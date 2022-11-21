Restaurant info

When you’re looking for a unique dining experience in Honolulu, HI, look no further than ZIGU. Located in the heart of Waikiki, it is a cozy Japanese restaurant that includes a Japanese sake bar and indoor dining space as well as outdoor seating on a courtyard terrace. They have created a welcoming space for everyone to enjoy while partaking in good Japanese food and Japanese sake. ZIGU has a large variety of appetizers made from local ingredients, such as Japanese omelets and delectable seafood dishes featuring abalone, great amberjack, and Kahuku Shrimp. Also we serve sushi. You can enjoy sushi such as tuna and kanpachi from 1pc and enjoy a variety of sushi rolls and Washu-gyu beef sushi.

