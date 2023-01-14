Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thyme Machine

review star

No reviews yet

1215 South Miami Avenue

Miami, FL 33130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Cheese/Zaatar
Labne/Zaatar
Cheese

Coffee

Arabic Cafe

Arabic Cafe

$3.50

Arabic Coffee holds a special place in our little Middle Eastern hearts; When needed a pick me up throughout the day, its strong aroma is exactly what you need!

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

It is luxuriously creamy, with a kiss of foamy crema and a lingering aftertaste.

Espresso Double

Espresso Double

$3.75

It is luxuriously creamy, with a kiss of foamy crema and a lingering aftertaste

Americano

Americano

$3.75

freshly pulled shots of espresso with hot water to achieve the size of a standard cup of brewed coffee

Cafe Latte

Cafe Latte

$4.25

Freshly pulled shots of espresso with steamed non-fat milk and topped with thick foam.

Colada

$3.75

Cortado

$4.15

Drinks

Teas

Teas

$3.75
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50
White Chocolate

White Chocolate

$4.00
Water

Water

$3.50

Jallab

$4.00

Bonjus

$3.00

Perrier

$4.50

Sodas

$4.50

Man'ouche

Zaatar

Zaatar

$8.00
Labne/Zaatar

Labne/Zaatar

$9.00
Cheese

Cheese

$10.00
Cheese/Zaatar

Cheese/Zaatar

$9.00
Nutella

Nutella

$9.00

Labneh

$8.00

Halewe

$9.00

Sweets

Baklawa

Baklawa

$1.00+
Unica

Unica

$1.50
Dushi Dates

Dushi Dates

$2.50

Barazek

$2.00

Mohallabie

$5.00

Semsmeye

$2.00

Beirut Ball

$3.50

Others

Grape Leaves

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come out here and enjoy the best thymes!

Website

Location

1215 South Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33130

Directions

