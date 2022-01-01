Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Hen & The Hog

5 Reviews

5262 Kyler Ave. NE

Albertville, MN 55301

Order Again

Popular Items

H&H Cheeseburger
The Flaming Hen
Balsamic Chicken Wrap

Starters

Minnesota Wontons

$11.00

Pickles, pastrami & cream cheese fried in a crispy wonton wrap served with dill mustard aioli

Hog Belly Bites

$15.00

Crispy pork belly, maple bourbon glaze, tart cherries, toasted baguette

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Crispy fried Ellsworth cheese curds with blueberry barbecue sauce

Hen Wings

$16.00

Marinated and fried in bacon fat, tossed in our signature wing sauce or dry rub

Jumbo Pretzel

$13.00

Jumbo bavarian pretzel served with Utepils beer cheese sauce & spicy honey mustard

Handhelds

H&H Cheeseburger

$15.00

2 ground chuck & short rib patties, smash seared, american cheese, pickles, onions, dijonnaise, brioche bun

The Flaming Hen

$14.00

Hand breaded chicken breast, cayenne butter sauce, pickles, onions, mayo, brioche bun. Mild, Hot, or Atomic (Atomic Made with ghost pepper powder. EXTREMELY SPICY!!)

Hog Heaven

$15.00

House made pulled pork, seared pork belly, bacon jam, pickles, tangy BBQ sauce, brioche bun.

Pastrami

$15.00

Sliced pastrami, gruyere, sauteed onions, horseradish aioli, rye

H&H Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

Bacon wrapped meatloaf, blueberry barbecue sauce, maple goat cheese, spring mix, pretzel bun

H&H Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Gruyere & sharp cheddar, seared pork belly, cider poached apples, cranberry gastrique, parmesan crusted sourdough

H&H Hamburger

$14.00

2 ground chuck & short rib patties, smash seared, pickles, onions, dijonnaise, brioche bun

Cauliflower & Chickpea Wrap

$12.00

Za’atar spiced cauliflower, pickled onions, almonds, hummus, tahini lemon garlic sauce & artisan greens

Balsamic Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Balsamic glazed pulled chicken, dried cranberries , candied walnuts, red onion, herbed goat cheese spring mix tossed in our house made vidalia onion vinaigrette

Greens

Apple Walnut Salad

$12.00

Cider poached apples, candied walnuts, aged bleu cheese, dried cranberries, brown butter vinaigrette, artisan greens

Corn Cobb Salad

$15.00

CURRENTLY NO AVOCADO Pulled chicken, bacon, hominy corn, tomato, avocado, sliced egg, aged cheddar, vidalia balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Grape tomatoes, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons, artisan greens tossed in house made caesar dressing

H&H Signatures

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$21.00

Ground chuck, short rib, and Duroc pork meatloaf wrapped in crispy bacon, blueberry barbecue sauce, parm-reggiano & garlic smashed potatoes, brown sugar glazed carrots

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Aged cheddar, bleu, & gruyere sauce, bacon, pulled pork, crispy onion petals, fresh herbs (bacon & all cheeses in sauce. Can't be removed)

Spinach & Artichoke Tortellini

$17.00

Cheese tortellini, spinach, artichokes, heirloom tomatoes, roasted garlic cream sauce

Walleye

$24.00

Pan seared walleye filet, wild mushroom cream sauce, Brussels sprouts, wild rice pilaf (contains nuts)

The Hen

$22.00

Cider brined half chicken, Brussels sprouts, parmesan & garlic smashed potatoes (Please allow an extra 5 minutes for cook time)

The Hog

$26.00

Cast iron seared, dry-aged heritage pork chop, apple slaw, parmesan & garlic smashed baby potatoes, pan sauce (Please allow an extra 10 minutes for cook time)

Specials

Autumn Burger

$17.00

One Smashed Walnut Crusted Pork Patty and One Smashed Walnut Crusted Beef Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Roasted Squash Aioli, Poached Apples, Maple Goat Cheese, Tart Cherries and Bacon on a Pretzel Bun

Purple Sweet Potato Gnocchi

$24.00

Duroc Pork Belly, Sake Brown Butter, Toasted Walnut and Sage, Whipped Ricotta Accent and Shaved Parmesan Served on House Made Purple Sweet Potato Gnocchi.

Sides

Apple Slaw

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Daily Vegetable

$5.00

Cheesy Hash Browns

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Parmesan & Garlic Smashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Soup

Side House Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Kids

Kids Meatloaf

$9.00

1 bacon wrapped individual meatloaf

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

1/4 Beef patty with American cheese

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Crispy Chicken

$9.00

Hand breaded chicken strips

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Sourdough with american cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

House made cheese with bacon (bacon can not be removed)

Kids Butter Noodles

$8.00

Sauce Sides

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Blueberry BBQ

$1.00

Brown Butter Vinaigrette

$1.00

Cayenne Butter- Atomic

$1.25

Cayenne Butter- Mild

$1.00

Cayenne Butter-Hot

$1.00

Dill Mustard Aioli

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Honey

$1.00

Horseradish Aioli

$1.00

Mayo

$0.75

Ranch

$1.00

Signature Wing Sauce

$2.00

Tangy BBQ

$0.75

Vidalia Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Spicy Mustard

$1.00

Beer Cheese Sauce Small

$1.50

Beer Cheese Sauce Large

$3.00

Dessert

Apple Pie Cannoli

Cheesecake

$9.00

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Mellow Yellow

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Mr. Pib

$1.50

Lemonade

$1.50

Iced Tea

$1.50

Soda Water

$1.50

Water

Hot Tea

$1.50

Coffee

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Hen & The Hog is an all-day eatery serving scratch-made, elevated comfort food in a warm, inviting & friendly atmosphere. We look forward to serving you!

Website

Location

5262 Kyler Ave. NE, Albertville, MN 55301

Directions

