Waipahu restaurants you'll love
Waipahu's top cuisines
Must-try Waipahu restaurants
More about Tiano's Restaurant
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Tiano's Restaurant
94-673 Kupuohi St., Waipahu
|Popular items
|16oz Signature Prime Rib
|$32.00
juicy, tender slow-roasted hand carved to order, served with au jus. creamy horseradish available upon request. *MARKET PRICE*
|Tiano's Cheeseburger
|$11.00
savory 8oz patty layered with our garlic-aioli sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion
|Lechon Kawali
|$12.00
crispy-deep fried roasted pork belly, tossed with tomatoes and onions in our homemade soy-vinegar sauce
More about Xpresso Cafe
Xpresso Cafe
94-333 Waipahu Depot St., Waipahu
|Popular items
|Fruity Pebbles
|$5.50
|stawberries & cream
|$5.50
|Cafe Latte
|$4.75