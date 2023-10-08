Popular Items

CREME BRULEE

$5.70

Smooth, creamy and sweet custard with a torched caramelized sugar.

BANH MI COMBO

$12.25

Your Choice of banh mi, fountain drink/bottled water and your choice of soup!

CUP FRIED RICE

$6.00

Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.

Main Menu

APPETIZERS

Shrimp Spring Rolls (2pcs)

$8.28
Vietnamese Egg Rolls (5 pcs)

$12.30

"Simply Irresistable" Minced, marinated pork sauteed with sweet onions & mushrooms rooled in rice paper & fried to a crispy golden brown. Acompanied with lettuce, cilantro & Rice Village Cafe fish sauce.

SOUPS & SALADS

VIETNAMESE WONTON SOUP

$6.25+

Vietnamese shrimp & pork filled wontons, BBQ Pork & ya choy in a savory chicken broth.

RICE PLATTERS

GRILLED MARINATED PORK

$15.90
COM TAM

$15.00

Broken rice with grilled pork, egg cake, shredded pork, pickled vegetables, and sliced cucumber

PHO NOODLE SOUPS

PHO GA -"FAH GAH"

$15.00

Rice noodles, chicken breast & sweet onions in beef broth.

PHO TAI - "FAH TAI"

$15.00

Rice noodles, sliced medium-rar round eye beef & sweet onions in beef broth>

PHO DAC BIET "FAH DELUXE"

$16.69

Rice noodles, sliced medium-rare eye round beef, beef brisket, meatballs & sweet onions in beef broth.

VEGGIE PHO

$15.00

V-BOWLS VERMICELLI

V-BOWL PORK

$15.60

Vermicelli bowls are topped with green onions and peanuts. Served with fresh lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, and carrots, and nuoc mam.

V-BOWL CHICKEN

$15.60
V-BOWL BEEF

$17.10

Vermicelli bowls are topped with green onions and peanuts. Served with fresh lettuce, bean sprouts, cucumbers, carrots, and nuoc mam.

PAN-SEARED TOFU V-BOWL

$14.28

Rice vermicelli, bean sprout, & fressh vegetables topped with seasoning seared tofu. Served with vegetarian soy sauce.

AND MORE NOODLES

HONG KONG BEEF NOODLES

$18.30

Flat rice noodles stir-fried with tender sliced beef, scallions & bean sprouts in oyster sauce. Add yu-choy for $2.00

PAD THAI NOODLES

$18.60

Thin rice noodles stir-freid with chicken & shrimp in tangy, spicy Thai-style sauce. Served with bean sprouts, jalapenos, lime, cilantro & peanuts.

SINGAPORE NOODLES

$18.60

Thin rice vermincelli stir-fried with BBQ port, shrimp, bell peppers, scallions 7 bean sprouts wit seasoned yellow curry powder.

DELUXE LOMEIN

$19.50

BANH MI

BANH MI BEEF

$8.75
BANH MI PORK

$7.95
BANH MI TOFU

$7.95
BANH MI CHICKEN

$7.95
BANH MI TRADITIONAL

$8.75
BANH MI COMBO

$12.25

Your Choice of banh mi, fountain drink/bottled water and your choice of soup!

FRIED RICE

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$13.20

Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$14.40

Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.

HOUSE SPECIAL FRIED RICE

$15.00

Shrimp, chicken, beef & turkey ham

EGG FRIED RICE

$12.00
CUP FRIED RICE

$6.00

Fried rice dishes contain eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and green peas.

DESSERTS

FLAN

$3.30

Sweetened egg custard with caramel topping

CREME BRULEE

$5.70

Smooth, creamy and sweet custard with a torched caramelized sugar.

Vietnamese Yogurt

$3.00

Drink Menu

DRINKS

WATER

UNSWEET TEA

$3.30

SWEET TEA

$3.30

COKE

$3.30

DIET COKE

$3.30

DR. PEPPER

$3.30

SPRITE

$3.30

PINK LEMONADE

$3.30

Fanta

$3.30

BOTTLE WATER

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.30

THAI ICED TEA

$5.40

VIETNAMESE ICED COFFEE

$5.40

S.PELLEGRINO

$4.20

PERRIER

$4.20

RED WINE

PITNOT NOIR, HAHN CALI

$11.40+

MERLOT, SOUVERAIN, CALIFORNIA

$9.00+Out of stock

MERLOT, BARONE FINI, ITALY

$10.20+

MALBEC, TERRAZAS, ARGENTINA

$13.20+

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, LOUIS MARTINI

$13.20+

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, SANTA CAROLINA

$9.60+Out of stock

CABERNET SAUVIGNON, JOSH CELLARS, CALIFORNIA

$10.80+Out of stock

HOUSE CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$7.20

HOUSE MERLOT

$7.20

WHITE WINE

WHITE ZINFANDEL, WOODBRIDGE, CALIFORNIA

$7.20+

PINOT GRIGIO, ANTERRA, ITALY

$8.40+

SAUVIGNON BLANC, WHITEHAVEN,NEW ZEALAND

$10.80+Out of stock

CHARDONNAY, WILLIAM HILL, CALIFORNIA

$9.60+Out of stock

CHARDONNAY, WENTE, 100%ESTATE GROWN,CALI

$10.80+

CHARDONNAY, TERRAZAS RESERVA, ARGENTINA

$13.20+

HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$7.20

SPARKLING WINE

ROSE-CHANDON

$10.80Out of stock

BRUT-CHANDON

$10.80Out of stock

SAKE

SHO CHIKU BAI HOT SAKE

$8.40

SAKE, COLD PLUM WINE

$8.40+

SAKE, FUJI APPLE

$8.40+

SAKE, LYCHEE

$8.40+

SAKE, SHO CHIKU BAI NIGORI UNFILTERED

$12.00

IMPORTED BEER

ASAHI

$4.80

HEINEKEN

$4.80

CORONA

$4.80

SAPPORO

$4.80

KIRIN

$4.80

TSING TAO

$4.80

STELLA ARTOIS

$4.80

DOS EQUIS

$4.80

DOMESTIC BEER

BUDWEISER

$3.90

BUD LIGHT

$3.90

SAMUEL ADAMS LAGER

$3.90Out of stock

MILLER LITE

$3.90Out of stock

SHINER BOCK

$3.90

MICHELOB ULTRA

$3.90

Catering Menu

Appetizer

Shrimp Spring Rolls (12pcs)

$42.00

Pricing Per Dozen Pieces

Sweet Rice Patties (Mama La Sauce)(12pcs)

$38.40

Pricing Per Dozen Pieces

Catering Soup & Entrée

Vietnamese Wonton Soup

$31.80

SOUPS (Pricing per 5 person)

Egg Drop Soup

$25.80

SOUPS (Pricing per 5 person)

Grilled Lemon Grass Beef

FROM THE GRILL (Pricing per tray) Servered with your choice of vermicelli noodles,fesh vegetables & "Nuoc Mam" or Mama La's Rice. 5-6 people: $58.50/ 8-10 people: $117.

Combo 3 Meats

FROM THE GRILL (Pricing per tray) Servered with your choice of vermicelli noodles,fesh vegetables & "Nuoc Mam" or Mama La's Rice. 5-6 people $70/ 8-10 people: $140.

Sesame Chicken

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

General Tso"s Chicken

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Black Pepper Shrimp

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Sesame Shrimp

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Yu Choy with Garlic Sauce

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Curry Tofu

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Vegetable Lomein

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

House Special Fried Rice

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Singapore Noodles

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Pad Thai/HK Beef Noodle

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)

Steamed Rice/Brown Rice

ENTREES, Choice of steam rice or brown rice(pricing per tray)