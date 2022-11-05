Restaurant header imageView gallery

Turmeric

review star

No reviews yet

1043 Sandy Plains Road

Marietta, GA 30066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan

Veg Appetizers

Plain Papad (2 pcs)

Plain Papad (2 pcs)

$2.00

Carefully fried or baked lentil wafers.

Mixed Veg Pakora

Mixed Veg Pakora

$5.00

Fritters of assorted fresh vegetables gently seasoned and fried in a bason or chickpeas batter.

Spinach Onion Pakora

Spinach Onion Pakora

$7.00

Deep fried batter snack made of chickpeas flour, spinach and thinly sliced onions.

Onion Pakora

Onion Pakora

$5.00

Deep fried batter snack made of chickpeas flour and thinly sliced onions.

Paneer Pakora (7 pcs)

Paneer Pakora (7 pcs)

$9.00

A snack prepared with spiced paneer cubes coated with bason or chickpea flour batter.

Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs)

Vegetable Samosa (2 pcs)

$6.00

Spiced potatoes and peas stuffed in a pastry shell lightly fried.

Samosa Chat

Samosa Chat

$8.00

Well-cooked samosa is topped with chickpeas, yogurt, tangy and spicy chutney.

Sambar Vada/Idly (2 pcs)

Sambar Vada/Idly (2 pcs)

$6.00

Crispy but fluffy deep-fried Vada soaked in sambar and garnished with ghee, chopped onions and coriander leaves.

Paneer Chili (App)

Paneer Chili (App)

$10.00

Sweet, spicy, and slightly sour crispy appetizer made with paneer, bell peppers, garlic, chili, and soya sauce.

Gobi Manchurian (App)

Gobi Manchurian (App)

$8.00

Popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with crispy fried cauliflower coated with sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.

Vegetable Manchurian (App)

Vegetable Manchurian (App)

$9.00

Popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with vegetables with sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.

Paneer Manchurian (App)

Paneer Manchurian (App)

$10.00

Paneer with soya sauce-based gravy cooked with garlic, ginger, onion, and bell peppers.

Pani Puri

Pani Puri

$6.00

Crispy, fried, hollow dough that are stuffed with spiced potatoes, moong sprouts or chickpeas and spices

Chili Gobhi

$8.00

Non-Veg Appetizers

Chicken Pakoras

Chicken Pakoras

$8.00

Marinated chicken gently seasoned and deep fried in a chickpea batter.

Assorted Appetizers

Assorted Appetizers

$9.00

Chicken pakoras, vegetable Pakoras & Samosa served over a bed of garden green salad.

Chicken Manchurian (App)

Chicken Manchurian (App)

$10.00

Popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with crispy fried chicken coated with sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.

Chili Chicken (App)

Chili Chicken (App)

$10.00

Sweet, spicy, and slightly sour crispy appetizer made with chicken, bell peppers, garlic, chili, and soya sauce.

Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$10.00

A classic south Indian fried appetizer with spicy and loads of flavor from chilies, garlic, and unique spice blend.

Fish Pakoras (8 pcs)

Fish Pakoras (8 pcs)

$10.00

Slices of Mahi-Mahi tenders (or fish available) seasoned and deep fried in a chickpea batter.

Grilled Mahi-Mahi

Grilled Mahi-Mahi

$12.00

Lightly marinated Mahi-Mahi grilled with herbs and curry leaves.

Grilled Pomfret (Bone-In) (App)

Grilled Pomfret (Bone-In) (App)

$13.00

Oven grilled cut pieces of spiced whole pomfret served with garlic bread.

Fish Manchurian (App)

Fish Manchurian (App)

$13.00

Popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with crispy fried mahi-mahi (fish available) coated with sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.

Shrimp Manchurian (App)

Shrimp Manchurian (App)

$14.00

Popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with crispy fried shrimp coated with sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.

Chili fish

$13.00

Condiments and Sides

Papadum

$3.00

Mint Chutney

$2.00

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Mixed Pickle

$2.00

Tamarind Chutney

$2.00

Extra Set of Chutney

$3.00

Extra Rasam

$4.00

Sambar

$5.00

Sherba

$6.00

Yogurt

$3.00

Raita

$3.00

Our Breads

Plain/Butter Naan Bread

Plain/Butter Naan Bread

$3.00

Traditional leavened white bread cooked in Tandoor.

Plain Roti

Plain Roti

$3.00

Wheat bread cooked in the traditional clay oven served with or with no butter.

Puri (2 pcs)

Puri (2 pcs)

$4.00

Deep fried puffy bread made of flour.

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Traditional leavened white bread topped with hints of garlic.

Bullet Naan

Bullet Naan

$4.00

Naan bread with jalapeños and cilantro on the top and slathered with butter.

Bullet Garlic Naan

Bullet Garlic Naan

$5.00

Naan bread with jalapeños, cilantro and garlic on the top and slathered with butter.

Paratha

Paratha

$4.00

Whole wheat bread buttered and layered

Masala Kulcha

Masala Kulcha

$4.00

Naan bread Stuffed with mashed mildly spicy vegetables

Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

Naan bread stuffed with mildly spicy flavored onion cut, pieces and mint.

Masala Paratha

Masala Paratha

$5.00

Paratha bread Stuffed with mashed mildly spicy vegetables with Paneer

Paneer Kulcha

Paneer Kulcha

$5.00

Naan stuffed with mildly spicy cottage cheese

Keema Naan

Keema Naan

$5.00

Naan stuffed with ground lamb, garlic, ginger, and cilantro with herbal spices

Cheese Naan

Cheese Naan

$5.00

Tandoor baked Naan bread with stuffed cheese.

Bread Basket

Bread Basket

$10.00

Roti, Naan, Bullet Naan, Garlic Naan

Stuffed Bread Basket

Stuffed Bread Basket

$15.00

Masala kulcha, Onion kulcha, Paneer kulcha, Keema Naan

Soup

Tomato Cilantro Soup

Tomato Cilantro Soup

$5.00

A creamy, slow-simmered soup made with tomatoes and hints of cilantro, onion, and garlic.

Mulligatawny

Mulligatawny

$5.00

A richly flavored with spices like ginger, garlic, turmeric, curry powder and thickened with rice, lentil, and tangy sour cream.

Hot and Sour Veg Soup

Hot and Sour Veg Soup

$5.00

Spicy and hot soup made with mixed vegetables, spices, and soy sauce.

Rasam

Rasam

$5.00

A south Indian type of soup made with tomato, tamarind, Toor lentil and mild spices.

Sambar Soup

Sambar Soup

$5.00

A south Indian stew made with lentils, mixed vegetables, tamarind, herbs, spices and special aromatic spice power called sambar.

Shrimp with Cheese and Corns

Shrimp with Cheese and Corns

$6.00

Flavorful blend of cheese, shrimp and sweet corn touched with slightly mild Indian spices.

Chicken Corn Soup

Chicken Corn Soup

$6.00

Mix of chicken and sweet corn flavored with herbal Indian spices

Hot and Sour Chicken Soup

Hot and Sour Chicken Soup

$6.00

Spicy and hot soup made with chicken, spices, and soy sauce.

Spiced Potato Soup

Spiced Potato Soup

$6.00

Delicately spiced Cream of potato and cheese soup

Salad

Garden Greens

$11.00

Mix garden greens, grape tomatoes, Olives, slices of onion, cheese, carrots, croutons, and choice of dressing.

Ultimate Turmeric Chicken Salad

$13.00

Tandoor grilled chicken mixed with greens, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, slice of onion, croutons. Tossed with honey mustard dressing.

Turmeric Blend Salad

$14.00

Tandoor grilled chicken tikka, mixed greens, egg, paneer, tomatoes, onions, croutons. Tossed with creamy dressing.

Grilled Tilapia and Greens

$15.00

Freshly grilled Pomfret fish, mixed greens, tomatoes, carrots, cheese, olives, onion, croutons, and choice of dressing.

Salmon and Greens

$16.00

Freshly grilled salmon, mixed greens, cheese, olives, carrots, slices of onion, croutons, and choice of dressing.

Grilled Shrimp and Greens

$17.00

Freshly grilled jumbo shrimps, mixed greens, cheese, olives, carrots, slices of onion, croutons, and choice of dressing.

Chicken Curries

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$14.00

Chunks of chicken pieces cooked with herbs and spices in a robust gravy made from tomatoes, ginger, and onions.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.00

Delicious roasted chicken from the tandoor that is then sautéed in a delicately spiced curry made from tomatoes, onions, garlic, and ginger.

Chicken Makhani (Butter)

Chicken Makhani (Butter)

$15.00

The legendary Tandoori Chicken cooked in appetizing spiced tomato and butter sauce.

Chicken Kadai

Chicken Kadai

$15.00

Boneless diced chicken cooked in a traditional kadai sauce on very high heat with onion and bell peppers.

Chicken Saag

Chicken Saag

$15.00

Tender chicken pieces cooked with creamy spinach and flavored with fresh spices.

Chicken Bhuna

Chicken Bhuna

$15.00

Tender chunks of chicken cooked with herbs and spices in a robust gravy made from lemony tomatoes, ginger, and onions.

Chicken Began

Chicken Began

$15.00

Chicken cooked with curry sauce and lightly fried cut pieces of Eggplant.

Chicken Shahi Korma

Chicken Shahi Korma

$15.00

Marinated chicken cut pieces cooked with onion, cream or yogurt, nuts, and delicately spiced curry gravy with cardamom flavor.

Chicken Chettinadu (Chef's Esp)

Chicken Chettinadu (Chef's Esp)

$16.00

Aromatic pieces of chicken cooked in a coconut oil and seasoned with our special spices, popular south India dish.

Chicken Keema Egg Curry

Chicken Keema Egg Curry

$16.00

Ground chicken and egg cooked with tamarind-based curry and tomatoes.

Chicken Coconut Curry

Chicken Coconut Curry

$15.00

Cut pieces of chicken cooked in a mildly spiced coconut milk and tomato sauce.

Chicken Madras

Chicken Madras

$16.00

Cut pieces of chicken cooked in aromatic spicy sauces with chili and tomatoes.

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.00

Boneless chicken spices cooked with potato in a delicious spicy gravy with coriander.

Turmeric Chicken

Turmeric Chicken

$16.00

Carefully grilled chicken Tikka gently cooked with fried Cumin seeds, turmeric power, spicy garam masala power, butter, and cream to bring flavor to it.

Shrimp Curries

Shrimp Curry

$16.00

Shrimps cooked with herbs and spices in a robust gravy made from tomatoes, ginger, and onions.

Shrimp Masala

$17.00

Delicious roasted and spiced shrimps sautéed delicately with cream, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and ginger.

Shrimp Makhani

Shrimp Makhani

$17.00

Shrimps cooked in appetizing spiced tomato and butter sauce.

Shrimp Korma

Shrimp Korma

$17.00

Marinated shrimp pieces cooked with onion, cream or yogurt, nuts, and delicately spiced curry gravy with cardamom flavor.

Shrimp Bhuna

$17.00

Shrimp cooked with tomato-based masala gravy and coconut milk.

Shrimp Chettinad

$17.00

Aromatic pieces of shrimp cooked in a coconut milk and seasoned with our special spices, popular south India dish.

Shrimp Kadai

$17.00

Shrimp cooked in a traditional kadhai on the very high heat with fresh tomatoes, onion, ginger, garlic & fresh herbal spices.

Shrimp Saag

$16.00

Grilled shrimp cooked with creamy spinach and flavored with fresh spices.

Shrimp Vindaloo

$16.00

Jumbo shrimp cooked with potato in a delicious spicy gravy with coriander.

Fish Curries

Fish Curry

$16.00

Chunks of fish cooked with herbs and spices in a robust gravy made from tomatoes, ginger, and onions.

Fish Masala

$17.00

Chunks of fish sautéed delicately with spiced cream, tomatoes, onions, garlic, and ginger.

Fish Makhani (Butter)

$17.00

Chunks of fish cooked in appetizing spiced tomato and butter sauce.

Fish Korma

$17.00

Chunks of fish cooked with onion, cream, and delicately spiced curry gravy with cardamom flavor.

Fish Saag

$16.00

Chunks of fish cooked with onion, cream, and delicately spiced curry gravy with cardamom flavor.

Fish Bhuna

$17.00

Chunks of fish cooked with tomato-based masala gravy and coconut milk.

Fish Chettinad

$17.00

Chunks of Fish cooked in coconut cream and special ground spices.

Fish Vindaloo

$16.00

Chunks of fish cooked with potato in a delicious spicy gravy with coriander.

Lamb Curries

Lamb Curry

Lamb Curry

$16.00

Tender morsels of lamb cooked with herbs and spices in a robust gravy made from tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and onions.

Lamb Masala

$17.00

Delicious roasted tendered lamb pieces sautéed in a delicately spiced curry made from tomatoes, onions, garlic, and ginger.

Lamb Korma

$17.00

A very special dish of tender marinated pieces of boneless lamb, cooked with onion, Cream, nuts and delicately spiced.

Lamb Coconut Curry

$17.00

Tender lamb pieces cooked with coconut milk and curry spices.

Lamb Chettinand

$17.00

Juicy lamb cooked with mustard seeds, spicy curry masala gravy and coconut milk.

Lamb Kadai

$17.00

Lamb pieces cooked in a traditional kadhai on the very high heat with fresh tomatoes, onion, ginger, garlic & fresh herbal spices.

Lamb Madrash

$17.00

Tender lamb pieces cooked in a hot, thick, and fragrant curry.

Lamb Keema Mutter

$17.00

Ground lamb cooked with tamarind-based curry and peas.

Rogan Josh

$17.00

Tender lamb pieces cooked in a curry gravy flavored with garlic, ginger, and aromatic spices.

Lamb Saag

$17.00

Tender lamb pieces cooked with creamy spinach and flavored with fresh spices.

Turmeric Lamb Curry

$18.00

Lamb pieces gently cooked with fried Cumin seeds, turmeric power, spicy garam masala power, butter, and cream to bring flavor to it.

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.00

Boneless chicken spices cooked with potato in a delicious spicy gravy with coriander.

Goat Curries

Mutton Curry

Mutton Curry

$16.00

Pieces of goat meat cooked with herbs and spices in a robust gravy made from tomatoes, ginger, garlic, and onions.

Mutton Saag

$16.00

Tender pieces of goat meat cooked with spinach and flavored with fresh spices.

Mutton Masala

$17.00

Tender pieces of goat meat cooked in a spiced onion and tomato gravy.

Mutton Chettinand

$17.00

Goat meat cooked with mustard seeds, spicy curry masala gravy and coconut milk.

Mutton Madrash

$17.00

Cut goat meat pieces cooked in a hot, thick, and fragrant curry.

Mutton Korma

$17.00

A very special dish of tender marinated pieces of goat meat, cooked with onion, whipped cream or yogurt, nuts and is delicately spiced.

Mutton Kadai

$17.00

Marinated goat meat pieces cooked in a traditional kadhai on the very high heat with fresh tomatoes, onion, ginger, garlic & fresh herbal spices.

Mutton Vindaloo

$17.00

Cut pieces of goat meat cooked with potato in a delicious spicy gravy with coriander.

Egg Curries

Egg Curry

$12.00

Split Eggs cooked with herbs and spices in a robust gravy made from tomatoes, ginger, and onions.

Egg Curry Masala

$13.00

Split eggs sautéed in a delicately spiced curry made from creamy tomatoes, onions, garlic, and ginger.

Egg Makhani (Butter)

$13.00

Split eggs cooked in appetizing spiced tomato and butter sauce.

Egg Sagwala

$13.00

Eggs cooked with creamy spinach and flavored with fresh spices.

Egg Chettinad

$13.00

Eggs cooked in a coconut oil and seasoned with our spicy sauce.

Egg Coconut Curry

$13.00

Split eggs cooked in a mildly spiced coconut milk and tomato sauce.

North Indian Specials

Puri Masala/Chole

Puri Masala/Chole

$12.00

An awesome north Indian snack made with layers of crunchy fried puffed bread served with creamy and spicy potatoes Masala/ peas gravy with rich spice.

Chole Batura

Chole Batura

$12.00

Fried Puffed bread served with spiced garbanzo bean curry.

Chole Puri

Chole Puri

$12.00

Deep fried Puffed bread served with spiced garbanzo bean curry.

Vegetable Curries

Vegetable Curry (Daily Special)

Vegetable Curry (Daily Special)

$13.00

Variety of mixed vegetables seasoned in medium thick curry gravy.

Bhaigan Bharta

Bhaigan Bharta

$13.00

Smashed eggplant cooked with Turmeric, traditional Indian spices and peas.

Saag Aloo

Saag Aloo

$13.00

Spinach cooked with flavor spices topped with potatoes.

Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$14.00

Assorted garden-fresh creamy texture of spinach and homemade cheese (paneer) consisting of some herbal spices and thick curry gravy.

Navratan Korma

Navratan Korma

$14.00

Assorted garden-fresh vegetables sautéed in fresh herbs with cashews and raisins.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$14.00

A delicious curry made by dunking deep-fried potato and paneer balls (kofta) in a rich velvety smooth gravy.

Vegetable Chettinadu

Vegetable Chettinadu

$14.00

Mixed vegetable cooked in aromatic curry with mustard seeds, spicy curry masala gravy and coconut milk.

Aloo Gobi Masala

Aloo Gobi Masala

$13.00

Cauliflower and potatoes cooked with herbs and Spices.

Vegetable Manchurian (Entree)

Vegetable Manchurian (Entree)

$14.00

Popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with mix vegetables with sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.

Mushroom Manchurians

Mushroom Manchurians

$14.00

Popular Indo-Chinese recipe that is made with mushroom with sweet and tangy Manchurian sauce.

Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$13.00

Lentils cooked with Indian herbal spices topped with fried whole garlic, ginger, cumin, and corianders.

Dal Makhani (Butter)

Dal Makhani (Butter)

$14.00

cooked and mixed with Cumin seeds, ginger roots, garam masala power, butter, and cream to bring flavor to it.

Shahi Paneer

Shahi Paneer

$16.00

Rich and creamy flavored paneer pieces cooked with thick, creamy, and spicy curry gravy.

Vegetable Tikka Masala

Vegetable Tikka Masala

$15.00

Mix vegetable cooked in a creamy and buttery tomato sauce, bell peppers and onion.

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.00

Homemade cheese cubes cooked in a creamy and buttery tomato sauce, bell peppers and onion.

Bhindi (Okra) Masala (Seasonal)

Bhindi (Okra) Masala (Seasonal)

$14.00

Cut pieces of bhindi cooked with onion and tomatoes flavored with Indian spices.

Bhindi Fry

Bhindi Fry

$14.00

Fried okra cooked in a rich onion, tomato and tamarind-based curry cooked in a south Indian style.

Channa Masala

Channa Masala

$14.00

Channa (Garbanzo beans) cooked with tomatoes and flavored spices.

Chana Palak (Spinach)

Chana Palak (Spinach)

$14.00

Garbanzo beans cooked with creamy spinach and flavored with fresh spices.

Mutter Paneer

Mutter Paneer

$15.00

A flavorful popularly known curry dish made with mutter (peas) and homemade cheese (paneer) slightly sweet and spicy.

Mushroom Mutter

Mushroom Mutter

$14.00

Cut pieces of mushroom and peas sautéed in a delicately spiced curry made with tomatoes, onions, garlic, and ginger.

Mushroom Saag

Mushroom Saag

$14.00

Mushroom cooked with spinach and flavored with thick freshly spiced creamy gravy.

Turmeric Special Vegetable Curry

Turmeric Special Vegetable Curry

$16.00

Mixed vegetables and cottage cheese gently cooked with fried Cumin seeds, turmeric power, spicy garam masala power, butter, and cream to bring flavor to it.

Tandoori Delights & Breads

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$16.00

Freshly grilled Tandoori chicken flavored with herbs and spices.

Half Tandoori Chicken (2 pcs)

Half Tandoori Chicken (2 pcs)

$11.00
Paneer Tikka Kabab (8 pcs)

Paneer Tikka Kabab (8 pcs)

$15.00

Pieces of Paneer flavored with spices and grilled to perfection in Tandoori oven.

Chicken Tikka Kabab (8 pcs)

Chicken Tikka Kabab (8 pcs)

$15.00

Tender boneless pieces of chicken flavored with spices and grilled to perfection in Tandoori oven.

Malai/Garlic Tikka Kabab (8 pcs)

Malai/Garlic Tikka Kabab (8 pcs)

$15.00

Boneless chicken breast marinated with creamy nuts/ garlic sauce.

Tangdi Kabab (6 pcs)

Tangdi Kabab (6 pcs)

$14.00

Chicken drumsticks marinated with lemony spices and creamy yogurt.

Lamb Sheekh Kabab (4 pcs)

Lamb Sheekh Kabab (4 pcs)

$16.00

Ground chicken seasoned with herbal spices and onions; cooked in a traditional Indian Tandoori oven.

Tandoori Lamb Chops

Tandoori Lamb Chops

$19.00

Lamb chops marinated in strained yogurt and flavorsome spices, served with bowl of salad and nan bread.

Tandoori Fish Tikka

Tandoori Fish Tikka

$17.00

Seasoned Mahi-Mahi (fish available) with the flavor of Indian herbs and spices.

Oven Grilled Pomfret

Oven Grilled Pomfret

$17.00

Oven grilled cut pieces of whole pomfret fish seasoned with herbal spices.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$18.00

Delicately grilled Salmon fish seasoned with the flavor of Indian herbs and spices.

Tandoori Shrimp (10 pcs)

Tandoori Shrimp (10 pcs)

$18.00

Delicately grilled Salmon fish seasoned with the flavor of Indian herbs and spices.

Tandoori Mix Grill

Tandoori Mix Grill

$19.00

A delicious combination of Tandoori cooked Paneer, chicken, Jumbo Shrimp (2 Pcs), Mahi fish and sheekh kabab.

Rice

Plain White Rice

Plain White Rice

$4.00

Steamed basmati rice.

Sambar Rice Veg

$10.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

Egg Fried Rice

$12.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$14.00

Vegetable Biryani

Vegetable Biryani Regular

$12.00

Vegetable dum Biryani Regular

$13.00

Mixed vegetables marinated in biryani masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, milk and ghee.

Paneer Biryani Regular

$14.00

Cottage cheese marinated in biryani masala and Tikka masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, milk and ghee.

Panner Tikka Masala Biryani Regular (Chef's Special)

$16.00

Cottage cheese marinated in biryani masala and Tikka masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, milk and ghee.

Egg Biryani Regular

$13.00

Pieces of boiled Eggs marinated in biryani masala and cooked carefully with dum rice.

Vegetable Biryani Bucket

$40.00

Vegetable dum Biryani Bucket

$42.00

Mixed vegetables marinated in biryani masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, milk and ghee.

Paneer Biryani Bucket

$45.00

Cottage cheese marinated in biryani masala and Tikka masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, milk and ghee.

Paneer Tikka Masala Biryani Bucket (Chef's Special)

$50.00

Cottage cheese marinated in biryani masala and Tikka masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, milk and ghee.

Egg Biryani Bucket

$45.00

Pieces of boiled Eggs marinated in biryani masala and cooked carefully with dum rice.

Non-Veg Biryani

Chicken dum Biryani Regular

Chicken dum Biryani Regular

$15.00

Cut pieces of chicken marinated in biryani masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.

Vijayawada Chicken Biryani Regular

$16.00

Cut pieces of boneless chicken marinated in bijayawada biryani masala and cooked with basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.

Chicken Tikka Masala Biryani Regular (Chef's Special)

$17.00

Tandoor grilled chickenPieces marinated in biryani masala and Tikka masala; cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, and ghee.

Mutton Biryani Regular

$17.00

Cut pieces of goat meat marinated in biryani masala and cooked with basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.

Lamb Biryani Regular

$17.00

Cut pieces of lamb marinated in biryani masala and cooked with basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.

Shrimp Biryani Regular

$18.00

Jumbo shrimp marinated in biryani masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.

Chicken dum Biryani Bucket

$51.00

Cut pieces of chicken marinated in biryani masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.

Vijayawada Chicken Biryani Bucket

$51.00

Cut pieces of boneless chicken marinated in bijayawada biryani masala and cooked with basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.

Chicken Tikka Masala Biryani Bucket (Chef's Special)

$56.00

Tandoor grilled chickenPieces marinated in biryani masala and Tikka masala; cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, and ghee.

Mutton Biryani Bucket

$61.00

Cut pieces of goat meat marinated in biryani masala and cooked with basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.

Lamb Biryani Bucket

$61.00

Cut pieces of lamb marinated in biryani masala and cooked with basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.

Shrimp Biryani Bucket

$61.00

Jumbo shrimp marinated in biryani masala and cooked with parboiled basmati rice, herbs, saffron, yogurt and ghee.

Upma

Upma

$9.00

Thick porridge cooked from Sooji (Semolina)and served with chutneys

Dosa Specials

Dosa dishes served with Coconut chutney, Ginger chutney, Tomato Chutney, and Sambar soup(lentil)
Plain Dosa

Plain Dosa

$10.00

A fermented crisp made from rice and lentil flour

Ghee Plain/Masala Dosa

$11.00

Buttery Crispy rice and lentil flour crepe stuffed with spiced flavorful potatoes

Cheese Masala/Cheese Dosa

$12.00

Crispy rice and lentil flour crepe stuffed with flavorful cheese

Mysore Delight Dosa with Special Masala

$13.00

A fermented crepe made from lentils & rice and coated paste and potato masala

Chettinaad Masala Dosa

$13.00

A think golden crispy rice and lentil flour crepe layered with Chettinad Chutney

Chili Paneer Dosa

$14.00

Crispy rice and lentil flour crepe stuffed with spiced flavorful paneer served as cut pieces.

Chhole Dosa

$12.00

Crispy rice and lentil flour crepe stuffed with spiced flavorful garbanzo beans

Mysore Masala Dosa

$14.00

Spicy chutney spread on thin crispy rice and lentil flour crepe stuffed with spiced flavorful potatoes

Onion Masala Dosa

$12.00

Crispy rice and lentil flour crepe stuffed with spiced flavorful onion and chilies

Spinach Paneer Dosa

$14.00

Crispy rice and lentil flour crepe stuffed with spiced flavorful spinach and cheese

Spring Dosa

$13.00

Crispy rice and lentil flour crepe stuffed with spiced flavorful vegetables and potato masala’

Podi Dosa

$10.00

Savory crepe spiced with special south Indian spices

Egg Dosa

$13.00

A fermented crepe made from lentils and rice roasted with eggs

Non-Vegetarian Dosas

Dosa with Tandoor Grilled Chicken

$16.00

Dosa with Grilled Lamb

$18.00

Dosa with Grilled Fish/Lamb

$18.00

Uthappam

Plain Uthappam

Plain Uthappam

$8.00

Thick crepe made from mix of rice and lentil, served with chutney and sambar

Onion-Peas Uthappam

$10.00

Thick crepe made from mix of rice and lentil topped with red onion and peas; served with chutney and sambar

Onion-Chili Uthappam

$10.00

Thick crepe made from mix of rice and lentil topped with red onion and green chili; served with chutney and sambar

Onion-Tomato Uthappam

$10.00

Thick crepe made from mix of rice and lentil topped with red onion and tomato; served with chutney and sambar

Mixed Veg Uthappam

$11.00

Thick crepe made from mix of rice and lentil topped with seasonal mix vegetables; served with chutney and sambar

Masala Uthappam

$10.00

Thick crepe made from mix of rice and lentil topped with spiced potato masala; served with chutney and sambar

Paneer Uthappam

$12.00

Thick crepe made from mix of rice and lentil topped with cottage cheese; served with chutney and sambar

Cheese Uthappam

$12.00

Thick crepe made from mix of rice and lentil topped with mozzarella cheese; served with chutney and sambar

Momos

Steam Chicken Momo

Steam Chicken Momo

$10.00

Delicious steam dumplings served with inferno or mellow Nepali sauces.

Chicken Momo Jhol

Chicken Momo Jhol

$11.00

These dumplings are dunked in a delicious curry type of mellow gravy.

Fry Chicken Momo

Fry Chicken Momo

$11.00

Delicately steamed and lightly fried to create delicious crunchy offering of our signature dumplings served with mellow gravy.

Chicken Manchurian Momo

Chicken Manchurian Momo

$13.00

Chicken dumplings marinated with popular Indo-Chinese sweet and tangy sauce.

Butter Masala Momo

Butter Masala Momo

$14.00

Chicken dumplings marinated with lightly spicy butter curry (Makhani) sauce.

Chicken Momo Vindaloo

Chicken Momo Vindaloo

$14.00

Chicken dumplings marinated with hot and spicy curry sauce.

Fusion Burger Meal

Turmeric Chicken Meal

$11.00

Fried chicken with choice of veggies (lettuce, onion, pickle, and tomatoes)

Turmeric Spicy Chicken Meal

$11.00

Fried chicken with choice of veggies (lettuce, onion, and tomatoes)

Grilled Chicken Meal

$12.00

Oven grilled chicken with choice of veggies (lettuce, onion, pickle, and tomatoes)

Spicy Grilled Chicken Meal

$12.00

Spicy oven grilled chicken with choice of veggies (lettuce, onion, and tomatoes)

Grilled Chicken Wrap Meal

$12.00

Sliced grill chicken, a mix of veggies (lettuce, onion, and tomatoes) with cheddar cheese

Fried Chicken Wrap Meal

$12.00

Sliced fried chicken, a mix of veggies with cheddar cheese

Turmeric Chicken Nuggets

$10.00+

Grilled Cheese Meal

$10.00

Grilled cheeseburger with crispy fries and milk.

Fusion Burgers

Turmeric Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Fried chicken with choice of veggies (lettuce, onion, pickle, and tomatoes)

Turmeric Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Fried chicken with choice of veggies (lettuce, onion, and tomatoes)

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Oven grilled chicken with choice of veggies (lettuce, onion, pickle, and tomatoes)

Spicy Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Spicy oven grilled chicken with choice of veggies (lettuce, onion, and tomatoes)

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Sliced grill chicken, a mix of veggies (lettuce, onion, and tomatoes) with cheddar cheese

Fried Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Sliced fried chicken, a mix of veggies with cheddar cheese

Desserts

Kheer

Kheer

$4.00

Basmati rice pudding flavored with cardamom and pistachio

Rasmalai (2 pcs)

Rasmalai (2 pcs)

$4.00

Homemade cheese balls soaked in a milky flavored creamy soup

Gulabjaman (2 pcs)

Gulabjaman (2 pcs)

$4.00

Deep fried cottage cheese balls soaked in cardamom flavored sugar syrup

Carrot/Suji Halwa

$4.00

Fresh grated carrot/Sooji-samolina cooked with whole milk, sugar and ghee

Mango Kulfi

$4.00

Indian Style homemade mango ice-cream

Pistachio Kulfi

$4.00

Indian Style homemade pistachio ice-cream

Chocolate Cherry

$5.00

Two scoops of chocolate Ice-cream topped with cherries.

Strawberry Strawberry

$5.00

Two scoops of strawberry Ice-cream topped with strawberries

Peanut Butter Cherry

$5.00

Two scoops of peanut butter Ice-cream topped with cherries

Mango Pistachio Assorted

$7.00

Sliced homemade mango ice-cream accompanied with pistachio kulfi

Pistachio Chocolate

$7.00

Chocolate ice-cream decorated with slices of homemade pistachio kulfi

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Limca

$3.00

House Made Drinks

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Sweet Lassi

$4.00

Salt Lassi

$4.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Masala Tea

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee (Coming Soon)

Cold Brew Americano

$3.50

Cold brew coffee, 2 oz sugar syrup (optional)

Cold Brew Mocha

$3.50

Cold brew coffee, 1.5 oz Homemade milk syrup, 1 oz Mocha syrup

Cold Brew Latte

$3.50

Cold brew coffee, 2.5 oz Homemade milk syrup

Cold Brew Brown Sugar Latte

$3.50

Cold brew coffee, 2 oz Homemade milk syrup, 2 oz brown sugar syrup

Cold Brew Caramel Macchiato

$3.50

Cold brew coffee, 2 oz Homemade milk syrup, 2 pump caramel syrup

Frozen Coffee Drinks (Coming Soon)

Cold Brew Frozen Americano

$4.50

Cold brew coffee, 2 oz sugar syrup (optional)

Cold Brew Frozen Mocha

$4.50

Cold brew coffee, 1.5 oz Homemade milk syrup, 1 oz Mocha syrup

Cold Brew Frozen Latte

$4.50

Cold brew coffee, 2.5 oz Homemade milk syrup

Cold Brew Brown Sugar Frozen Latte

$4.50

Cold brew coffee, 2 oz Homemade milk syrup, 2 oz brown sugar syrup

Cold Brew Frozen Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Cold brew coffee, 2 oz Homemade milk syrup, 2 pump caramel syrup

Turmeric's Blended Milkshakes (Coming Soon)

Oreo Milkshake

$6.00

Scoops of vanilla ice-cream, milk, Orio cookies, Chocolate sauce, Strawberry or cherry garnish

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.00

Fresh Strawberries, scoop of vanilla ice-cream, milk, Sugar syrup, Strawberry, or cherry garnish

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.00

Scoops of Chocolate ice-cream, milk, Chocolate sauce, Strawberry, or cherry garnish

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00

Scoops of vanilla ice-cream, milk, vanilla extract, Strawberry, or cherry garnish

Banana Milkshake

$6.00

Scoops of vanilla ice-cream, milk, Banana, vanilla extract, Strawberry, or cherry garnish

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$6.00

Scoops of Peanut Butter ice-cream, milk, vanilla extract, Strawberry, or cherry garnish

Pistachio Milkshake

$6.00

Pistachio ice-cream, milk, vanilla extract, cherry garnish

Mango Milkshake

$6.00

Mango ice-cream, milk, vanilla extract, Strawberry, or cherry garnish

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

TURMERIC INDIAN RESTAURANT Come in and enjoy!!

Location

1043 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, GA 30066

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Marietta, GA
orange starNo Reviews
2555 Prado Ln, Marietta, GA 30066
View restaurantnext
ZAMA MEXICAN CUISINE
orange starNo Reviews
2550 Sandy Plains Rd Suite 300 Marietta, GA 30066
View restaurantnext
Kennesaw - Boru Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
440 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy NW #16, Kennesaw, GA 30144
View restaurantnext
FreshOne Kitchen - Kennesaw
orange starNo Reviews
440 Barrett Parkway Kennesaw, GA 30144
View restaurantnext
Righteous 'Que
orange starNo Reviews
1050 East Piedmont Road Marietta, GA 30062
View restaurantnext
GOOD KITCHEN + MARKET
orange starNo Reviews
116 Margaret Avenue Marietta, GA 30060
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marietta

The Marietta Local
orange star4.6 • 1,764
148 Roswell St Marietta, GA 30064
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.4 • 1,260
1333 Johnson Ferry Rd Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Basecamp - Kennesaw Mountain
orange star4.4 • 398
1718 Old 41 Hwy Marietta, GA 30060
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Johnson Ferry
orange star4.7 • 364
1205 Johnson Ferry Road Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Sandy Plains Marketplace
orange star4.7 • 257
3460 Sandy Plains Rd Marietta, GA 30066
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 076 - Providence Square
orange star4.7 • 233
4101 Roswell Rd Marietta, GA 30062
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marietta
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Acworth
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)