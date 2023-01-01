Mc Connellsburg restaurants you'll love
Mc Connellsburg's top cuisines
Must-try Mc Connellsburg restaurants
More about Wild Annie's Restaurant
Wild Annie's Restaurant
300 Lowry drive, Mc Connellsburg
|Popular items
|Crabby Fries
|$16.50
Our crispy waffle fries, real crab meat, melted cheddar, topped with
Old Bay aioli and green onions. Plenty to share with a friend!
|Southwest Wrap
|$15.50
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Black Beans, Corn, Sweet
Red Pepper, Grated Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Strips, House Ranch
Dressing.
|Clucker Classic Wrap
|$15.00
Fried Chicken Strips, Lettuce Mix, Grated Cheddar Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Hard-boiled Egg, Grape Tomatoes, Honey Mustard Dressing
More about The Garlic Knot Restaurant
The Garlic Knot Restaurant
101 Crystal Drive, Mc Connellsburg
|Popular items
|Breadsticks
|$0.00
Served with sauce
|Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Crisp salad greens with carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, shredded cheese, red onions, bacon, croutons and topped with grilled chicken breast and fries.
|Mac N Cheese Burger
|$11.95
A hamburger topped with American cheese, maple bacon, a scoop of macaroni & cheese, and a dash of BBQ sauce.