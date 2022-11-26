Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tinys No. 5

3636 Rice Boulevard West University Place

Houston, TX 77005

Popular Items

Lemonade

Dessert

Cheesecake

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Other Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mountain Valley

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Regular Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Regular Milk

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Beer

Pacifico

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Spindletap

$7.00

Saint Arnold Amber Ale

$7.00

Love St

$7.00

Mini Boss IPA

$7.00

GLASS

GLASS Red Wine Sangria

$12.00

GLASS Hilt Estate Pinot Noir

$16.00

GLASS Emeritus Pinot Noir

$18.00

GLASS La Manarine Cote Du Rhone

$12.00

GLASS GD Vajra Barbara

$15.00

GLASS Anabella Cabernet

$13.00

GLASS The Paring Red Blend

$14.00

GLASS Jonata Todos Red Blend

$18.00

GLASS White Wine Mojito

$12.00

GLASS Terlan Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GLASS Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

GLASS Domaine Franck Millet Sancerre

$18.00

GLASS Rene Lequin-Colin Chardonnay

$18.00

GLASS Schug Chardonnay

$15.00

GLASS Peyrassol

$16.00

GLASS Guiessard Rose

$13.00

GLASS Goutorbe-Bouillot

$22.00

GLASS Poggio Costa Prosecco

$11.00

GLASS Domaine Collin Brut

$15.00

BOTTLE

BOTTLE Terlan Pinot Grigio

$44.00

BOTTLE Franck Millet Sancerre

$85.00

BOTTLE Weingut Leitz Riesling

$44.00

BOTTLE Far Niente Chardonnay

$98.00

BOTTLE Schug Chardonnay

$56.00

Carafe Mojito

$40.00

BOTTLE Peyrassol Provence Rose

$64.00

BOTTLE Guiessard Rose

$48.00

BOTTLE Poggio Costa Prosecco

$37.00

BOTTLE Domaine Collin

$56.00

BOTTLE Mercat Cava

$39.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Nestled in greenery in serene West U, Tiny's No 5 is located in the building of the wonderful JMH grocery that stood here in the 40s. We offer our breakfast, lunch, brunch and dinner menu for online ordering, as well as wine & beer by the bottle.

Location

3636 Rice Boulevard West University Place, Houston, TX 77005

Directions

