Woodson's Local Tap + Kitchen 1488

Restaurant info

HOW IT STARTED… A trio of friends with a common goal. For Adam Lee, Ben Locher and Todd Weaver, managing partners of Woodson’s Local Tap + Kitchen, opening a restaurant in their hometown marked the fulfillment of a shared goal. Featuring a menu that blends Southern barbecue themes with the team’s unique inspiration, Woodson’s opened its first location on FM 1488 just north of The Woodlands in March 2017