Tilted Kilt - Clarksville 2790 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
2790 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
Clarksville, TN 37040
Food Menus
Appetizers
Banging Shrimp
Shrimp fried in Sam Adams beer batter, drizzled with bang bang sauce and green onions
Celtic Knot Pretzel
Hot, soft-baked and served with beer cheese, stone-ground honey mustard sauce & jalapeño Jack cheese sauce
Chips & Salsa
Frickles
Fried pickles! Hand-breaded dill pickle chips, golden fried and served with Cayenne ranch
Kilt's Double Dip
Buffalo chicken dip and hummus dip, served with celery, carrots, cucumbers & pita chips
Loaded Tots
Tater tots loaded with beer cheese, bacon, green onions, & sour cream
Mini-dillas
Chicken, beef or cheese quesadillas served with sour cream, queso and pico
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce
Pub Nachos
Fresh-made tortilla chips covered with shredded cheese, beer cheese, jalapeños & pico de gallo. Your choice of chicken or beef
Sampler Platter
This sampler platter includes boneless wings, fried pickles, loaded tots and mozzarella sticks served with ranch dressing and marinara sauce
Scotch Eggs
Celtic specialties. Soft-boiled eggs wrapped in sweet and spicy sausage, Parmesan breaded and golden fried. Served with horseradish cream sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne i
Spinach Con Queso
Melted jalapeño cheese and spinach dip, topped with pico de gallo and served with tortilla chips
Soups & Salads
Bleu Cheese Steak Salad
Fresh greens topped with grilled sirloin steak, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled red onions, diced tomatoes, cucumbers & bleu cheese dressing
Bowl Soup of the Day
Ask you favorite kilt girl!
Bowl TK Chili
Our famous chili topped with onions, Cheddar and Jack cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh greens topped with fried or grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded cheese, red onions, diced tomatoes, cucumbers & choice of dressing
Chef Salad
Fresh greens, ham, turkey, bacon, shredded cheese, red onion, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg & choice of dressing
Cup Soup of the Day
Ask you favorite kilt girl!
Cup TK Chili
Our famous chili topped with onions, Cheddar and Jack cheese
Full Size Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing
Full Size House Salad
Fresh greens, red onions, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons & choice of dressing
Half Size Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, croutons & Caesar dressing
Half Size House Salad
Fresh greens, red onions, ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons & choice of dressing
Italian Salad
Salad mix, chopped pepperoni, chopped salami, banana peppers, chopped ham, chopped turkey, balsamic dressing & mozzerellá cheese
World Famous Wings & Boneless Wings
6 Pcs Traditional Wings
Our timeless recipe, ranch or bleu cheese, celery & carrots
10 Pcs Traditional Wings
Our timeless recipe, ranch or bleu cheese, celery & carrots
20 Pcs Traditional Wings
Our timeless recipe, ranch or bleu cheese, celery & carrots
6 Pcs Boneless
Hand-breaded no bones about it - these guys are tender, ranch or bleu cheese, celery & carrots
10 Pcs Boneless
Hand-breaded no bones about it - these guys are tender, ranch or bleu cheese, celery & carrots
20 Pcs Boneless
Hand-breaded no bones about it - these guys are tender, ranch or bleu cheese, celery & carrots
Wing Platter
6 boneless wings, 6 traditional wings, cole slaw, french fries, celery & carrots. Served with ranch or bleu cheese
Big Arse Burgers
BBQ Bacon Burger
Guinness BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, onion tanglers, lettuce & tomato. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Beyond Burger
100% plant-based burger patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles & red onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Classic Cheeseburger
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles & red onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Hangover Burger
American cheese, applewood bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato & red onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Holy Guacamole
Pepperjack cheese, gaucamole, lettuce, tomato & red onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Jalapeño Burger
Pepper Jack cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, red onion & kilt burner mayo. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & red onions. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Wicked Boston Burger
Samuel Adams Boston lager, onion relish, American cheese, maple pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, & fry sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certai
Sandwiches
Baja Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, Cheddar Jack cheese served on jalapeño cheddar tortilla with lettuce, bell pepper, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips & spicy Caesar dressing
Blackened Chicken Avocado
Blackened chicken breast, Swiss cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce & tomato served on sourdough bread with stone ground mustard sauce & avocado spread
Boss Hogg
Ham, applewood bacon, Swiss cheese, stone ground mustard on a toasted hoagie bun
Classic Club
Turkey, ham & bacon served on sourdough bread with lettuce, and tomato, with our stone ground mustard sauce
French Dip
Shaved ribeye & Swiss cheese served on a hoagie roll with au jus
Italian Melt
Pepperoni, hard salami & turkey served on marble rye with lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, onions & our signature red pepper mayonnaise
Monte Cristo
Ham, turkey, American cheese & Swiss cheese served on sourdough with raspberry puree, deep fried with powdered sugar
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye & melted provolone cheese served on a hoagie roll with roasted onions & peppers
Reuben
Celtic specialties. Corned beef & Swiss cheese, served on marble rye with sauerkraut & thousand island dressing
Spicy Mother Clucker
Celtic specialties. Hand-breaded chicken breast fried or grilled, tossed in buffalo sauce, with lettuce, tomato, red onion & ranch
Street Tacos
Entrées
3 Pc Chicken Tender Platter
Golden fried chicken tenders served with choice of side & ranch or bleu cheese dressing
5 Pc Chicken Tender Platter
Golden fried chicken tenders served with choice of side & ranch or bleu cheese dressing
Buffalo Chicken Mac
3 cheese sauce, cavatappi, topped with hand-breaded chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, green onions & drizzled with ranch
Cajun Pasta
Shrimp, andouille sausage, & chicken blended with onions, peppers and our signature cajun seasoning on a bed of cavatappi
Fat Bastard's Meatloaf
Celtic specialties. House-made meatloaf, served with mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli and topped with onion tanglers
Fish & Chips
Sam Adam's beer battered cod, served with french fries, coleslaw, tater sauce and lemon wedge
Gaelic Chicken
Celtic specialties. Grilled chicken with onions & mushrooms in our Irish whiskey sauce over mashed potatoes & served with garlic toast
Ribeye Platter
12 oz USDA choice ribeye cooked to order, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed green beans. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical con
Salmon Platter
Celtic specialties. Bourbon glazed salmon, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed green beans
Sirloin Platter
10 oz USDA choice sirloin cooked to order, served with mashed potatoes and sautéed green beans. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness, especially if you have certain medical co
William Wallace Shepherd's Pie
Celtic specialties. Ground beef, carrots, peas, mushrooms, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, topped with Parmesan cheese and served with garlic toast
Kids meals
Sides
Premium Sides
Kilt Desserts
1 Scoop Ice Cream
2 Scoops Ice Cream
Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake, drizzled with your choice of monin caramel sauce or raspberry puree
Chocolate Brownie
Warm, chocolate brownie topped with vanilla ice cream & Monin caramel sauce
Tilted Guilt Chocolate Chip Cookie
Hot, fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream & chocolate sauce
Beverages
2790 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37040