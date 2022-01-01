Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen

548 Reviews

$$

51 Rodick St

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Order Again

Popular Items

AVOCADO TOAST
BREAKFAST BURRITO
CLASSIC EGG SANDWICH

EGGS AND TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$6.95+

multigrain, smashed avocado, pink salt, red pepper flakes, lemon olive oil, hemp seeds, micro greens, lemon (V/SF) *our gluten-free option is also vegan. *NEW: our avocado toast is now available in two sizes. The half-size is perfect for a light snack or to pair with a juice or smoothie. The full-size is great as a meal or to share with a friend. The gluten-free option comes in just one size (served on a Food For Life gluten-free, and vegan, english muffin). *allergy warnings: gluten/wheat

PROTEIN TOAST

PROTEIN TOAST

$10.95

multigrain, beet hummus, one cage-free egg hard boiled, lemon tahini drizzle, micro greens, hemp seeds (DF/SF) *allergy warnings: gluten/wheat/sesame/egg

LOBSTER SALAD TOAST

LOBSTER SALAD TOAST

$24.95

our signature full-size avocado toast (smashed avocado, pink salt, red pepper flakes, lemon olive oil, hemp seeds, micro greens, lemon), topped with lemon tarragon lobster salad (3oz) *this is a market priced item. (DF/SF) *allergy warnings: gluten/wheat/shellfish

WILD CAUGHT SMOKED SALMON TOAST

WILD CAUGHT SMOKED SALMON TOAST

$16.95

multigrain, wild caught cold smoked salmon, herbed cashew cream cheese, cucumber, pickled red onion, micro greens, capers, lemon (DF/SF) *allergy warnings: tree nuts/wheat/gluten

EGG & GREENS BOWL

EGG & GREENS BOWL

$13.75

two cage-free eggs fried over medium, herbed mushrooms, sweet potatoes, warm quinoa, fresh organic greens, roasted tomato aioli, scallions, hemp seeds, and a Fiore chipotle olive oil drizzle (GF/DF/SF) *allergy warnings: eggs *tomato aioli ingredient info: organic fire roasted tomatoes, organic tomato paste, organic apple cider vinegar, chili paste, soy-free vegenaise, rice wine vinegar, salt.

CLASSIC EGG SANDWICH

CLASSIC EGG SANDWICH

$7.95

multigrain english muffin, two cage-free eggs fried over hard, Maine Family Farms bacon, Vermont sharp cheddar (SF) *allergy warnings: gluten/wheat/egg/dairy

EGG AND CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.95

multigrain english muffin, two cage-free eggs fried over hard, vermont sharp cheddar (SF) *allergy warnings: gluten/wheat/dairy/eggs

TEMPEH EGG SANDWICH

TEMPEH EGG SANDWICH

$8.95

multigrain english muffin, one cage-free egg fried over hard, smoky organic tempeh bacon, herbed cashew cream cheese, organic greens (DF) *allergy warnings: gluten/wheat/egg/soy/tree nuts

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.75

two cage-free eggs scrambled, sweet potatoes, black beans, brown rice (cooked in coconut milk), vermont sharp cheddar, avocado, chipotle ranch, fresh salsa *allergy warnings: gluten/wheat/eggs/dairy/soy. our tortilla wraps contain soy *chipotle ranch ingredient info: garlic, lemon, soy-free vegenaise, oat milk, fresh dill, scallions, pepper, salt, chipotle peppers.

BREAKFAST BURRITO BOWL

BREAKFAST BURRITO BOWL

$13.75

our breakfast burrito ingredients, served on fresh organic greens (GF) *allergy warnings: eggs/dairy *chipotle ranch ingredient info: garlic, lemon, soy-free vegenaise, oat milk, fresh dill, scallions, pepper, salt, chipotle peppers.

*VEGAN* BREAKFAST BURRITO

*VEGAN* BREAKFAST BURRITO

$13.75

lentil walnut chorizo, roasted sweet potatoes, black beans, brown rice (cooked in coconut milk), herbed cashew cream cheese, avocado, chipotle ranch, fresh salsa (V) *allergy warnings: tree nuts/soy/wheat/gluten. our tortilla wraps do contain soy *chipotle ranch ingredient info: garlic, lemon, soy-free vegenaise, oat milk, fresh dill, scallions, pepper, salt, chipotle peppers.

*VEGAN* BREAKFAST BURRITO BOWL

*VEGAN* BREAKFAST BURRITO BOWL

$14.75

our vegan breakfast burrito ingredients, served on fresh organic greens (V/GF) *allergy warnings: tree nuts, our tortilla wraps contain soy. *chipotle ranch ingredient info: garlic, lemon, soy-free vegenaise, oat milk, fresh dill, scallions, pepper, salt, chipotle peppers.

WRAPS AND BOWLS

*NEW* CLASSIC BLT

*NEW* CLASSIC BLT

$11.50

Maine Family Farms bacon, fresh tomato, Vermont cheddar, organic greens, roasted tomato aioli *allergy warnings: gluten/wheat/soy/dairy. our tortilla wraps contain soy *roasted tomato aioli ingredient info: organic fire roasted tomatoes, organic tomato paste, organic apple cider vinegar, chili paste, soy-free vegenaise, rice wine vinegar, salt

*NEW* TEMPEH BLT

*NEW* TEMPEH BLT

$11.50

smoky organic tempeh "bacon" (marinated in-house), fresh tomato, cashew cheese, organic greens, roasted tomato aioli (V) *allergy warnings: gluten/wheat/soy/treenuts. our tortilla wraps contain soy *roasted tomato aioli ingredient info: organic fire roasted tomatoes, organic tomato paste, organic apple cider vinegar, chili paste, soy-free vegenaise, rice wine vinegar, salt

TURKEY BACON CHEDDAR WRAP

TURKEY BACON CHEDDAR WRAP

$12.50

turkey breast (roasted in house), Maine Family Farms bacon, Vermont cheddar, fresh tomato, organic greens, roasted tomato aioli. *allergy warnings: wheat/gluten/soy/dairy. our tortilla wraps contain soy *roasted tomato aioli ingredient info: organic fire roasted tomatoes, organic tomato paste, organic apple cider vinegar, chili paste, soy-free vegenaise, rice wine vinegar, salt

FALAFEL WRAP

FALAFEL WRAP

$11.50

homemade falafel (SERVED CHILLED) with a lemon tahini drizzle, cucumber, carrot, tomato, pickled red onion, organic greens, dairy-free ranch dressing (V/DF) if you would like this gluten free, please try our "falafel salad bowl" as a gluten free version of this menu item. *allergy warnings: gluten/wheat/sesame/soy. our tortilla wraps contain soy *falafel ingredient info: chickpeas, garlic, red onion, cumin, turmeric, salt, cayenne, coriander, cardamom, black pepper, nutritional yeast, parsley, lemon juice, tahini, aing arthur gluten free flour**, organic apple sauce *ranch dressing (V) ingredient info: garlic, lemon juice, soy-free vegenaise, oat milk, dill, scallions, black pepper, salt *lemon tahini sauce ingredients: tahini, lemon juice, oregano, maple syrup, salt

FALAFEL SALAD BOWL

FALAFEL SALAD BOWL

$15.95

organic mixed greens, homemade falafel (SERVED CHILLED), lemon tahini drizzle, cucumber, carrot, tomato, pickled red onion, dairy-free ranch dressing, hemp seeds (V/GF) *allergy warnings: sesame *falafel ingredient info: chickpeas, garlic, red onion, cumin, turmeric, salt, cayenne, coriander, cardamom, black pepper, nutritional yeast, parsley, lemon juice, tahini, king arthur gluten free flour**, organic apple sauce *ranch dressing (V) ingredient info: garlic, lemon juice, soy-free vegenaise, oat milk, dill, scallions, black pepper, salt *lemon tahini sauce ingredients: tahini, lemon juice, oregano, maple syrup, salt **king arthur baking mix ingredient info: whole grain brown rice flour, rice flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, cellulose, leavening (baking soda, calcium acid, pyrophosphate), salt, xanthum gum, vitamin, mineral blend

ZESTY SOUTHWEST SALAD BOWL

ZESTY SOUTHWEST SALAD BOWL

$15.95

organic mixed greens, lentil walnut chorizo, sweet potatoes, quinoa, red bell pepper, purple cabbage, pickled red onion, micro greens, cilantro lime cashew crema drizzle (V/GF/SF) *allergy warnings: tree-nuts (walnuts, cashews). *lentil walnut chorizo ingredient info: WALNUTS, green lentils, oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes, paprika, garlic powder, coriander, oregano, cumin, thyme, salt, cayenne, cinnamon *cilantro line cashew crema ingredient info: CASHEWS, lime juice, cilantro, onion powder, salt, garlic powder

CITRUS CURRY SALAD BOWL

CITRUS CURRY SALAD BOWL

$15.95

organic mixed greens, carrot, roasted sweet potato, red bell pepper, sugar snap peas, curried cashews* (made in-house), one hard boiled cage-free, pickled red onion, cilantro, citrus curry dressing (made in-house) (GF/DF) *allergy warning: tree-nut citrus curry dressing ingredient info: orange juice and zest, lemon juice, organic apple cider vinegar, maine maple syrup, garlic clove, dijon mustard, turmeric powder, curry powder, ginger powder, salt, pepper, olive oil

LOBSTER POKE BOWL

LOBSTER POKE BOWL

$26.95

warm organic coconut brown rice, organic kale, in-house miso ginger dressing*, purple cabbage, carrot, sugar snap peas, fresh maine lobster* (3 oz), in-house miso ginger aioli drizzle*, fresh cilantro, sesame seeds*, maine seaweed flakes (GF/DF) *this is a market priced item. *allergy warnings: shellfish, soy, sesame miso ginger dressing/aioli ingredient info: rice vinegar, olive oil, toasted sesame oil, maple syrup, GF miso paste, white sesame seeds, garlic clove, fresh ginger, vegenaise

VEGGIE POKE BOWL

VEGGIE POKE BOWL

$15.95

warm organic coconut brown rice, organic kale, in-house miso dressing*, purple cabbage, carrot, sugar snap peas, cucumber, in-house miso ginger aioli* drizzle, curried cashews*, fresh cilantro, sesame seeds*, maine seaweed flakes (GF, V) *allergy warnings: soy, sesame, tree-nut miso ginger dressing/aioli ingredient info: rice vinegar, olive oil, toasted sesame oil, maple syrup, GF miso paste, white sesame seeds, garlic clove, fresh ginger, vegenaise

*NEW* THAI PEANUT NOODLES

*NEW* THAI PEANUT NOODLES

$15.95

chilled soba noodles, carrot, red bell pepper, purple cabbage, kale, hard boiled egg, scallions, fresh herbs, curried cashews, sesame seeds, peanut ginger sauce (DF) *allergy warnings: gluten, soy, peanut, sesame ** to make item gluten free substitute noodles for brown rice ** to make item vegan remove hard boiled egg *peanut ginger sauce ingredients: peanut butter, ginger, maple syrup, gf tamari, rice wine vinegar, sesame oil, lime juice, crushed red pepper (DF/V)

*NEW* VEGETABLE COCONUT CURRY

*NEW* VEGETABLE COCONUT CURRY

$12.95Out of stock

homemade vegetable coconut curry (sweet potato, cauliflower, onion, red pepper, carrot, ginger, garlic, chickpeas, pineapple, coconut milk, salt, maine maple syrup, cayenne pepper, organic yellow curry paste, curry powder) served with brown rice, curried cashews, pickled red onion, fresh cilantro and a wedge of lime (V,GF, SF) mikes organic curry paste ingredients: lemongrass, filtered water, rice vinegar, galangal, virgin coconut oil, garlic, shallots, salt, chili peppers, turmeric

SMOOTHIE BOWLS

THRIVE ENGRAVED SPOONS

THRIVE ENGRAVED SPOONS

$4.95

one custom engraved bamboo spoon, with the tagline, "Thrive in Bar Harbor"

BLUEBERRY ACAI BOWL

BLUEBERRY ACAI BOWL

$12.95

frozen acai, maine blueberries, banana, orange, almond milk (blended). topped with gluten free granola, banana, strawberry, maine blueberries, coconut flakes, and a honey drizzle (GF/DF/SF) *allergy warning: tree nut *note: our gluten free granola contains honey. *if you make any superfood additions to your bowl, please note whether you would like your add-ins put ON TOP of the bowl or ADDED INTO THE BLEND.

BLISSFUL BERRY BOWL

BLISSFUL BERRY BOWL

$12.95

maine blueberries, banana, strawberry, peanut butter, cinnamon, dates, almond milk (blended). topped with gluten-free granola, strawberry, banana, goji berries, and a honey drizzle (GF/DF/SF) *allergy warning: peanuts. *note: our gluten free granola does contain honey. *if you make any superfood additions to your bowl, please note whether you would like your add-ins put ON TOP of the bowl or ADDED INTO THE BLEND.

PB & COCOA BOWL

PB & COCOA BOWL

$12.95

banana, peanut butter, cocoa nibs, flax, date, almond milk (blended). topped with gluten free granola, banana, strawberry, coconut, and a honey drizzle (GF/DF/SF) *allergy warnings: tree nut/peanut *note: our gluten free granola contains honey. *if you make any superfood additions to your bowl, please note whether you would like your add-ins put ON TOP of the bowl or ADDED INTO THE BLEND.

MERMAID BOWL

MERMAID BOWL

$13.25

banana, blue spirulina, peanut butter, vegan vanilla protein, maca, vanilla, pink salt, dates, almond milk (blended). topped with gluten free granola, banana, strawberry, coconut chips, blueberry chia jam drizzle (GF/DF/SF) *allergy warnings: peanuts/tree nuts *note: our gluten free granola contains honey. *if you make any superfood additions to your bowl, please note whether you would like your add-ins put ON TOP of the bowl or ADDED INTO THE BLEND.

PINK DRAGON BOWL

PINK DRAGON BOWL

$13.25

pink dragon fruit powder, banana, mango, pineapple, orange, lemon, date, coconut water (blended). topped with gluten free granola, strawberry, kiwi, coconut flakes, and a honey drizzle (GF/DF/SF) *note: our gluten free granola contains honey. *if you make any superfood additions to your bowl, please note whether you would like your add-ins put ON TOP of the bowl or ADDED INTO THE BLEND.

*NEW* MINT CHIP BOWL

*NEW* MINT CHIP BOWL

$13.25

banana, spirulina, vegan vanilla protein, almond butter, cocoa nibs, peppermint, almond milk (blended). topped with gluten free granola, banana, strawberries, cocoa nibs, and a chocolate almond drizzle. (GF/DF/SF) *allergy warning: tree nut *chocolate almond drizzle ingredients: almond butter, cocoa powder, maine maple syrup, oat milk, salt, vanilla *note: our gluten free granola contains honey. *if you make any superfood additions to your bowl, please note whether you would like your add-ins put ON TOP of the bowl or ADDED INTO THE BLEND.

*FALL SPECIAL: PUMPKIN PROTEIN BOWL

*FALL SPECIAL: PUMPKIN PROTEIN BOWL

$13.25Out of stock

pumpkin puree, homemade pumpkin pie spice, banana, vegan vanilla protein powder, maine maple syrup, vanilla, pink salt, almond milk (blended), topped with granola, banana, pumpkin seeds, maple glazed pumpkin spiced walnuts, and honey (GF/SF) *allergy warnings: tree nuts *maple glazed pumpkin spiced walnuts: walnuts, pumpkin pie spices, salt, maine maple syrup, canola oil. *note: our gluten free granola contains honey. *if you make any superfood additions to your bowl, please note whether you would like your add-ins put ON TOP of the bowl or ADDED INTO THE BLEND.

SUPERFOOD SMOOTHIES

THRIVE ENGRAVED STRAWS

THRIVE ENGRAVED STRAWS

$2.25

one custom engraved bamboo straw, with the tagline, "Thrive in Bar Harbor"

FRESH GREEN

FRESH GREEN

$8.95+

spinach, kale, banana, mango, pineapple, orange, ginger, date, almond milk (V/GF/SF)

OMEGA BLUE

OMEGA BLUE

$8.95+

spinach, kale, banana, cucumber, lemon, blueberry, date, flax oil, coconut water (V/GF/SF)

REVITALIZE

REVITALIZE

$8.95+

spinach, kale, pineapple, banana, mint, lime, coconut water (V/GF/SF)

PB & J

PB & J

$8.95+

maine blueberries, strawberry, banana, peanut butter, almond milk, date, cinnamon (V/GF/SF) *allergy warning: peanuts, tree nuts

PEANUT BUTTER PARADISE

PEANUT BUTTER PARADISE

$8.95+

banana, peanut butter, ginger, date, pink salt, nutmeg, vanilla, almond milk (V/GF/SF) *allergy warnings: peanuts, tree nuts. this menu item cannot be made without banana.

MANGO DREAM

MANGO DREAM

$8.95+

mango, avocado, lime, orange, maine maple syrup, coconut water, coconut milk (V/GF/SF)

PITAYA PUNCH

PITAYA PUNCH

$8.95+

pink dragon fruit powder, pineapple, mango, kiwi, banana, lemon, orange, date, coconut water (V/GF/SF)

ENERGIZE

ENERGIZE

$8.95+

strawberries, pineapple, mango, carrot juice, with or without raw beet powder (V/GF/SF) *add camu camu for a big vitamin C boost!

*NEW* PINEAPPLE SNAP

*NEW* PINEAPPLE SNAP

$8.95+

pineapple, ginger, lemon, green apple, mango, date, coconut water, bee pollen topping (GF/SF) ** remove bee pollen to make smoothie vegan

CHOCOLATE INDULDGENCE

CHOCOLATE INDULDGENCE

$8.95+

banana, raw cocoa nibs, peanut butter, flax, date, almond milk (V/GF/SF) *allergy warnings: peanuts/tree nuts this menu item cannot be made without banana.

CHAI ALMOND PROTEIN

CHAI ALMOND PROTEIN

$8.95+

almond butter, banana, house chai spices, flax, vegan vanilla protein, coconut milk (V/GF/SF) *allergy warning: tree nuts this menu item cannot be made without banana.

MINT CHIP

MINT CHIP

$8.95+

banana, spirulina, vanilla protein, almond butter, peppermint, cocoa nibs, almond milk, with a chocolate almond drizzle (V/GF/SF) *chocolate almond drizzle ingredients: almond butter, cocoa powder, maine maple syrup, oat milk, salt, vanilla *allergy warning: tree-nuts this menu item cannot be made without banana

BLUE MERMAID

BLUE MERMAID

$9.95+

banana, E3Live Blue Majik (blue spirulina), brazil nuts, vegan vanilla protein, maca, vanilla, pink salt, date, almond milk (V/GF/SF) *allergy warning: tree nuts this menu item cannot be made without banana

MIND AND MOOD

MIND AND MOOD

$9.95+

cold brew coffee, banana, almond butter, cocoa powder, cinnamon, date, lion's mane mushroom powder, almond milk (V/GF/SF) *allergy warning: tree-nuts this menu item cannot be made without banana.

RISE AND SHINE

$8.95+

matcha, spinach, kale, banana, hemp protein, vanilla, honey, almond milk (GF/DF/SF) *allergy warning: tree nut this menu item contains caffeine and cannot be made without banana

*FALL SPECIAL: PUMPKIN PROTEIN

*FALL SPECIAL: PUMPKIN PROTEIN

$8.95+Out of stock

pumpkin puree, homemade pumpkin pie spice, banana, vegan vanilla protein powder, pure vanilla, maine maple syrup, pink salt, almond milk (V/GF/SF) *allergy warning: tree-nuts

BLUEBERRY BREKKIE

$5.95+

maine blueberries, strawberry, banana, date, almond milk (V/GF/SF) allergy warning: tree nuts

SUMMER BERRY

SUMMER BERRY

$5.95+

strawberry, raspberry, banana, lemon, orange, maine maple syrup, almond milk (V/GF/SF) *allergy warning: tree nuts

CREAMY COCOA

$5.95+

banana, peanut butter, cocoa powder, date, almond milk (V/GF/SF) *allergy warnings: peanut/tree nut this menu item cannot be made without banana

COLD-PRESSED JUICES (ONLINE OPTIONS LIMITED)

DETOX

DETOX

$9.95

16 ounces of cold-pressed kale, spinach, parsley, cucumber, celery, lemon (V/GF/SF) • raw, unpasteurized and never heated or treated with HPP. • selection varies daily — quantities are limited. • cold-pressed juices cannot be modified or customized. *our fresh produce and ingredients are sourced locally and organic when possible.

BALANCE

BALANCE

$9.95

16 ounces of cold-pressed kale, spinach, cucumber, celery, lemon, green apple (V/GF/SF) • raw, unpasteurized and never heated or treated with HPP. • selection varies daily — quantities are limited. • cold-pressed juices cannot be modified or customized. *our fresh produce and ingredients are sourced locally and organic when possible.

SOOTHE

SOOTHE

$9.95

16 ounces of cold-pressed kale, cucumber, green apple, mint, pineapple (V/GF/SF) • raw, unpasteurized and never heated or treated with HPP. • selection varies daily — quantities are limited. • cold-pressed juices cannot be modified or customized. *our fresh produce and ingredients are sourced locally and organic when possible.

CELERY BLEND

CELERY BLEND

$9.95Out of stock

16 ounces of cold-pressed celery juice, cucumber, green apple, lemon (V/GF/SF) • raw, unpasteurized and never heated or treated with HPP. • selection varies daily — quantities are limited. • cold-pressed juices cannot be modified or customized. *our fresh produce and ingredients are sourced locally and organic when possible.

AWAKEN

AWAKEN

$9.95

16 ounces of cold-pressed beet, carrot, green apple, ginger, lemon (V/GF/SF) • raw, unpasteurized and never heated or treated with HPP. • selection varies daily — quantities are limited. • cold-pressed juices cannot be modified or customized. *our fresh produce and ingredients are sourced locally and organic when possible.

PROTECT

PROTECT

$9.95

16 ounces of cold-pressed carrot, green apple, ginger, orange, lemon, turmeric (V/GF/SF) • raw, unpasteurized and never heated or treated with HPP. • selection varies daily — quantities are limited. • cold-pressed juices cannot be modified or customized. *our fresh produce and ingredients are sourced locally and organic when possible.

SUPPORT

SUPPORT

$9.95

16 ounces of cold-pressed lemon, ginger, turmeric, green apple, orange with echinacea and cayenne pepper (V/GF/SF) • raw, unpasteurized and never heated or treated with HPP. • selection varies daily — quantities are limited. • cold-pressed juices cannot be modified or customized. *our fresh produce and ingredients are sourced locally and organic when possible.

GLOW

GLOW

$9.95

16 ounces of cold-pressed grapefruit, carrot, pineapple, lemon (V/GF/SF) • raw, unpasteurized and never heated or treated with HPP. • selection varies daily — quantities are limited. • cold-pressed juices cannot be modified or customized. *our fresh produce and ingredients are sourced locally and organic when possible.

IMMUNITY SHOT

IMMUNITY SHOT

$3.95

4 ounces of cold-pressed lemon, ginger, green apple with cayenne pepper and raw/organic apple cider vinegar (V/GF/SF) • raw, unpasteurized and never heated or treated with HPP. • selection varies daily — quantities are limited. • cold-pressed juices cannot be modified or customized. *our fresh produce and ingredients are sourced locally and organic when possible.

CHLOROPHYLL SHOT

CHLOROPHYLL SHOT

$3.95

4 ounces of cold pressed lemon, cucumber, mint with liquid chlorophyll (V/GF/SF) • raw, unpasteurized and never heated or treated with HPP. • selection varies daily — quantities are limited. • cold-pressed juices cannot be modified or customized. *our fresh produce and ingredients are sourced locally and organic when possible.

COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$2.75+

Now serving Coffee Hound dark, medium, and decaf roasts (locally roasted here in Maine). Our coffees are self-served. When ordering in advance, please look for your empty cup/s (labeled with your name), ready and waiting for you in our pickup area. Self-serve upon arrival.

THRIVE KIDS

KIDS SIMPLE EGG BREAKFAST

KIDS SIMPLE EGG BREAKFAST

$6.95

two cage-free eggs scrambled, Maine Family Farms bacon, roasted sweet potatoes, side of fresh fruit (DF/GF/SF)

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$5.95

multigrain bread, vermont cheddar cheese, side of fresh fruit (SF) *allergy warnings: dairy, gluten, wheat

KIDS FRUIT CUP

KIDS FRUIT CUP

$5.95

mixed fresh fruit (V/GF/SF)

SWEET TREATS (ONLINE OPTIONS LIMITED)

ENERGY BITES

ENERGY BITES

$3.50

all-natural peanut butter, chickpeas, maine maple syrup, salt, pure vanilla extract, gluten free rolled oats, shredded coconut, vegan vanilla protein powder, dairy free semi-sweet chocolate chips (V/GF/SF) 2 BITES PER PACK *allergy warning: peanuts

MILLIONAIRE'S SHORTBREAD

MILLIONAIRE'S SHORTBREAD

$3.50

coconut flour, almond flour, coconut oil, maine maple syrup, all-natural peanut butter, pure vanilla extract, dairy-free semi-sweet chocolate chips, sea salt (V/GF/SF) *no added refined sugars *allergy warnings: peanuts, tree nuts

PROTEIN POWDER

MRM PROTEIN POWDER

$29.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen offers quick and delicious nourishing food and vibrant drinks to fuel your adventures in and around Acadia National Park. Menu offerings include: breakfast bites, fresh juices, superfood smoothies, smoothie bowls, hearty salads, wraps, homemade healthy snacks and sweet treats. The Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen menu offers something for everyone and features abundant gluten-free and plant-based vegan options while providing fresh and exciting choices for meat eaters alike.

Website

Location

51 Rodick St, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

