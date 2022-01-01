Restaurant header imageView gallery

Siam Orchid

review star

No reviews yet

30 Rodick St

Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Dumplings
Pud Thai
Crab Rangoons

Appetizers

Golden Triangle

$8.95

Crispy fried tofu, served with a creamy peanut sauce

Edamame

$7.95

Steamed soybeans, seasoned with salt

Dumplings

$8.95

Ground pork, cabbage, ginger and scallions wrapped in dough, served with Thai ginger sauce

Jumbo dumplings

$9.95

Vegetable dumplings

$8.95

Crispy Rolls

$8.95

Spring rolls filled with noodles, cabbage, onions, celery and carrots, served with sweet & sour sauce

Fresh Spring Rolls

$8.95

Fresh lettuce, red onion, celery, carrots and cilantro in a soft rice paper, served with sweet & sour sauce. Optionally add tofu, chicken, or shrimp.

Crab Rangoons

$8.95

Crispy wonton skin filled with fresh crab meat and cream cheese, served with sweet & sour sauce

Thai Chicken Wings

$14.00+

Deep fried chicken wings marinated with Thai herbs and spices Regular or Thai Spicy

Spicy Chicken Wings

$14.00+

Chicken Satay

$11.95

Large, tender chicken on a stick, marinated with herbs and spices, served with a creamy peanut sauce

Shrimp Wrap

$10.95

Crispy fried spring rolls filled with shrimp, pork and herbs

Fresh Maine Mussels

$14.95

Fresh Maine mussels pan fried with Thai herbs and spices

Siam Sampler

$26.95

Enough to Share! (2) Rangoons (2) Satay (2) Shrimp Wraps (2) Crispy Spring Rolls (2) Dumplings with Tempura Veggies

Vegetable Tempura

$8.95

Chicken Tempura

$11.95

Vegetable and Shrimp Tempura

$14.95

Vegetable and Chicken Tempura

$14.95

Soups

Wonton Soup

$5.95+

Wontons filled with ground chicken, pork & shrimp in a clear broth with carrot, broccoli & snow peas

Vegetable Soup

$4.95+

Vegan; Mixed vegetables with tofu

Dumpling Soup

$5.95+

Three dumplings & scallions in a clear broth

Miso Soup

$4.95+

Miso soup simmered with seaweed, scallions & tofu

Tom Yum soup

Tom Yum soup

$5.95+

Hot & sour soup simmered with herbs & spices, fresh lemon grass, bamboo shoots, scallions & mushrooms

Tom Kha soup

$5.95+

Coconut milk soup, simmered with herbs and spices, scallions and mushrooms with your choice of chicken, tofu, shrimp, or seafood

Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.95

Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$14.95

Thai Jasmine rice, green peas, onions, egg and carrots, topped with scallions

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Pineapple, Thai Jasmine rice, green peas, onions, egg and carrots, topped with scallions

Basil Fried Rice

$14.95

Fresh basil, Thai Jasmine rice, carrots, onion, green peas and egg, topped with scallions

Ginger Fried Rice

$14.95

Thai Jasmine rice, onions, snow peas, egg, carrots and fresh ginger, topped with scallions

Curry Fried Rice

$14.95

Mild curry powder, Thai Jasmine rice, onions, green peas, egg and carrots, topped with scallions

Mango Fried Rice

$14.95

Green peas, onions, egg, carrots and mango, topped with scallions

Victor Fried rice (mango , cashew ,basil , carrot and green pea)

$15.95

Kevin Fried rice (no carrot add broccoli extra onion Beef and chicken 4*)

$19.95

Noodles

Pud Thai

$14.95

Famous sweet and tangy rice noodle dish with scallions, egg and peanuts

Crispy Pud Thai

Crispy Pud Thai

$14.95

Mee Pud

$14.95

Thai rice noodle dish with egg and snow peas in a tangy spicy sauce with peanuts and scallions

Drunken Noodle

$14.95

Small rice noodles with fresh basil, peanuts, egg, mixed vegetables and pineapple in a tangy sauce

Thai Laad Nar

$14.95

Snow peas, mushroom, carrots and broccoli in a gravy served on top of stir fried large noodles and egg

Pud See-Eaw

$14.95

Stir fried large noodles with egg, broccoli and carrots in a soy sauce

Pud Woonsen

$14.95

Pan fried beantread noodles with egg and mixed vegetables

Thai Lo Mein

$14.95

Served with mixed vegetables

Entrees

Brocoli

$15.95

Stir fried carrots and broccoli in a brown sauce

Sweet and Sour

$15.95

Stir fried sweet pineapple, onions and bell peppers in a sweet & sour sauce

Pud Karie

$15.95

Broccoli, onions and bamboo shoots in a mild curry sauce

Cashew Nut

$15.95

Sweet pineapple, onions, bell peppers and cashew nuts in a brown sauce

Fresh Garlic

$15.95

Mixed vegetables in a brown sauce

Thai Basil

$15.95

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and basil in a spicy basil sauce

Fresh Ginger

$15.95

Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, ginger and snow peas in a spicy ginger sauce

Spicy Bamboo

$15.95

Bell peppers, mushroom and bamboo shoots in a spicy sauce

Peanut

$15.95

Onions, peanuts, scallions, mushrooms and carrots in a spicy sauce

Curries

Red Curry

$15.95

Bamboo, bell peppers, onions, carrots and basil, simmered in a red coconut curry sauce

Yellow Curry

$15.95

Sweet pineapple, sweet potato and bell peppers simmered in a yellow coconut curry sauce

Masaman Curry

$15.95

Onions, peanuts, carrots, sweet potato and bell peppers simmered in a Masaman coconut curry sauce

Green Curry

$15.95

Snow peas, bamboo, bell peppers and basil simmered in a green coconut curry sauce

House Specials

Yum Chicken Salad

$21.95

Chicken marinated in Thai herbs and spices, served chilled with red peppers, red onions, scallions, tomato & cucumber

Chicken Pineapple

$17.95

Sauteed chicken with pineapple, mixed vegetables and cashews

Praram Paak

$17.95

Served in a creamy, spicy peanut sauce on mixed vegetables with fresh tofu or fried tofu

Larb

$21.95

Ground chicken or pork with red onion, cucumbers, cilantro, Thai herbs and spices, served over lettuce

Yum Seafood Salad

$26.95

Shrimp, squid, scallops and mussels marinated in Thai herbs and spices, served chilled with red peppers, red onions, scallions, tomato, cucumber and white rice

Thai Orange Chicken

$17.95

Golden battered chicken sauteed in Thai orange sauce on top of freshly steamed broccoli and carrots

Volcano Chicken

$17.95

Golden battered chicken sauteed in a spicy Tamarind sauce over steamed broccoli and carrots

Triple Delight

$19.95

Chicken, beef and pork sauteed with assorted vegetables in a ginger sauce

Ginger Soft shell Crab

$21.95

Soft shell crabs served with assorted vegetables in a ginger sauce

Crab Fried Rice

$19.95

Fresh Maine crab meat with egg, onions, green peas and carrots topped with scallions

Spicy Basil Duck

$26.95

Grilled duck breast over bell peppers, basil, onions and mushrooms in a spicy sauce

Ginger Duck

$26.95

Grilled duck breast over onions, ginger, snow peas and mushrooms, stir fried in a spicy ginger sauce

Seafood Lover

$26.95

Shrimp, scallops and squid pan seared with mixed vegetables in a mild ginger sauce

Non alcoholic beverages

Plain Thai Ice Tea

$2.00

Perrier

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Old Soaker Root Beer

$3.95

Old Soaker Blueberry soda

$3.95

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.95+

Thai Iced Tea

$3.95+

Pot of Hot Tea

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sake

Hot Sake

$10.00

Asian Pear

$25.50+

Plum

$25.50+

Bottled Beer

Singha

$7.00

Sapporo

$10.00

Heineken

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Buckler

$5.00

White Wine

Pinot Grigio

$24.00+

Chardonnay

$27.00+

Riesling

$27.00+

Red Wine

Pinot Noir

$27.00+

Malbec

$24.00+

Carbernet

$29.00+

Prosecco

Prosecco

$11.00

Boba

Chocolate

$7.95+

Coconut

$7.95+

Pineapple

$7.95+

Strawberry

$7.95+

Avocado

$7.95+

Pina colada

$7.95+Out of stock

Milk tea

$7.95+

Matcha

$7.95+

Watermelon

$7.95+

Taro

$7.95+

Honeydew

$7.95+

Lychee

$7.95+Out of stock

Mango

$7.95+

Boba Thai Ice tea

$7.95+

Boba Thai Ice coffee

$7.95+

Sushi/Sashimi Specialty Platters

Sushi Deluxe and Sashimi Deluxe Served with Miso soup and add 3$ For seaweed Salad

Sushi Appetizer

$14.95

1 piece of each: Tuna, Shrimp, Salmon, Yellowtail with rice

Sashimi Appetizer

$14.95

2 pcs of each: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail. No rice and bed of crispy noodle

Tekka Don

$24.95

Tuna Sashimi and Japanese vegetables over rice

Chirashi

$24.95

Sashimi assorted fish with Japanese vegetables and seaweed over rice

Unagi Don

$24.95

Eel Sashimi with Japanese vegetables over rice

Sashimi Deluxe

$29.95

3 pcs of each: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Saba, Eel, Ebi, Tabiko and bed of crispy noodle

Sushi Deluxe

$29.95

California Roll, Tuna Roll (1 pc) Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Hamachi, Saba, Eel and Tabiko

Inari

$4.95+

Fried Tofu

Sake (Salmon)

$5.95+

Shiriromi (White Fish)

$5.95+Out of stock

Smoked Salmon

$5.95+

Ebi (Shrimp)

$4.95+Out of stock

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)

$5.95+

Saba (Mackerel)

$5.95+

Hotate (Scallop)

$7.00+

Maguro (Tuna)

$6.95+

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$6.95+Out of stock

Unagi (Eel)

$6.95+

Koni (Fresh Maine Crab meat)

$6.95+

Uni (Sea urchin Roe*seasonal)

$9.00+Out of stock

Maki

Kappa (Cucumber)

$4.95

Cucumber roll

Oshinko Maki

$4.95Out of stock

Pickled Daikon

Inari Roll

$4.95

Fried tofu

Avocado Roll

$4.95

Tempura Sweet Potato Roll

$5.95

Avkyu Maki (Avocado and Cucumber)

$4.95

Avocado and cucumber

Salmon Roll

$8.95

Salmon Roll

Tekka Roll

$8.95

Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.95

Cucumber with spicy mayo and scallions

Vegetable Roll

$8.95

Japanese vegetable

Uremaki

$8.95

Tuna, cucumber and avocado

Philly Roll

$8.95

Smoked salmon and cream cheese

Alaska Roll

$8.95

Salmon, cucumber and avocado

Salmon Skin

$8.95

Broiled skin, cucumber and scallions

Boston Roll

$8.95

Cooked salmon, cucumber and avocado

Negihama

$8.95Out of stock

Yellowtail, scallions and cucumber

Unagi Maki

$8.95

Eel, cucumber and avocado

Garlic Roll

$8.95Out of stock

Cooked yellowtail, garlic and cucumber

California

$9.95

Fresh Maine crab meat, cucumber and avocado

Spicy Tuna Tempura

$10.95

Tuna,Spicy mayo and scallions

Spicy Salmon Tempura

$10.95

Salmon,Spicy mayo and scallions

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.95

Cucumber and avocado with seaweed on outside

Spider Roll

$12.95

Soft shell crab, cucumber and avocado with seaweed on outside

Spicy Scallop

$15.95

Cooked with tobiko, spicy mayo and scallions

Dragon Roll

$15.95

Tuna, smoked salmon, cream cheese, tempura and spicy mayo

Caterpillar Roll

$14.95

Eel and cucumber roll topped with avocado

Rainbow Roll

$19.95

Eel topped with tuna, salmon and avocado

Alligator

$19.95

Tempura shrimp roll topped with eel and avocado

Sunset Roll

$19.95

Tempura shrimp roll topped with tuna and spicy sauce

Siam Orchid Roll

$19.95

Tempura shrimp, eel and cream cheese topped with tobiko and sweet & spicy sauce

Tara Roll

$18.95

California Maki topped with mango, crab meat and tobiko

Jon Roll (shrimp ,cream cheese,peanut,carrot and avocado

$11.95

Side

Rice

$3.00

Large Rice

$6.00

Side Noodle

$3.00

Large noodle

$6.00

Side Thai fried rice

$6.00

Small steamed Vegetable

$6.95

Large Steamed Vegetable

$9.95

Sweet and Sour sauce

$0.50

Ginger (Dumpling sauce)

$0.50

Peanut sauce

$0.50

Spicy sauce

$0.50

Spicy Mayo sauce

$0.50

Eel sauce

$0.50

Fried egg

$2.00

Omelette

$7.00

Ginger

$0.50

Combo

1) Combo Thai Fried rice

$15.95

2) Combo Pineapple Fried rice

$15.95

3) Combo Basil Fried rice

$15.95

4) Combo Ginger Fried rice

$15.95

5) Combo Curry Fried rice

$15.95

6) Combo Mango Fried rice

$15.95

7) Combo Pud Thai

$15.95

8) Combo Crispy Pud Thai

$15.95

9) Combo Mee Pud

$15.95

10) Combo Drunken Noodle

$15.95

11) Combo Thai lad Nar

$15.95

12) Combo Pud See-Eaw

$15.95

13) Combo Pud Woonsen

$15.95

14) Combo Thai Lo Mein

$15.95

15) Combo Brocoli

$15.95

16)Combo Sweet and Sour

$15.95

17) Combo Pud Karie

$15.95

18) Combo Cashew Nut

$15.95

19) Combo Fresh Garlic

$15.95

20) Combo Thai Basil

$15.95

21) Combo Fresh Ginger

$15.95

22) Combo Spicy bamboo

$15.95

23) Combo Peanut

$15.95
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Thai and Sushi good authentic food

Location

30 Rodick St, Bar Harbor, ME 04609

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mount Dessert Bakery
orange star4.7 • 311
122 Cottage Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Side Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 6,608
49 Rodick St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 548
51 Rodick St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
LUNCH - Soup and Sandwich
orange starNo Reviews
8 Mount Desert street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Atlantic Brewing Company- Midtown - 52 Cottage Street
orange starNo Reviews
52 Cottage Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
West Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 3,058
76 West Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bar Harbor

Side Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 6,608
49 Rodick St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
West Street Cafe
orange star4.4 • 3,058
76 West Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
McKays Public House
orange star4.3 • 1,245
231 Main Street Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Salt & Steel
orange star4.5 • 1,086
321 Main St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Thrive Juice Bar & Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 548
51 Rodick St Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Reel Pizza Cinerama
orange star4.6 • 345
33 Kennebec Pl Bar Harbor, ME 04609
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bar Harbor
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston