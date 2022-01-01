Sushi & Japanese
Tokyo Wako - Ontario
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Grand style of Japanese Table cooking! Teppan-yaki Japanese steak house and Sushi.
Location
4472 E Ontario Mills Parkway, Ontario, CA 91764
Gallery
