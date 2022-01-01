Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Grove

review star

No reviews yet

1611 Lamar

Houston, TX 77010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

For The Table

Beet Hummus

$17.00

[V] [GF avail] Toasted pistachio, pickled serrano, dill, fresh vegetables, housemade flatbread

Chargrilled Wings

$19.00

[GF] Thai style marinade, cilantro, lemongrass, ginger, roasted peanut, green onion & fresh chile

Bread & Butter

$6.00

House made yeast rolls. Thyme, black sea salt, garlic oil

Flatbread & Avocado

$15.00

salsa macha, queso fresco, cilantro, lime

Blue Crab Corn Fritters

$19.00

Sweet corn aioli, tabasco honey, green onion

1 Cheese

$8.00

2 Cheese

$15.00

3 Cheese

$20.00

Sd Flatbread

Sd Chips

Raw & Chilled

Ahi Tuna Aguachile

$20.50

cucumber, avocado, orange, serrano, basil, mint, chile water served with corn chips

Shrimp & Melon Ceviche

$18.50

Avocado, cucumber, cilantro, lime, serrano lime vinaigrette served with corn chips

Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

cocktail sauce, louie sauce, lemon

East Coast Oysters

$19.00+

Gulf Coast Oyster

$13.00+

Salmon Tataki

$23.00

Dinner Sides

Cheddar Grits

$9.00

Fried Potato Salad

$9.00

Fried Potato Wedges

$9.00

sea salt

Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Maque Choux

$13.00

Bacon, Corn, Trinity

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$10.00

Tomato Chile Sauce

Roasted Mushrooms

$15.00

Sauteed Asparagus

$13.00

Garlic Aioli, Parmigiano

Sauteed Legumes

$13.00

Sd Caeser

$9.00

Sd G. Greens

$9.00

Sd Wedge

$9.00

Sweet Corn & Squash

$13.00

Salads

Kale Caesar

$14.00

parmigiano, croutons, lemon, smoked garlic aioli

Texas Wedge

$15.00

deep ellum blue cheese, bacon, avocado, onion, cherry tomato, fried shallot, buttermilk ranch

Garden Greens

$14.00

Entrees

8oz Filet

$46.00

Berkshire Pork Loin

$31.00

Blackened Redfish

$31.00

Blue Crab Mac

$41.00

Bone-in Ribeye

$41.00

Cauliflower Koshary

$21.00

Cheeseburger

$19.00

Chicken Paillard

$27.00

Fried Quail

$33.00

NY Strip

$39.00

Salmon Filet

$33.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$37.00

Stir Fry Gulf Shrimp

$29.00

Tagliatelli

$32.50

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$16.00Out of stock

Turkey and Cheese

$16.00

Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Fried Ckn Tenders

$16.00

Kid Sauteed Shrimp

$16.00

Kid Redfish

$16.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$13.00

Berries & Cream

$13.00

Panna Cotta

$13.00

Single Scoop

$4.50

Trio of Gelato

$12.00

Soda/Juice/Water

Water

Apple Juice

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Gingerbeer

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Panna

$4.00Out of stock

Pelligrino

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Virgin Mocktail

$5.00

Coffee/Tea

Americano

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.95

Espresso

$3.95

Espresso Dbl

$4.95

Hot Tea

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.50

Large Press

$9.00

Latte

$4.95

Small Press

$6.00

Red Eye

$3.95

Employee Meal

Employee Meal

$200.00

Beer

11 Below

$7.00

Axis

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.50

Bombshell Blonde

$7.00

Budweiser

$5.50

Corona

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Hopston

$7.00

Lawnmower

$7.00

Live Oak Hef

$7.00

Mic Ultra

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Shiner Bock

$5.50

St Arnold

$7.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Coors Lite

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Wine

Whitehaven

$44.00

Ghostrunner

$44.00

Bosco De Merlo

$40.00

Grayson Cab

$46.00

Grayson Chard

$46.00

Erath

$44.00

Ken Wright

$48.00

Turnbull

$64.00

Chandon Rose

$52.00

Piper Heidsek

$68.00

Chamisal

$48.00

Clos De Los Siete

$52.00

Silver Oak 2017

$185.00

Seghesio Zin

$52.00

Kessler

$44.00

Trefethen

$48.00

Miner Chard

$56.00

Kathryn Kennedy

$85.00

Whitehaven

$44.00

Liquor

Casamigos

$13.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Dripping Springs 1876

$9.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Hornitos

$9.00

J&B Scotch

$9.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

JW Black

$12.00

Macallen

$16.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Roxor

$9.00

Sauza Hornitos

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

LBW

Standard Bar Package

$36.00

Premium Bar Package

$36.00

Grove Bar Package

$105.00

Customized Wine and Beer

$24.00

Custom Grove Bar

$72.00

Beer & Wine Package

$18.00

Specialty Drinks

Pomegranate Margarita

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Classic Margarita

$12.00

Ginger Margarita

$15.00

N/A Bev

N/A Beverage

$3.50

Aperol Mocktail

$8.00

Cantaloupe PJ Mocktail

$800.00

30 or Less

Bread & Butter

Artisanal Cheese

Beet Hummus

Flatbread Avocado

Kale Caeser

Kale Caesar Premium

TX Wedge

TX Wedge Premium

Garden Greens

Garden Greens Premium

Ahi Tuna Aguachile

Shrimp & Melon Ceviche

Chargrilled Wings

Flatbread & Avocado

Filet Mignon

NY Strip

Blackened Redfish

Salmon Filet

Seared Ahi Tuna

Stir Fry Gulf Shrimp

Chicken Paillard

Berkshire Pork Loin

Cauliflower Koshary

Chocolate Cake

Berries & Cream

Panna Cotta

30 or Less Standard Dinner

$70.00

30 or Less Premium Dinner

$95.00

Kale Enchiladas

Barbacoa Tacos

Redfish BLT

Turkey Club

Shrimp & Crab Roll

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Cheeseburger

Koshary

30 Or Less Lunch

$40.00

Hors D' Oeuvres

Beet Hummus

$4.00

Blue Crab

$4.00

Braised Short Rib

$4.00

Chicken Tinga

$4.00

Fried Gulf Oyster

$4.00

Local Catch Fritter

$4.00

Mac & Cheese Fritter

$4.00

PB&J Cookie Sand

$4.00

Pimento Cheese

$4.00

Shrimp Campechana

$4.00

Smoked Quail

$4.00

Smoked Sausage Corn Dogs

$4.00

Tuna Taco

$4.00

Avacado Toastie

$4.00

Tx Grapefruit Tart

$4.00

Bourbon-maple Pecan Pie

$4.00

For The Table

Guacamole

$3.00

Warm Rolls

$2.00

Artisanal Cheese

$5.00

Salads

Smoked Caesar

$12.00

Baby Arugula

$12.00

Wedge

$12.00

Choice Entrée Lunch

Lunch Plated

$50.00

Salmon Plated Lunch

$28.00

Live Oak

$28.00

Guaranteed Guest Fee

$219.00

Choice Starter

Blue Crab Cake

$18.00

Mushroom Ckpea Empanadas

$12.50

Pozole Verde

$10.00

Agave Beets

$12.50

Campechana

$15.00

Choice Salad

TX Wedge

$12.00

Baby Arugula

$12.00

SW Soup

$10.00

Caesar

$12.00

Choice Entrée Dinner

Warm Rolls

$2.00

Family Style Sides

$26.00

Blackened Redfish

$33.00

Combo Chicken Shrimp

$40.00

Combo Filet Chicken Vendor

$45.00

Filet Mignon

$46.50

Guaranteed Guest Fee

$219.00

Koshary

$20.00

N.Y Strip

$38.00

Ribeye & Potato

$46.00

Roasted Chicken

$24.00

Grilled Pork Chop

$32.00

Salmon Filet

$32.00

Rotisserie Chicken

$27.00

Bass

$33.00

Buffet

Gulf Coast Buffet

$65.00

Live Oak Brunch

$35.89

Southwest Buffet

$40.00

Southern BBQ Buffet

$65.00

Kids Meals

$20.00

Live Oak Buffet

$40.00

Food Station

$88 Grove Rotisserie

$88.00

Antipasto

$30.00

Artisinal Cheese

$22.00

Chips & Dip

$13.00

Classic Beef Slider

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Slider

$10.00

Focaccia Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Fresh Fruit

$14.00

Garden Vegetables

$14.00

Grove Rotisserie

$60.00

Gulf Coast Seafood Bar

$40.00

Ice Cream Station

$18.00

Lobster Corn Dog

$10.00

Mac & Cheese Bar

$20.00

Smoked Sausage Corn Dog

$10.00

Sour Dough Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Southwest Salad Bar

$12.00

Southwest Street Tacos

$95.00

Sweets Station

$24.00

Carving Station

The Grove Rotisserie

$60.00

TX Smokehouse

$60.00

Street Tacos And Tamales

$60.00

"Beyond Meat" Spicy Meatballs

$10.00

Kids/Vendor

Kids Meal

$20.00

Vendor Meal

$48.00

Dessert

Banana Cream Pie

$12.00

Beet & Strawberry Shortcake

$12.00

Dessert Duo

$8.00

Dessert Trio

$9.00

Fried Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Fruit Shortcake Parfait

$4.00

Mole Torte

$12.00

Pineapple Tres

$12.00

Sweet Station

$24.00

Salted Pecan

$4.00

Passed Sweets

TX Grapefruit Tart

$4.00

Burbon-Maple Chocolate Pie

$4.00

Mole Torte

$4.00

Dulce De Leche

$4.00

PB&J Cookie

$4.00

Bar Happy Hour Food

Beet Hummus

$51.00+

Chargrilled Wings

$57.00+

Flatbread & Avocado

$45.00+

Blue Corn Crab Fritter

$57.00+

Artisanal Cheese

$60.00+

Ahi Tuna Aguchile

$61.00+

Salmon Tataki

$68.00+

Shrimp and Melon Ceviche

$55.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$63.00+

Two Tier Seafood Tower

$142.00+

Three Tier Seafood Tower

$199.00+

Gulf Coast Oysters

$52.00+

East Coast Oysters

$76.00+

Bar Happy Hour Drinks

Grove Mojito

$65.00

Texas Smoke Paloma

$60.00

Mimosa

$50.00

Red Sangria

$60.00

White Sangria

$60.00

Traditional Margarita

$60.00

Ginger Margarita

$60.00

Pomegranate Margarita

$60.00

TO-GO

Tuna Taco

$140.00

Blue Crab

$152.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$180.00

Dessert Trio

$180.00

Artisanal Cheese Board

$160.00

Antipasto

$175.00

Garden Vegtables

$130.00

Valet

Valet

$10.00

Valet Attendant

$100.00

HPD

HPD

$200.00

Inventory

1876 Vodka

Casamigos

Don Julio

Dos XX

GL Red

GL Sparkling

GL White

Grayson Cab

Grayson Chard

Grey Goose

Hendricks

Hornitos

J&B

Jim Beam

Johnny Walker Black

Macallan 12

Maker's Mark

Miller Lite

Oso Bueno

Roxor

Shiner

Stella Artois

Tanquery

Tito's

Woodford Reserve

Coors Lite

St Arnold

Room Charge

Room Charge

$600.00

Guaranteed Guests

$216.00

Outside Rental

Additional Bar

$1,300.00

Table Rental

$149.00

TV Rental

$150.00

Barstool Rental

$1,300.00

Grace Event Lawn Fee

$1,200.00

Attendants

Chef's Attendant

$200.00

Cocktail Server

$500.00

Wine Svc Attendant

$500.00

Bar Setup Fee

$1,000.00

Additional Staff

$500.00

Deck Flip Personel

$400.00

Convenience Fee (No Tax)

Convenience Fee

$1.40

Valet

Valet

$10.00

Valet Attendant

$100.00
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Grove restaurant offers a modern and elegant urban dining experience unlike anything else in downtown Houston. Ideally located on the South end of Houston’s 11.8-acre urban park Discovery Green, the legendary Schiller Del Grande Restaurant Group’s latest offering is a one-of-a-kind setting for gatherings of all sizes and types. The Grove is the definitive see-and-be-seen culinary hotspot in Houston’s urban core and has redefined downtown dining since opening in January 2008.

Website

Location

1611 Lamar, Houston, TX 77010

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

J-Bar-M Barbecue
orange starNo Reviews
2201 Leeland St Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Vinny's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1201 St Emanuel Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Hearsay - Discovery Green
orange star4.4 • 1,929
1515 Dallas Street Houston, TX 77010
View restaurantnext
Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2001 Jefferson Ave Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Rodeo Goat - Houston
orange starNo Reviews
2105 Dallas Street Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
Seaside Poke - East Downtown
orange star4.6 • 1,214
2118 Lamar St Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston