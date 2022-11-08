Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tu Casa del Mofongo--Bronx

No reviews yet

10 W Burnside Ave

Bronx, NY 10453

ORDEN Y LUNCH

A LAS DE PAVO

$12.95+

BACALAO

$12.95+

BERENJENA

$12.95+

BISTEC SALTEADO

$11.95+

CERDO GUISADO

$11.45+

CHIVO GUISADO

$12.95+

COSTILLA AL HORNO

$11.45+

ESPAGUETIS

$11.45+

MOLLEJITAS

$12.95+

MOLONDRONES

$11.95+

PATITA GUISADA

$11.45+

PECHUGA POLLO SALTEAD

$12.95+

PERNIL

$12.95+

PESCADO FRITA

$12.95+

POLLO AL CALDERO

$11.45+

POLLO GUISADO

$11.45+

RABO GUISADO

$12.95+

RES GUISADA

$18.95+

CHOFAN

$11.45+

PAELLA O SOPA MARISCOS

$12.95+

SOPAS

SOPA DE POLLO

$5.45+

SANCOCHO

$6.95+

MONDONGO

$6.95+

COCIDO

$6.95+

DESAYUNO

TRES GOLPES

$7.95

BACALAO O ARENQUE

$9.95

EXTRA $1

$1.00

AVENA

$2.00+

CAFE NEGRO

$1.00+

CHOCOLATE

$1.50

TE

$1.50

CAFÉ CON LECHE

$1.50+

COMBOS (SOLO TO GO)

COMBO 1

$28.95

COMBO 2

$28.95

COMBO 3

$29.95

COMBO 4

$28.95

COMBO 5

$29.95

COMBO 6

$29.95

COMBO 7

$34.95

COMBO 8

$39.95

COMBO 9

$39.95

ANTOJOS

PASTELITO CALLE

$1.95

QUIPES CALLE

$2.45

PASTEL EN HOJA

$3.95

CROQUETAS CALLE

$1.45

ALCAPURIA CALLE

Out of stock

CHICHARON POR LIBRA

$12.95

BOLA DE PAPA CALLE

$1.45Out of stock

BOLA DE YUCA CALLE

$1.45

SECOND MINI LUNCH

$7.30

SÚPER ESPECIAL TO GO

MINI LUNCH

$4.95

ESP DESAYUNO

$4.95

ENSALADA CODITO

$2.95

ENSALADA PAPA

$2.95

POLLO ESPECIAL SOLO

$11.95

CARNE SOLA

RABO SOLO

$15.95

CHIVO SOLO

$13.95

RES SOLA

$11.95

POLLO GUISADO SOLO

$11.95

PERNIL SOLO

$11.95

JUGOS Y SODAS

AGUA

$1.00

AGUA DE COCO

$2.95

Extra $1.00

$1.00

CAFE

$1.95

Chocolate

$1.95

COUNTRY CLUB SODA

$2.45

JUGO CHINOLA

$5.95

JUGO DE AVENA

$5.95

JUGO DE CEREZAS

$5.95

JUGO DE GUAYABA

$5.95

JUGO DE NARANJA

$5.95

JUGO TAMARINDO

$5.95

LECHOZA

$5.95

LIMONADA

$4.95

MANGO

$5.95

MORIR SONANDO

$5.95

PERRIER

$3.45

SNAPPLE

$1.95

SODA

$1.00

SOLA 2L

$2.95

ZAPOTE

$5.95

A La Parilla (MADRES)

CHEESEBURGER

$15.95

CHESEBURGER

$15.92

CHURRASCO

$33.95

NEW YORK SIRLOIN STEAK

$33.95

PECHUGA D POLLO PARRILLA

$25.95

POLLO ENTERO

$26.95

T-BONE STEAK

$35.95

Aperitivos (MADRES)

ALMEJAS AL VAPOR 1/2 DOZ

$21.95

ALMEJAS CASINO

$21.95

CALAMARI FR

$19.95

CEVICHE DE CAMARONES

$24.95

CEVICHE LAMBI

$29.95

COCKTAIL DE CAMARONES

$18.95

CROQUETAS DE POLLO 1/2 DOZ

$16.95

MINI CAMARAFONGO

$20.95

PICADERA CARNE 1P

$20.95

Caribeños (MADRES)

CHICHARON DE POLLO SIN HUESO

$17.95

CHICHARON DE POLLO CON HUESO

$17.95

PECHUG D POLL (RELL MARISCOS)

$38.95

ARROZ CON POLLO

$20.95

PAELLA MARINERA

$42.95

Ensaladas (MADRES)

ENSALADA VERDE

$5.95

ENSALADA DE AGUACATE

$6.95

ENSALADA CESAR CON POLLO

$21.95

ENSALADA CESAR CON CHURRASCO

$31.95

ENSALADA DE CAMARONES

$29.95

ENSALADA DE PULPO

$29.95

ENSALADA DE MARISCO

$39.95

ENSALADA DE LAMBÍ

$34.95

ENSALADA CÉSAR

$11.95

ENSALADA VEGETALES

$6.95

Mexicanos (MADRES)

QUESADILLA POLLO

$25.95

QUESADILLA RES

$25.95

QUESADILLA CAMARONES

$25.95

QUESADILLA SALMON

$26.95

Pastas (MADRES)

ESPAGUETTI CON POLLO

$24.95

ESPAGUETTI CON CAMARONES

$29.95

ESPAGUETTI CON MARISCOS

$39.95

POSTRES (MADRES)

TRES LECHES

$5.95

FLAN

$5.95

CAKE

$5.95

CHEESE CAKE

$5.95

Sopas (MADRES)

ASOPAO CAMARONES

$30.95

ASOPAO MARISCOS

$42.95

SOPA CAMARONES

$30.95

SOPA MARISCOS

$43.95

Del Mar (MADRES)

MAR Y TIERRA

$46.95

FILETE DE SALMON

$28.95

FILETE DE LENGUADO FRITO

$26.95

FILETE DE LENGUADO AL HORNO

$26.95

FILETE DE PESCADO (RELLE MARIS)

$41.95

PARGO ROJO FRITO

$34.95

PARGO ROJO AL HORNO

$34.95

MASA DE CANGREJO C/ CAMAR

$28.95

CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$26.95

CAMARONES ENCHILADOS

$26.95

CAZUELA DE MARISCOS

$48.95

LANGOSTA (REL M,ARIS)

$50.95

LANGOSTA AL AJILLO

$44.95

LANGOSTA ENCHILADA

$44.95

LANGOSTA AL HORNO

$44.95

MARISCADA AL HORNO

$50.95

Mofongos (MADRES)

MOF CON CAMARONES

$26.95

MOF CON CHURRASCO

$31.95
MOf CON CHICHARON

$20.95

MOFONGO CON POLLO FRITO

$20.95

MOF CON MARISCOS

$41.95

MOF CON RES FRITA

$20.95

MOF CON PECHUGA DE POLLO

$21.95

MOF PULPO

$32.95

MOF CANGREJO

$32.95

MOFONGO LAMBI

$37.95

MOF CON T-BONE STEAK

$35.95

MOFONGO CON LANGOSTA

$37.95

Mofongo Plain

$14.00

SANDWICHES

TOSTADA SOLA

$1.95

TOSTADA QUESO

$3.95

JAMON Y QUESO

$6.95

SAND POLLO

$10.95

CUBANO

$9.95

CLUB SÁNDWICH

$13.95

SANDWICH BISTEC

$10.95

HAMBURGUESA

$7.95

HAMBURGUESA PAPA

$9.95

ORDENES SEPARADAS

Arroz Amarillo

$6.45

ARROZ Y HABICHUELA

$7.95

MORO DE GANDULES

$6.45

MORO DE HABICHUELAS ROJAS

$6.45

MORO DE HABICHUELAS NEGRAS

$6.45

YUCA

$6.45

ORDEN DE QUESO

$6.45

ORDEN DE SALAMI

$6.45

MOFONGUITO

$7.95

YUCA FRITA

$6.45

PAPAS FRITRAS

$6.45

HABICHUELA

$2.95

MADURO

$6.45

PURE DE PAPA

$6.45

ARROZ

$6.45

ENSALADA

$6.45

VEGETALES

$6.45

Cebolla

$4.95

Orden Longaniza

$6.45

Tostones

$6.45

Guineo

$6.45

Papa Horno

$6.45

Pure Glatinado

$7.45

Puré Guineo

$6.45

Puré Malanga

$6.45

Pure Yautia

$6.45

BEERS

CORONA

$3.00

MODELO

$3.00

HEINEKEN

$3.00

PRESIDENTE

$3.00

BLUE MOON

$3.00

COORS L

$3.00

STELLAS

$3.00

Aperitivos

$6.00

APERITIVOS

$6.00

COCKTAILS

MORIR SOÑANDO BORRACHO

$6.00

BACHATA ROSA

$6.00

BÁVARO BEACH

$6.00

BLUE CARIBBEAN

$6.00

LONG IS ICE TEA

$6.00

MOJITO FRESA

$12.00

MOJITO MANGO

$6.00

MOJITO PASSION

$6.00

MARGARITA REG

$6.00

MARGARITA PASSION

$6.00

MARGARITA MANGO

$6.00

MARGARITA FRESA

$6.00

DAIQUIRI FRESA

$6.00

DAIQUIRI MANGO

$6.00

DAIQUIRI PASSION

$6.00

PINA COLADA SIN

$6.00

PINA COLAD CON

$6.00

SHOTS

TEQUILA SHOT HH

$2.00

RUM SHOT HH

$2.00

VODKA SHOT HH

$2.00

WINE

COPA SANGRIA

$5.00

COPA MERLOT

$5.00

COPA CABERNET

$5.00

COPA MOSCATO

$5.00

COPA PINOT G

$5.00

POSTRES

TRES LECHES

$5.00

FLAN

$5.00

CAKE

$5.00

CHEESE CAKE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

10 W Burnside Ave, Bronx, NY 10453

