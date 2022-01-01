Restaurant header imageView gallery

Theo's Restaurant

1,303 Reviews

$

632 Wheeling Avenue

Cambridge, OH 43725

Order Again

Popular Items

Pumpkin
Chix Fingers & Fries
Steak Sandwich & Fries

Wednesday Lunch

Brisket Burger

$9.99

Lunch Baked Steak

$10.49Out of stock

Lunch Marinated Chicken

$8.99Out of stock

Loaded BBQ Pulled Pork

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$8.99Out of stock

Lunch Macaroni & Cheese

$8.99Out of stock

Wednesday Dinner Specials

Dinner Macaroni & Cheese

$9.49

Brisket Burger

$9.99

Dinner Baked Steak

$10.99Out of stock

Salmon

$15.99

Smothered Marinated Chicken

$14.99

Steak Quesadilla

$9.99

Meats & Entrees

Marinated Chicken

$13.99

Two pieces of boneless chicken marinated in wine, lemon, herbs, and spices. Served with two sides.

Bar-B-Q Chicken

$13.99

Two pieces of boneless chicken topped with tangy BBQ sauce. Served with two sides.

Encrusted Chix Parm

$12.99

Baked boneless chicken breast dipped in buttermilk and seasoned breadcrumbs. Served with a salad, garlic bread, and angel hair pasta with marinara sauce topped with fresh parmesan cheese.

Honey Mustard Chicken

$13.99

King Pork Chops

$13.99

Three hand-cut boneless pork chops seasoned with salt and lemon seasoning. Served with two sides.

Queen Pork Chops

$11.99

Two hand-cut boneless pork chops seasoned with salt and lemon seasoning. Served with two sides.

B-B-Q Pork Chops

$13.99

Three hand-cut boneless pork chops topped with a tangy BBQ sauce. Served with two sides.

Sirloin Steaks

$18.99

8 oz. charbroiled sirloin steak cooked to your choice of perfection. Served with two sides.

Chopped Steak

$12.99

In-house ground sirloin and beef brisket topped with sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms, and mozzarella cheese. Served with two sides.

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$21.99

12 oz. Ribeye steak cooked to your choice of doneness. Served with two sides.

Spaghetti & Meatsauce

$9.99

House-made meat sauce over spaghetti noodles served with garlic bread and a salad.

Oriental Chix Stir-Fry

Oriental Chix Stir-Fry

$12.99

Tender grilled chicken with oriental veggies topped with honey and teriyaki sauce. Served with a salad. Not available until 4pm expect on Wednesday.

Baked Whitefish

$12.99

Broiled tender flasky Alaskan whitefish seasoned with lemon, butter, seasoning salt, and breadcrumbs. Served with two sides.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Plain Jane

Plain Jane

$7.99

4oz. boneless chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato with a pickle spear on the side. Served with chips.

Chicken Club

$8.99

Boneless chicken breast topped with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, and tomato with a pickle spear on the side. Served with chips.

Deep Fried Chicken Sand

$7.99

Deep fried chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato with a pickle spear on the side. Served with chips.

Hamburger

$3.49

1/4 lb. burger served with pickles on the side.

Smitty Burger & FF

Smitty Burger & FF

$9.49

1/3 lb. burger topped with sautéed onions, hickory smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, a small cole slaw and pickles on the side. Served with fries.

Mushroom Swissburger & FF

$9.49

1/3 lb. burger topped with grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese with pickles on the side. Served with fries.

Jumbo Bacon CB & FF

Jumbo Bacon CB & FF

$10.49

1/2 lb. burger topped hickory smoked bacon and cheddar cheese on a hearty bun with pickles on the side. Served with fries.

Fathead Burger & FF

Fathead Burger & FF

$10.99

Grind in-house daily 8 oz. choice sirloin and beef brisket topped with hickory smoked bacon, double mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo with pickles on the side. Served with fries.

Cheeseburger

$3.99

1/4 lb. burger topped with American cheese served with pickles on the side.

Double Cheeseburger

$6.99

Two 1/4 lb. burger topped with American cheese served with pickles on the side.

Coney Dogs

Coney Dogs

$1.99

6 inch hotdog on a bun topped with mustard, onion, and our famous coney sauce.

Steak Sandwich & Fries

$7.99

Thinly sliced grilled sirloin on grilled bun served with fries and pickles on the side. You can add your choice of grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and/or cheese (mozzarella, cheddar, american, hot pepper or Swiss)

BLT

$4.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on your choice of toast (white, wheat, french or rye) served with pickle on the side.

Downtown Club

Downtown Club

$8.99

Turkey, ham, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toast (white, wheat, rye or french) served with chips and pickle on the side. (Upgrade to fries or a side for $1.25)

Fish Tail

Fish Tail

$6.49

Deep fried breaded cod on homemade french bread with pickles and tartar sauce on the side.

Theo Pizza

$5.49

7 inch pizza on pita bread topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, mushrooms and green and red peppers.

Chimichanga

$5.99

Pulled chicken breast with cumin seasoning and cheese in a flour tortilla deep fried topped with salsa and cheese on a bed of lettuce with sour cream on the side.

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Grilled american cheese on white bread served with pickle on the side.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$3.99

Grilled american cheese and ham on white bread served with pickle on the side.

ChiX Salad Sand W/Chips

$7.99

Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato served with chips and a pickle. Your choice of bread (white, wheat, rye or french).

Chix Salad Crois w/ Chips

Chix Salad Crois w/ Chips

$7.99Out of stock

Homemade chicken salad with lettuce and tomato served with chips and a pickle.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$8.99

Corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and swiss cheese on grilled rye bread served with french fries.

Hot Beef

Hot Beef

$5.99

Hot Turkey

$5.49

Topped with Chicken Gravy.

Hot Ham

$5.49

Hot Hamburger

$5.49
Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$8.99
Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$8.99

Beef Gyro

$8.99

Veggie Gyro

$8.99

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad

$9.49

Five Chicken Fingers on a bed of iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and croutons. Served with buffalo sauce on the side and your choice of dressing.

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$9.49

Ham and Turkey mix on a bed of iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, egg, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Breast Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken on a bed of iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Finger Salad

$9.49

Five Chicken Fingers on a bed of iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad Plate

$9.49

Scoop of chicken salad on a bed of lettuce served with cottage cheese, pears, peaches, pineapple, oranges, egg, and a muffin.

Chicken Tortellini Salad

Chicken Tortellini Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast on spring greens topped with cucumbers, onions, tomatoes. and tortellini. Your choice of cheese and dressing.

Greek Chicken Salad

Greek Chicken Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Breast on spring greens topped with feta cheese, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, and baked pita breaded. Served with House Greek dressing.

Small Greek Salad

$4.99

Small iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with feta cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, mushrooms, and croutons. Served with House Greek dressing.

Steak Salad

$9.49

Thinly sliced steak on a bed of iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and french fries. Served with your choice of dressing.

Theo's Greek Salad

$7.99

Large iceberg and romaine blend of lettuce topped with feta cheese, carrots, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, mushrooms, and croutons. Served with a small side of potato salad and House Greek dressing.

Tossed Salad

$2.99

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast on spring greens topped with onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, olives, pepperoncini, mozzarella, and baked pita bread. Served with Ceasar Dressing.

Big Salad

$4.99

Blackened Chicken Salad

$8.99

Pies

A La Mode

$1.99

Banana Cream

$3.00

Blackberry

$3.50

Cherry

$3.50
Chocolate Cream

Chocolate Cream

$3.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.00
Coconut Cream

Coconut Cream

$3.00
Custard

Custard

$3.00

Dutch Apple

$3.50

Fresh Peach

$3.99Out of stock
Fresh Strawberry

Fresh Strawberry

$3.75Out of stock
Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

$3.00

Oreo

$3.25
Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$3.00

Cheesecake

$3.50

Kids Ice Cream

$1.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.50

Pumpkin

$3.75

Ice Cream Pie

$3.95Out of stock

Chix Fing & Fish & Chips

Chix Fingers & Fries

Chix Fingers & Fries

$9.49
Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$9.49

Chicken Fingers (no side)

$7.99

Appetizers & Soup

Coney Dogs

Coney Dogs

$1.99

6 inch hotdog on a bun topped with mustard, onion, and our famous coney sauce.

1/2 Mush 1/2 Onion Ring

$3.99

Freshly cut onions and mushrooms dipped in beer batter fried to a golden perfection.

Bowl Chili Soup

$4.99

Homemade spicy chili with beef, tomatoes, and beans.

Bowl Soup of Day

$4.99

Bowl Vegetable Soup

$3.99

Loaded with veggies in a tomato beef broth.

Chicken Fingers App

$7.99

Cut from fresh boneless chicken breast seasoned breading fried to a golden brown served with your choice of sauce.

Cheese Stix

$4.99

Homemade with mozzarella cheese and house breaded.

Chili Fries

$5.49

French fries topped with our spicy chili and cheddar cheese.

French Onion Soup

$3.99

Sautéed onions in beef broth seasoned with garlic topped with croutons and melted mozzarella cheese.

Mushrooms

$3.99

Mushrooms dipped in beer batter fried to a golden perfection.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99

Freshly cut onions dipped in beer batter fried to a golden perfection. Served with ranch.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$5.99

scooped out baked potato topped with cheddar cheese and hickory smoked bacon and sour cream on the side.

1/2 Potato Skin

$3.99

Sides

French Fries

$1.99

Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Baked Potato

$1.99
Rice Pilaf

Rice Pilaf

$1.99

Vegetable of the Day

$1.99

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Cole Slaw

$1.99

Apple Sauce

$1.99

Potato Of Day

$1.99

Potato Salad

$1.99

Potato Chips

$1.25

homefries

$1.99

Side Chicken & Noodles

$4.25Out of stock

Side Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese & Side

$4.49

Kids Finger & Side

$5.99

Mini Corn Dogs & Side

$4.99

Pepperoni Pizza

$4.99

Kids Hamburger & side

$5.49

Kids Hmburger

$3.79

Kids Cheeseburger & side

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$3.99

Kids Hot Dog & side

$3.49

Kids Hot Dog

$1.99

Kids Spaghetti

$5.49

Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Special Order

1 Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.50

Baked Pita Bread

$1.99

Chicken Salad Melt

$6.99

Garlic Bread

$2.25

Hot Meatloaf

$7.99Out of stock

Meatloaf Sandwich

$6.99Out of stock

Muffin

$1.49

Pierogies

$2.99Out of stock

Toast

$1.99

Scoop Of Chix Salad

$5.50

2 Meatballs

$1.99

3 Meatballs

$2.98

Cheese

$0.35

Extra Dressing

$0.35

Side Bacon

$2.99

Side Of Tortellini

$2.99

Croissant

$2.49Out of stock

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.25

Long Sleeve Shirt

$15.00

Senior

senior marinated chicken

$11.99

senior bbq chicken

$11.99

senior pork chops

$11.99

senior bbq chops

$11.99

senior spaghetti

$8.99

Veggie

Veggie Gyro

$8.99

Veggie Stir-Fry

$10.99

Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Coffee

$1.99

Decaf Coffee

$1.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Hot Tea

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Juice

$2.99

Kids Drink

$0.99

Flavored Kids Drink

$1.89

Lemonade

$1.99

Milk

$2.29

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Orange Crush

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Vanilla Pepsi

$2.69

Half & Half Tea

$1.99

Cup Ice

$0.25

Small Juice

$1.99

Water-to-go

$0.25

Flavored Pop

$2.69

Flavored Tea

$2.69

Flavored Soda Water

$1.69

Flavored Lemonade

$2.69

Soda Water

$1.99

2 Oz Honey

$0.35

Extra Shot Flavoring

$0.35
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

NO DRIVING DELIVERIES FEB. 9th. Call in for a downtown walking delivery.

Website

Location

632 Wheeling Avenue, Cambridge, OH 43725

Directions

Gallery
Theo's Restaurant image
Theo's Restaurant image
Theo's Restaurant image

