Restaurant info

TWO CULINARY TRADITIONS. ONE AMAZING DINING EXPERIENCE Tsukiji Sushi Sake Bar is a family owned Japanese Latin Fusion restaurant. Sam and Jessy are fully involved in running the restaurant. What happens when you combine the flavors and traditions of Japanese cuisine with Latin spices. Come and dine with us and find out. Whether you’re tasting masterfully prepared rolls from our sushi bar, our delicious dishes from our kitchen or one of our many creative cocktails, you can be sure you’re taking in an experience you simply won’t find anywhere else. Tsukiji is a place where the owners want you to feel at home and experience the best of Japanese and Latin Fusion Cuisine in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.