Tuscan Market - Portsmouth

64 Seaport Blvd

Boston, MA 02210

Food

ANTIPASTI

CARCIOFI

$24.00

Roasted Artichoke, Red Pepper Agrodolci, Ciabatta, Ricotta Salata Olives, Basil Vinaigrette

POLIPO

$26.00

Red Wine Braised Octopus, Pee Wee Potatoes, Spiced Pancetta, Calabrian Peppers, Toasted Bread Crumbs

POLPETTONI

$19.00

Signature 8oz Meatball of Beef, Veal & Pork, Caramelized Tomato, Burricotta

CALAMARI FRITTI

$21.00

Crispy Cherry Peppers, Lemon ~ Basil Aioli

LEMON GARLIC SCAMPI

$24.00

Jumbo Shrimp, Garlic Fettunta, Cherry Tomatoes Vermentino Vellutata

PIZZETTA

$19.00

Black Mission Fig, Housemade Burrata, Thin Sliced Prosciutto di Parma, Scallions

CRAB CAKE

$26.00

Jumbo Lump Crab, Avocado Crema, Shaved Fennel, Pickled Cucumber

INSALATA

ASPARAGUS SALAD

$22.00

Roasted Asparagus, Poached Egg, Arugula, Shaved Black Truffle, Hazelnut Vinaigrette

TUSCAN KITCHEN CAESAR*

$16.00

Hearts of Romaine, Sicilian White Anchovy, Focaccia Crouton, Parmigiano Reggiano

ARUGULA SALAD

$13.00

Shaved Ricotta Salata, Pine Nuts, Cranberries White Balsamic Vinaigrette

INSALATA MISTA

$16.00

Cucumber, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Fennel, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

SALUMIFICIO E BAR MOZZARELLA

PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA

$19.00

24 Month Parma Ham, Pear Mostarda, Local Truffle Honey

GRAN ASSAGGIO DI SALUMI E FORMAGGI

$28.00

Grand Selection of House Cured Artisan Salumi, Imported Italian Cheeses

CAPRESE

$18.00

Hand Stretched Mozzarella Fresca, Vine Ripened Tomato, Sicilian Virgin Olive Oil, Aged Balsamic Drizzle

BURRATA DELLA CASA

$21.00

House Made Burrata, Grilled Ciabatta, Orange, Arugula Pesto

MOZZARELLA EN CAROZZA

$18.00

Crispy Mozzarella, Pesto Trio, Sundried Tomato, Arugula & Basil

BAR CRUDO

COLOSSAL SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$28.00

San Marzano Cocktail Sauce

TARTARE DI TONNO

$26.00

Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Soy-Balsamic “Riduzione”, Scallions

SCALLOP CARPACCIO

$24.00

Pears, Smoked Paprika, Mint Vinaigrette, Saffron Aioli

PRIME BEEF TARTARE

$26.00

Truffle Vinaigrette, Mashed Potato, Quail Egg, Herb Crostini

GRAN ASSAGGIO DI CRUDO

$160.00

Colossal Shrimp, Yellowfin Tuna*, Scallop Carppaccio*, Oysters*, Little Neck Clams*, Lobster Tail, Lemon Basil Aioli

PRIMI

BOLOGNESE

$32.00

Classic Braised Sauce of Beef, Veal & Pork, House Made Pasta, Parmigiano Reggiano

RAVIOLI AI QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$33.00

24 Month Parmigiano Reggiano, Shaved Black Truffle

GNOCCHI DI ANGELLO

$38.00

Braised Lamb, Potato Gnocchi, Spring Peas, Roasted Tomato

BRASATO DI CINGHIALE

$40.00

Slow Braised Wild Boar Ragu, Truffled Gnocchi, Pecorino Tartufo

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$42.00

Rock Shrimp Scampi Sugo, Crushed Red Pepper

TORTELLI AL BRASATO

$35.00

Braised Short Rib Stuffed Pasta, Pancetta Cipollini Onion, Red Wine “Riduzione”

LOBSTER CARBONARA

$62.00

House Made Tagliatelle, Lobster, Egg Yolk, Pancetta, Spring Peas

ROASTED MUSHROOM RAVIOLI

$34.00

Caramelized Onion, Roasted Mushrooms, Arugula, Pine Nuts, Marsala

FRUTTI DI MARE

$65.00

Linguine, Lobster, Octopus, Shrimp, Cherry Peppers, San Marzano Pomodoro, Toasted Bread Crumbs

FULL PASTA

$18.00

SCAMPI FULL

$36.00

ALLA PIASTRA

FILET MIGNON 8oz

$54.00

FILET MIGNON 10oz

$58.00

16oz BRANDT PRIME NEW YORK STRIP

$65.00

16oz BRANDT PRIME DELMONICO

$68.00

SAGE CRUSTED VEAL CHOP

$75.00

34oz “LONG BONE” DRY AGED TOMAHAWK RIB EYE

$120.00

ALL NATURAL BONE IN PORK CHOP

$58.00

BISTECCA ALLA FIORENTINA PER DUE

$180.00

48 oz Brandt Prime Porterhouse Toasted Garlic Spinach, Crispy Rosemary Potato

Black Truffle Butter

$10.00

Mountain Gorgonzola

$8.00

Caramelized Onion & Barolo “Riduzione”

$8.00

Sage Marsala & Wild Mushrooms

$8.00

SECONDI

POLLO ARROSTO

$35.00

Feather Brook Farm Roasted Half Chicken, Crispy Pancetta, Spinach, Butternut Squash-Walnut Mista

SALMONE

$34.00

North Atlantic Salmon, Lemon Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Garlic, Roasted Sweet Potato, Grilled Asparagus

FILETTO DI MANZO

$65.00

8oz. Filet Mignon, Spinach Risotto, Roasted Cremini Mushrooms, Truffle Demi Glace

CHILEAN SEA BASS

$52.00

Pan Seared Sea Bass, Artichoke, Salsa Verde, Soffrito, Pee Wee Potatoes

PAN SEARED SCALLOPS

$49.00

Roasted Baby Carrots, Crispy Prosciutto, Lemon Marmellata, Watercress

FLOUNDER EN CARTOCCIO

$44.00

Creamy Polenta, Zucchini, Summer Squash, Basil, Lemon Caper Sugo

BRAISED SHORT RIBS

$46.00

Whipped Mascarpone Potato, Roasted Root Vegetables, Horseradish Gremolata

RACK OF LAMB

$80.00

Asparagus, Potato Puree, Olive Mista, Mustard Vinaigrette

CONTORNI

Sage Brown Butter Sweet Potato

$14.00

Mascarpone, Parmigiano Whipped Potato

$14.00

Extra Virgin Roasted Rosemary Potato

$14.00

Butternut Squash - Walnut Mista

$14.00

Roasted Asparagus & Parmigiano

$14.00

Seared Broccolini & Toasted Garlic

$14.00

Mushroom Mista

$14.00

Toasted Garlic Spinach

$14.00

Truffle Parmigiano Fries

$14.00

DOLCI

ZEPPOLI

$10.00

Warm House “Italian Doughnuts”, Cinnamon Sugar, Crema al’ Vaniglia

DARK CHOCOLATE ESPRESSO CAKE

$11.00

Vanilla Crema, Cinnamon Caramel Sauce

CANNOLI TRIO

$12.00

Orange Zest & Impastata Ricotta, Caramelized Hazelnut, Dark Chocolate Chip

PANNA COTTA

$11.00

Prickly Pear Fruit, Lemon Zest, Spearmint

TORTA CALDA AL CIOCCOLATO

$11.00

Molten Chocolate Cake

TIRAMISU

$12.00

Espresso Soaked Lady Fingers, Mascarpone Crema

BLACKBERRY POM SORBETTO

$9.00

DOPPIO CIOCCOLATO GELATI

$9.00

BACIO GELATI

$9.00

LEMON SORBETTO

$9.00

COCCO GELATI

$9.00

PISTACHIO SICILIANO GELATI

$9.00

SALTED CARAMEL GELATI

$9.00

ESPRESSO GELATI

$8.00

FEATURES

Antipasti 1

$15.00

Antipasti 2

$18.00

Antipasti 3

$21.00

Feature 1

$28.00

Feature 2

$48.00

Feature 3

$55.00

Dolci 1

$12.00

RW Menu

$48.00

RW Arugula Salad

RW Caprese

RW Bolognese

RW 4 Cheese Rav

RW Mushroom Rav

RW Short Ribs

RW Pollo Arrosto

RW Salmon

RW Espresso Cake

BAMBINI

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Pepperoni

$10.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$10.00

Kids Pasta Pomo

$10.00

Kids Bolognese

$10.00

Kids Chix Parm

$12.00

Kids Chix Broc

$12.00

Kids Caesar

$4.00

Kids Fruit

$4.00

Brunch

Uova

TARTUFO BENEDICT

$16.00

Poached Eggs, Prosciutto, Ciabatta Toast, Truffled Hollandaise

FRITTATA CON SALSICCIA

$14.00

TM Signature Sausage, Spinach, Roasted Red Pepper, Onion

FRITTATA BIANCO

$14.00

Egg Whites, Portabella, Arugula, Roasted Red Pepper, Onion

Bar Crudo

OYSTERS 6ea

$18.00

OYSTERS 12ea

$36.00

CLAMS 6ea

$16.00

CLAMS 12ea

$32.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$24.00

Four Chilled Jumbo Shrimp, Horseradish, Lemon

CHILLED LOBSTER TAIL

$28.00

Seabrook Lobster Tail, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon

TUNA TARTARE

$22.00

Yellowfin Tuna, Avocado, Basil Oil, Soy Balsamic

Dolce

SEMOLINA RAISIN FRENCH TOAST

$14.00

Semolina Golden Raisin Bread, New Hampshire Maple Mascarpone

RICOTTA PANCAKES

$14.00

Ricotta & Buttermilk Pancakes, Vin Cotto, Strawberries, Whipped Cream

FRUTTA MISTA

$10.00

Orange & Grapefruit Segments, Local Honey, Seasonal Berries, Mint

PROSCIUTTO & MELON

$12.00

Prosciutto Di Parma, Fresh Melons, Honey, Basil

Mains

AVOCADO TOAST

$11.00

Scalla, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Sesame Seeds, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, + Add Egg $1.50

MUSHROOM TOAST

$12.00

Roasted Mushroom Mista, Micro Greens, Herbed Mascarpone, Truffle Salt, + Add Egg $1.50

PRIME BURGER

$28.00

Caramelized Onions, House Pancetta, Cherry Pepper Aioli, + Add Egg $1.50, + Add Avocado $1

LOBSTER ROLL

$48.00

Fresh Shucked Maine Lobster, Chives, And Truffle Chips

BREAKFAST PIZZETTA

$17.00

Egg, Provolone, Country Ham, Spinach, Hollandaise

MARGHERITA PIZZETTA

$18.00

San Marzano Tomatoes, Hand Stretched Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Basil

Insalata

TUSCAN KITCHEN CAESAR*

$16.00

Hearts of Romaine, Sicilian White Anchovy, Focaccia Crouton, Parmigiano Reggiano

STRAWBERRY

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Fresh Strawberries, Goat Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Contorni

HOUSE PANCETTA

$6.00

SWEET FENNEL SAUSAGE

$6.00

ROASTED SWEET POTATOES

$5.00

ROASTED ROSEMARY POTATOES

$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuscan Kitchen is a destination for all foodies. Explore our selection of hand made pastas & sauces, pizzas, Italian butchery, imported Italian cheeses & olive oil, curated wines, fresh baked pastries & bread.

64 Seaport Blvd, Boston, MA 02210

