Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches
Dessert & Ice Cream

Trail Rider Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

12165 N-14 HWY suite b2

CEDAR CREST, NM 87008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16in BUILD YOUR OWN
12in BUILD YOUR OWN
HOT WINGS

STARTERS

SINGLE SLICE

$3.99

Design your own slice! Starts as house made marinara and whole milk mozzarella cheese slice ready to add your favorite toppings.

MOZZARELLA STICKS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$5.99+

Served with house-made marinara.

GARLIC KNOTS

GARLIC KNOTS

$7.99

4 made in house garlic knots served with a side of our house made marinara

BASKET OF FRIES

BASKET OF FRIES

$5.99

A basket of our house-cut fries with your choice of additional toppings: Nacho Cheese, Green Chile, Jalapeños, Feta, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Bacon, Garlic Parm Sauce.

SIDE OF FRIES

$3.50

A side of our house-cut fries.

HOT WINGS

$8.99+

Choice of Baked or Fried. Mild, Medium, Hot, Garlic Parmesan, or BBQ. Served with house-made Ranch or Blue Cheese.

CALZONE

CALZONE

$12.99

10" half-moon shaped pocket filled with mozzarella, ricotta, and any 2 toppings. Served with a side of our house-made sauce.

STROMBOLI

STROMBOLI

$13.99

14" turnover filled with mozzarella and any 3 toppings. Served with a side of our house-made sauce.

BREAD STICKS

$11.99

14" of dough covered with garlic butter spread and spices. Served with a side of our house-made sauce or ranch.

CHEESE BREAD

CHEESE BREAD

$13.99

14" of dough covered in garlic butter spread, mozzarella and spices. Served with a side of our house-made sauce or ranch.

GREEN CHILI CHEESE BREAD

GREEN CHILI CHEESE BREAD

$14.99

14" of dough covered in garlic butter spread, mozzarella, spices and New Mexico green chile. Served with a side of our house-made sauce or ranch

LOAF OF FOCCACIA

$6.49

Grilled Cheese Simple

$12.99

E-LOVE-ATED Grilled Cheese

$13.99

PIZZA

12in BUILD YOUR OWN

$12.99

** ONLY size available for gluten free***

12in TIJERAS

$20.99

Olive oil base topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, fresh spinach, yellow squash, pine nuts & Ricotta cheese

12in VEGGIE

$20.99

mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes

12in SANTA FE

$20.99

pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, green chile, black olives, jalapenos (opt)

12in DWI

$20.99

pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, onions, fresh tomatoes

12in JOHN BOY

$20.99

ham, pepperoni, bell peppers, onions, green chili

12in GALLUP

$20.99

ham, pineapple, onions, bell peppers, black olives

12in TAOS

$20.99

sausage, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, green chili

12in HAWAIIAN

$20.99

generous portions of ham and pineapple

12in CUBA

$20.99

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers

12in CEDAR CREST

12in CEDAR CREST

$20.99

Olive oil base, mozzarella, onions, sundried tomatoes, artichokes and spinach.

12in CHEESEBURGER PICKLE

$20.99

Olive oil base topped with cheese, onions, ground beef, pickles and green Chile is optional. After its baked its topped with fresh lettuce tomato and 1000 island dressing. Can be made fully vegan also.

12in BBQ CHICKEN

12in BBQ CHICKEN

$20.99

Barbecue sauce base, mozzarella, grilled onions, chicken and garnished with fresh cilantro

12in MEAT LOVERS

$20.99

piled high with sausage, ground beef, ham, pepperoni, bacon (opt)

12in SUPREME

$20.99

LOADED 8 topping Supreme!! Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives

12in NM Fiesta

$20.99Out of stock

14in BUILD YOUR OWN

$14.99

14in TIJERAS

$22.99

Olive oil base topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, fresh spinach, yellow squash, pine nuts & Ricotta cheese

14in VEGGIE

$22.99

mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes

14in SANTA FE

$22.99

pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, green chile, black olives, jalapenos (opt)

14in DWI

$22.99

pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, onions, fresh tomatoes

14in JOHN BOY

$22.99

ham, pepperoni, bell peppers, onions, green chili

14in GALLUP

$22.99

ham, pineapple, onions, bell peppers, black olives

14in TAOS

$22.99

sausage, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, green chili

14in HAWAIIAN

$22.99

generous portions of ham and pineapple

14in CUBA

$22.99

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers

14in CEDAR CREST

14in CEDAR CREST

$22.99

Olive oil base, mozzarella, onions, sundried tomatoes, artichokes and spinach.

14in CHEESEBURGER PICKLE

$22.99

Olive oil base topped with cheese, onions, ground beef, pickles and green Chile is optional. After its baked its topped with fresh lettuce tomato and 1000 island dressing. Can be made fully vegan also.

14in BBQ CHICKEN

14in BBQ CHICKEN

$22.99

Barbecue sauce base, mozzarella, grilled onions, chicken and garnished with fresh cilantro

14in MEAT LOVERS

$22.99

piled high with sausage, ground beef, ham, pepperoni, bacon (opt)

14in SUPREME

$22.99

LOADED 8 topping Supreme!! Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives

14in NM Fiesta

$22.99Out of stock

16in BUILD YOUR OWN

$15.99

16in TIJERAS

$24.99

Olive Oil base topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, fresh spinach, yellow squash, pine nuts & Ricotta cheese

16in VEGGIE

$24.99

mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes

16in SANTA FE

$24.99

pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, green chile, black olives, jalapenos (opt)

16in DWI

$24.99

pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, onions, fresh tomatoes

16in JOHN BOY

$24.99

ham, pepperoni, bell peppers, onions, green chili

16in GALLUP

$24.99

ham, pineapple, onions, bell peppers, black olives

16in TAOS

$24.99

sausage, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, green chili

16in HAWAIIAN

$24.99

generous portions of ham and pineapple

16in CUBA

$24.99

pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers

16in CEDAR CREST

16in CEDAR CREST

$24.99

Olive oil base, mozzarella, onions, sundried tomatoes, artichokes and spinach.

16in CHEESEBURGER PICKLE

$24.99

Olive oil base topped with cheese, onions, ground beef, pickles and green Chile is optional. After its baked its topped with fresh lettuce tomato and 1000 island dressing. Can be made fully vegan also.

16in BBQ CHICKEN

16in BBQ CHICKEN

$24.99

Barbecue sauce base, mozzarella, grilled onions, chicken and garnished with fresh cilantro

16in MEAT LOVERS

$24.99

piled high with sausage, ground beef, ham, pepperoni, bacon (opt)

16in SUPREME

$24.99

LOADED 8 topping Supreme!! Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives

16in NM Fiesta

$24.99Out of stock

Lg 1 Top School Special

$14.99

VEGAN SPECIALTIES

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$13.99

Classic Impossible Burger patty on our house-made bun. Comes with choice of Spring mix, onion, tomato, pickles, mustard, ketchup, mayo or vegan mayo.

VEGAN PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$13.99

House-made seitan, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, garlic and toasted with vegan cheese. Served with a side of house made au jus sauce.

VEGAN TOASTED MEATBALL SUB

VEGAN TOASTED MEATBALL SUB

$12.99

House-made Vegan meatballs toasted with our house made sauce and vegan mozzarella.

VEGAN VEGGIE AND CHEESE ON FOCCACIA

VEGAN VEGGIE AND CHEESE ON FOCCACIA

$13.99

Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, onion, bell pepper and vegan cheese toasted on our house-made focaccia topped with lettuce, fresh tomatoes and vegan aioli.

CAULIFLOWER "NOT" WINGS

CAULIFLOWER "NOT" WINGS

$12.99

Made fresh in house, choice of buffalo hot sauce, garlic parmesan or vegan garlic parmesan and served with house-made ranch, blue cheese or vegan ranch on the side.

VEGAN CALZONE

$12.99

10” half-moon shaped pocket filled with vegan mozzarella, tofu ricotta and any 2 toppings of your choice. Served with a side of marinara or vegan ranch.

VEGAN STROMBOLI

$13.99

14” turnover filled with vegan mozzarella and any 3 toppings. Served with a side of marinara or vegan ranch.

VEGAN BREADSTIX

$11.99

14”dough covered in olive oil, oregano, and basil. Served with a side of our house made sauce or vegan ranch.

VEGAN CHEESE BREAD

$13.99

14” strips covered in olive oil, vegan mozzarella, oregano, and basil. Served with a side of our house made sauce or vegan ranch.

VEGAN GREEN CHILI CHEESE BREAD

$14.99

14” strips covered in olive oil, vegan mozzarella, oregano, basil and N.M. hatch green chili. Served with a side of our house made sauce or vegan ranch.

VEGAN Grilled Cheese Simple

$12.99

VEGAN E-LOVE-ATED Grilled Cheese

$13.99

SALADS

DINNER SALAD

$11.99

Spring mix blend, bell peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cucumbers

CHEF SALAD

$12.99

Fresh turkey breast, ham, spring mix blend, bell peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cucumbers topped with mozzarella cheese

HAWAIIAN 505 SALAD

$12.99

Spring mix blend, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, pineapple, ham, and seasoned tortilla strips

GREEK SALAD

$12.99

Spring mix blend, black olive, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumbers, and feta

BBLT SALAD

$12.99

Spring mix blend, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, and candied almond slivers

SIDE SALAD

$5.99

Single portion of spring mix blend, bell peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cucumbers

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99Out of stock

DIPS/DRESSINGS

Extra dips and dressings to add to salads or other items.

EXTRA RANCH

EXTRA BLUE CHEESE DRESSING

EXTRA 1000 ISLAND

EXTRA BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

EXTRA PINEAPPLE VINAIGRETTE

EXTRA GREEK DRESSING

EXTRA VEGAN RANCH

EXTRA VEGAN 1000 ISLAND

EXTRA MARINARA

EXTRA HOT SAUCE

EXTRA BBQ

EXTRA GARLIC PARM

SUBS AND BURGERS

All Subs and Burgers come on house-made breads, served with a side of house-cut fries. Can substitute a side salad for $2.

TRP BURGER

$12.99

A House made 1/4 lb patty cooked well-done served on our house-made bun. Comes with choice of Spring mix, onion, tomato, pickles, mustard, ketchup, mayo or vegan mayo.

HOT HAM AND MOZZARELLA ON HOAGIE

$12.99

House-smoked turkey breast and mozzarella toasted.

HOT TURKEY AND MOZZARELLA ON HOAGIE

$12.99

House-sliced ham and mozzarella toasted.

MEATBALL PARMESAN

MEATBALL PARMESAN

$12.99

House-made meatballs topped with homemade sauce, fresh parmesan and mozzarella and toasted.

MARY LOU (HOT SUB)

$13.99

House-smoked turkey breast, ham, mushrooms, onions, and green chile sautéed and toasted with mozzarella.

HOT TURKEY ON FOCACCIA

HOT TURKEY ON FOCACCIA

$13.99

House-smoked turkey breast and mozzarella toasted on our house-made focaccia with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and dijon aioli.

HOT HAM ON FOCACCIA

HOT HAM ON FOCACCIA

$13.99

House-smoked turkey breast and mozzarella toasted on our house-made focaccia with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and dijon aioli.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$14.99

House-sliced ribeye grilled up with onions, bell peppers and toasted with mozzarella cheese.

DESSERT

Platinum Bar

Platinum Bar

$4.50

Made from scratch in-house; smooth peanut butter, sweet chocolate, and crunchy rice crispy.

Sea Salt Brownie

Sea Salt Brownie

$4.25

Sea salt chocolate chip brownies made from scratch in house (vegan)

GF Sea Salt Brownie

$4.50
Chocolate Chip Cookies - 2

Chocolate Chip Cookies - 2

$1.79Out of stock

Chocolate chip sea salt cookies made from scratch in house (vegan)

Walnut Choc Chip Cookies - 2

$1.99

Vanilla Chocolate Cupcake

$4.25

Apple Crisp

$3.59

Chocolate Cinnamon Sweetroll

$5.00

Vanilla Pumpkin Cupcake

$4.25
Pecan Cinnamon Roll

Pecan Cinnamon Roll

$4.99Out of stock

Made from scratch in house cinnamon pecan rolls. (Vegan)

Buccaneer Candy Bar

$2.99

Cleos Peanut Butter Cups

$2.99

Thumbs Up Candy Bar

$2.99

Snap! Candy Bar

$2.99

Mahalo Candy Bar

$2.99

2*Fer Candy Bar

$2.99

Jokerz Candy Bar

$2.99

Twilight Candy Bar

$2.99

Major Candy Bar

$2.99

PB Chocolate Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

Chocolate Extreme Cupcake

$4.25

Vanilla Peanut Buttercream

$4.25Out of stock

Mudslide

$4.75Out of stock

Vanilla Cupcake

$4.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Maple Cinnamon Roll

$5.25Out of stock

Apple Pie

$5.25

Soup 8 oz

Soup

$4.99

SODAS

COKE

$2.49

DIET COKE

$2.49

SPRITE

$2.49

DR. PEPPER

$2.49

ROOT BEER

$2.49

LEMONADE

$2.49

ICED TEA

$2.49

WATER

KIDS COKE

$1.59

KIDS DIET COKE

$1.59

KIDS SPRITE

$1.59

KIDS DR. PEPPER

$1.59

KIDS ROOT BEER

$1.59

KIDS LEMONADE

$1.59

Fountain Drink (For Dine-Ins)

$2.49

Kids Fountain Drinks (For Dine-Ins)

$1.59

Pitcher (For Dine-ins)

$5.99

Hot Cider

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Proudly celebrating over 15 years strong in the East Mountain Community! ~Vegan and Gluten Free ~Winner of 94 Rock ultimate pizza smackdown 2019 ~Winner of 2 top 5 spots in Albuquerque the magazine best of the City

Website

Location

12165 N-14 HWY suite b2, CEDAR CREST, NM 87008

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Trail Rider Pizza image
Trail Rider Pizza image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

IL Vicino Wood Oven Pizza - Heights
orange starNo Reviews
11225 MONTGOMERY NE Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Restoration Pizza
orange star4.3 • 217
5161 Lang Ave NE, Suite A Albuquerque, NM 87109
View restaurantnext
Amore Neapolitan Pizzeria- Green Jeans
orange starNo Reviews
3600 Cutler Ave NE Unit 3 Albuquerque, NM 87110
View restaurantnext
Los 2 Guys - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
1601 4th St NW Albuquerque, NM 87102
View restaurantnext
Tuerta
orange star4.8 • 76
317 Central Ave NW Albuquerque, NM 87102
View restaurantnext
The Eatery
orange star4.7 • 82
5700 University Blvd SE Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in CEDAR CREST

Greenside Cafe
orange star4.4 • 527
12165 N Hwy 14 Cedar Crest, NM 87008
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CEDAR CREST
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Taos
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Ruidoso
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston