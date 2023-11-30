Uli's Kitchen
No reviews yet
8021 Research Forest Dr. Suite A
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner Menu
De Entrada (Appetizers)
- Totopos and Salsa$5.00
Our hand-cut corn tortilla chips and house-made red and green salsas
- Salsa Flight$10.00
Five of our delicious traditional house-made salsas served with totopos
- Elotes De Calle$10.00
4 mini street-style corn on the cob with epazote, lime aioli, queso, and chile de arbol powder
- Shrimp Aguachile Verde$20.00
Jumbo shrimp, pickled red onion, cucumber, and avocado in a serrano habanero lime sauce served with totopos. Please note that this is a "Raw" dish
- Aguachile Negro De Ahi Tuna$20.00
Sushi-grade ahi tuna, pickled red onion, radish, cucumber, avocado, and toasted sesame seeds in a black pasilla and Morita pepper Agua chile sauce. Please note that this was a "Raw" dish
- Camarones Fritos$14.00
Golden fried tempura-style shrimp drizzled with tamarindo glaze and chipotle lime aioli
- Veracruz Style Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
Made with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, cucumber, and avocado served in our delicious Veracruz style cocktail sauce with totopos and saltines
- Flautas$14.00
Shredded chicken, beef, or both rolled in corn tortillas and deep-fried to crispy perfection. Served with salsa taquera and topped with chopped cabbage, queso fresco, and Mexican crema
- Sopes$16.00
3 sopes filled with refried black beans and your choice of chicken tinga, nopales, chorizo con papas, or carne asada. Topped with queso fresco, sour cream, and your choice of salsa
- Traditional Guacamole$15.00
Fresh, creamy avocado garnished with queso fresco, radish slices, and pomegranate seeds and served with totopos. Add fried chicharron (pork belly) for a crispy way to enjoy this creamy guac
Sopas Y Ensaladas (Soup and Salad)
- Cup Sopa De Pollo$8.00
Seasoned shredded chicken in rich, homemade broth with rice, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, and avocado
- Bowl Sopa De Pollo$15.00
Seasoned shredded chicken in rich, homemade broth with rice, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, and avocado
- Cup Consomé De Birria$8.00
Rich, beefy birria broth with birria beef topped with onion and cilantro
- Bowl Consomé De Birria$15.00
Rich, beefy birria broth with birria beef topped with onion and cilantro
- Ramen De Birria$20.00
Ramen noodles in our rich birria broth topped with tender, shredded birria beef, onions, cilantro, and radishes. Served with a birria taco and salsa de chile de arbol
- Whole Caesar Salad$10.00
Served the same way it was when it was invented in Tijuana - whole leaves of romaine brushed with our homemade creamy Caesar dressing, cotija cheese, red onions, and crispy wontons
- Side Caesar Salad$6.00
Served the same way it was when it was invented in Tijuana - whole leaves of romaine brushed with our homemade creamy Caesar dressing, cotija cheese, red onions, and crispy wontons
- Sopa Azteca Cup$8.00
- Sopa Azteca Bowl$15.00
Especialidades De La Casa
- Salmon Encostrado$30.00
Citrus-crusted salmon, golden herbed potatoes, and corn drizzled with our hibiscus reduction
- Huachinango Al Ajillo$45.00
Garlic-citrus marinated whole red snapper, lightly fried, and served with a small cabbage salad. This is a whole fish with bones and head and may not be suitable for children
- Branzino Zarandeado$42.00
Whole Italian sea bass butterflied, smothered in guajillo adobo sauce and grilled. This is a whole fish that has delicate bones and may not be suitable for children
- Orizaba Osso-bucco en Pipian De Cacahuate$38.00
Pork shank slow-roasted in red mole made with peanuts smoked dried peppers, and spices
- Hidalgo Chamorro De Cordero$36.00
Lamb shank in our homemade adobo sauce wrapped in banana leaves and slow-roasted until tender, served over garbanzo beans and drizzled with consommé at your table
Recetas De Abuela
- Albondigas Con Papas$28.00
Homemade all beef meatballs stuffed with boiled egg and simmered with diced potatoes in a chipotle tomato sauce
- Zacatecas Asado De Boda$26.00
Red chile pork served with rice, refried beans, and your choice of white corn or flour tortillas
- Oaxaca Mole Almendrado$30.00
Half a bone-in chicken simmered in our rich, homemade almond mole and served over black beans with a side of rice and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Costillas en Salsa Verde$30.00
Half rack of pork ribs smothered in salsa Verde with corn and epazote. Served with rice, your choice of black or refried beans, and white corn or flour tortillas
- Orizaba Pollo Al Pipian$30.00
Bone-in half chicken simmered in our pepitas mole Verde served on a bed of black beans and drizzled with Mexican crema. Served with rice and your choice of white corn or flour tortillas
Steaks
- The Chimichurri$46.00
14 ounce boneless ribeye steak chargrilled and topped with traditional argentinian chimichurri sauce
- La Tampiqueña$44.00
14 ounce boneless ribeye char-grilled and served with a side of mole and a rajas poblanas enchilada
- Ribeye Ranchero$34.00
Diced ribeye with onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and serrano peppers in homemade ranchero salsa
De Las Calles (Tacos, Tostadas, and Enchiladas)
- Uli's Tacos$18.00
Three corn tortillas filled with seared ribeye, chicharron, melted Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with your choice of salsa on the side
- Jalisco Tacos De Birria$16.00
Tender, slow-braised beef and Chihuahua cheese in lightly fried corn tortillas served with cilantro, onion, and consommé for dipping
- Orizaba Garnachas$16.00
Three corn tortillas lightly fried and smothered in your choice of salsa then stuffed with potatoes, shredded beef or chicken, and fresh diced onion
- Mexico City Tacos De Suadero$16.00
Confit brisket topped with cilantro and onions, served with pico de gallo and red and green salsas. Assemble these tacos yourself on white corn or flour tortillas
- Puebla Tacos Al Pastor$16.00
Chopped pork marinated in guajillo adobo sauce and grilled with pineapple chunks. Topped with diced onion and cilantro and served with a side of limes and salsa taquera
- Puebla Tostada De Tinga$14.00
Two crispy fried yellow corn tortillas topped with our flavorful shredded chicken tinga, warm chipotle adobo slaw, lettuce, avocado, queso fresco, and sour cream
- Ensenada Fish Tacos$18.00
Fresh, seasonal white fish served grilled or hand battered and deep fried on three white corn tortillas and topped with adobo slaw and lime and chipotle aioli
- Sinaloa Tacos Gobernador$18.00
Sautéed shrimp with roasted poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Chihuahua cheese smothered in chipotle cream sauce and served on three white corn tortillas
- Apizaco Enchiladas De Molé$19.00
Shredded chicken rolled in three corn tortillas, smothered in our homemade molé and served over black bean purée with toasted sesame seeds, queso fresco, and crema mexicana
- Mexico City Enchiladas Suizas$18.00
Shredded chicken rolled in three corn tortillas, topped with sour cream poblano sauce, Chihuahua cheese, and crema Mexicana. Served over black bean purée
- Enchiladas De Rajas Poblanas$18.00
Roasted poblano peppers, onions, corn, and mushrooms rolled in three corn tortillas, served on a bed of black bean purée and topped with roasted red bell pepper sauce and sprinkled with Alegria
- Mexico City Gringa$18.00
Al pastor quesadilla served with rice, black or refried beans, guacamole, and a side of salsa taquera
- Tacos De Carnitas$16.00
6 smaller, street-style pork tacos topped with cilantro and onion and served with a side of salsa taquera
- Enchiladas Potosinas De Chorizo Con Papas$18.00
3 enchiladas filled with potatoes and chorizo and topped with a mild guajillo adobo, repollo, queso fresco, and sour cream. Served over a bed of black bean puree