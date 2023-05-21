Restaurant header imageView gallery

Woodson's Local Tap + Kitchen 1488

No reviews yet

2330 Farm to Market Road 1488 STE 800

Conroe, TX 77384

Food Menu

Shareables

Ahi Tuna Crisp.

$15.99
Austin Fries.

$10.99
BBQ Nacho's.

$14.99
BBQ Sliders.

$11.99
Boudin Balls.

$10.99
Buffalo Fries.

$11.99
Burger Sliders.

$11.99
Chick-A-Dilla.

$12.99
Chicken Bacon Alfredo Flatbread.

$12.99
Chicken Club Flatbread.

$12.99
Crawfish Queso.

$8.99
Florence Fries.

$9.99
Fried Pickles.

$8.99
Giant Pretzel.

$10.99
Hat Trick.

$15.99
Loaded Queso.

$10.99
Magnolia Fries.

$12.99
Margherita Flatbread.

$11.99
Nachos.

$11.99
Spinach Artichoke Dip.

$10.99
Tuna Poke.

$14.99

Local Favorites

BBQ Mac.

$12.99
Boneless Wings.

$12.99
Brisket Egg Roll.

$11.99
Buffalo Mac.

$11.99
Cajun Egg Roll.

$11.99
Philly Egg Roll.

$11.99
Chili Mac Egg Roll.

$11.99
Traditional Wings.

$13.99
TX Popper Egg Roll.

$11.99
Woodson's Mac.

$10.99

Sandwiches

BBQ Grilled Cheese

$12.99

House Smoked Brisket or Pulled Pork, White Cheddar, Muenster Cheese, Texas Toast

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Garlic Aioli, Choice of Bun

Club

$13.99

Honey Ham, Smoked Turkey, Swiss, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo, Texas Toast

French Dip

$13.99

Shaved Prime Rib, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese, Hoagie Roll, Served with Au Jus

Nashville Hot

$12.99

Fried Chicken, Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles, Ranch, Texas Toast

Philly Sandwich

$12.99

Shaved Prime Rib, Peppers, Onions, Queso, Hoagie Roll

Reuben

$11.99

Shaved Pastrami, Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing, Swirl Rye

Southwest BLT

$11.99

Bacon, Avacado, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipotle Ranch, Texas Toast

Texas Cuban

$12.99

House Smoked Brisket or Pulled Pork, Ham, Mustard, Pickle, Swiss, Hoagie Roll

Woodlands Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, Bacon, Tomato, Cheese Blend, Avacado, BBQ Honey Mustard

Woodsons Po Boy

$12.99

Hand Battered Shrimp, Pickles, Tomato, Slaw Mix, Remoulade, Hoagie Roll

Burgers

Black And Blue

$13.99

1/2lb. Patty, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Choice of Bun

Mushroom Swiss

$13.99

1/2lb. Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Choice of Bun

The Cure

$13.99

1/2lb. Patty, Fried Egg, Bacon, Queso, Texas Toast

The House

$10.99

1/2lb. Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Red Onion, Choice of Bun

The Texan

$13.99

1/2lb. Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Onion Rings, Choice of Bun

Woodson's

$14.99

1/2lb. Patty, Bacon Jam, Mac and Cheese, Bacon, Fried Onions, Choice of Bun

Entrees

BBQ Tacos

$13.99

House Smoked Brisket or Pulled Pork, House BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Fried Onions, Corn on the Cobb

Blackened Fish Tacos

$13.99

Blackened Cod, Slaw Mix, Remoulade, Pico, Jalapeno Ranch

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.99

Fried Chicken with Country Gravy, Served with Mashed Potato and Corn on the Cobb

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

Angus Steak, Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Corn on the Cobb

Chicken Strips

$10.99

Hand Battered Chicken Strips, Fries

Crawfish Mac

$13.99
Etouffee

$12.99
Fish and Chips

$13.99

Beer Battered Atlantic Cod, Coleslaw, Fries, Served with Tartar Sauce

Fried Shrimp Platter

$13.99

Hand Battered Shrimp, Fries, Coleslaw, Served with Remoulade Sauce

Grilled Chicken

$11.99

Marinated Chicken Breast, Rice, Seasonal Veggies

Lemon Butter Shrimp Pasta

$15.99

Parmesan Crused Shrimp, Tomato, Lemon Butter Sauce, Spinach, Red Pepper Flakes, Penne

Salmon

$14.99

Atlantic Salmon, Rice, Seasonal Veggies

Shrimp and Grits

$15.99
Smothered Catfish

$14.99

Blackened Catfish, Rice, Smothered in Crawfish Etouffee

Spinach Florentine Pasta

$11.99

Spinach Artichoke Alfredo, Tomatoes, Red Pepper Flakes, Parmesan, Penne

Woodsons's Cajun Pasta

$14.99

House Made Alfredo, Red Bell Peppers, Sausage, Grilled Chicken, Parmesan, Green Onions, Red Pepper Flakes, Penne

Woodsons Shrimp Pasta

$14.99

Salads

Avocado Shrimp

$13.99

Blackened Shrimp, Spring Mix, Spinach, Cucumber, Tomato, Corn, Red Onion, Avacado, Choice of Dressing

Buffalo Salad

$12.99

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Green Onions, Buffalo Chicken, Ranch

Caprese Salad

$10.99

Tomato, Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Pine Nuts, Balsamic Glaze

Ceasar Salad

$9.00
Cobb

$13.99

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Mixed Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Boiled Egg, Fried Chicken, Shredded Carrots, Choice of Dressing

House Salad

$7.99
Pecan Grove

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Spring Mix, Spinach, Cucumber, Candied Pecans, Feta, Red Grapes, Choice of Dressing

Side Caesar

$3.99
Side Salad

$3.99
Side Wedge

$3.99
Southwest Chicken

$13.99

Mixed Greens, Pico, Corn, Green Onions, Cilantro, Avocado, Shredded Cheese, Torilla Chips, Shredded Carrots, Cilantro Lime Dressing

Summer Salad

$13.99

Spring Mix, Strawberries, Grilled Chicken, Blueberries, Candied Pecans, Feta Cheese, Balsamic Glaze Drizzle

Warm Spinach

$11.99

Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, Boiled Egg, Candied Pecans, Feta Cheese, Warm Bacon Jam Dressing

Wedge

$9.99

Iceberg Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.99

Sides

ALC Protein

ALC Sauces

ALC Items/Toppings

Baked Potato

$2.99
Broccoli

$2.99
Coleslaw

$2.99
Corn On The Cobb

$2.99
Fries

$2.99
Kettle Chips

$2.99
Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99
Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.99
Mac and Cheese

$3.99
Mashed Potatoes

$2.99
Onion Rings

$3.99
Rice

$2.99
Seasonal Veggies

$2.99
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.99
Tater Tots

$2.99

Dessert

Skillet Cookie

$9.99
Skillet Brownie

$8.99
Pams Banana Pudding

$8.99
Cinnabites

$8.99

Ice Cream

$2.99

Kids Menu

Kid Boneless Wings

$7.99
Kid Traditional Wings

$7.99
Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.00
Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00
Kid Grilled Chicken

$7.00
Kid Hamburger

$7.00
Kid Corn Dog

$7.00
Kid Pasta

$7.00
Kid Mac

$7.00
Kid Pizza

$7.00

NA Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.99
Club Soda

Coffee

$2.99
Coke

$2.99
Coke Zero

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99
Diet Coke

$2.99
Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Flavored Lemonade

$3.49

Flavored Tea

$3.49

Ginger Beer

$2.99
Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.00
Root Beer

$2.99

SF Red Bull

$4.00
Sprite

$2.99
Sweet Tea

$2.99

Tonic

Topo Chico

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Virgin Bloody

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Virgin Mojito

$4.00

Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

HOW IT STARTED… A trio of friends with a common goal. For Adam Lee, Ben Locher and Todd Weaver, managing partners of Woodson’s Local Tap + Kitchen, opening a restaurant in their hometown marked the fulfillment of a shared goal. Featuring a menu that blends Southern barbecue themes with the team’s unique inspiration, Woodson’s opened its first location on FM 1488 just north of The Woodlands in March 2017

Location

2330 Farm to Market Road 1488 STE 800, Conroe, TX 77384

Directions

