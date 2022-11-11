- Home
Trail Rider Pizza
No reviews yet
12165 N-14 HWY suite b2
CEDAR CREST, NM 87008
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
STARTERS
SINGLE SLICE
Design your own slice! Starts as house made marinara and whole milk mozzarella cheese slice ready to add your favorite toppings.
MOZZARELLA STICKS
Served with house-made marinara.
GARLIC KNOTS
4 made in house garlic knots served with a side of our house made marinara
BASKET OF FRIES
A basket of our house-cut fries with your choice of additional toppings: Nacho Cheese, Green Chile, Jalapeños, Feta, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, Bacon, Garlic Parm Sauce.
SIDE OF FRIES
A side of our house-cut fries.
HOT WINGS
Choice of Baked or Fried. Mild, Medium, Hot, Garlic Parmesan, or BBQ. Served with house-made Ranch or Blue Cheese.
CALZONE
10" half-moon shaped pocket filled with mozzarella, ricotta, and any 2 toppings. Served with a side of our house-made sauce.
STROMBOLI
14" turnover filled with mozzarella and any 3 toppings. Served with a side of our house-made sauce.
BREAD STICKS
14" of dough covered with garlic butter spread and spices. Served with a side of our house-made sauce or ranch.
CHEESE BREAD
14" of dough covered in garlic butter spread, mozzarella and spices. Served with a side of our house-made sauce or ranch.
GREEN CHILI CHEESE BREAD
14" of dough covered in garlic butter spread, mozzarella, spices and New Mexico green chile. Served with a side of our house-made sauce or ranch
LOAF OF FOCCACIA
Grilled Cheese Simple
E-LOVE-ATED Grilled Cheese
PIZZA
12in BUILD YOUR OWN
** ONLY size available for gluten free***
12in TIJERAS
Olive oil base topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, fresh spinach, yellow squash, pine nuts & Ricotta cheese
12in VEGGIE
mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes
12in SANTA FE
pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, green chile, black olives, jalapenos (opt)
12in DWI
pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, onions, fresh tomatoes
12in JOHN BOY
ham, pepperoni, bell peppers, onions, green chili
12in GALLUP
ham, pineapple, onions, bell peppers, black olives
12in TAOS
sausage, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, green chili
12in HAWAIIAN
generous portions of ham and pineapple
12in CUBA
pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers
12in CEDAR CREST
Olive oil base, mozzarella, onions, sundried tomatoes, artichokes and spinach.
12in CHEESEBURGER PICKLE
Olive oil base topped with cheese, onions, ground beef, pickles and green Chile is optional. After its baked its topped with fresh lettuce tomato and 1000 island dressing. Can be made fully vegan also.
12in BBQ CHICKEN
Barbecue sauce base, mozzarella, grilled onions, chicken and garnished with fresh cilantro
12in MEAT LOVERS
piled high with sausage, ground beef, ham, pepperoni, bacon (opt)
12in SUPREME
LOADED 8 topping Supreme!! Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives
12in NM Fiesta
14in BUILD YOUR OWN
14in TIJERAS
Olive oil base topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, fresh spinach, yellow squash, pine nuts & Ricotta cheese
14in VEGGIE
mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes
14in SANTA FE
pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, green chile, black olives, jalapenos (opt)
14in DWI
pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, onions, fresh tomatoes
14in JOHN BOY
ham, pepperoni, bell peppers, onions, green chili
14in GALLUP
ham, pineapple, onions, bell peppers, black olives
14in TAOS
sausage, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, green chili
14in HAWAIIAN
generous portions of ham and pineapple
14in CUBA
pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers
14in CEDAR CREST
Olive oil base, mozzarella, onions, sundried tomatoes, artichokes and spinach.
14in CHEESEBURGER PICKLE
Olive oil base topped with cheese, onions, ground beef, pickles and green Chile is optional. After its baked its topped with fresh lettuce tomato and 1000 island dressing. Can be made fully vegan also.
14in BBQ CHICKEN
Barbecue sauce base, mozzarella, grilled onions, chicken and garnished with fresh cilantro
14in MEAT LOVERS
piled high with sausage, ground beef, ham, pepperoni, bacon (opt)
14in SUPREME
LOADED 8 topping Supreme!! Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives
14in NM Fiesta
16in BUILD YOUR OWN
16in TIJERAS
Olive Oil base topped with mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, fresh spinach, yellow squash, pine nuts & Ricotta cheese
16in VEGGIE
mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes
16in SANTA FE
pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, green chile, black olives, jalapenos (opt)
16in DWI
pepperoni, sausage, black olives, mushrooms, onions, fresh tomatoes
16in JOHN BOY
ham, pepperoni, bell peppers, onions, green chili
16in GALLUP
ham, pineapple, onions, bell peppers, black olives
16in TAOS
sausage, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, green chili
16in HAWAIIAN
generous portions of ham and pineapple
16in CUBA
pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, bell peppers
16in CEDAR CREST
Olive oil base, mozzarella, onions, sundried tomatoes, artichokes and spinach.
16in CHEESEBURGER PICKLE
Olive oil base topped with cheese, onions, ground beef, pickles and green Chile is optional. After its baked its topped with fresh lettuce tomato and 1000 island dressing. Can be made fully vegan also.
16in BBQ CHICKEN
Barbecue sauce base, mozzarella, grilled onions, chicken and garnished with fresh cilantro
16in MEAT LOVERS
piled high with sausage, ground beef, ham, pepperoni, bacon (opt)
16in SUPREME
LOADED 8 topping Supreme!! Italian sausage, ham, ground beef, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, black olives
16in NM Fiesta
Lg 1 Top School Special
VEGAN SPECIALTIES
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
Classic Impossible Burger patty on our house-made bun. Comes with choice of Spring mix, onion, tomato, pickles, mustard, ketchup, mayo or vegan mayo.
VEGAN PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
House-made seitan, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, garlic and toasted with vegan cheese. Served with a side of house made au jus sauce.
VEGAN TOASTED MEATBALL SUB
House-made Vegan meatballs toasted with our house made sauce and vegan mozzarella.
VEGAN VEGGIE AND CHEESE ON FOCCACIA
Artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, onion, bell pepper and vegan cheese toasted on our house-made focaccia topped with lettuce, fresh tomatoes and vegan aioli.
CAULIFLOWER "NOT" WINGS
Made fresh in house, choice of buffalo hot sauce, garlic parmesan or vegan garlic parmesan and served with house-made ranch, blue cheese or vegan ranch on the side.
VEGAN CALZONE
10” half-moon shaped pocket filled with vegan mozzarella, tofu ricotta and any 2 toppings of your choice. Served with a side of marinara or vegan ranch.
VEGAN STROMBOLI
14” turnover filled with vegan mozzarella and any 3 toppings. Served with a side of marinara or vegan ranch.
VEGAN BREADSTIX
14”dough covered in olive oil, oregano, and basil. Served with a side of our house made sauce or vegan ranch.
VEGAN CHEESE BREAD
14” strips covered in olive oil, vegan mozzarella, oregano, and basil. Served with a side of our house made sauce or vegan ranch.
VEGAN GREEN CHILI CHEESE BREAD
14” strips covered in olive oil, vegan mozzarella, oregano, basil and N.M. hatch green chili. Served with a side of our house made sauce or vegan ranch.
VEGAN Grilled Cheese Simple
VEGAN E-LOVE-ATED Grilled Cheese
SALADS
DINNER SALAD
Spring mix blend, bell peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cucumbers
CHEF SALAD
Fresh turkey breast, ham, spring mix blend, bell peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cucumbers topped with mozzarella cheese
HAWAIIAN 505 SALAD
Spring mix blend, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, pineapple, ham, and seasoned tortilla strips
GREEK SALAD
Spring mix blend, black olive, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumbers, and feta
BBLT SALAD
Spring mix blend, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, cucumbers, and candied almond slivers
SIDE SALAD
Single portion of spring mix blend, bell peppers, onions, black olives, tomatoes, and cucumbers
Grilled Chicken Salad
DIPS/DRESSINGS
SUBS AND BURGERS
TRP BURGER
A House made 1/4 lb patty cooked well-done served on our house-made bun. Comes with choice of Spring mix, onion, tomato, pickles, mustard, ketchup, mayo or vegan mayo.
HOT HAM AND MOZZARELLA ON HOAGIE
House-smoked turkey breast and mozzarella toasted.
HOT TURKEY AND MOZZARELLA ON HOAGIE
House-sliced ham and mozzarella toasted.
MEATBALL PARMESAN
House-made meatballs topped with homemade sauce, fresh parmesan and mozzarella and toasted.
MARY LOU (HOT SUB)
House-smoked turkey breast, ham, mushrooms, onions, and green chile sautéed and toasted with mozzarella.
HOT TURKEY ON FOCACCIA
House-smoked turkey breast and mozzarella toasted on our house-made focaccia with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and dijon aioli.
HOT HAM ON FOCACCIA
House-smoked turkey breast and mozzarella toasted on our house-made focaccia with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and dijon aioli.
PHILLY CHEESE STEAK
House-sliced ribeye grilled up with onions, bell peppers and toasted with mozzarella cheese.
DESSERT
Platinum Bar
Made from scratch in-house; smooth peanut butter, sweet chocolate, and crunchy rice crispy.
Sea Salt Brownie
Sea salt chocolate chip brownies made from scratch in house (vegan)
GF Sea Salt Brownie
Chocolate Chip Cookies - 2
Chocolate chip sea salt cookies made from scratch in house (vegan)
Walnut Choc Chip Cookies - 2
Vanilla Chocolate Cupcake
Apple Crisp
Chocolate Cinnamon Sweetroll
Vanilla Pumpkin Cupcake
Pecan Cinnamon Roll
Made from scratch in house cinnamon pecan rolls. (Vegan)
Buccaneer Candy Bar
Cleos Peanut Butter Cups
Thumbs Up Candy Bar
Snap! Candy Bar
Mahalo Candy Bar
2*Fer Candy Bar
Jokerz Candy Bar
Twilight Candy Bar
Major Candy Bar
PB Chocolate Cupcake
Chocolate Extreme Cupcake
Vanilla Peanut Buttercream
Mudslide
Vanilla Cupcake
Pumpkin Maple Cinnamon Roll
Apple Pie
Soup 8 oz
SODAS
COKE
DIET COKE
SPRITE
DR. PEPPER
ROOT BEER
LEMONADE
ICED TEA
WATER
KIDS COKE
KIDS DIET COKE
KIDS SPRITE
KIDS DR. PEPPER
KIDS ROOT BEER
KIDS LEMONADE
Fountain Drink (For Dine-Ins)
Kids Fountain Drinks (For Dine-Ins)
Pitcher (For Dine-ins)
Hot Cider
Hot Chocolate
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Proudly celebrating over 15 years strong in the East Mountain Community! ~Vegan and Gluten Free ~Winner of 94 Rock ultimate pizza smackdown 2019 ~Winner of 2 top 5 spots in Albuquerque the magazine best of the City
