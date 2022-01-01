The Grove
All hours
|Sunday
|4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Grove restaurant offers a modern and elegant urban dining experience unlike anything else in downtown Houston. Ideally located on the South end of Houston’s 11.8-acre urban park Discovery Green, the legendary Schiller Del Grande Restaurant Group’s latest offering is a one-of-a-kind setting for gatherings of all sizes and types. The Grove is the definitive see-and-be-seen culinary hotspot in Houston’s urban core and has redefined downtown dining since opening in January 2008.
Location
1611 Lamar, Houston, TX 77010
Gallery
