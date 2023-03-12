Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Seafood

Tiano's Restaurant

44 Reviews

$$

94-673 Kupuohi St.

Waipahu, HI 96797

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

8oz Signature Prime Rib
Papa's Lechon Kawali
16oz Signature Prime Rib

Lunch & Dinner Menu

Specials

SP Clam Chowder BREAD CUP

$12.00

SP Clam Chowder BREAD BOWL

$14.00

SP Prime Rib Steak Burger

$16.00

LUNCH Hamburger Steak

$10.00

5oz hamburger topped with sauteed onions and gravy

LUNCH Loco Moco

LUNCH Loco Moco

$12.00

5oz hamburger topped with an egg, sauteed onions and gravy

LUNCH Cheeseburger

$12.00

5oz cheeseburger with lettuce, onion and tomato. served with fries

SP Pork Sari Sari

SP Pork Sari Sari

$20.00

SP Shrimp Sari Sari

$20.00

SP Pork/Shrimp Sari Sari

$24.00

SP Pork Sinigang

$19.00

tamarind-based soup with fresh market greens

SP Shrimp Sinigang

$19.00

tamarind-based soup with fresh market greens

SP Pork/Shrimp Sinigang

$23.00

Steamed Clams

$14.00

Porkchop W/Gravy

$18.00

Prime Loco Moco

$32.00

Sauteed Black Mussel

$18.00

Chinese Style Steamed Fish

$23.00Out of stock

Macnut Crusted Mahi Mahi

$25.00

Furikake Ahi

$24.00

Starters

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00
Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$10.00
Shanghai Lumpia

Shanghai Lumpia

$12.00
Poke Nachos

Poke Nachos

$18.00
Tiano's Sampler Platter

Tiano's Sampler Platter

$20.00

fried calamari, cheesy garlic bread and chicken wings

French Fries

$7.00
Garlic French Fries

Garlic French Fries

$9.00

Bring Your Own Bag (BYOB) or Carry Out Bag Fee

$0.15

Utensils (Provided by Request Only)

Island Style Poke

$15.00

Pandesal (Take Out)

$0.60

Soup and Salad

House Salad

$6.00
Blackened Ahi Salad

Blackened Ahi Salad

$22.00
SP Clam Chowder (Cup)

SP Clam Chowder (Cup)

$6.00

SP Clam Chowder (Bowl)

$10.00

Bring Your Own Bag (BYOB) or Carry Out Bag Fee

$0.15

Utensils (Provided by Request Only)

Portuguese Soup CUP

$6.00

Portuguese Soup BOWL

$10.00

Pastas

Garlic Shrimp Penne

Garlic Shrimp Penne

$22.00

roasted bell peppers tossed in a garlic cream sauce, topped with our signature garlic shrimp. served with cheesy garlic bread

Chicken Fetti Alfredo

Chicken Fetti Alfredo

$20.00

roasted bell peppers tossed in a garlic cream sauce topped with flame-broiled chicken breast. served with cheesy garlic bread

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

mushrooms, broccoli and diced tomatoes tossed in a garlic butter - pesto sauce, topped with our signature roasted garlic shrimp. served with cheesy garlic bread

Veggie Pasta

Veggie Pasta

$20.00

flame-broiled veggies tossed in a pesto sauce. served with cheesy garlic bread

Prime Rib Pasta

Prime Rib Pasta

$26.00

strips of our signature prime rib tossed with mushrooms and roasted bell peppers. served with cheesy garlic bread

Tiano's Spaghetti w/Meatballs

Tiano's Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$20.00

served with cheesy garlic bread

House Pasta

House Pasta

$18.00

oven-roasted chicken mixed with diced tomatoes in a pesto - marinara mac-nut sauce. served with cheesy garlic bread

Bring Your Own Bag (BYOB) or Carry Out Bag Fee

$0.15

Utensils (Provided by Request Only)

Burgers

Tiano's Cheeseburger

Tiano's Cheeseburger

$15.00

savory 8oz patty layered with our garlic-aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion