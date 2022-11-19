Restaurant header imageView gallery

Uncle Bud's Food Truck

No reviews yet

2719 Old Lebanon Road

***This is our Brick and Mortar***...***Our Food Truck is in a different spot everyday***

Nashville, TN 37214

Order Again

Popular Items

2 pc Catfish
3pc Catfish

Entree

2 pc Catfish

2 pc Catfish

$11.00

2pc Catfish with a Pup and 1 side of your choice

3pc Catfish

3pc Catfish

$14.00

3pc Catfish with a pup and 1 side of your choice

3pc Chicken Tender

3pc Chicken Tender

$10.00

3pc Chicken Tender with a Pup and 1 Side of your choice

4pc Chicken Tender

4pc Chicken Tender

$13.00

4pc Chicken Tender with a Pup and 1 Side of your choice

Kids Catfish

Kids Catfish

$8.00

1pc Catfish with a Pup and 1 side of your choice

Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$7.00

2pc Chicken Tender with a Pup and 1 Side of your choice

Sides

Slaw

Slaw

$3.00
Beans

Beans

$3.00
4 Pups

4 Pups

$3.00
Fries

Fries

$3.00
1 pc of Fish

1 pc of Fish

$4.00
1 Chicken Tender

1 Chicken Tender

$3.00

Drinks

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Or Unsweet Tea

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ice Cold Bottled Water

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come out and enjoy!

Location

2719 Old Lebanon Road, ***This is our Brick and Mortar***...***Our Food Truck is in a different spot everyday***, Nashville, TN 37214

Directions

