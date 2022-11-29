Restaurant header imageView gallery

Navy Blue

review star

No reviews yet

2445 TIMES BLVD

Houston, TX 77005

Order Again

Starters

Kaluga

$70.00

Siberian

$90.00

Osetra

$150.00

Oysters

$4.00+

Shrimp

$24.00+

Baked Clams

$24.00

Yellowfin Tuna

$25.00

Brandade

$19.00

Bread Basket

Petite Seafood Tower

$110.00

Royale Seafood Tower

$180.00

Small Stone Crab

$19.00

Large Stone Crab

$25.00

Soups and Salads

Mussel Bisque

$21.00

Gumbo

$19.00

Crudites

$17.00

Caesar Salad

$19.00

Charred Octopus Salad

$25.00

Pasta

Seafood Risotto

$26.00+

Spaghetti Vongole

$25.00+

Lobster Ravioli

$32.00+

Cavatelli

$21.00+

Mainstays (Sandwiches)

Grouper Sandwich

$21.00

Crab Cake

$34.00

Seafood

Creole Red Snapper

$41.00

Ora King Salmon Grenobloise

$55.00

Branzino

$39.00

Swordfish Au Poivre

$44.00

Dover Sole

$80.00+Out of stock

Whole Lobster

$71.00

Meat

Roasted Chicken Piperade

$43.00

Dry-Aged Striploin

$65.00

Side Dishes

Lacinato Kale

$14.00

Wild Mushroom

$14.00

Cauliflower Steak

$14.00

Broccoli Rabe

$14.00

Potato Puree

$14.00

French Fries

$14.00

Orzo

$14.00

Truffles

Black Truffle Risotto

$85.00+

Black Truffle Spaghetti

$85.00+

White Truffle Risotto

$85.00+Out of stock

White Truffle Spaghetti

$85.00+Out of stock

White Truffle Supplement

$80.00+Out of stock

Desserts

Key Lime

$15.00

Chocolate Coulant

$15.00

Semifreddo

$15.00

Carrot Cake

$15.00

Ice Creams & Sorbets (1 scoops)

$5.00

Ice Screams & Sorbets (3 scoops)

$15.00

Apples & Eggs

$32.00

Celebration Scoop Birthday

Celebration Scoop Anniversary

Celebration Scoop Congrats

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2445 TIMES BLVD, Houston, TX 77005

