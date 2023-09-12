Dinner

Appetizers

Fajita Nachos

$9.95+

Melted grated cheese topped with guacamole, beans, fajita beef, chicken or mixed, and sour cream

Papa Nachos

$10.25+

Sliced potatoes topped with beef or chicken fajita, beans, sliced avocado, cheese, and sour cream

Nachos Compuestos

$8.95+

Tortilla chips topped with ground beef, beans and cheese, served with sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, lettuce and tomatoes

Nachos Sabrosos

$5.95+

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted grated cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Chile Con Queso

$6.55+

Chunky Guacamole

$6.75+

Guacamole Salad

$6.55+

Quesadillas

$10.55+

Your choice of beef or chicken fajita with cheese. Served with Guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Chicken Diablos

$14.95

6 grilled chicken strips, paired with a jalapeño slice and fresco cheese wrapped in bacon, served over a bed of rice, borracho beans, chile con queso and sliced Avocado.

Queso Asado

$14.25

Slices of grilled Mexican cheese, with beef and chicken fajita, sliced avocado, tomatoes and tortillas

Queso Flameado

$12.25

Melted white cheese, served with tortillas, chorizo, vegetables, beef or chicken fajitas

Mini Chimichangas

$12.55

Mini flour taquitos deep fried with chicken or beef fajita. Served with sour cream and guacamole

Cancun Mixto

$12.75

(1) beef or chicken quesadilla, (1) beef or chicken taquito, (4) Cheddar stuffed jalapeños, served with guacamole, sour cream and ranch dressing

Stuffed Jalapeños

$5.95+

Burritos

Burrito California

$14.75

A giant flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, shredded cheese, sour cream, and your choice of beef or chicken fajita, covered with chile con queso

Burritos Grande

$14.25

Filled with beef or chicken fajita and cheese, topped with chile con carne and Cheddar cheese. Served with Rice and Beans.

Burrito Supreme

$11.95

Ground beef burrito with cheese and gravy, covered in chile con queso, served with rice, beans and sour cream.

Burritos Especiales

$11.95

2 burritos with fajita meat, topped with chile con queso. Served with rice and beans

Fajita Burrito

$12.95

Beef or chicken burrito enchilada style. Served with rice and beans

Soups and Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.55

Chicken fajita, romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, avocado slices, croutons and caesar dressing

Soup and Salad

$11.95

A cup of tortilla soup and a hearty portion of fajita salad

Caldo De Camaron

$14.95

Shrimp with vegetables, served with rice and tortillas

Caldo De Pescado

$14.95

Fish with vegetables, served with rice and tortillas

Tortilla Soup

$9.55+

Tacos

Taco Dinner

$11.55

3 beef tacos. Served with rice and beans

Street Tacos

$12.55

3 pieces tacos beef or chicken fajita with cilantro and onion (pastor or barbacoa no substitutions)

Deluxe Tacos

$5.90+

Filled with beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes and grated cheese

Chef Special Dinners

Pancho Special

$17.25

3 pieces shrimp and a chicken breast topped with green sauce and white cheese. Served with rice, beans and sliced avocado

Tampiquena

$16.25

Beef fajita steak, cheese enchilada. Served with rice beans, pico de gallo and guacamole

Chicken Mole

$15.75

Chicken breast topped with a special mole sauce and white cheese served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas

Tortas

$9.95

Beef or chicken fajita torta made with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sliced avocado and sour cream

Yucatan

$18.25

3 pieces jumbo shrimp and beef or chicken fajita topped with white cheese. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and guacamole

Chimichanga

$12.95

Fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat covered with our special gravy and chile con queso. Served with rice, beans, and guacamole

Tacos Al Carbon

$14.95

Your choice of pork, beef or chicken fajita served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo

Pollo Jardin

$15.75

Chicken breast topped with veggies and white cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo

Carnitas

$14.55

Chunks of pork. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, and sliced avocado

Carne Guisada

$15.55

Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Flautas

$13.55

3 pieces rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, topped with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice beans, cheese and tomatoes

Stuffed Avocado

$16.25

2 pieces avocados breaded and fried, stuffed with beef chicken fajita and cheese, covered with chile con queso. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo

Special Dinners

Dinner #1

$9.75

1 Crispy Taco, Guacamole Salad, Cheese Puff and 1 cheese, Chicken or beef Enchilada

Dinner #2

$9.55

Crispy Beef Taco, Guacamole Salad, (2) cheese, Chicken or beef enchiladas

Dinner #3

$8.75

Guacamole Salad, Cheese Puff, and one cheese enchilada.

Dinner #4

$8.75

1 Crispy Taco, 1 burrito, 1 Cheese Enchilada

Dinner #5

$8.75

Cheese Puff, Crispy Taco, 1 Cheese Enchilada

Dinner #6

$11.55

Crispy Taco, Taco Carbon, and a chile relleno

Dinner #7

$10.95

1 Crispy Taco, a chalupa and a shrimp enchilada

Dinner #8

$10.75

Crispy Taco, Cheese Puff, 1 taco al carbon and 1 cheese enchilada.

Dinner #9

$8.95

1crispy taco, 1 enchilada al carbon and cheese puff

Dinner #10

$10.75

2 Crispy tacos, 1 enchilada de crema and guacamole.

Dinner #11

$10.75

1 Chalupa, 1 enchilada verde, cheese puff and guacamole.

Dinner #12

$10.25

1 Flauta, 2 crispy tacos, a cheese puff. served with guacamole and sour cream.

Dinners

Durango

$13.55

Crispy beef taco, chile con queo, chicken sour cream enchilada, and cheese enchilada served with rice and beans

Matamoros

$13.55

Crispy chicken, taco, chile con queso, fajita burrito, and cheese enchilada served with rice and beans

Guadalajara

$13.55

Chicken enchilada, cheese enchilada, guacamole salad, and chalupa served with rice and beans

Valle Hermoso Dinner

$14.95

2 tacos, 1 chile con queso, and 2 cheese enchiladas served with rice and beans

Acapulco Dinner

$14.25

Crispy beef taco, chile con queso, guacamole salad, beef enchilada, cheese enchilada, rice and beans

El Palomo

$14.25

Spinach enchilada, taco al carbon covered with chile con queso. Served with rice, beans guacamole, and pico de gallo

La Princesa

$15.75

Beef fajita topped with chipotle sauce, cheese enchilada, served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo

El Gringo

$15.95

Beef or chicken fajita, cheese enchilada, chalupa deluxe, served with rice and beans

El Yanito

$14.25

One fajita burrito topped with chile con queso and a chicken quesadilla. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Chile Relleno

$13.75

Poblano pepper stuffed with picadilo meat. Served with guacamole salad, rice, and beans

El Loco Dinner

$14.95

2 pieces tacos, 2 piece chalupa deluxe, 1 piece beef and 1 piece cheese enchilada, rice, and beans

Summer Plate

$12.25

Guacamole salad, crispy taco, chalupa deluxe, and cheese puff

Superior Dinner

$13.95

Crispy beef taco, cheese puff, beef enchilada, cheese enchilada, tamale, rice, and beans

Friday Special

$12.95

Guacamole salad, crispy bean taco, cheese puff, 2 pieces cheese enchiladas with Spanish sauce, served with rice and beans

Molinas

$13.95

Chalupa deluxe, chile con queso, shrimp enchilada, chicken enchilada. Served with rice and beans

Tamale Dinner

$12.95

3 pieces tamales covered with gravy. Served with rice and beans

Mexican Plate

$12.55

Beef taco, cheese enchilada, tamale, rice and beans

Señorita Special

$12.95

Guacamole salad, beef taco, cheese enchilada, tamale, rice and beans

Deluxe Dinner

$14.25

Guacamole salad, cheese puff, beef taco, cheese enchilada, tamale, rice and beans

Herreras Dinner

$15.75

Guacamole salad, cheese puff, crispy beef taco, chile relleno, cheese enchilada, tamale, rice and beans

Parrillada

Family Pack

$78.95

Fajitas For 5

Party Pack

$46.95

Fajitas For 3

Master Chef Fajitas

$19.95+

Combination of chicken, beef or mixed fajitas with grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Parrillada Herreras

$39.95+

Carnitas, sirloin, beef and chicken fajitas, and 4 grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Parillada Celaya

$39.95+

Beef and Chicken Fajita, sausage, ribs, shrimp and pork. Served with rice, beans ,guacamole and pico de gallo.

Dinners From the Grill

Sizzling Fajita

$16.95+

Chicken, beef, pork or combination. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled onions and tortillas

Fajitas Poblanas

$18.25+

Beef fajitas topped with poblano peppers, bacon and melted white cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled onions and tortillas

Fajita a La Diabla

$17.75+

Choice of beef, chicken or mix fajitas cooked in a spicy sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, grilled onions and tortillas

Fajita a La Maria

$17.75+

Choice of beef or chicken fajitas covered with mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and Monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Strawberry Special

$19.95

3 pieces shrimp wrapped with bacon, beef fajitas and sausage, covered in white cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo

T-bone Steak

$19.55

10 oz. grilled t-bone steak. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, grilled onions and tortillas

Costillas Asadas

$17.55

Charbroiled beef ribs. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Carne a La Plancha

$17.95

Charbroiled beef topped with Monterrey jack cheese, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo

Pollo a La Parrilla

$16.95

Boneless charbroiled chicken, topped with Monterey cheese, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Carne Asada

$17.75

Charbroiled beef or pork steak topped with Monterrey jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo

Sirloin Steak

$18.75

Grilled sirloin steak. Served with rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, grilled onions and tortillas

Pollo Primavera

$16.95

Chicken breast topped with salsa Blanca, Monterrey cheese, poblano pepper and mushrooms. Served with guacamole, rice and beans

Pork Chops

$15.25

2 pieces pork chops topped with salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo

Combination Special

$18.75

3 pieces shrimp wrapped with bacon and chicken topped with white cheese, onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo

BBQ Ribs

$18.95

Rib Eye Steak

$18.75

Chalupas

Chalupa Supreme

$11.95

Chalupa topped beans, chicken or beef fajita, gravy, guacamole, grated cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Chalupa Deluxe

$10.95

Chalupa topped with beans, grated cheese, chili gravy, guacamole, ground beef, grated cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Chalupa Sabrosa

$7.95

Beans, grated cheese, chili gravy, lettuce tomatoes and guacamole salad

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$11.95

Flour tortilla shell filled with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and sour cream and meat

Tostada Deluxe

$11.55

A 7 in fried flour tortilla covered with beef or chicken fajita, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and grated cheese

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

$11.55

Chile gravy and cheese

Enchiladas De Crema

$13.55

Beef or chicken sour cream enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.55

Beef or chicken fajita with Monterey cheese and green sauce

Enchiladas Al Carbon

$13.55

Beef or chicken fajita enchiladas topped with American cheese

Spinach Enchiladas

$12.95

Sautéed spinach with mushrooms seasoned in a special spice blend, wrapped in flour tortillas, and topped with white sauce and white cheese

Veggie Enchiladas

$11.95

Filled with yellow and green squash, poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms and broccoli, topped with white cheese

Enchiladas De Mole

$13.55

enchiladas topped with mole sauce

Anaheim Enchilads

$14.75

Beef or chicken fajita stuffed in Anaheim peppers and wrapped in a tortilla covered in a white sauce

Shrimp Enchiladas

$13.95

Topped with Spanish sauce and Monterrey jack cheese

Trio Combination

$13.55

1 enchilada verde, 1 sour cream enchilada, and 1 chicken enchilada topped with chili gravy and cheese

Enchilada Dinner (2)

$9.95

Seafood

Camarones Bravos

$19.55

6 fresh shrimp stuffed with cheese and jalapeños wrapped in bacon. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Camarones Especiales

$15.55

Fresh shrimp cooked in a special white cream sauce with mushrooms, bell peppers, and onions over a bed of rice topped with Monterey Jack cheese served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

3 delicious tacos filled with shrimp, shredded lettuce, and cheese. Served with rice and beans

Filete and Veggies

$16.25

Grilled fish on a bed of onions, topped with veggies. Served with rice and beans

Fish Tacos

$14.95

(3) delicious tacos, served with beans and rice

Filete Plancha

$15.55

Grilled fish filet on a bed of onions. Served with rice and beans

Coctel De Camaron

$14.95

Shrimp cocktail. Served in a sauce with tomatoes, cilantro, onions, peppers and avocado

Ceviche Mixto

$14.95

Shrimp and fish

Camarones Borrachos

$16.95

6 pieces delicious fresh shrimp cooked in a delicious hot sauce. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and rice

Camarones a La Plancha

$16.55

6 pieces delicious fresh grilled shrimp with butter, onions and bell peppers. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas

Kids Menu

Kid's Cheese Puff

$6.75

Kid's Enchilada

$6.75

One Enchilada Served with rice and beans

Kid's Tamale

$6.75

Kid's Crispy Taco

$6.75

Kid's Burrito

$6.75

Kid's Taco Al Carbon

$6.75

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.75

Kid's Hamburger

$6.75

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.75

Kid's Shrimp

$6.75

4 pieces

Kid's Corndog

$6.75

Side Orders

Side Veggies

$3.25

(1) Barco-

$6.95

(1) Street Taco

$3.75

(1) Spinach Enchi

$3.25

Chiles Toreados

$1.95

(1) Camaron Bravo

$2.95

1 piece

(1) Camaron a La Plancha

$2.35

(1) Cheese Enchilada

$2.95

(1) Shrimp Enchilada

$3.95

(1) Enchilada Al Carbon

$3.95

Salsa

$1.25+

French Fries

$2.95

Grated Cheese

$1.25

Sour Cream

$1.25

Tortillas

$1.25

3 pieces

(1) Taco Al Carbon

$3.75

Side Guacamole

$2.75

(1) Chicken Enchilada

$3.25

(1) Ground Beef Enchilada

$3.25

(1) Crispy Taco

$2.95

(1) Chalupa Deluxe

$5.95

(1) Chalupa Supreme

$6.50

Charros

$2.75+

Bowl

Spanish Rice and Refried Beans

$4.50

Refried Beans

$2.75+

Rice

$2.75+

Side Cheese Puff

$2.25+

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$4.75

(1) Shrimp Taco

$3.55

Fresh Jalapeno

$0.50

Sliced Avocado

$2.75

(1) Stuffed Avocado

$5.25

(1) Chalupa Sabrosa

$4.75

Side Lettuce

$0.95

Side Chicharrones

$2.25

(1)- Flauta

$2.95

Side of chile con queso

$2.50

Pico De Gallo

$1.05

(1) - Tamal

$2.75

(1) - Chile Relleno

$8.25

(1) Chicken Diablo

$2.95

Bag of Chips

$1.75+

Side Sausage

$3.00

Desserts

Sopapillas

$5.25+

Churros

$5.25+

Fried Ice Cream

$5.55

Flan

$4.55

Tres Leches Cheesecake

$6.55

Drinks

Beverages

Coke

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Fresh Lemonade

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.25

Sprite

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.25

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bar

To-GO Margaritas

16 Oz House Margarita

$9.95

32 oz House Margarita

$19.95

16 Oz Flavored Margarita

$10.95

32 oz Flavored Margarita

$20.95

16 oz Gold Margaritas

$12.95

32 oz gold margarita

$23.55

16 oz Chamorita

$13.25

32 oz chamorrita

$22.95

Gallon Margarita

$60.00

Gallon Gold Margarita

$69.95

16 oz Skinny Margarita

$12.25

32 Oz Skinny Margarita

$22.55

Wines

Sangria

$6.45

Cabernet

$6.45

Merlot

$6.45

Pinot Grigio

$6.45

Chardonnay

$6.45

White Zinfandel

$6.45

Moscato

$6.45

Santa Margherita

$9.95

Beers

Bottled Beer

Shiner Bock

$4.95

O' Douls

$4.95

Miller Lite

$4.95

Michelob Ultra

$4.95

Heineken

$4.95

Coors Light

$4.95

Budweiser

$4.95

Budlight

$4.95

Victoria

$5.25

Tecate

$5.25

Pacifico

$5.25

Dos XX Amber

$5.25

Dos XX

$5.25

Carta Blanca

$5.25

Bohemia

$5.25

Corona Light

$5.25

Corona

$5.25

Negra Modelo

$5.25

Modelo

$5.25

Corona Familiar

$5.25

Sol

$5.25

Micheladas

$6.25

Michelada Topo Chico

$5.95