a pickle.
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and swiss cheese on grilled rye bread served with french fries.
Hot Beef
Hot Turkey
Topped with Chicken Gravy.
Hot Ham
Hot Hamburger
Lamb Gyro
Chicken Gyro
Beef Gyro
Veggie Gyro
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad
Five Chicken Fingers on a bed of iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and croutons. Served with buffalo sauce on the side and your choice of dressing.
Chef's Salad
Ham and Turkey mix on a bed of iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, egg, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Breast Salad
Grilled Chicken on a bed of iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Finger Salad
Five Chicken Fingers on a bed of iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Salad Plate
Scoop of chicken salad on a bed of lettuce served with cottage cheese, pears, peaches, pineapple, oranges, egg, and a muffin.
Chicken Tortellini Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast on spring greens topped with cucumbers, onions, tomatoes. and tortellini. Your choice of cheese and dressing.
Greek Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast on spring greens topped with feta cheese, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, and baked pita breaded. Served with House Greek dressing.
Small Greek Salad
Small iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with feta cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, mushrooms, and croutons. Served with House Greek dressing.
Steak Salad
Thinly sliced steak on a bed of iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and french fries. Served with your choice of dressing.
Theo's Greek Salad
Large iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with feta cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, mushrooms, and croutons. Served with a small side of potato salad and House Greek dressing.
Tossed Salad
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Grilled chicken breast on spring greens topped with onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, and baked pita bread. Served with Ceasar Dressing.
Big Salad
Blackened Chicken Salad
Pies
A La Mode
Banana Cream
Blackberry
Cherry
Chocolate Cream
Chocolate Peanut Butter
Coconut Cream
Custard
Dutch Apple
Fresh Peach
Fresh Strawberry
Lemon Meringue
Oreo
Peanut Butter
Cheesecake
Kids Ice Cream
Ice Cream Sundae
Pumpkin
Ice Cream Pie
Chix Fing & Fish & Chips
Appetizers & Soup
Coney Dogs
6 inch hotdog on a bun topped with mustard, onion, and our famous coney sauce.
1/2 Mush 1/2 Onion Ring
Freshly cut onions and mushrooms dipped in beer batter fried to a golden perfection.
Bowl Chili Soup
Homemade spicy chili with beef, tomatoes, and beans.
Bowl Soup of Day
Bowl Vegetable Soup
Loaded with veggies in a tomato beef broth.
Chicken Fingers App
Cut from fresh boneless chicken breast seasoned breading fried to a golden brown served with your choice of sauce.
Cheese Stix
Homemade with mozzarella cheese and house breaded.
Chili Fries
French fries topped with our spicy chili and cheddar cheese.
French Onion Soup
Sautéed onions in beef broth seasoned with garlic topped with croutons and melted mozzarella cheese.
Mushrooms
Mushrooms dipped in beer batter fried to a golden perfection.
Onion Rings
Freshly cut onions dipped in beer batter fried to a golden perfection. Served with ranch.
Potato Skins
scooped out baked potato topped with cheddar cheese and hickory smoked bacon and sour cream on the side.
1/2 Potato Skin
Sides
Kids Menu
Special Order
1 Grilled Chicken Breast
Baked Pita Bread
Chicken Salad Melt
Garlic Bread
Hot Meatloaf
Meatloaf Sandwich
Muffin
Pierogies
Toast
Scoop Of Chix Salad
2 Meatballs
3 Meatballs
Cheese
Extra Dressing
Side Bacon
Side Of Tortellini
Croissant
Hard Boiled Egg
Long Sleeve Shirt
Senior
Beverages
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Diet Mountain Dew
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Juice
Kids Drink
Flavored Kids Drink
Lemonade
Milk
Mountain Dew
Orange Crush
Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Sweet Tea
Vanilla Pepsi
Half & Half Tea
Cup Ice
Small Juice
Water-to-go
Flavored Pop
Flavored Tea
Flavored Soda Water
Flavored Lemonade
Soda Water
2 Oz Honey
Extra Shot Flavoring
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:30 pm
NO DRIVING DELIVERIES FEB. 9th. Call in for a downtown walking delivery.
