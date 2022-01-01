- Home
Siam Orchid
30 Rodick St
Bar Harbor, ME 04609
Popular Items
Appetizers
Golden Triangle
Crispy fried tofu, served with a creamy peanut sauce
Edamame
Steamed soybeans, seasoned with salt
Dumplings
Ground pork, cabbage, ginger and scallions wrapped in dough, served with Thai ginger sauce
Jumbo dumplings
Vegetable dumplings
Crispy Rolls
Spring rolls filled with noodles, cabbage, onions, celery and carrots, served with sweet & sour sauce
Fresh Spring Rolls
Fresh lettuce, red onion, celery, carrots and cilantro in a soft rice paper, served with sweet & sour sauce. Optionally add tofu, chicken, or shrimp.
Crab Rangoons
Crispy wonton skin filled with fresh crab meat and cream cheese, served with sweet & sour sauce
Thai Chicken Wings
Deep fried chicken wings marinated with Thai herbs and spices Regular or Thai Spicy
Spicy Chicken Wings
Chicken Satay
Large, tender chicken on a stick, marinated with herbs and spices, served with a creamy peanut sauce
Shrimp Wrap
Crispy fried spring rolls filled with shrimp, pork and herbs
Fresh Maine Mussels
Fresh Maine mussels pan fried with Thai herbs and spices
Siam Sampler
Enough to Share! (2) Rangoons (2) Satay (2) Shrimp Wraps (2) Crispy Spring Rolls (2) Dumplings with Tempura Veggies
Vegetable Tempura
Chicken Tempura
Vegetable and Shrimp Tempura
Vegetable and Chicken Tempura
Soups
Wonton Soup
Wontons filled with ground chicken, pork & shrimp in a clear broth with carrot, broccoli & snow peas
Vegetable Soup
Vegan; Mixed vegetables with tofu
Dumpling Soup
Three dumplings & scallions in a clear broth
Miso Soup
Miso soup simmered with seaweed, scallions & tofu
Tom Yum soup
Hot & sour soup simmered with herbs & spices, fresh lemon grass, bamboo shoots, scallions & mushrooms
Tom Kha soup
Coconut milk soup, simmered with herbs and spices, scallions and mushrooms with your choice of chicken, tofu, shrimp, or seafood
Salad
Fried Rice
Thai Fried Rice
Thai Jasmine rice, green peas, onions, egg and carrots, topped with scallions
Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple, Thai Jasmine rice, green peas, onions, egg and carrots, topped with scallions
Basil Fried Rice
Fresh basil, Thai Jasmine rice, carrots, onion, green peas and egg, topped with scallions
Ginger Fried Rice
Thai Jasmine rice, onions, snow peas, egg, carrots and fresh ginger, topped with scallions
Curry Fried Rice
Mild curry powder, Thai Jasmine rice, onions, green peas, egg and carrots, topped with scallions
Mango Fried Rice
Green peas, onions, egg, carrots and mango, topped with scallions
Victor Fried rice (mango , cashew ,basil , carrot and green pea)
Kevin Fried rice (no carrot add broccoli extra onion Beef and chicken 4*)
Noodles
Pud Thai
Famous sweet and tangy rice noodle dish with scallions, egg and peanuts
Crispy Pud Thai
Mee Pud
Thai rice noodle dish with egg and snow peas in a tangy spicy sauce with peanuts and scallions
Drunken Noodle
Small rice noodles with fresh basil, peanuts, egg, mixed vegetables and pineapple in a tangy sauce
Thai Laad Nar
Snow peas, mushroom, carrots and broccoli in a gravy served on top of stir fried large noodles and egg
Pud See-Eaw
Stir fried large noodles with egg, broccoli and carrots in a soy sauce
Pud Woonsen
Pan fried beantread noodles with egg and mixed vegetables
Thai Lo Mein
Served with mixed vegetables
Entrees
Brocoli
Stir fried carrots and broccoli in a brown sauce
Sweet and Sour
Stir fried sweet pineapple, onions and bell peppers in a sweet & sour sauce
Pud Karie
Broccoli, onions and bamboo shoots in a mild curry sauce
Cashew Nut
Sweet pineapple, onions, bell peppers and cashew nuts in a brown sauce
Fresh Garlic
Mixed vegetables in a brown sauce
Thai Basil
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and basil in a spicy basil sauce
Fresh Ginger
Mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, ginger and snow peas in a spicy ginger sauce
Spicy Bamboo
Bell peppers, mushroom and bamboo shoots in a spicy sauce
Peanut
Onions, peanuts, scallions, mushrooms and carrots in a spicy sauce
Curries
Red Curry
Bamboo, bell peppers, onions, carrots and basil, simmered in a red coconut curry sauce
Yellow Curry
Sweet pineapple, sweet potato and bell peppers simmered in a yellow coconut curry sauce
Masaman Curry
Onions, peanuts, carrots, sweet potato and bell peppers simmered in a Masaman coconut curry sauce
Green Curry
Snow peas, bamboo, bell peppers and basil simmered in a green coconut curry sauce
House Specials
Yum Chicken Salad
Chicken marinated in Thai herbs and spices, served chilled with red peppers, red onions, scallions, tomato & cucumber
Chicken Pineapple
Sauteed chicken with pineapple, mixed vegetables and cashews
Praram Paak
Served in a creamy, spicy peanut sauce on mixed vegetables with fresh tofu or fried tofu
Larb
Ground chicken or pork with red onion, cucumbers, cilantro, Thai herbs and spices, served over lettuce
Yum Seafood Salad
Shrimp, squid, scallops and mussels marinated in Thai herbs and spices, served chilled with red peppers, red onions, scallions, tomato, cucumber and white rice
Thai Orange Chicken
Golden battered chicken sauteed in Thai orange sauce on top of freshly steamed broccoli and carrots
Volcano Chicken
Golden battered chicken sauteed in a spicy Tamarind sauce over steamed broccoli and carrots
Triple Delight
Chicken, beef and pork sauteed with assorted vegetables in a ginger sauce
Ginger Soft shell Crab
Soft shell crabs served with assorted vegetables in a ginger sauce
Crab Fried Rice
Fresh Maine crab meat with egg, onions, green peas and carrots topped with scallions
Spicy Basil Duck
Grilled duck breast over bell peppers, basil, onions and mushrooms in a spicy sauce
Ginger Duck
Grilled duck breast over onions, ginger, snow peas and mushrooms, stir fried in a spicy ginger sauce
Seafood Lover
Shrimp, scallops and squid pan seared with mixed vegetables in a mild ginger sauce
Non alcoholic beverages
Bottled Beer
Prosecco
Sushi/Sashimi Specialty Platters
Sushi Appetizer
1 piece of each: Tuna, Shrimp, Salmon, Yellowtail with rice
Sashimi Appetizer
2 pcs of each: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail. No rice and bed of crispy noodle
Tekka Don
Tuna Sashimi and Japanese vegetables over rice
Chirashi
Sashimi assorted fish with Japanese vegetables and seaweed over rice
Unagi Don
Eel Sashimi with Japanese vegetables over rice
Sashimi Deluxe
3 pcs of each: Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Saba, Eel, Ebi, Tabiko and bed of crispy noodle
Sushi Deluxe
California Roll, Tuna Roll (1 pc) Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Hamachi, Saba, Eel and Tabiko
Inari
Fried Tofu
Sake (Salmon)
Shiriromi (White Fish)
Smoked Salmon
Ebi (Shrimp)
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)
Saba (Mackerel)
Hotate (Scallop)
Maguro (Tuna)
Hamachi (Yellowtail)
Unagi (Eel)
Koni (Fresh Maine Crab meat)
Uni (Sea urchin Roe*seasonal)
Maki
Kappa (Cucumber)
Cucumber roll
Oshinko Maki
Pickled Daikon
Inari Roll
Fried tofu
Avocado Roll
Tempura Sweet Potato Roll
Avkyu Maki (Avocado and Cucumber)
Avocado and cucumber
Salmon Roll
Salmon Roll
Tekka Roll
Tuna Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Cucumber with spicy mayo and scallions
Vegetable Roll
Japanese vegetable
Uremaki
Tuna, cucumber and avocado
Philly Roll
Smoked salmon and cream cheese
Alaska Roll
Salmon, cucumber and avocado
Salmon Skin
Broiled skin, cucumber and scallions
Boston Roll
Cooked salmon, cucumber and avocado
Negihama
Yellowtail, scallions and cucumber
Unagi Maki
Eel, cucumber and avocado
Garlic Roll
Cooked yellowtail, garlic and cucumber
California
Fresh Maine crab meat, cucumber and avocado
Spicy Tuna Tempura
Tuna,Spicy mayo and scallions
Spicy Salmon Tempura
Salmon,Spicy mayo and scallions
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Cucumber and avocado with seaweed on outside
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, cucumber and avocado with seaweed on outside
Spicy Scallop
Cooked with tobiko, spicy mayo and scallions
Dragon Roll
Tuna, smoked salmon, cream cheese, tempura and spicy mayo
Caterpillar Roll
Eel and cucumber roll topped with avocado
Rainbow Roll
Eel topped with tuna, salmon and avocado
Alligator
Tempura shrimp roll topped with eel and avocado
Sunset Roll
Tempura shrimp roll topped with tuna and spicy sauce
Siam Orchid Roll
Tempura shrimp, eel and cream cheese topped with tobiko and sweet & spicy sauce
Tara Roll
California Maki topped with mango, crab meat and tobiko
Jon Roll (shrimp ,cream cheese,peanut,carrot and avocado
Side
Combo
1) Combo Thai Fried rice
2) Combo Pineapple Fried rice
3) Combo Basil Fried rice
4) Combo Ginger Fried rice
5) Combo Curry Fried rice
6) Combo Mango Fried rice
7) Combo Pud Thai
8) Combo Crispy Pud Thai
9) Combo Mee Pud
10) Combo Drunken Noodle
11) Combo Thai lad Nar
12) Combo Pud See-Eaw
13) Combo Pud Woonsen
14) Combo Thai Lo Mein
15) Combo Brocoli
16)Combo Sweet and Sour
17) Combo Pud Karie
18) Combo Cashew Nut
19) Combo Fresh Garlic
20) Combo Thai Basil
21) Combo Fresh Ginger
22) Combo Spicy bamboo
23) Combo Peanut
Call for Open Hours
Thai and Sushi good authentic food
30 Rodick St, Bar Harbor, ME 04609