Underground Burger

review star

No reviews yet

8114 Guide Meridian

Lynden, WA 98264

Popular Items

Underground Burger
Waffle Fries (Not Gluten Free)
Double UGB

Underground Burger

Underground Burger

Underground Burger

$7.99

1/3 pound burger on our signature brioche bun with our homemade UGB Burger Spread, American cheese and dressed with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Plain UGB (meat, cheese and bun only)

Plain UGB (meat, cheese and bun only)

$6.49

1/3 pound burger with American cheese on our signature brioche bun. Burger, cheese and bun only.

Double UGB

Double UGB

$10.99

2 (1/3 pound) burger patties with American cheese on our signature brioche bun with our homemade UGB Burger Spread and dressed with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries (Not Gluten Free)

Waffle Fries (Not Gluten Free)

$3.49

Seasoned Waffle fries served with one complimentary dipping sauce of your choice.

Extra Sauces

Need a little extra sauce for those delicious waffle fries?
Extra UGB Fry Sauce
$0.25

Extra UGB Fry Sauce

$0.25
Extra Ranch

Extra Ranch

$0.25
Extra Tartar
$0.25

Extra Tartar

$0.25
Extra BBQ Sauce
$0.25

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.25
Extra side of Burger Spread
$0.25

Extra side of Burger Spread

$0.25

Extra side of Ketchup

Milkshakes

Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$4.99

Darigold vanilla soft serve ice cream, Myshan Dairy milk and Monin vanilla syrup, blended and topped with whipped cream.

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$4.99

Darigold vanilla soft serve ice cream, pureed whole strawberries, and Monin strawberry syrup, blended and topped with whipped cream.

Chocolate Shake

Chocolate Shake

$4.99

Darigold chocolate soft serve ice cream and Myshan Dairy chocolate milk, blended and topped with whipped cream.

Drinks

Homemade Lemonade
$3.99

Homemade Lemonade

$3.99
Strawberry Lemonade
$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99
Peach Lemonade
$3.99

Peach Lemonade

$3.99
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.29
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.29
Coke

Coke

$2.29
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.29
Barq's Root Beer
$2.29

Barq's Root Beer

$2.29
Cherry Coke

Cherry Coke

$2.29
Sprite

Sprite

$2.29
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.29
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.79

UGB Gear

UGB T-Shirt

UGB T-Shirt

$15.99
UGB Crew Neck Sweatshirt
$24.99

UGB Crew Neck Sweatshirt

$24.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

For online ordering, Download our Underground Burger App from the App Store or Google Play or copy this link into your browser: https://undergroundburgers.appfront.app/

Website

Location

8114 Guide Meridian, Lynden, WA 98264

Directions

Gallery
Underground Burgers image
Underground Burgers image
Underground Burgers image

