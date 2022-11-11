Restaurant header imageView gallery

TOLEDOS PIZZA II 130 Mullen St

130 Mullen St

Fort Loudon, PA 17224

Cheese Pizza
French Fries
Cheese Steak

Appetizers

Shrimp Basket & Fries

$9.25

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.75

Onion Rings

$5.25

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.75

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$4.00

Bruschetta

$5.75

Boneless Wings

$11.50

Wings(10)

$13.25

Chicken Tenders(4) & Fries

$8.50

Wing Dings(7) & Fries

$9.25

French Fries

$3.25

Pizza Fries

$6.75

French Fries with Cheese

$6.75

Cheese Fries with Bacon

$7.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

Red Roasted Potatoes

$4.25

Potato Skins

$6.75

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Chips & Queso Dip

$6.25

Salads

Side Salad

$3.25

Greek Salad

$9.85

California Salad

$9.85

Chef Salad

$9.85

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.85

Antipasto Salad

$9.85

Tuna Salad

$9.85

Turkey Salad

$9.85

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.85

Steak Salad

$9.85

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.85

Kelsi's Salad

$10.75

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$11.25

Taco Salad

$10.50

Cold Subs or Wraps

Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Turkey & Cheese

$8.50

Salami & Cheese

$8.50

Tuna & Cheese

$8.50

Italian

$8.75

Ham & Cheese Wrap

$8.50

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

$8.50

Salami & Cheese Wrap

$8.50

Tuna & Cheese Wrap

$8.50

Italian Wrap

$8.75

Hot Subs

Cheese Steak

$8.50

Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.50

Special Cheese Steak

$8.50

Special Chicken Cheese Steak

$8.50

Cheeseburger Sub

$8.50

Breaded Chicken Breast

$8.50

Veal Parm

$8.50

Eggplant Parm

$8.50

Meatball Parm

$8.50

Sausage Parm

$8.50

Chicken Parm

$8.50

Pizza Steak

$8.50

Pizza Burger

$8.50

Veggie

$8.50

Baked Leave it to Us!

$8.75

Sandwiches

California Cheeseburger

$5.75

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$5.75

Breaded Chicken Breast Sandwich

$5.75

Crab Cake Sandwich with Fries

$9.99

Club Sandwiches

Ham Club Sandwich

$8.50

Turkey Club Sandwich

$8.50

Tuna Club Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich

$8.50

Paninis

Ham & Cheese Panini

$9.00

Turkey & Cheese Panini

$9.00

Italian Panini

$9.00

Chicken & Cheese Panini

$9.00

Chicken Pesto Panini

$9.00

Veggie Panini

$9.00

Quesadillas & Burrito

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.75

Steak Quesadilla

$8.75

Chicken Burrito

$9.25

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00+

Bambino

$5.99

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.99+

Supreme Pizza

$13.99+

White

$10.25+

Steak Pizza

$12.49+

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.99+

Sicilian

$18.65

Veggie Pizza

$13.99+

Stuffed Pizza

$16.99

Bambino Supreme

$8.25

Slice of Cheese Pizza

$1.95

Slice of Supreme

$2.80

Slice of MeatLovers

$2.80

Strombolis

Small Regular Strom

$9.99

Large Regular Strom

$15.99

Small Steak Strom

$10.99

Large Steak Strom

$16.99

Small Chicken Strom

$10.99

Large Chicken Strom

$16.99

Small Veggie Strom

$10.99

Large Veggie Strom

$16.99

Small Supreme Strom

$10.99

Large Supreme Strom

$16.99

Large Meatlover Stromboli

$16.99

Small MeatLover Stromboli

$10.99

Calzones

Small Regular Cal

$9.99

Large Regular Cal

$15.99

Small Meat Lover's Cal

$10.99

Large Meat Lover's Cal

$16.99

Small Veggie Cal

$10.99

Large Veggie Cal

$16.99

Pasta Dinners

Pasta & Marinara Sauce

$9.25

Pasta in Meat Sauce

$9.99

Meatballs(3) in Pasta

$10.99

Sausage & Sauce

$10.50

Eggplant Parmesan

$10.25

Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

Sausage, Green Pepper, & Onion

$11.50

Veal Parmesan

$11.50

Chicken Cacciatore

$12.99

Pasta Primavera

$11.25

Chicken Pasta Primavera

$13.99

Shrimp Pasta Primavera

$15.99

Seafood Pasta Dinners

Baby Clams in Red Sauce

$11.25

Baby Clams in White Wine Sauce

$11.25

Shrimp Marinara

$12.99

Shrimp & Clams

$13.99

Shrimp, Scallops, & Clams

$15.99

Baked Pasta

Lasagna

$11.25

Manicotti

$11.25

Stuffed Shells

$11.25

Cheese Ravioli

$11.25

Baked Ziti

$11.25

Alfredo or Pink Sauce

Classic Alfredo

$10.99

Chicken Alfredo

$13.25

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.25

Toldedo's Alfredo

$14.25

Seafood Alfredo

$16.99

Veggie Alfredo

$14.99

Kid's Stuff

Kids Chicken Tenders(2) & Fries

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$5.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Pasta with Sauce

$5.99

Cheese Ravioli

$6.25

Desserts

Tiramisu

$3.75

Lava Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Peanut butter Cake

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$3.99

Cream Brule Cheesecake

$4.75

Beverages

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Cherry Coke

$1.99

Mellow Yellow

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$1.99

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$1.99

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$1.99

Coffee

$1.30

Bottle Sodas

Bottled Coke

$1.75

Bottled Diet Coke

$1.75

Bottled Pepsi

$1.75

Bottled Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Bottled Mountain Dew

$1.75

Pure Leaf Tea

$1.75

Arizona Tea

$0.99

Orange Crush

$1.80

Bottled Water

$0.99

Dr.Pepper

$1.80

Sprite

$1.80

2 Liter Pepsi

$2.69

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$2.69

2 Liter Mtn Dew

$2.69

2 Liter Diet Mtn Dew

$2.69Out of stock

2 Liter Coke

$2.69Out of stock

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.69Out of stock

All Day Pizza Specials

2 Large Cheese

$22.99

(All Toppings will be charged as normal)

Large Cheese + 2L

$14.00

All toppings will be charged as normal.

Chicken Carbonara

$14.25

Lili's Pasta

$14.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Try our pizzas, steak subs, and our alfredos!

Location

130 Mullen St, Fort Loudon, PA 17224

Directions

