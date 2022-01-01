Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Tokyo Wako - Ontario

review star

No reviews yet

4472 E Ontario Mills Parkway

Ontario, CA 91764

Order Again

Popular Items

H Chicken

Appetizers

Garlic Soybean

$7.95

Truffle Buttr Soybean

$8.50

Soybean

$7.95

Spicy Garlic Soybean

$8.00

Beef Sashimi

$14.25

Shrimp Tempura

$13.50

Vegetable Tempura

$10.50

Dynamite

$13.00

Gyoza

$9.50

Pocky Ball

$16.25

Spicy Tofu

$9.25

Calamari Tempura

$12.00

Soup & Salad

House Salad

$4.50

Japanese Mushroom Onion Soup

$4.25

Miso Soup

$4.50

Mixed Seaweed & Cucumber Salad

$9.00

Salmon Skin Salad

$13.25

Sashimi Salad

$18.75

Tuna Tataki Salad

$17.75

Bento Box

L - Bento B

$23.25

D - Bento A

$31.50

D - Bento B

$36.95

D-Bento CX-CARoll

$31.50

D-Bento SAL--CARoll

$36.95

D-Bento STK-CARoll

$36.95

D-Bento CX-Temp

$31.50

D-Bento SAL-Temp

$36.95

D-Bento STK-Temp

$36.95

Dinner - Bento A

$31.50

Dinner - Bento B

$36.95

Kids

KIDs Chicken

$17.50

KIDs Shrimp

$20.50

KIDs Steak

$21.25

Dinner Teppan-Yaki

Emperor Steak

$34.50

Filet Mignon

$37.50

H Chicken

$29.00

H Salmon

$34.00

H Scallop

$36.00

H Shrimp

$34.00

H Tuna Steak

$34.50

Ichi Ban

$51.95

7oz. Filet Mignon and 4oz. Lobster

Jumbo Shrimp

$37.00

Ni Ban

$49.50

7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak, 2pcs Jumbo Shrimp and 4oz. Scallops.

San Ban

$48.50

5oz. Salmon, 4oz. Scallops, and 2pcs Jumbo Shrimp.

S-Anita Derby

$38.25

7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak and 5oz. Chicken Breast

Seafood Matsuri

$55.50

4oz. Lobster and 4oz. Scallops

Teri Chicken

$29.00

Teri Steak

$34.50

Tokyo Bay Scallop

$41.50

4pcs Jumbo Shrimp and 4oz. Scallops

Tokyo Choice

$46.50

7oz. Filet Mignon and 4oz. Sea Scallops

Tokyo Imperial

$46.00

7oz. Filet Mignon and 3pcs. Jumbo Shrimp

D-CK/Shrimp

$37.75

7oz. Chicken Breast and 3pcs. Jumbo Shrimp

D-CK/Scallop

$40.50

7oz Chicken Breast and 4oz. Scallops.

Wako Deluxe

$41.50

7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak and 5oz. Salmon

Wako Grand Prix

$41.50

7oz. Filet Mignon and 5oz. Chicken Breast.

Prime Ribeye

$46.25

8oz. Ribeye Steak

Wako W Special

$41.00

7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak and 3pcs Jumbo Shrimp

Vegetarian Plate

$22.25

Teriyaki glazed tofu served with hibachi stir fried Napa Cabbage, Green Onions, Sweet Yellow Onions, Mushrooms, Bell Peppers, and Asparagus.

Yakisoba Beef

$30.25

Hibachi style egg noodles with mixed vegetables.

Yakisoba Chicken

$27.75

Hibachi style egg noodles with mixed vegetables.

Yakisoba Shrimp

$30.25

Hibachi style egg noodles with mixed vegetables.

Yakisoba Vegetable

$27.75

Hibachi style egg noodles with mixed vegetables.

Lobster Dinner 2pcs

$56.00

S Veg FRice

$3.50

S Chk FRice

$4.25

Ninja Chicken

$17.50

Samurai Steak

$21.25

Karate Shrimp

$20.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Grand style of Japanese Table cooking! Teppan-yaki Japanese steak house and Sushi.

Website

Location

4472 E Ontario Mills Parkway, Ontario, CA 91764

Directions

Map
