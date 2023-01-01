Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mc Connellsburg restaurants you'll love

Mc Connellsburg restaurants
  • Mc Connellsburg

Mc Connellsburg's top cuisines

American
American
Food trucks
Food Trucks
Must-try Mc Connellsburg restaurants

Wild Annies image

 

Wild Annie's Restaurant

300 Lowry drive, Mc Connellsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crabby Fries$16.50
Our crispy waffle fries, real crab meat, melted cheddar, topped with
Old Bay aioli and green onions. Plenty to share with a friend!
Southwest Wrap$15.50
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Black Beans, Corn, Sweet
Red Pepper, Grated Cheddar Cheese, Tortilla Strips, House Ranch
Dressing.
Clucker Classic Wrap$15.00
Fried Chicken Strips, Lettuce Mix, Grated Cheddar Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, Hard-boiled Egg, Grape Tomatoes, Honey Mustard Dressing
More about Wild Annie's Restaurant
Banner pic

 

The Garlic Knot Restaurant

101 Crystal Drive, Mc Connellsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breadsticks$0.00
Served with sauce
Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad$11.95
Crisp salad greens with carrots, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, shredded cheese, red onions, bacon, croutons and topped with grilled chicken breast and fries.
Mac N Cheese Burger$11.95
A hamburger topped with American cheese, maple bacon, a scoop of macaroni & cheese, and a dash of BBQ sauce.
More about The Garlic Knot Restaurant
Main pic

 

Plum Crazy BBQ -

366 Riggs Drive, Mcconellsburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Plum Crazy BBQ -

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mc Connellsburg

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Garden Salad

More near Mc Connellsburg to explore

Frederick

Avg 4.5 (86 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (26 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Harpers Ferry

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Martinsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Williamsport

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
