Herreras Mexican Restaurant The Woodlands
9420 College Park Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77384
Dinner
Appetizers
Fajita Nachos
Melted grated cheese topped with guacamole, beans, fajita beef, chicken or mixed, and sour cream
Papa Nachos
Sliced potatoes topped with beef or chicken fajita, beans, sliced avocado, cheese, and sour cream
Nachos Compuestos
Tortilla chips topped with ground beef, beans and cheese, served with sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, lettuce and tomatoes
Nachos Sabrosos
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted grated cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Chile Con Queso
Chunky Guacamole
Guacamole Salad
Quesadillas
Your choice of beef or chicken fajita with cheese. Served with Guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Chicken Diablos
6 grilled chicken strips, paired with a jalapeño slice and fresco cheese wrapped in bacon, served over a bed of rice, borracho beans, chile con queso and sliced Avocado.
Queso Asado
Slices of grilled Mexican cheese, with beef and chicken fajita, sliced avocado, tomatoes and tortillas
Queso Flameado
Melted white cheese, served with tortillas, chorizo, vegetables, beef or chicken fajitas
Mini Chimichangas
Mini flour taquitos deep fried with chicken or beef fajita. Served with sour cream and guacamole
Cancun Mixto
(1) beef or chicken quesadilla, (1) beef or chicken taquito, (4) Cheddar stuffed jalapeños, served with guacamole, sour cream and ranch dressing
Stuffed Jalapeños
Burritos
Burrito California
A giant flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, shredded cheese, sour cream, and your choice of beef or chicken fajita, covered with chile con queso
Burritos Grande
Filled with beef or chicken fajita and cheese, topped with chile con carne and Cheddar cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.
Burrito Supreme
Ground beef burrito with cheese and gravy, covered in chile con queso, served with rice, beans and sour cream.
Burritos Especiales
2 burritos with fajita meat, topped with chile con queso. Served with rice and beans
Fajita Burrito
Beef or chicken burrito enchilada style. Served with rice and beans
Soups and Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chicken fajita, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado slices, croutons and caesar dressing
Soup and Salad
A cup of tortilla soup and a hearty portion of fajita salad
Caldo De Camaron
Shrimp with vegetables, served with rice and tortillas
Caldo De Pescado
Fish with vegetables, served with rice and tortillas
Tortilla Soup
Tacos
Chef Special Dinners
Pancho Special
3 pieces shrimp and a chicken breast topped with green sauce and white cheese. Served with rice, beans and sliced avocado
Tampiquena
Beef fajita steak, cheese enchilada. Served with rice beans, pico de gallo and guacamole
Chicken Mole
Chicken breast topped with a special mole sauce and white cheese served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas
Tortas
Beef or chicken fajita torta made with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced avocado and sour cream
Yucatan
3 pieces jumbo shrimp and beef or chicken fajita topped with white cheese. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and guacamole
Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat covered with our special gravy and chile con queso. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole
Tacos Al Carbon
Your choice of pork, beef or chicken fajita served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
Pollo Jardin
Chicken breast topped with veggies and white cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
Carnitas
Chunks of pork. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado
Carne Guisada
Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Flautas
3 pieces rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice beans, cheese and tomatoes
Stuffed Avocado
2 pieces avocados breaded and fried, stuffed with beef chicken fajita and cheese, covered with chile con queso. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo
Special Dinners
Dinner #1
1 Crispy Taco, Guacamole Salad, Cheese Puff and 1 cheese, Chicken or beef Enchilada
Dinner #2
Crispy Beef Taco, Guacamole Salad, (2) cheese, Chicken or beef enchiladas
Dinner #3
Guacamole Salad, Cheese Puff, and one cheese enchilada.
Dinner #4
1 Crispy Taco, 1 burrito, 1 Cheese Enchilada
Dinner #5
Cheese Puff, Crispy Taco, 1 Cheese Enchilada
Dinner #6
Crispy Taco, Taco Carbon, and a chile relleno
Dinner #7
1 Crispy Taco, a chalupa and a shrimp enchilada
Dinner #8
Crispy Taco, Cheese Puff, 1 taco al carbon and 1 cheese enchilada.
Dinner #9
1crispy taco, 1 enchilada al carbon and cheese puff
Dinner #10
2 Crispy tacos, 1 enchilada de crema and guacamole.
Dinner #11
1 Chalupa, 1 enchilada verde, cheese puff and guacamole.
Dinner #12
1 Flauta, 2 crispy tacos, a cheese puff. served with guacamole and sour cream.
Dinners
Durango
Crispy beef taco, chile con queo, chicken sour cream enchilada, and cheese enchilada served with rice and beans
Matamoros
Crispy chicken, taco, chile con queso, fajita burrito, and cheese enchilada served with rice and beans
Guadalajara
Chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, guacamole salad, and chalupa served with rice and beans
Valle Hermoso Dinner
2 tacos, 1 chile con queso, and 2 cheese enchiladas served with rice and beans
Acapulco Dinner
Crispy beef taco, chile con queso, guacamole salad, beef enchilada, cheese enchilada, rice and beans
El Palomo
Spinach enchilada, taco al carbon covered with chile con queso. Served with rice, beans guacamole, and pico de gallo
La Princesa
Beef fajita topped with chipotle sauce, cheese enchilada, served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo
El Gringo
Beef or chicken fajita, cheese enchilada, chalupa deluxe, served with rice and beans
El Yanito
One fajita burrito topped with chile con queso and a chicken quesadilla. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with picadilo meat. Served with guacamole salad, rice, and beans
El Loco Dinner
2 pieces tacos, 2 piece chalupa deluxe, 1 piece beef and 1 piece cheese enchilada, rice, and beans
Summer Plate
Guacamole salad, crispy taco, chalupa deluxe, and cheese puff
Superior Dinner
Crispy beef taco, cheese puff, beef enchilada, cheese enchilada, tamale, rice, and beans
Friday Special
Guacamole salad, crispy bean taco, cheese puff, 2 pieces cheese enchiladas with Spanish sauce, served with rice and beans
Molinas
Chalupa deluxe, chile con queso, shrimp enchilada, chicken enchilada. Served with rice and beans
Tamale Dinner
3 pieces tamales covered with gravy. Served with rice and beans
Mexican Plate
Beef taco, cheese enchilada, tamale, rice and beans
Señorita Special
Guacamole salad, beef taco, cheese enchilada, tamale, rice and beans
Deluxe Dinner
Guacamole salad, cheese puff, beef taco, cheese enchilada, tamale, rice and beans
Herreras Dinner
Guacamole salad, cheese puff, crispy beef taco, chile relleno, cheese enchilada, tamale, rice and beans
Parrillada
Family Pack
Fajitas For 5
Party Pack
Fajitas For 3
Master Chef Fajitas
Combination of chicken, beef or mixed fajitas with grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Parrillada Herreras
Carnitas, sirloin, beef and chicken fajitas, and 4 grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Parillada Celaya
Beef and Chicken Fajita, sausage, ribs, shrimp and pork. Served with rice, beans ,guacamole and pico de gallo.
Dinners From the Grill
Sizzling Fajita
Chicken, beef, pork or combination. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled onions and tortillas
Fajitas Poblanas
Beef fajitas topped with poblano peppers, bacon and melted white cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled onions and tortillas
Fajita a La Diabla
Choice of beef, chicken or mix fajitas cooked in a spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled onions and tortillas
Fajita a La Maria
Choice of beef or chicken fajitas covered with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Strawberry Special
3 pieces shrimp wrapped with bacon, beef fajitas and sausage, covered in white cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo
T-bone Steak
10 oz. grilled t-bone steak. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, grilled onions and tortillas
Costillas Asadas
Charbroiled beef ribs. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas
Carne a La Plancha
Charbroiled beef topped with Monterrey jack cheese, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo
Pollo a La Parrilla
Boneless charbroiled chicken, topped with Monterey cheese, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Carne Asada
Charbroiled beef or pork steak topped with Monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo
Sirloin Steak
Grilled sirloin steak. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, grilled onions and tortillas
Pollo Primavera
Chicken breast topped with salsa Blanca, Monterrey cheese, poblano pepper and mushrooms. Served with guacamole, rice and beans
Pork Chops
2 pieces pork chops topped with salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo
Combination Special
3 pieces shrimp wrapped with bacon and chicken topped with white cheese, onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo
BBQ Ribs
Rib Eye Steak
Chalupas
Chalupa Supreme
Chalupa topped beans, chicken or beef fajita, gravy, guacamole, grated cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Chalupa Deluxe
Chalupa topped with beans, grated cheese, chili gravy, guacamole, ground beef, grated cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Chalupa Sabrosa
Beans, grated cheese, chili gravy, lettuce tomatoes and guacamole salad
Taco Salad
Enchiladas
Enchiladas
Chile gravy and cheese
Enchiladas De Crema
Beef or chicken sour cream enchiladas
Enchiladas Verdes
Beef or chicken fajita with Monterey cheese and green sauce
Enchiladas Al Carbon
Beef or chicken fajita enchiladas topped with American cheese
Spinach Enchiladas
Sautéed spinach with mushrooms seasoned in a special spice blend, wrapped in flour tortillas, and topped with white sauce and white cheese
Veggie Enchiladas
Filled with yellow and green squash, poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms and broccoli, topped with white cheese
Enchiladas De Mole
enchiladas topped with mole sauce
Anaheim Enchilads
Beef or chicken fajita stuffed in Anaheim peppers and wrapped in a tortilla covered in a white sauce
Shrimp Enchiladas
Topped with Spanish sauce and Monterrey jack cheese
Trio Combination
1 enchilada verde, 1 sour cream enchilada, and 1 chicken enchilada topped with chili gravy and cheese
Enchilada Dinner (2)
Seafood
Camarones Bravos
6 fresh shrimp stuffed with cheese and jalapeños wrapped in bacon. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas
Camarones Especiales
Fresh shrimp cooked in a special white cream sauce with mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions over a bed of rice topped with Monterey Jack cheese served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas
Shrimp Tacos
3 delicious tacos filled with shrimp, shredded lettuce, and cheese. Served with rice and beans
Filete and Veggies
Grilled fish on a bed of onions, topped with veggies. Served with rice and beans
Fish Tacos
(3) delicious tacos, served with beans and rice
Filete Plancha
Grilled fish filet on a bed of onions. Served with rice and beans
Coctel De Camaron
Shrimp cocktail. Served in a sauce with tomatoes, cilantro, onions, peppers and avocado
Ceviche Mixto
Shrimp and fish
Camarones Borrachos
6 pieces delicious fresh shrimp cooked in a delicious hot sauce. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and rice
Camarones a La Plancha
6 pieces delicious fresh grilled shrimp with butter, onions and bell peppers. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas
Kids Menu
Side Orders
Side Veggies
(1) Barco-
(1) Street Taco
(1) Spinach Enchi
Chiles Toreados
(1) Camaron Bravo
1 piece
(1) Camaron a La Plancha
(1) Cheese Enchilada
(1) Shrimp Enchilada
(1) Enchilada Al Carbon
Salsa
French Fries
Grated Cheese
Sour Cream
Tortillas
3 pieces
(1) Taco Al Carbon
Side Guacamole
(1) Chicken Enchilada
(1) Ground Beef Enchilada
(1) Crispy Taco
(1) Chalupa Deluxe
(1) Chalupa Supreme
Charros
Bowl
Spanish Rice and Refried Beans
Refried Beans
Rice
Side Cheese Puff
Bean and Cheese Burrito
(1) Shrimp Taco
Fresh Jalapeno
Sliced Avocado
(1) Stuffed Avocado
(1) Chalupa Sabrosa
Side Lettuce
Side Chicharrones
(1)- Flauta
Side of chile con queso
Pico De Gallo
(1) - Tamal
(1) - Chile Relleno
(1) Chicken Diablo
Bag of Chips
Side Sausage
Bar
To-GO Margaritas
16 Oz House Margarita
32 oz House Margarita
16 Oz Flavored Margarita
32 oz Flavored Margarita
16 oz Gold Margaritas
32 oz gold margarita
16 oz Chamorita
32 oz chamorrita
Gallon Margarita
Gallon Gold Margarita
16 oz Skinny Margarita
32 Oz Skinny Margarita
Wines
Beers
Bottled Beer
Shiner Bock
O' Douls
Miller Lite
Michelob Ultra
Heineken
Coors Light
Budweiser
Budlight
Victoria
Tecate
Pacifico
Dos XX Amber
Dos XX
Carta Blanca
Bohemia
Corona Light
Corona
Negra Modelo
Modelo
Corona Familiar
Sol
Micheladas
Michelada Topo Chico
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
9420 College Park Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77384