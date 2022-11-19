Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Garlic Knot Restaurant

No reviews yet

101 Crystal Drive

Mc Connellsburg, PA 17233

Order Again

Popular Items

Pizza
Garlic Knots
Traditional Wings

Appetizers

Crab Dip

$7.95

Crabby Sticks (6 sticks)

$11.95

Breadsticks smothered with homemade crab dip, topped with melted mozzarella cheese

Cheese Sticks (5 sticks)

$5.95

Served with marinara sauce

Loaded Fries

$6.95

Cheese, Chili, Bacon Bits, Ranch, Sour Cream, and Chives

Breadsticks

$3.95+

Served with sauce

Garlic Knots

$4.95

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Nachos with Cheese

$5.95

Boneless Pork Wings

$4.95+

Traditional Wings

$7.00+

Boneless Wings

$7.00+

Loaded Potato Rounds

$7.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.95

Crisp salad greens with carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, shredded cheese, red onions, bacon, and croutons.

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.95

Crisp salad greens with carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, shredded cheese, red onions, bacon, croutons and topped with grilled chicken breast and fries.

Steak Salad

$12.95

Crisp salad greens with carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, shredded cheese, red onions, bacon, croutons and topped with tender, shaved sirloin and fries.

Chef Salad

$10.95

Shrimp Salad

$12.95

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Taco Salad

$10.95

Seasonal Salad Fall Fest

$13.95

Sandwiches from the Grill

All American Cheeseburger

$9.95

A hamburger topped with American cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.95

A hamburger topped with Swiss cheese and mushrooms.

Mac N Cheese Burger

$11.95

A hamburger topped with American cheese, maple bacon, a scoop of macaroni & cheese, and a dash of BBQ sauce.

Crabby Burger

$12.95

A hamburger topped with American cheese and smothered with our homemade crab dip.

Farmer Brown Burger

$11.95

A hamburger topped with Cheddar cheese, fried egg, maple bacon, lettuce, and mayo

All American Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

A grilled chicken breast topped with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Crabby Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

A grilled chicken breast topped with American cheese and smothered with our homemade crab dip.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$8.95

Sliced pork tenderloin topped with American cheese, grilled onions, and BBQ sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Lots of melted American cheese served on Texas toast made in our brick oven.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$11.95

Our famous homemade crab cake served with tartar sauce.

Club Sandwich

$9.95

Layered ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Hot Subs

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.95

Peppers, onions, mayo and cheese.

Hot Turkey Bacon Sub

$9.95

Turkey, Provolone cheese, maple bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mayo.

Fried Ham and Cheese Sub

$8.95

Fried Ham, American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Cheeseburger Sub

$10.95

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Meatball Sub

$8.95

Three meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Tender Sub

$9.95

Deep fried chicken tenders with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Cold Subs

Turkey and Cheese Sub

$8.95

Turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Ham and Cheese Sub

$8.95

Ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo

Italian Sub

$10.95

Salami, Pepperoni, Ham, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, Italian Dressing, and Oregano

BLT Sandwich

$8.95

Sides

French Fries

$2.95

Seasoned Curly Fries

$2.95

Mac N Cheese

$4.95

Applesauce

$1.50

Coleslaw

$1.50

Side Salad

$1.95

Green Beans

$1.95

Broccoli

$1.50

Baked Potato**

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes**

$2.95

Pickle slaw

$1.95

Loaded Potato Rounds

$2.95

Potato wedges

$2.95

Onion Rings with house sauce

$3.99

Entrees

Pork Tenderloin Dinner

$13.95

6 oz pork tenderloin

Crab Cake Dinner

$17.95+

You’ll be hooked on our made in house crab cakes.

Chicken Tender Dinner

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$11.95

Chicken breast smothered with cheese and cooked peppers

Herb Crusted Salmon Dinner

$19.95+

Pizza

Pizza

Pizza by slice

$1.25

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries (2 Tenders)

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.95

Kids Spaghetti and Meatballs

$5.95

Kids Mac N Cheese with Broccoli

$5.95

Kids Mac N Cheese with Applesauce

$5.95

Kids Drink

$1.50

Desserts

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$7.95

Homemade Peanut Butter Pie Slice

$5.95

Cheesecake

$7.95

Cinnamon Knots with icing

$5.95

Pumpkin Spice Cake

$5.49

Single scoop of ice cream

$2.00

Shake of the Day

$7.00

Turtle cheesecake

$7.95

Pasta Dishes

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$10.95

Generous portion of pasta served with 3 meatballs.

Alfredo

$10.95

Generous portion of Pasta.

Stuffed Shells with side salad

$10.95

Stuffed with ground burger and cheeses

Baked Mac N Cheese

$9.95

Specialty Pizza

White Pizza

$10.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99+

Bacon Lettuce Tomato (BLT)

$10.99+

Meat Lovers

$10.99+

Veggie

$10.99+

Supreme

$10.99+

Stromboli

Regular Stromboli

$8.00

Veggie Stromboli

$8.99

Meaty Stromboli

$9.99

Calzones

Regular Calzone

$8.99

Veggie Calzone

$9.99

Meaty Calzone

$9.99

Soup

Chili

$3.99

Soup of the Day

$3.99

Daily Special

Cubed Steak and one side

$12.99

Handmade Signature Milkshakes

Vanilla

$4.50

Chocolate

$4.50

Cookie Monster

$7.00

Made with chocolate chip cookies and chocolate chip cookie dough dough

Oreo Peanut Butter Pie

$7.00

Made with chunks of Oreo cookies and our delicious, homemade peanut butter pie

Salted Caramel Pretzel

$7.00

Made with caramel drizzle and chunks of salted pretzel

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00

Made with the perfect mix of both

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Mountain Dew

$2.79

Sierra Mist

$2.79

Tropicana Lemonade

$2.79

Tropicana Fruit Punch

$2.79

Mug Root beer

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Fresh Brewed Sweet Tea

$2.79

Fresh Brewed Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Homemade Tea and Lemonades

$2.99

Hot Tea

$1.79

Coffee

$1.79

To Go Drinks

Small Fountain Drink to Go

$2.00

Large Fountain Drink

$3.00

1.5 Liter Bottled Soda

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Amount

$25.00

$25.00

$30.00

$30.00

$40.00

$40.00

$50.00

$50.00

$75.00

$75.00

$100.00

$100.00

Dressings

Ranch

$1.75

Blue Cheese

$1.75

Italian

$1.75

Honey Mustard

$1.75

French

$1.75

Caesar

$1.75

Balsamic

$1.75

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.75

Sauces

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Knot Sauce

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

T Shirt

Small T shirt

$20.00

Medium T Shirt

$20.00

Large T Shirt

$20.00

XL T Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A restaurant with an upbeat, positive atmosphere that has a menu that will satisfy every customer while employing a great staff!

Location

101 Crystal Drive, Mc Connellsburg, PA 17233

Directions

