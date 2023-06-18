Restaurant header imageView gallery

West Street Cafe

3,058 Reviews

$$

76 West Street

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parm, focaccia crips

Black Angus Burger

Black Angus Burger

$14.00

Black Angus 8 oz. beef patty, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Fresh lobster meat, mixed lightly in mayo, lettuce, toasted brioche bun (GF*)

Summer Menu

Starters

Crab Cake Appetizer

Crab Cake Appetizer

$15.00

One homemade crab cake deep-fried, served with celery slaw and red pepper aioli

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$16.00

6 fresh mushrooms topped with our famous seafood stuffing. Served with cheese sauce.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

5 chilled jumbo shrimp, cocktail sauce (GF*)

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Fried calamari, spicy cherry peppers, aioli

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

7 deep-fried wings, tossed in sweet chili buffalo sauce. Blue cheese dressing, carrot and celery sticks on side.

House Onion Rings

House Onion Rings

$11.00

Thinly sliced house cut, deep fried.

Lobster Mac n' Cheese

Lobster Mac n' Cheese

$21.00

Three cheeses, sautéed lobster, fresh herbs, panko crumb

Soups

New England Clam Chowder Cup

New England Clam Chowder Cup

$8.00

Clams, cream...chowdah, served with oyster crackers.

New England Clam Chowder Bowl

New England Clam Chowder Bowl

$10.00

Clams, cream.... chowdah, served with oyster crackers

Lobster Bisque Cup

Lobster Bisque Cup

$8.00

Cup

Lobster Bisque Bowl

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$10.00

Bowl

Salads

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, shaved carrot, radish, tomato, cucumber, house herb & shallot vinaigrette

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, caesar dressing, shaved parm, focaccia crips

Kale & Caprese Salad

Kale & Caprese Salad

$16.00

Baby kale, focaccia crisp, burrata cheese, heirloom tomato, sunflower seed vinaigrette

Sandwiches & Burgers

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Fresh lobster meat, mixed lightly in mayo, lettuce, toasted brioche bun (GF*)

Crabmeat Roll

Crabmeat Roll

$28.00

Fresh crab meat, lightly tossed with mayo, lettuce, toasted brioche bun (GF*)

Haddock Sandwich

Haddock Sandwich

$15.00

Beer battered haddock, deep fried, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, tarter

Crabby Patty

Crabby Patty

$18.00

Deep-fried crab cake, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, remoulade

Black Angus Burger

Black Angus Burger

$14.00

Black Angus 8 oz. beef patty, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion

Beyond Burger (plant based)

$15.00

Vegan burger patty, toasted bun, lettuce, tomato, onion

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken breast, spicy bbq sauce, celery slaw, toasted brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, onion.

Veggie Grilled Cheese

Veggie Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Mushrooms, onion, tomato, kale, swiss cheese and basil oil on sourdough.

Land & Sea

Baked Stuffed Haddock

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$26.00

Haddock, seafood stuffed & baked

Whole Lobster

Whole Lobster

$33.00

Whole Maine lobster (1 1/4 lb.), drawn butter (GF*)

Lazy Lobster

Lazy Lobster

$38.00

Tail, knuckles and claws 1 1/4 lb Maine lobster removed from the shell, sautéed in butter.

Baked Stuffed Lobster

Baked Stuffed Lobster

$43.00

Whole 1 1/4 lb lobster in its shell, stuffed with our homemade seafood stuffing and baked

Haddock Au Gratin

Haddock Au Gratin

$22.00

Haddock baked in our homemade cheese sauce (GF*)

New York Strip

New York Strip

$33.00

10 oz. steak char-grilled, garlic herb butter

Baked Salmon

Baked Salmon

$23.00

Baked Atlantic salmon with garlic butter

Tarragon Chicken Dinner

$26.00

Two fried chicken breast in tarragon butter, white wine, dijon cream sauce

House Specialties

Cafe Delight

Cafe Delight

$28.00

Lobster meat & shrimp with sautéed mushrooms, over pasta with our homemade cheese sauce

Fish 'N Chips

Fish 'N Chips

$22.00

Beer battered haddock, fries, coleslaw & house tarter

Fried Seafood

Homemade Crab Cakes

Homemade Crab Cakes

$28.00

Two housemate deep-fried crab cakes with celery slaw and red pepper aioli

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$24.00

Deep-friend small North Atlantic shrimp

Fish 'N Chips

Fish 'N Chips

$22.00

Beer battered haddock, fries, coleslaw & house tarter

Fried Clams

Fried Clams

$32.00

Deep-fried whole-belly clams, tarter sauce.

Fried Scallops

Fried Scallops

$30.00

Deep-fried sea scallops, tarter sauce.

Pasta

Cafe Delight

Cafe Delight

$28.00

Lobster meat & shrimp with sautéed mushrooms, over pasta with our homemade cheese sauce

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, mozzarella, parmesan, marinara, over pasta

Lobster Scampi

Lobster Scampi

$38.00

Fresh Maine lobster (4 oz.), white wine, butter, garlic, parmesan cheese, served over pasta

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$26.00

Jumbo sauteed shrimp, white wine, butter, garlic, parmesan cheese, served over pasta

Veggie Pasta

Veggie Pasta

$19.00

Sauteed onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots, and garlic, in basil oil served over pasta

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Three fingers, fries or carrot sticks

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Pasta and homemade cheese sauce, served with fries or carrot sticks

Kids Fish n' Chips

Kids Fish n' Chips

$8.00

Kids portion of fried haddock, served with fries or carrot sticks

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

American cheese and white bread, with fries or carrot sticks

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Potato

$4.00

Herbed Focaccia

$4.00

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Beer

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

Bud Light

$4.50

12 oz

Budweiser

Budweiser

$4.50

12 oz

Heineken

Heineken

$5.50

12 oz

Corona

Corona

$5.00

12 oz

Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

12 oz

Stella

Stella

$5.50
Red Stripe Lager

Red Stripe Lager

$5.00
Miller Light

Miller Light

$4.50

12 oz

Corona Light

Corona Light

$5.00

12 oz

Craft Cans

Crisp, clean and dry, from Italy. (250ml)

Wild Maine Hard Seltzer

$9.00

Orono Brewing Co. Orono Maine Maine water, six times distilled vodka, gluten free! ABV 5% 16oz

Mountain Hopper IPA

Mountain Hopper IPA

$9.00

Atlantic Brewing Co. Bar Harbor, Maine Double dry-hopped, juicy and citrusy ABV 7.8% 16oz

Nonesuch Red Ale

Nonesuch Red Ale

$9.00

Nonesuch River Brewing Scarborough, ME An American take on an Irish style red ale ABV 4.8% 16oz

Feels Like Home Cider

Feels Like Home Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Artifact Cider Project, Massachusetts Blueberry, GF 12 oz ABV 5 %

Fogtown Brewing Can

$9.00

Fogtown Brewing Co. Ellsworth, Maine

Upside Dawn Golden Ale N/A

Upside Dawn Golden Ale N/A

$5.50

Athletic Brewing Co. Refreshing, light golden ale. ABV .5% 12oz

Peak Fresh Cut

Peak Fresh Cut

$8.00

Peak Organic Brewing Co. Portland, Maine Dry-hopper Pilsner ABV 4.6 % 12 oz

Portland Pale Ale

Portland Pale Ale

$8.00

Lone Pine Brewing Co, Portland, Maine American Pale Ale ABV 5.2 % 12 oz

The Substance IPA

The Substance IPA

$9.00

Bissell Brothers Brewing Portland, Maine Brightly dank IPA ABV 6.6 % ~ 16 oz

Upta Camp

$9.00

Online Cocktails

Bloody Marys

Bloody Mary Titos

$12.00

House mix, Titos vodka

Bloody Mary Kettle One

$13.00

House mix, Kettle One vodka

Classic Drinks

Maine Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Aperol, prosecco, seltzer, Maine blueberries, orange slice

Moscow Mule Titos

$11.00

Titos vodka, ginger beer, lime

Signature Drinks

Spiked Blueberry Lemonade

$11.00

Stoli blueberry vodka, blueberry juice, Maine blueberries

Bah Haba Mama

$11.00

Bacardi light rum, Malibu rum, Meyer's dark rum, banana liqueur, pineapple and orange juices

Spicy Pineapple Refresher

$11.00

Ghost spicy blanco tequila, pineapple juice, seltzer, lime

Wine

White Wine Bottle

Oyster Bay Savignon Blanc BTL

Oyster Bay Savignon Blanc BTL

$42.00

Grapefruit and lime, lively and zesty finish. New Zealand

J. Lohr Chardonnay BTL

J. Lohr Chardonnay BTL

$42.00

Nectarine, baking spices, and honey, creamy texture. California

Chateau St. Michelle Riesling BTL

Chateau St. Michelle Riesling BTL

$38.00

Apricot and peaches, slightly sweet on finish. Washington

Chateau Campuget Rose BTL

Chateau Campuget Rose BTL

$42.00

Aromatic, dry and refreshing pale-pink rose wine. France

Stella Pinot Grigio BTL

Stella Pinot Grigio BTL

$38.00

Clean and crisp with hints of citrus. Italy

The Buoy White by Cellardoor BTL

The Buoy White by Cellardoor BTL

$42.00

Engagingly fruity, yet crisp and mouthwatering. Cellardoor Winery, Maine.

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BTL

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay BTL

$50.00

Fruit forward, hint of oak and butter. California

Red Wine Bottle

Farm House by Cline Red Blend BTL

Farm House by Cline Red Blend BTL

$38.00

Dark berries, pepper, plush finish. California

Liberty School Cabernet BTL

Liberty School Cabernet BTL

$50.00

Plum and cherry, with soft tannins on the finish. California

Domaine Bousquet Malbec BTL

Domaine Bousquet Malbec BTL

$38.00

Organically grown grapes, notes of Blackberry and plum. Argentina

Ned Said Red by Cellardoor BTL

Ned Said Red by Cellardoor BTL

$50.00

Aromatic blend of Cabernet franc, merlot And Cabernet Sauvignon. Maine

Two by Sea Pinot Noir BTL

Two by Sea Pinot Noir BTL

$38.00

Fruity, with a dry finish. California

Wine Cans

14 Hands Red Blend Can

14 Hands Red Blend Can

$14.00

Hot to Trot smooth red blend. 14 Hands Winery, Washington state. ABV 13.5 % 375ml (roughly half a bottle)

Blue Lobster Red Blend Can

Blue Lobster Red Blend Can

$16.00

Blue Lobster Urban Winery, Maine. Blueberry infused red blend. 12 oz (about 2 glasses)

Prosecco Mini

$9.00

Bubbles

Castellar Brut Rose Cava BTL

Castellar Brut Rose Cava BTL

$38.00

Fresh and clean, sparkling pink

Tintero Moscato D'Asti BTL

Tintero Moscato D'Asti BTL

$38.00

Sweet and sparkly. Italy

N/A Beverage

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Freshly brewed, unsweetened

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda (Seltzer)

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Gingerale & grenadine

Tonic

$3.00

Waters

Perrier Sparkling Water

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.50

Made in France, 11oz bottle

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$7.00

Made in Italy, 1 Liter, mineral water

Club Soda

$3.00

Fountain soda

Hoppy Refresher N/A

Hoppy Refresher N/A

$4.00

IPA inspired carbonated water. YUM!

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$3.50

500 ml

Tap Water To Go

$0.50

OBC Hop Water N/A

$7.00

Juice

Apple

$3.00

No-ice add $1

Orange

$3.00

No-ice add $1

Pineapple

$3.00

No-ice add $1

Cranberry

$3.00

Milk

Milk

$3.00

Whole milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Whole milk

Hot Drinks

Regular Coffee

$2.75

Organic

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Organic

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

With whipped cream

Hot Regular Tea

$2.75

Black tea

Hot Decaf Tea

$2.75

Black tea

Maine Sodas

Old Soaker Blueberry Soda

Old Soaker Blueberry Soda

$4.50

Made locally in Bar Harbor. 12 oz. bottle

Old Soaker Root Beer

Old Soaker Root Beer

$4.50

Made locally in Bar Harbor. 12 oz. bottle

Maine Root Ginger Beer

Maine Root Ginger Beer

$4.50

12oz bottle

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We're a casual family owned and operated New England seafood restaurant on the coast of Maine.

Website

Location

76 West Street, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

Gallery
West Street Cafe image
West Street Cafe image
West Street Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Siam Orchid
orange starNo Reviews
30 Rodick St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Fogtown Brewing Company - Bar Harbor - 33 Cottage St
orange starNo Reviews
33 Cottage St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Langosta
orange starNo Reviews
37 Cottage St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Atlantic Brewing Company- Midtown - 52 Cottage Street
orange starNo Reviews
52 Cottage Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
orange starNo Reviews
15 Cottage Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
The Fish House Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1 West St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bar Harbor

Side Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 6,608
49 Rodick St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
McKays Public House
orange star4.3 • 1,245
231 Main Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Salt & Steel
orange star4.5 • 1,086
321 Main St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 548
51 Rodick St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Reel Pizza Cinerama
orange star4.6 • 345
33 Kennebec Pl Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Pat’s Pizza of Bar Harbor
orange star5.0 • 56
6 Pleasant St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bar Harbor
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (85 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston