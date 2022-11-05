Turmeric
1043 Sandy Plains Road
Marietta, GA 30066
Veg Appetizers
Plain Papad (2 pcs)
Carefully fried or baked lentil wafers.
Mixed Veg Pakora
Fritters of assorted fresh vegetables gently seasoned and fried in a bason or chickpeas batter.
Spinach Onion Pakora
Deep fried batter snack made of chickpeas flour, spinach and thinly sliced onions.
Onion Pakora
Deep fried batter snack made of chickpeas flour and thinly sliced onions.
Paneer Pakora (7 pcs)
A snack prepared with spiced paneer cubes coated with bason or chickpea flour batter.
Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs)
Spiced potatoes and peas stuffed in a pastry shell lightly fried.
Samosa Chat
Well-cooked samosa is topped with chickpeas, yogurt, tangy and spicy chutney.
Sambar Vada/Idly (2 pcs)
Crispy but fluffy deep-fried Vada soaked in sambar and garnished with ghee, chopped onions and coriander leaves.
Paneer Chili (App)
Sweet, spicy, and slightly sour crispy appetizer made with paneer, bell peppers, garlic, chili, and soya sauce.
Gobi Manchurian (App)
Popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with crispy fried cauliflower coated with sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.
Vegetable Manchurian (App)
Popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with vegetables with sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.
Paneer Manchurian (App)
Paneer with soya sauce-based gravy cooked with garlic, ginger, onion, and bell peppers.
Pani Puri
Crispy, fried, hollow dough that are stuffed with spiced potatoes, moong sprouts or chickpeas and spices
Chili Gobhi
Non-Veg Appetizers
Chicken Pakoras
Marinated chicken gently seasoned and deep fried in a chickpea batter.
Assorted Appetizers
Chicken pakoras, vegetable Pakoras & Samosa served over a bed of garden green salad.
Chicken Manchurian (App)
Popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with crispy fried chicken coated with sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.
Chili Chicken (App)
Sweet, spicy, and slightly sour crispy appetizer made with chicken, bell peppers, garlic, chili, and soya sauce.
Chicken 65
A classic south Indian fried appetizer with spicy and loads of flavor from chilies, garlic, and unique spice blend.
Fish Pakoras (8 pcs)
Slices of Mahi-Mahi tenders (or fish available) seasoned and deep fried in a chickpea batter.
Grilled Mahi-Mahi
Lightly marinated Mahi-Mahi grilled with herbs and curry leaves.
Grilled Pomfret (Bone-In) (App)
Oven grilled cut pieces of spiced whole pomfret served with garlic bread.
Fish Manchurian (App)
Popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with crispy fried mahi-mahi (fish available) coated with sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.
Shrimp Manchurian (App)
Popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with crispy fried shrimp coated with sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.
Chili fish
Condiments and Sides
Our Breads
Plain/Butter Naan Bread
Traditional leavened white bread cooked in Tandoor.
Plain Roti
Wheat bread cooked in the traditional clay oven served with or with no butter.
Puri (2 pcs)
Deep fried puffy bread made of flour.
Garlic Naan
Traditional leavened white bread topped with hints of garlic.
Bullet Naan
Naan bread with jalapeños and cilantro on the top and slathered with butter.
Bullet Garlic Naan
Naan bread with jalapeños, cilantro and garlic on the top and slathered with butter.
Paratha
Whole wheat bread buttered and layered
Masala Kulcha
Naan bread Stuffed with mashed mildly spicy vegetables
Onion Kulcha
Naan bread stuffed with mildly spicy flavored onion cut, pieces and mint.
Masala Paratha
Paratha bread Stuffed with mashed mildly spicy vegetables with Paneer
Paneer Kulcha
Naan stuffed with mildly spicy cottage cheese
Keema Naan
Naan stuffed with ground lamb, garlic, ginger, and cilantro with herbal spices
Cheese Naan
Tandoor baked Naan bread with stuffed cheese.
Bread Basket
Roti, Naan, Bullet Naan, Garlic Naan
Stuffed Bread Basket
Masala kulcha, Onion kulcha, Paneer kulcha, Keema Naan
Soup
Tomato Cilantro Soup
A creamy, slow-simmered soup made with tomatoes and hints of cilantro, onion, and garlic.
Mulligatawny
A richly flavored with spices like ginger, garlic, turmeric, curry powder and thickened with rice, lentil, and tangy sour cream.
Hot and Sour Veg Soup
Spicy and hot soup made with mixed vegetables, spices, and soy sauce.
Rasam
A south Indian type of soup made with tomato, tamarind, Toor lentil and mild spices.
Sambar Soup
A south Indian stew made with lentils, mixed vegetables, tamarind, herbs, spices and special aromatic spice power called sambar.
Shrimp with Cheese and Corns
Flavorful blend of cheese, shrimp and sweet corn touched with slightly mild Indian spices.
Chicken Corn Soup
Mix of chicken and sweet corn flavored with herbal Indian spices
Hot and Sour Chicken Soup
Spicy and hot soup made with chicken, spices, and soy sauce.
Spiced Potato Soup
Delicately spiced Cream of potato and cheese soup
Salad
Garden Greens
Mix garden greens, grape tomatoes, Olives, slices of onion, cheese, carrots, croutons, and choice of dressing.
Ultimate Turmeric Chicken Salad
Tandoor grilled chicken mixed with greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, slice of onion, croutons. Tossed with honey mustard dressing.
Turmeric Blend Salad
Tandoor grilled chicken tikka, mixed greens, egg, paneer, tomatoes, onions, croutons. Tossed with creamy dressing.
Grilled Tilapia and Greens
Freshly grilled Pomfret fish, mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cheese, olives, onion, croutons, and choice of dressing.
Salmon and Greens
Freshly grilled salmon, mixed greens, cheese, olives, carrots, slices of onion, croutons, and choice of dressing.
Grilled Shrimp and Greens
Freshly grilled jumbo shrimps, mixed greens, cheese, olives, carrots, slices of onion, croutons, and choice of dressing.
Chicken Curries
Chicken Curry
Chunks of chicken pieces cooked with herbs and spices in a robust gravy made from tomatoes, ginger, and onions.
Chicken Tikka Masala
Delicious roasted chicken from the tandoor that is then sautéed in a delicately spiced curry made from tomatoes, onions, garlic, and ginger.
Chicken Makhani (Butter)
The legendary Tandoori Chicken cooked in appetizing spiced tomato and butter sauce.
Chicken Kadai
Boneless diced chicken cooked in a traditional kadai sauce on very high heat with onion and bell peppers.
Chicken Saag
Tender chicken pieces cooked with creamy spinach and flavored with fresh spices.
Chicken Bhuna
Tender chunks of chicken cooked with herbs and spices in a robust gravy made from lemony tomatoes, ginger, and onions.
Chicken Began
Chicken cooked with curry sauce and lightly fried cut pieces of Eggplant.
Chicken Shahi Korma
Marinated chicken cut pieces cooked with onion, cream or yogurt, nuts, and delicately spiced curry gravy with cardamom flavor.
Chicken Chettinadu (Chef's Esp)
Aromatic pieces of chicken cooked in a coconut oil and seasoned with our special spices, popular south India dish.
Chicken Keema Egg Curry
Ground chicken and egg cooked with tamarind-based curry and tomatoes.
Chicken Coconut Curry
Cut pieces of chicken cooked in a mildly spiced coconut milk and tomato sauce.
Chicken Madras
Cut pieces of chicken cooked in aromatic spicy sauces with chili and tomatoes.
Chicken Vindaloo
Boneless chicken spices cooked with potato in a delicious spicy gravy with coriander.
Turmeric Chicken
Carefully grilled chicken Tikka gently cooked with fried Cumin seeds, turmeric power, spicy garam masala power, butter, and cream to bring flavor to it.
Shrimp Curries
Shrimp Curry
Shrimps cooked with herbs and spices in a robust gravy made from tomatoes, ginger, and onions.
Shrimp Masala
Delicious roasted and spiced shrimps sautéed delicately with cream, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and ginger.
Shrimp Makhani
Shrimps cooked in appetizing spiced tomato and butter sauce.
Shrimp Korma
Marinated shrimp pieces cooked with onion, cream or yogurt, nuts, and delicately spiced curry gravy with cardamom flavor.
Shrimp Bhuna
Shrimp cooked with tomato-based masala gravy and coconut milk.
Shrimp Chettinad
Aromatic pieces of shrimp cooked in a coconut milk and seasoned with our special spices, popular south India dish.
Shrimp Kadai
Shrimp cooked in a traditional kadhai on the very high heat with fresh tomatoes, onion, ginger, garlic & fresh herbal spices.
Shrimp Saag
Grilled shrimp cooked with creamy spinach and flavored with fresh spices.
Shrimp Vindaloo
Jumbo shrimp cooked with potato in a delicious spicy gravy with coriander.
Fish Curries
Fish Curry
Chunks of fish cooked with herbs and spices in a robust gravy made from tomatoes, ginger, and onions.
Fish Masala
Chunks of fish sautéed delicately with spiced cream, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and ginger.
Fish Makhani (Butter)
Chunks of fish cooked in appetizing spiced tomato and butter sauce.
Fish Korma
Chunks of fish cooked with onion, cream, and delicately spiced curry gravy with cardamom flavor.
Fish Saag
Chunks of fish cooked with onion, cream, and delicately spiced curry gravy with cardamom flavor.
Fish Bhuna
Chunks of fish cooked with tomato-based masala gravy and coconut milk.
Fish Chettinad
Chunks of Fish cooked in coconut cream and special ground spices.
Fish Vindaloo
Chunks of fish cooked with potato in a delicious spicy gravy with coriander.
Lamb Curries
Lamb Curry
Tender morsels of lamb cooked with herbs and spices in a robust gravy made from tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and onions.
Lamb Masala
Delicious roasted tendered lamb pieces sautéed in a delicately spiced curry made from tomatoes, onions, garlic, and ginger.
Lamb Korma
A very special dish of tender marinated pieces of boneless lamb, cooked with onion, Cream, nuts and delicately spiced.
Lamb Coconut Curry
Tender lamb pieces cooked with coconut milk and curry spices.
Lamb Chettinand
Juicy lamb cooked with mustard seeds, spicy curry masala gravy and coconut milk.
Lamb Kadai
Lamb pieces cooked in a traditional kadhai on the very high heat with fresh tomatoes, onion, ginger, garlic & fresh herbal spices.
Lamb Madrash
Tender lamb pieces cooked in a hot, thick, and fragrant curry.
Lamb Keema Mutter
Ground lamb cooked with tamarind-based curry and peas.
Rogan Josh
Tender lamb pieces cooked in a curry gravy flavored with garlic, ginger, and aromatic spices.
Lamb Saag
Tender lamb pieces cooked with creamy spinach and flavored with fresh spices.
Turmeric Lamb Curry
Lamb pieces gently cooked with fried Cumin seeds, turmeric power, spicy garam masala power, butter, and cream to bring flavor to it.
Lamb Vindaloo
Boneless chicken spices cooked with potato in a delicious spicy gravy with coriander.
Goat Curries
Mutton Curry
Pieces of goat meat cooked with herbs and spices in a robust gravy made from tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and onions.
Mutton Saag
Tender pieces of goat meat cooked with spinach and flavored with fresh spices.
Mutton Masala
Tender pieces of goat meat cooked in a spiced onion and tomato gravy.
Mutton Chettinand
Goat meat cooked with mustard seeds, spicy curry masala gravy and coconut milk.
Mutton Madrash
Cut goat meat pieces cooked in a hot, thick, and fragrant curry.
Mutton Korma
A very special dish of tender marinated pieces of goat meat, cooked with onion, whipped cream or yogurt, nuts and is delicately spiced.
Mutton Kadai
Marinated goat meat pieces cooked in a traditional kadhai on the very high heat with fresh tomatoes, onion, ginger, garlic & fresh herbal spices.
Mutton Vindaloo
Cut pieces of goat meat cooked with potato in a delicious spicy gravy with coriander.
Egg Curries
Egg Curry
Split Eggs cooked with herbs and spices in a robust gravy made from tomatoes, ginger, and onions.
Egg Curry Masala
Split eggs sautéed in a delicately spiced curry made from creamy tomatoes, onions, garlic, and ginger.
Egg Makhani (Butter)
Split eggs cooked in appetizing spiced tomato and butter sauce.
Egg Sagwala
Eggs cooked with creamy spinach and flavored with fresh spices.
Egg Chettinad
Eggs cooked in a coconut oil and seasoned with our spicy sauce.
Egg Coconut Curry
Split eggs cooked in a mildly spiced coconut milk and tomato sauce.
North Indian Specials
Puri Masala/Chole
An awesome north Indian snack made with layers of crunchy fried puffed bread served with creamy and spicy potatoes Masala/ peas gravy with rich spice.
Chole Batura
Fried Puffed bread served with spiced garbanzo bean curry.
Chole Puri
Deep fried Puffed bread served with spiced garbanzo bean curry.
Vegetable Curries
Vegetable Curry (Daily Special)
Variety of mixed vegetables seasoned in medium thick curry gravy.
Bhaigan Bharta
Smashed eggplant cooked with Turmeric, traditional Indian spices and peas.
Saag Aloo
Spinach cooked with flavor spices topped with potatoes.
Palak Paneer
Assorted garden-fresh creamy texture of spinach and homemade cheese (paneer) consisting of some herbal spices and thick curry gravy.
Navratan Korma
Assorted garden-fresh vegetables sautéed in fresh herbs with cashews and raisins.
Malai Kofta
A delicious curry made by dunking deep-fried potato and paneer balls (kofta) in a rich velvety smooth gravy.
Vegetable Chettinadu
Mixed vegetable cooked in aromatic curry with mustard seeds, spicy curry masala gravy and coconut milk.
Aloo Gobi Masala
Cauliflower and potatoes cooked with herbs and Spices.
Vegetable Manchurian (Entree)
Popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with mix vegetables with sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.
Mushroom Manchurians
Popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with mushroom with sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.
Dal Tadka
Lentils cooked with Indian herbal spices topped with fried whole garlic, ginger, cumin, and corianders.
Dal Makhani (Butter)
cooked and mixed with Cumin seeds, ginger roots, garam masala power, butter, and cream to bring flavor to it.
Shahi Paneer
Rich and creamy flavored paneer pieces cooked with thick, creamy, and spicy curry gravy.
Vegetable Tikka Masala
Mix vegetable cooked in a creamy and buttery tomato sauce, bell peppers and onion.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in a creamy and buttery tomato sauce, bell peppers and onion.
Bhindi (Okra) Masala (Seasonal)
Cut pieces of bhindi cooked with onion and tomatoes flavored with Indian spices.
Bhindi Fry
Fried okra cooked in a rich onion, tomato and tamarind-based curry cooked in a south Indian style.
Channa Masala
Channa (Garbanzo beans) cooked with tomatoes and flavored spices.
Chana Palak (Spinach)
Garbanzo beans cooked with creamy spinach and flavored with fresh spices.
Mutter Paneer
A flavorful popularly known curry dish made with mutter (peas) and homemade cheese (paneer) slightly sweet and spicy.
Mushroom Mutter
Cut pieces of mushroom and peas sautéed in a delicately spiced curry made with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and ginger.
Mushroom Saag
Mushroom cooked with spinach and flavored with thick freshly spiced creamy gravy.
Turmeric Special Vegetable Curry
Mixed vegetables and cottage cheese gently cooked with fried Cumin seeds, turmeric power, spicy garam masala power, butter, and cream to bring flavor to it.
Tandoori Delights & Breads
Tandoori Chicken
Freshly grilled Tandoori chicken flavored with herbs and spices.
Half Tandoori Chicken (2 pcs)
Paneer Tikka Kabab (8 pcs)
Pieces of Paneer flavored with spices and grilled to perfection in Tandoori oven.
Chicken Tikka Kabab (8 pcs)
Tender boneless pieces of chicken flavored with spices and grilled to perfection in Tandoori oven.
Malai/Garlic Tikka Kabab (8 pcs)
Boneless chicken breast marinated with creamy nuts/ garlic sauce.
Tangdi Kabab (6 pcs)
Chicken drumsticks marinated with lemony spices and creamy yogurt.
Lamb Sheekh Kabab (4 pcs)
Ground chicken seasoned with herbal spices and onions; cooked in a traditional Indian Tandoori oven.
Tandoori Lamb Chops
Lamb chops marinated in strained yogurt and flavorsome spices, served with bowl of salad and nan bread.
Tandoori Fish Tikka
Seasoned Mahi-Mahi (fish available) with the flavor of Indian herbs and spices.
Oven Grilled Pomfret
Oven grilled cut pieces of whole pomfret fish seasoned with herbal spices.
Grilled Salmon
Delicately grilled Salmon fish seasoned with the flavor of Indian herbs and spices.
Tandoori Shrimp (10 pcs)
Delicately grilled Salmon fish seasoned with the flavor of Indian herbs and spices.
Tandoori Mix Grill
A delicious combination of Tandoori cooked Paneer, chicken, Jumbo Shrimp (2 Pcs), Mahi fish and sheekh kabab.
Rice
Vegetable Biryani
Vegetable Biryani Regular
Vegetable dum Biryani Regular
Mixed vegetables marinated in biryani masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, milk and ghee.
Paneer Biryani Regular
Cottage cheese marinated in biryani masala and Tikka masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, milk and ghee.
Panner Tikka Masala Biryani Regular (Chef's Special)
Cottage cheese marinated in biryani masala and Tikka masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, milk and ghee.
Egg Biryani Regular
Pieces of boiled Eggs marinated in biryani masala and cooked carefully with dum rice.
Vegetable Biryani Bucket
Vegetable dum Biryani Bucket
Mixed vegetables marinated in biryani masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, milk and ghee.
Paneer Biryani Bucket
Cottage cheese marinated in biryani masala and Tikka masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, milk and ghee.
Paneer Tikka Masala Biryani Bucket (Chef's Special)
Cottage cheese marinated in biryani masala and Tikka masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, milk and ghee.
Egg Biryani Bucket
Pieces of boiled Eggs marinated in biryani masala and cooked carefully with dum rice.
Non-Veg Biryani
Chicken dum Biryani Regular
Cut pieces of chicken marinated in biryani masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.
Vijayawada Chicken Biryani Regular
Cut pieces of boneless chicken marinated in bijayawada biryani masala and cooked with basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.
Chicken Tikka Masala Biryani Regular (Chef's Special)
Tandoor grilled chickenPieces marinated in biryani masala and Tikka masala; cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, and ghee.
Mutton Biryani Regular
Cut pieces of goat meat marinated in biryani masala and cooked with basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.
Lamb Biryani Regular
Cut pieces of lamb marinated in biryani masala and cooked with basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.
Shrimp Biryani Regular
Jumbo shrimp marinated in biryani masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.
Chicken dum Biryani Bucket
Cut pieces of chicken marinated in biryani masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.
Vijayawada Chicken Biryani Bucket
Cut pieces of boneless chicken marinated in bijayawada biryani masala and cooked with basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.
Chicken Tikka Masala Biryani Bucket (Chef's Special)
Tandoor grilled chickenPieces marinated in biryani masala and Tikka masala; cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, and ghee.
Mutton Biryani Bucket
Cut pieces of goat meat marinated in biryani masala and cooked with basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.
Lamb Biryani Bucket
Cut pieces of lamb marinated in biryani masala and cooked with basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.
Shrimp Biryani Bucket
Jumbo shrimp marinated in biryani masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.
Dosa Specials
Plain Dosa
A fermented crisp made from rice and lentil flour
Ghee Plain/Masala Dosa
Buttery Crispy rice and lentil flour crepe stuffed with spiced flavorful potatoes
Cheese Masala/Cheese Dosa
Crispy rice and lentil flour crepe stuffed with flavorful cheese
Mysore Delight Dosa with Special Masala
A fermented crepe made from lentils & rice and coated paste and potato masala
Chettinaad Masala Dosa
A think golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with Chettinad Chutney
Chili Paneer Dosa
Crispy rice and lentil flour crepe stuffed with spiced flavorful paneer served as cut pieces.
Chhole Dosa
Crispy rice and lentil flour crepe stuffed with spiced flavorful garbanzo beans
Mysore Masala Dosa
Spicy chutney spread on thin crispy rice and lentil flour crepe stuffed with spiced flavorful potatoes
Onion Masala Dosa
Crispy rice and lentil flour crepe stuffed with spiced flavorful onion and chilies
Spinach Paneer Dosa
Crispy rice and lentil flour crepe stuffed with spiced flavorful spinach and cheese
Spring Dosa
Crispy rice and lentil flour crepe stuffed with spiced flavorful vegetables and potato masala’
Podi Dosa
Savory crepe spiced with special south Indian spices
Egg Dosa
A fermented crepe made from lentils and rice roasted with eggs
Non-Vegetarian Dosas
Uthappam
Plain Uthappam
Thick crepe made from mix of rice and lentil, served with chutney and sambar
Onion-Peas Uthappam
Thick crepe made from mix of rice and lentil topped with red onion and peas; served with chutney and sambar
Onion-Chili Uthappam
Thick crepe made from mix of rice and lentil topped with red onion and green chili; served with chutney and sambar
Onion-Tomato Uthappam
Thick crepe made from mix of rice and lentil topped with red onion and tomato; served with chutney and sambar
Mixed Veg Uthappam
Thick crepe made from mix of rice and lentil topped with seasonal mix vegetables; served with chutney and sambar
Masala Uthappam
Thick crepe made from mix of rice and lentil topped with spiced potato masala; served with chutney and sambar
Paneer Uthappam
Thick crepe made from mix of rice and lentil topped with cottage cheese; served with chutney and sambar
Cheese Uthappam
Thick crepe made from mix of rice and lentil topped with mozzarella cheese; served with chutney and sambar
Momos
Steam Chicken Momo
Delicious steam dumplings served with inferno or mellow Nepali sauces.
Chicken Momo Jhol
These dumplings are dunked in a delicious curry type of mellow gravy.
Fry Chicken Momo
Delicately steamed and lightly fried to create delicious crunchy offering of our signature dumplings served with mellow gravy.
Chicken Manchurian Momo
Chicken dumplings marinated with popular Indo-Chinese sweet and tangy sauce.
Butter Masala Momo
Chicken dumplings marinated with lightly spicy butter curry (Makhani) sauce.
Chicken Momo Vindaloo
Chicken dumplings marinated with hot and spicy curry sauce.
Fusion Burger Meal
Turmeric Chicken Meal
Fried chicken with choice of veggies (lettuce, onion, pickle, and tomatoes)
Turmeric Spicy Chicken Meal
Fried chicken with choice of veggies (lettuce, onion, and tomatoes)
Grilled Chicken Meal
Oven grilled chicken with choice of veggies (lettuce, onion, pickle, and tomatoes)
Spicy Grilled Chicken Meal
Spicy oven grilled chicken with choice of veggies (lettuce, onion, and tomatoes)
Grilled Chicken Wrap Meal
Sliced grill chicken, a mix of veggies (lettuce, onion, and tomatoes) with cheddar cheese
Fried Chicken Wrap Meal
Sliced fried chicken, a mix of veggies with cheddar cheese
Turmeric Chicken Nuggets
Grilled Cheese Meal
Grilled cheeseburger with crispy fries and milk.
Fusion Burgers
Turmeric Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken with choice of veggies (lettuce, onion, pickle, and tomatoes)
Turmeric Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken with choice of veggies (lettuce, onion, and tomatoes)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Oven grilled chicken with choice of veggies (lettuce, onion, pickle, and tomatoes)
Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Spicy oven grilled chicken with choice of veggies (lettuce, onion, and tomatoes)
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Sliced grill chicken, a mix of veggies (lettuce, onion, and tomatoes) with cheddar cheese
Fried Chicken Wrap
Sliced fried chicken, a mix of veggies with cheddar cheese
Desserts
Kheer
Basmati rice pudding flavored with cardamom and pistachio
Rasmalai (2 pcs)
Homemade cheese balls soaked in a milky flavored creamy soup
Gulabjaman (2 pcs)
Deep fried cottage cheese balls soaked in cardamom flavored sugar syrup
Carrot/Suji Halwa
Fresh grated carrot/Sooji-samolina cooked with whole milk, sugar and ghee
Mango Kulfi
Indian Style homemade mango ice-cream
Pistachio Kulfi
Indian Style homemade pistachio ice-cream
Chocolate Cherry
Two scoops of chocolate Ice-cream topped with cherries.
Strawberry Strawberry
Two scoops of strawberry Ice-cream topped with strawberries
Peanut Butter Cherry
Two scoops of peanut butter Ice-cream topped with cherries
Mango Pistachio Assorted
Sliced homemade mango ice-cream accompanied with pistachio kulfi
Pistachio Chocolate
Chocolate ice-cream decorated with slices of homemade pistachio kulfi
Soft Drinks
House Made Drinks
Iced Coffee (Coming Soon)
Cold Brew Americano
Cold brew coffee, 2 oz sugar syrup (optional)
Cold Brew Mocha
Cold brew coffee, 1.5 oz Homemade milk syrup, 1 oz Mocha syrup
Cold Brew Latte
Cold brew coffee, 2.5 oz Homemade milk syrup
Cold Brew Brown Sugar Latte
Cold brew coffee, 2 oz Homemade milk syrup, 2 oz brown sugar syrup
Cold Brew Caramel Macchiato
Cold brew coffee, 2 oz Homemade milk syrup, 2 pump caramel syrup
Frozen Coffee Drinks (Coming Soon)
Cold Brew Frozen Americano
Cold brew coffee, 2 oz sugar syrup (optional)
Cold Brew Frozen Mocha
Cold brew coffee, 1.5 oz Homemade milk syrup, 1 oz Mocha syrup
Cold Brew Frozen Latte
Cold brew coffee, 2.5 oz Homemade milk syrup
Cold Brew Brown Sugar Frozen Latte
Cold brew coffee, 2 oz Homemade milk syrup, 2 oz brown sugar syrup
Cold Brew Frozen Caramel Macchiato
Cold brew coffee, 2 oz Homemade milk syrup, 2 pump caramel syrup
Turmeric's Blended Milkshakes (Coming Soon)
Oreo Milkshake
Scoops of vanilla ice-cream, milk, Orio cookies, Chocolate sauce, Strawberry or cherry garnish
Strawberry Milkshake
Fresh Strawberries, scoop of vanilla ice-cream, milk, Sugar syrup, Strawberry, or cherry garnish
Chocolate Milkshake
Scoops of Chocolate ice-cream, milk, Chocolate sauce, Strawberry, or cherry garnish
Vanilla Milkshake
Scoops of vanilla ice-cream, milk, vanilla extract, Strawberry, or cherry garnish
Banana Milkshake
Scoops of vanilla ice-cream, milk, Banana, vanilla extract, Strawberry, or cherry garnish
Peanut Butter Milkshake
Scoops of Peanut Butter ice-cream, milk, vanilla extract, Strawberry, or cherry garnish
Pistachio Milkshake
Pistachio ice-cream, milk, vanilla extract, cherry garnish
Mango Milkshake
Mango ice-cream, milk, vanilla extract, Strawberry, or cherry garnish
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
TURMERIC INDIAN RESTAURANT Come in and enjoy!!
1043 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, GA 30066