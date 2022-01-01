  • Home
Therapy Wine Bar 2.0 260 Malcolm X Boulevard

No reviews yet

260 Malcolm X Boulevard

Brooklyn, NY 11233

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters / Sides

Soup of the Day

$14.00

Side of Bread

$3.00

Side of Crackers

$2.00

Bar Treats

$2.00

House Cut Fries

$6.00

Plain or Seasoned

Side of Salmon

$10.00

Therapy Wings

$14.00

BBQ, Buffalo, Curry Dry Rub, Jerk

Fried Goat Cheese

$9.00

Mini Crab Cakes

$14.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Shrimp Fried Wontons

$12.00

Fried Chicken Bites

$11.00

Sauteed Kale

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Salads

Salmon Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens with tomatoes and grilled salmon

Kale Caesar

$12.00

Homemade brioche croutons w/parmesan cheese

Winter Salad

$14.00

Kale, beets, fried goat cheese w/ balsamic vinaigrette

Sliders/ Sandwiches

Beef Burger Sliders

$16.00

Brioche Bun, fries or mixed green salad

Grilled Salmon Sliders

$18.00

Brioche Bun, fries or mixed green salad

Fried Chicken Sliders

$18.00

Alpha's Shroom Steak Sliders

$15.00

Jerk Chicken Sliders

$15.00

Malcolm's Burger

$19.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Artisanal Boards

Cheese Board

$15.00

Charcuterie Board

$15.00

Cheese & Charcuterie

$30.00

Dessert

Créme Brulée Cheesecake

$12.00

Jack Daniel's Pecan Cake

$11.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Brownie

$10.00

Cake Fee pp

$5.00

Today's Menu

Therapy Wings

$14.00

Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Beef Burger Sliders

$14.00

Grilled Salmon Sliders

$18.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$11.00

Fried Goat Cheese

$9.00

Party Platters

Cheese & Charcuterie Platter

$125.00

Cheeseburger Sliders @ 25pc

$125.00

Crabcake Sliders @ 25pc

$150.00

Dip Platter Sampler

$65.00

Jerk Sliders @ 25pc

$125.00

Pulled Pork Sliders @ 25pc

$125.00

Veggie Platter

$75.00

Wing Platter @ 50pc

$95.00

Hearty Bites

BK's Finest

$29.00

Crispy Salmon

$29.00

Malcolm's Burger

$19.00

Reds

Gls Pinot Noir

$16.00

Gls Beaujolais

$16.00

Gls Shiraz

$16.00

Gls Carmenere

$16.00

Gls Zin Old Vine

$16.00

Gls Cabernet Merlot

$14.00

Gls Bordeaux

$16.00

Gls Malbec

$16.00

Gls Merlot

$16.00

Gls Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

Btl Pinot Noir

$55.00

Btl Shiraz

$50.00

Btl Cabernet Merlot

$55.00

Btl Pinotage

$55.00

Btl Bordeaux

$55.00

Btl Beaujolais

$55.00

Btl Malbec

Btl Old Vine

$55.00

Merlot

$50.00

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

Whites

Gls Chardonnay

$16.00

Gls Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Gls Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

Btl Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Btl Chardonnay

$55.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

Rose

Gls Rose

$15.00

Btl Rose

$55.00

Sparkling

Gls Cuvee Beatrice Prosecco

$15.00

Gls Champagne Rosé

$15.00

Gls Ma Maison Champagne

$15.00

Gls Freschello Rosso

$14.00

Btl Cuvee Beatrice Prosecco

$55.00

Btl Freschello Rosso

$50.00

Btl Rose

$55.00

Btl 1312 Cava

$50.00

Dessert Wines

Gls Riesling Kabinett

$14.00

Gls Cockburn's Fine Tawny Port

$12.00

Gls Warre's 10 yr Tawny Port

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Therapy Wine Bar 2.0 a vibe in Bed-Stuy!

Website

Location

260 Malcolm X Boulevard, Brooklyn, NY 11233

Directions

