TRIPLE S PHO & GRILL KATY
5530 FRY RD
KATY, TX 77449
Appetizers
Fresh Spring Rolls
Fresh Spring Roll (2) Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with lettuce, bean sprouts and vermicelli noodle. Protein Options: Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, Beef, Tofu , Veggies. Dipping Sauce: Peanut sauce or Classic Chili Fish Sauce.
Crispy Egg Roll (3)
Hand-crafted eggrolls with shirmp, pork, chicken, glass noodle, mushroom, onion, carrot, and taro root. Garnish: lettuce, pickle carrot. Dipping Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce.
Fried wonton
Crispy wonton mixed with pork inside served with sweet & sour sauce.
Wonton soup
Steamed wonton mixed with pork inside topped with green onions & served with beef broth .
TRIPLE S Chicken Wings
Vietnamese Grilled Pork Sausage
marinade ground pork mixed well served with lettuce , cucumber , carrot.
Bánh Mì - Viet baguette
Viet's Style Loaded Wedges Fries
Bánh Bao - BAO Bun
Bánh Cuốn - Steamed Rice Paper Roll
Specialties
Rock & Roll Beef with Fried Rice
Tender marinated filet mignon cubes of steak wok seared with garlic, jalapeno, onion served with fried rice salad & lime pepper sauce.
Sizzling Filet Mignon Beef & Egg
Tender marinated filet mignon cubes of steak wok seared with garlic, jalapeno, onion egg & pate ,served with bread, lettuce, tomato and cucumber & homemade butter on the side.
Yellow noodles - Mì Quảng
Quang’s style yellow noodle with season fried shrimp, braised pork and fried whole egg top it with peanut, green onion , cilantro , crispy rice cake served with fresh banana flowers , mint, lectures and bean sprout .
Viet's Style Fried Chicken
Quarter leg chicken deep-fried served with white rice ,cucumber, tomato, & lettuce, picked cabbage served with house special sweet sauce
Orchids Noodles
Stir-fried rice noodles and beansprouts with speacial sauce topped it with peanut and green onion - Wrapped with an egg crepe.
Banh Beo ( Steamed Rice Cakes )
Banh Bot Loc
Sticky Rice(xoi Man)
Phở - Beef Noodle Soup
Short Rib Phở Beef Noodle Soup
Classic Beef noodle soup combination with short rib , eye round, brisket, soft tendon , fatty brisket , tripe and meatballs.
Combination Phở
Classic Beef noodle soup combination with eye round, brisket, soft tendon , fatty brisket , tripe and meatballs. Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeño.
Build Your Own Phở
Delicious classic Vietnamese beef noodle soup consisting of broth, pho noodles, choice of meats, topped with green onion, red onion, cilantro. Served with jalapanos, limes, basil and beansprount on the side
Filet Mignon Phở
Noodle soup with FILET MIGNON BEEF. Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeno.
Shrimp Phở
Noodle soup with SHIRMP. Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeno. Garnish: cilantro , red onion , green ôin Allergy: Gluten & Shellfish.
Chicken Phở
Noodle soup with CHICKEN. Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeno. Garnish: cilantro , red onion , green onion
Wonton Phở
Noodle soup with WONTON. Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeno. Garnish: cilantro , red onion , green onion
Tofu Phở
Noodle soup with TOFU. Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeno. Garnish: cilantro , red onion , green onion
No Meat Phở
Noodle with beef broth . Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeno. Garnish: cilantro , red onion , green onion
Vegetarian Phở
Delisous Vegetarian veggies Soup consisting of broth, phở noodles, mushrooms, broccoli, carrot , white cabbge, celery, tofu, topped with onion, red onion, cilantro. Served with beansprouts , jalapenos, limes and basil on the side.
Beef Broth
Side Order
Bún Bò Huế - Spicy Beef Noodle
Short Rib Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
Spicy Vietnamese , beef noodle soup with a delicious, lemongrass broth that packs so much flavour. Bún Bò Huế noodle soup served with short rib, eye round , beef shank , steamed pork sausage roll, pork hock and blood cake.
Traditional Spicy Beef Noodle Soup
Spicy Vietnamese , beef noodle soup with a delicious, lemongrass broth that packs so much flavour. Bún Bò Huế noodle soup served with beef shank , tendon, steamed pork sausage roll, pork hock and blood cake.
Filet Mignon Spicy Beef Noodle
Shrimp Spicy Beef Noodle
Chicken (white) Spicy Beef Noodle
Side order
Tofu
Cơm Chiên - Grilled Meats Fried Rice
Shredded Beef Ribeye Fried Rice
Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with shredded grilled beef , egg , onion, beansprout. Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.
Grilled Shrimp Fried Rice
Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with grilled shrimp , egg , onion, beansprout. Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.
Grilled Pork Fried Rice
Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with shredded grilled pork, egg , onion, beansprout. Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.
Grilled Chicken Fried Rice
Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with grilled chicken , egg , onion, beansprout. Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.
Combination Fried Rice
Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with Shrimp , Chicken , Chinese Sausage, egg , onion, beansprout. Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.
Lemongrass grilled pork Fried Rice
Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with LEMONGRASS PORK , egg , onion, beansprout. Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.
Grilled Pork Chop Fried Rice
Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with Pork CHOP , egg , onion, beansprout. Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.
Chinese sausage Fried Rice
Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with Chinese Sausage , egg , onion, beansprout. Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.
Tofu Fried Rice
Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with TOFU , egg , onion, beansprout. Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.
Grilled pork sausages Fried Rice
No Meat Fried Rice
Side Order
Cơm - Rice
Rock & Roll Filet Mignon Beef White Rice
Tender marinated filet mignon cubes of steak wok seared with garlic, jalapeno, onion served with white rice salad & lime pepper sauce.
Lemongrass Filet Mignon Beef White Rice
Seared USDA beef tenderloin with lemongrass diced onions, jalapenos, bean sprout and garlic. Served with salad mix, tomatoes, and pickle carrot with house-made vinaigrette and side jasmine rice.
Shredded Beef Ribeye White Rice
Grilled beef with steamed rice, lettuces , tomato, cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Egg , scallion oil Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Grilled Pork White Rice
Honey Grilled Pork Glaze with steamed rice, lettuces , tomato, cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Egg , scallion oil Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Grilled Shrimp White Rice
Honey Grilled Shrimp Glaze with steamed rice, lettuces , tomato, cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Egg , scallion oil Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Grilled Chicken White Rice
Honey Grilled Chicken Glaze with steamed rice, lettuces , tomato, cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Egg , scallion oil Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Lemongrass Grilled Pork White Rice
Lemongrass grilled pork with steamed rice, lettuces , tomato, cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Egg , scallion oil Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Tofu White Rice
Grilled Pork Sausage White Rice
Grilled Pork Sausage with steamed rice, lettuces , tomato, cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Egg , scallion oil Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Grilled Pork Chop White Rice
Honey Grilled Pork CHOP Glaze with steamed rice, lettuces , tomato, cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Egg , scallion oil Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Side Order
Bún - Vermicelli
Rock & Roll Filet Mignon Beef Vermicelli
Tender marinated filet mignon cubes of steak wok seared with garlic, jalapeno, onion served with vermicelli salad.
Lemongrass Filet Mignon Beef Vermicelli
Tender marinated filet mignon cubes of steak wok seared with lemongrass, garlic, jalapeno, onion , beansprout served with vermicelli salad.
Shredded Beef Ribeye Vermicelli
Grilled beef with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Grilled Pork Vermicelli
Grilled pork with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli
Grilled shirmp with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
Grilled chicken with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Lemongrass Grilled Pork Vermicelli
Lemongrass grilled pork with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Crispy Fried Egg Roll Vermicelli
Crispy Egg Roll with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Tofu Vermicelli
Tofu with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Grilled Pork Sausage Vermicelli
Grilled pork sausage with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Side Order
Special Salad
Kid’s Menu
Beverages
Milk Tea
Fruit Tea
Party Trays
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Traditional Vietnamese cuisine using authentic ingredients passed down from generation to generation.
