Seafood

ZIGU

review star

No reviews yet

413 Seaside Ave.

Honolulu, HI 96815

Order Again

NA Beverages

Cola

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Ramune

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Non Al Ginger Beer

$5.00

Shirley Temple

$8.50

Calpico Soda

$4.50

Orange

$4.50

Pineapple

$4.50

Grapefruit

$4.50

Guava

$4.50

Cranberry

$4.50

Calpico Water

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Green Tea

$4.50

Oolong Tea

$4.50

Iced Mamaki Tea

$4.50

Hot Mamaki Tea

$4.50

Lemon Squash

$6.50

Virgin Maitai

$9.00

Virgin Blue Hawaii

$8.00

Virgin Sea Breeze

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$8.00

Virgin Mojito

$10.00

Virgin Pinacolada

$10.00

Virgin Lava Flow

$11.00

Virgin Moscow

$7.50

Liquor

Well Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$9.00

Roku

$9.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Monte Alban

$7.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Casamis Rep

$12.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jamson

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Old Pali

$10.00

Toki

$10.00

Chivas 12

$12.00

Yame

$15.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Well Vodka

$7.00

Grey goose

$9.00

Tito's

$11.00

Ketel one

$8.00

Absolut GF

$9.00

Cocktails

Shochu Mojito

Shochu Mojito

$14.00

Iichiko Shochu, Mottled Blueberries and Strawberrys, Simple Syrup, Fresh Lime Juice, Soda Water, Splash of Cranberry Juice and Shisho Leaf.

Sake Sangria

$14.50

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Pina Colada

$15.00

Maitai

$12.00

Blue Hawaii

$13.00

Pineapple Mimosa

$9.50

Margarita

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Lava Flow

$16.00

Plum Sour

$8.50

Mega High Ball

$19.50

Mega Lemon-Hi

$19.50

Mega Oolong-Hi

$17.00

Mega Mojito

$30.00

Gin Tonic

$9.00

Vodka Tonic

$9.00

Tequila Tonic

$9.00

Rum Coke

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Bloody Mariko

$15.00

Martini

$14.00

HiBall&Sour

Fresh Squeeze Lemon Sour

$8.00

Lemon Sour

$7.50

Plum Sour

$8.50

Tomato Chu-Hi

$7.50

Pineapple Chu-Hi

$7.50

Mamaki Tea Chu-Hi

$7.50

Green Tea Chu-Hi

$7.00

Oolong Tea Chu-Hi

$7.00

Jim Beam Hi Ball

$8.00

Old Pali Hi Ball

$10.00

Toki Hi Ball

$10.00

Mega Lemon

$19.50

Mega High Ball

$19.50

Mega Oolong Hi

$17.00

Beer

Kirin

$7.50

Big Wave

$8.50

Red Eye

$8.50

Ginger Tumeric Beer

$9.50

Kirin Mega

$17.50

Big Wave Mega

$20.00

Asahi Super Dry

$7.50

Bud Light

$6.00

Heineken

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Heineken zero

$5.50

Kirin Bottle

$6.00

El Guapo

$7.50

Coco Weizen

$7.50

Hop IPA

$7.50

Wine

GLS Camelot Pinor Noir

$8.00

GLS Sycamore Lane Merlot

$7.50

GLS Sycamore Lane Cabernet

$7.50

GLS Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio

$7.50

GLS Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

$7.50

GLS Babich Sauvignon

$10.00

GLS Echo Sauvignon

$10.00

Segura Brut

$9.00

(G)Moet Rose

$20.00

Sake

Sake Flight

$16.00

(G)Yaegaki 18ml

$9.00

(G)Islander Sake Ginjo

$13.00

(G)Islander Sake Dai Ginjo

$16.00Out of stock

(G)Dassai 39

$13.00

(G)Kuzuryu Junmai

$9.00

(G) Tedorigawa Junmai

$10.00

(G)Dewazakura Junmai

$10.00

(G)Taka

$8.00

(G)Hakkaisan

$8.00

(G)Otokoyama

$10.00

(G)Hot Sake

$9.00

(G) Tatenokawa Phoenix

$13.00

(G) Mutsuhassen

$12.50

(C) Islander Sake Ginjo

$45.00Out of stock

(C) Dassai 39

$45.00

(C) Kuzuryu Junmai

$27.00

(C) Tedorigawa Junmai

$30.00

(C) Dewazakura Junmai

$30.00

(C) Taka Tokubetsu Junmai

$24.00

(C) Hakkaisan

$24.00

(C) Otokoyama

$30.00

(C) Tatenokawa Phoenix Junmai Daiginjo

$45.00

(C) Mutsuhassen

$37.00

(G) KID Junmai Ginjo

$10.00

(G) Suigei

$11.00

(G) Kamoizumi Nigori

$12.00

MS Sake Fligft

$19.00

(G) TAXEDO

$20.00

(G) Hidakami Junmai Ginjo

$12.50

(G) Nagurayama Nigori

$12.00

(G) Masumi Arabashiri

$12.50

(G) Dassai 23

$20.00

(G) Kuheiji

$13.00

(G) KID SUMMER

$11.00

(G) Masumi Hiyaoroshi

$12.50

(G) Kikusui Hiyaoroshi

$8.00

(G) Shichida Hiyaoroshi

$13.00

(C) KID Junmai Ginjo

$30.00

(C) Suigei

$35.00

(C) Kamoizumi Nigori

$40.00

(C) Kuheiji

$39.00

(C) JOTO Junmai Ginjo

$38.00

(C) Born Nama

$42.00

(C) TAXEDO

$70.00

(C) Hidakami Junmai Ginjo

$37.00

(C) Masumi Arabashiri

$38.00

(C) Dassai 23

$70.00

(C) KID SUMMER

$35.00Out of stock

(C) Masumi Hiyaoroshi

$37.00

(C)Kikusui Hiyaoroshi

$24.00

(C)Shichida Hiyaoroshi

$45.00

Shochu

(G) Namihana

$16.00

(G) Iichiko

$6.00

(G) Aka Kirishima

$7.00

(G) Hyaku

$9.00

(G) Sato Black

$12.00

(G) Q

$12.00

(G) Umeshu

$7.00

(G) Iichiko Blue

$7.00

(G) Aka Kirishima (Copy)

$7.00

(G) Kuro Kirishima

$7.00

Happy Hour

Kirin

$5.00

Big Wave

$6.00

(Mega HH) Kirin

$11.50

(Mega HH) Big wave

$13.00

El Guapo

$5.50

Coco Weizen

$5.50

Hop IPA

$5.50

(HH) Sake Flight

$14.00

(HH) Yaegaki 180ml(cold)

$7.00

(HH) Yaegaki 180ml (Hot)

$7.00

(HH)Camelot Pinor Noir

$5.50

(HH) Sycamore Lane Merlot

$5.50

(HH) Sycamore Lane Cabernet

$5.50

(HH)Pinot Grigio

$5.50

(HH)Chardonnay

$5.50

(HH) Segura Brut

$7.00

(HH) Jim beam High ball

$6.00

(HH) Iichiko Lemon Sour

$5.00

(HH) Mamaki Tea Chu-hi

$5.00

(HH) Tomato Chu-hi

$5.00

(HH) Gin Tonic

$7.00

(HH) Vodka Tonic

$7.00

(Mega HH) Jim beam High ball

$13.00

(Mega HH) Iichiko Lemon Sour

$13.00

(Mega HH) Mamaki tea Chu hi

$13.00

(Mega HH) Tomato Chu hi

$13.00

(Mega HH) Gin Tonic

$13.00

(Mega HH) Vodka Tonic

$13.00

Bottle Service

Corkage

$20.00

Camelot Pinot Noir

$40.00

Sycamore Lane Merlot

$38.00

Sycamore Lane Cabernet

$38.00

Daou Cabernet

$60.00

Ancient Peaks

$56.00

The Prisoner

$90.00

Trefethen

$75.00

Caymus

$200.00

Rindo Half

$120.00

Rindo

$240.00

Asuka

$280.00

Ai Half

$195.00

Ai

$390.00

Overture

$240.00Out of stock

Opus One

$500.00

Dominus Estate

$550.00

Chateau Haut-Brion

$780.00

Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio

$38.00

Sycamore Lane Chardonnay

$38.00

Babich

$45.00

Echo

$45.00

Mer Soleil

$58.00

The Prisoner Charddonay

$90.00

William Fever

$75.00

Cake Bread

$80.00

Asatsuyu Half

$80.00

Asatsuyu

$160.00

Russian River

$65.00

Yui Half

$75.00

Yui

$150.00

Segura Brut

$40.00

Moet Chandon

$130.00

Veuve Cliquot

$160.00

Louis Roederer

$130.00Out of stock

Dom Perignon

$400.00

Moet Rose

$160.00

(B) Islander Sake Junmai Ginjo

$95.00Out of stock

(B) Dassai 39

$95.00

(B) Kuzuryu Junmai

$64.00

(B) Tedorigawa Junmai

$68.00

(B) Dewazakura Junmai

$68.00

(B) Taka

$60.00

(B) Hakkaisan

$55.00

(B) Otokoyama

$70.00Out of stock

(B) Phoenix

$95.00

(B) Tobiroku Sparkling

$28.00Out of stock

Dassai Beyond

$600.00

(B) Kamoizumi Sachi

$180.00

(B) Yumedono

$450.00

(B) KID Junmai

$68.00

(B) Suigei

$78.00Out of stock

(B) Kamoizumi Nigori

$60.00

Hakkaisan Sparkling

$32.00

(B)TAXEDO

$160.00

(B) Hidakami Junmai Ginjo

$89.00

(B) Ryu

$180.00

(B) Masumi Arabashiri

$88.00Out of stock

(B)Dassai 23

$160.00

(B) Mutsuhassen

$89.00

(B) Kuheiji

$95.00

(B) Islander Sake 375ml

$55.00Out of stock

(B) KID SUMMER

$78.00

(B) Suigei Man

$250.00

(B) Kokuryu Shizuku

$300.00

(B) Hakkaisan 1.8L Mega

$130.00

(B)Masumi Hiyaoroshi

$89.00

(B)Shichida Hiyaoroshi

$95.00Out of stock

Dassai 45 1.8L Mega

$200.00

Namihana

$120.00

Iichiko

$48.00

AKA Kirishima

$55.00

Sato Black

$80.00

Hyaku

$70.00

Q

$90.00

Iichiko Blue

$55.00

Kuro Kirishima

$55.00

Chu-Hi Tuesday

CT Lemon Sour

$5.50

CT Oolong Chu-Hi

$5.50

CT Green tea Chu-Hi

$5.50

CT Mamaki tea Chu-Hi

$5.50

CT Pineapple Chu-Hi

$5.50

CT Calico Chu-Hi

$5.50

CT Tomato Chu Hi

$5.50

CT Plum Sour

$5.50

CT Frozen Lemon Honey Sour

$10.00

CT Frozen Water Melon Sour

$12.00

CT Frozen Pineapple Sour

$12.00

CT Iichiko Bottle

$38.00

CT Mega Lemon Sour

$17.50

CT Mega Oolong Hi

$15.00

Summer Cocktals

Calpico Sour

$7.50

Calpiconada

$15.00

Frozen Pineapple ChuHi

$14.00

Frozen Watermelon ChuHi

$14.00

Frozen Honey Lemon Sour

$12.00

Non Alcohol Calpiconada

$10.00

Non Alcohol Calpico Soda

$5.00

Craft Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Papaya Smash

$16.00

Ringo Star

$14.00

Cutie Kiss

$14.00

Bartender Choice

$15.00

Okinawan Fair

Orion Beer (Bottle)

$8.00

Orio 75 Pilsner (Can)

$7.50

It's Uchina Time Hazy IPA

$12.00Out of stock

Aloha Kuba Awamori (Original)

$8.50

Aloha Awamori (3yrs )

$9.00

Aloha Awamori (10yrs)

$12.00

Bloody Mariko

$15.00

Awamori Espresso Martini

$15.00

Shekuwasa Sour

$9.00

Okinawa KuuPah

$12.00

Happy Hour

HH Edamame

$4.50

marinade with Aloha Soy Sauce and Garlic

HH Homemade Local Fish cake

$6.00

with Islander Sake-Kasu&Chopped Wasabi

HH Local Farm Potato Salad

$8.00

HH French Fries

$7.00

HH Sumida Farm Watercress Salad

$9.50

HH Mochiko Fried Chicken

$11.50

with Smoked Radish Pickle Mayonnaise

HH Shrimp and Local Vegetable Tempura

$15.00

Shrimp, Local Vegetable

HH Sauteed Big Island Ginger Pork

$20.00

with Maui Onion

HH Mix Poke

$14.00

with Chopped Kale

Small Dish

Edamame

$6.00

marinade with Aloha Soy Sauce and Garlic

Chilled Aloha Tofu

$8.50

with Local Shiso & Tamari Ginger

Fresh Local Cucumber

$6.50

Homemade Local Fish cake

$7.50

with Islander Sake-Kasu&Chopped Wasabi

Pickled Maui Onion

$6.00

Slice Maui Onion and Avocado

$10.00Out of stock

Local Farm Red Skin Sweet Potato Salad

$9.50

Waimanalo TKG Egg Rolled Omelet

$9.50

Sumida Farm Watercress and AlohaTofu Salad

$11.00

KONA Abalone 1pc

$13.00

1pc

Ankimo Ponzu

$18.00Out of stock

Tako Wasa

$8.00Out of stock

Eel Egg Omelet

$13.00Out of stock

Sashimi

3kinds Sashimi Platter

$45.00

4pc each

5 Kinds Sashimi Platter

$65.00Out of stock

6kinds Catach of Sashimi Platter

$99.00

4pc each

Half 6 Kinds Sashimi Platter

$55.00

Tuna Sashimi

$19.00

5pc

Amberjack Sashimi

$18.00

5pc

Salmon Sashimi

$17.00

5pc

Hamachi Sashimi

$19.00

Local Tuna Ahi Poke

$22.00

Salmon Poke

$19.00

Local Power Natto Ahi Poke

$16.00

Madai Sashimi

$20.00

Uku Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

Kinmedai Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

Ehu Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

Bonito Tataki

$15.00Out of stock

Opakapaka Sashimi

$23.00

Onaga Sashimi

$23.00Out of stock

Chu-toro Sashimi

$50.00

Maui Amaebi Sashimi(1pc)

$8.50Out of stock

Hapupu Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

O-toro Sashimi

$50.00Out of stock

Wild Kanpachi Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

Nigiri Sushi

Tuna Nigiri 1pc

$5.50

2pc

Amberjack Nigiri 1pc

$5.00

2pc

Salmon Nigiri 1pc

$4.50

2pc

Hamachi Nigiri 1pc

$6.50

Scallops Nigiri 1pc

$5.00

Ikura Nigiri 1pc

$7.00

Spot Shrimp Nigiri1pc

$8.00

Uni Nigiri 1pc

$17.00

2pc

Washugyu Nigiri1pc

$8.50

Topped Uni

$6.00

Topped Ikura

$4.00

Topped Caviar

$9.00

Madai Nigiri 1pc

$6.00

Uku Nigiri 1pc

$6.00Out of stock

Kinmedai Nigiri 1pc

$8.00Out of stock

Ehu Nigiri 1pc

$6.00Out of stock

Chu-Torp Nigiri 1pc

$15.00

Bluefin Tuna Otoro Nigiri 1pc

$20.00Out of stock

Opakapaka Nigiri 1pc

$7.00

Onaga Nigiri 1pc

$7.00Out of stock

Maui Amaebi Nigiri

$8.50Out of stock

Hapupu Nigiri 1pc

$6.00Out of stock

O-Toro Nigiri 1pc

$15.00Out of stock

Wild Kanpachi(1pc)

$6.00Out of stock

Roll Sushi

ZIGU Roll

$26.00

Tuna Roll

$26.00

Salmon Roll

$24.50

Vege Roll

$16.50

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Namida Maki

$6.00

Papaya Roll

$8.00

Eel Roll

$20.00Out of stock

Deep Fried

Mochiko Fried Chicken

$13.50

with Smoked Radish Pickle Mayonnaise

Agedashi Fried Aloha Tofu

$11.50

Fried Octopus Ball

$14.00

French Fries

$8.00

Tempura Fish & Chips

$17.50Out of stock

Local Vegetable Tempura

$14.00

5pc Shrimp Tempura

$19.00

5pc

Shrimp and Local Vegetable Tempura

$17.00

Agedashi Uni&Crab

$25.00Out of stock

Agedashi Uni&Crab

$25.00Out of stock

Main Dish

Hawaiian Tuna Cutlet

$23.50

with Chopped Kale

Sauteed Big Island Ginger Pork

$24.00

with Maui Onion

Grilled Sweetened Miso Salmon

$23.50

Sirloin Steak with Grated Radish and Ponzu

$43.00

9oz

Tendon (Dine in)

$18.00

TunaKama(L)

$47.00Out of stock

TunaKama(S

$38.00Out of stock

Hamachikama(S)

$35.00Out of stock

Hamachi Kama(M)

$55.00Out of stock

Hamachikama(L)

$55.00Out of stock

Sukiyaki Hot Pot

$45.00Out of stock

Washugyu Nabe

$58.00Out of stock

EX Washugyu (2pc)

$14.00Out of stock

EX Sukiyaki Vege

$8.00Out of stock

Ex Egg

$2.00

Ex. Udon

$2.50Out of stock

Grilled YuzuMiso Madai

$18.00Out of stock

Soba Noodle

Spicy Chilled Soba Noodle

$19.00

Local Vegetable Chilled Moringa Noodle

$18.50

Chilled Soba Noodle

$11.50

Chilled Natto Soba Noodle

$16.50

Chilled Tempura Soba Noodle

$24.00

Cold Sukiyaki Soba Noodle

$18.50

Hot Broth Soba Noodle

$12.50

Hot Sukiyaki Soba Noodle

$18.50

Hot Tempura Soba Noodle

$24.00

EX Noodle

$8.00

Desert

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.50

Lilikoi Ice Cream

$5.50

Matcha Ice Cream

$5.50

Kona Coffee Ice Cream

$5.50

Birthday Ice

Haupia

$10.00

TO GO

Tempura Rice Bowl

$18.00

Sukiyaki Beef Bowl

$14.00

Sushi Party Plate

$65.00

TOGO Mochiko Plate

$17.00

TOGO Pork Ginger Plate

$24.00

MixPoke Don

$16.00

Mothers Day SP

$88.00

Fathers Day Porkginger Plate

$55.00

Fathersday Steak Plate

$78.00

Side

Rice

$2.00

Miso Soup

$3.00

EX Spicy Mayo

$1.50

EX Pickled Ginger

$2.00

EX Radish Mayo

$2.50

EX Natto

$3.50

EX Egg

$2.00

Kale Salad

$6.00

Ara-Jiru

$7.50

Ex TarTar Sauce

$1.50

Natto SP

Takowasa Natto Tofu

$12.50Out of stock

Mix Poke Nachos

$16.00Out of stock

Natto Goma Tantan Soba

$17.50Out of stock

Okinawan Fair

Rafute Pork

$25.00

Bitter melon Champru

$25.00

Okinawa Soba

$19.00Out of stock

Mozuku Potato Tempura

$14.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

When you’re looking for a unique dining experience in Honolulu, HI, look no further than ZIGU. Located in the heart of Waikiki, it is a cozy Japanese restaurant that includes a Japanese sake bar and indoor dining space as well as outdoor seating on a courtyard terrace. They have created a welcoming space for everyone to enjoy while partaking in good Japanese food and Japanese sake. ZIGU has a large variety of appetizers made from local ingredients, such as Japanese omelets and delectable seafood dishes featuring abalone, great amberjack, and Kahuku Shrimp. Also we serve sushi. You can enjoy sushi such as tuna and kanpachi from 1pc and enjoy a variety of sushi rolls and Washu-gyu beef sushi.

Website

Location

413 Seaside Ave., Honolulu, HI 96815

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
ZIGU image

