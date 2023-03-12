- Home
Tiano's Restaurant
44 Reviews
$$
94-673 Kupuohi St.
Waipahu, HI 96797
Lunch & Dinner Menu
Specials
SP Clam Chowder BREAD CUP
SP Clam Chowder BREAD BOWL
SP Prime Rib Steak Burger
LUNCH Hamburger Steak
5oz hamburger topped with sauteed onions and gravy
LUNCH Loco Moco
5oz hamburger topped with an egg, sauteed onions and gravy
LUNCH Cheeseburger
5oz cheeseburger with lettuce, onion and tomato. served with fries
SP Pork Sari Sari
SP Shrimp Sari Sari
SP Pork/Shrimp Sari Sari
SP Pork Sinigang
tamarind-based soup with fresh market greens
SP Shrimp Sinigang
tamarind-based soup with fresh market greens
SP Pork/Shrimp Sinigang
Steamed Clams
Porkchop W/Gravy
Prime Loco Moco
Sauteed Black Mussel
Chinese Style Steamed Fish
Macnut Crusted Mahi Mahi
Furikake Ahi
Starters
Fried Calamari
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Shanghai Lumpia
Poke Nachos
Tiano's Sampler Platter
fried calamari, cheesy garlic bread and chicken wings
French Fries
Garlic French Fries
Bring Your Own Bag (BYOB) or Carry Out Bag Fee
Utensils (Provided by Request Only)
Island Style Poke
Pandesal (Take Out)
Soup and Salad
Pastas
Garlic Shrimp Penne
roasted bell peppers tossed in a garlic cream sauce, topped with our signature garlic shrimp. served with cheesy garlic bread
Chicken Fetti Alfredo
roasted bell peppers tossed in a garlic cream sauce topped with flame-broiled chicken breast. served with cheesy garlic bread
Shrimp Scampi
mushrooms, broccoli and diced tomatoes tossed in a garlic butter - pesto sauce, topped with our signature roasted garlic shrimp. served with cheesy garlic bread
Veggie Pasta
flame-broiled veggies tossed in a pesto sauce. served with cheesy garlic bread
Prime Rib Pasta
strips of our signature prime rib tossed with mushrooms and roasted bell peppers. served with cheesy garlic bread
Tiano's Spaghetti w/Meatballs
served with cheesy garlic bread
House Pasta
oven-roasted chicken mixed with diced tomatoes in a pesto - marinara mac-nut sauce. served with cheesy garlic bread