Urban Turban 1125 W North Carolina 54
Durham, NC 27701
Soup & Salads
- Tomato Soup$7.00
Keto friendly. Silky smooth tomato soup garnished with fresh cilantro
- Chicken Soup$7.00
Keto friendly. Saffron flavored thin soup with chicken chunks
- Manchow Soup$7.00
Keto friendly. Soup made with dark soya sauce, garlic, ginger, chili peppers, and garnished with spring onion. Choose your choice of protein chicken or paneer
- Urban Turban Salad$11.00
Keto friendly. Spring mix, green apple, pickled red onion, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette, and grilled chicken/paneer
Lunch Specials
- Vegetarian Thali$22.00
Vegetable Samosa, Dal Bukhara, Kadahi Paneer, butter naan, rice, raita, Gulab Jamun
- Non-Vegetarian Thali$24.00
Vegetable Samosa, Dal Bukhara, Butter Chicken, butter naan, rice, raita, Gulab Jamun
- Amritsari Thali with Mango Lassi$18.00
Tandoor baked fresh bread stuffed with potato, onion, paneer, coriander seeds, roasted fenugreek leaves, and butter., served with chana masala, rice, and pickle.
- Chole Bhature with Mango Lassi$18.00
Two puffed breads with chana masala, mixed pickle, and laccha onion
- Vegetable and Paneer Wrap with Fries$16.00
Our take on burrito - Fresh cut vegetables and paneer sautéed and wrapped in fresh bread and topped with tandoori mayonnaise sauce, served with French fries.
- Chicken Tikka Wrap with Fries$16.00
Grilled chicken tikka, pickled onion, Julian cut bell peppers wrapped in fresh bread and topped with tandoori mayonnaise sauce, served with French fries.
- Butter Chicken Tacos$15.00
Our most loved butter chicken served on hand made garlic tortillas (2) topped with Pico de Gallo, served with French fries.
- Lamb Twist Tacos$16.00
Lamb tikka masala in hand-made garlic tortilla (2), garnished with red radish, lime juice, and cilantro, served with French fries.
- Fried Rice – Vegetable/Chicken$15.00
The most popular street food option - fried rice cooked on a high flame in an iron wok, house-made Szechuan sauce, fresh garlic, and thinly cut mixed vegetables.
- Street Style Chow Mein – Vegetable/Chicken$15.00
Freshly boiled rice noodles with thinly cut mixed vegetables and fresh garlic cooked on a high flame in an iron Wok with a hint of Szechuan sauce
Platters - Sharable
- Veg Platter$29.00
Keto friendly. Achari soya chaap, hara bhara kabab, lal mirch ka paneer tikka, chili crispy baby corn, tandoori broccoli
- Chicken Platter$32.00
Keto friendly. Murgh malai tikka, hwy54 chicken tikka, chapli kabab, patiala murg tangdi
- Urban Turban Fiesta$39.00
Keto friendly. Lamb chop, kakori kabab, murgh malai tikka, amritsari fish, tandoori jhinga (Shrimp)
Appetizers
- Hwy 54 Green Kabab$13.00
Keto friendly. Green peas, spinach, mashed potato and mild spices based fried cakes, served with homemade chutneys
- Samosa$6.00
Two savory fried pockets filled with Indian spices. Select your filling of potatoes, minced chicken, or lamb.
- Stir Fry Broccoli with Bell Peppers, Onion, and Tofu$12.00
Keto friendly
- Gobhi Manchurian$14.00
Keto friendly. Crispy cauliflower florets tossed with sweet and sour thick sauce and sprinkled with spring onions
- Chilli Paneer$14.00
Keto friendly. Paneer cubes fried in house made batter and sauteed with bell peppers, onion, and fresh ginger
- Karaare Aloo Ki Chat$9.00
From streets of Delhi, potato cubes shallow fried and tossed with special blend of fresh spices, cilantro and tamarind chutney
- Chili Chicken$14.00
Batter coated fried boneless chicken with bell peppers and onion
- Chicken Lollipop$15.00
Chicken wings batter fried to perfection and lightly sautéed in soya and tomato sauce with bell peppers, onion, and fresh ginger
- Fried Chicken Wings$15.00
Keto friendly. Masala coated deep fried chicken wings served with house made tandoori sauce.
- Amritsari Fish$15.00
Crispy batter fried fish with carom seeds and chaat masala, served with green chutney
- Chicken Chapli Kabab$16.00
Keto friendly. Minced chicken meat braised in Indian spices shaped into cakes - a soft velvet texture
- Lamb Pepper Fry$16.00
Peppercorn, coconut, curry leaves tempered simmered lamb, served on Malabar paratha
- Tawa Shrimp$16.00
Keto friendly. Tender shrimps cooked in Szechuan sauce with bell pepper, onion, and fresh green onion on iron griddle
Tandoor
- Tandoori Malai Broccoli$15.00
Keto friendly. Tender broccoli marinated with cream cheese, home ground spices and cooked in tandoor, topped with almond silvers
- Malai Soya Chaap$15.00
Keto friendly. Soft chunks of soya chaap, marinated with cream and spices and cooked in tandoor
- Tandoori Soya Chaap$15.00
Keto friendly. Soft chunks of soya chaap, marinated with house made tandoori masala and cooked in tandoor
- Laal Mirch Ka Paneer Tikka$14.00
Keto friendly. Red chili and yogurt marinated cottage cheese morsels cooked in tandoor with onion, tomato, and capsicum cubes
- Tandoori Mushroom Tikka$14.00
Keto friendly. Mushroom buttons marinated with homemade tandoori sauce and grilled in tandoor
- Hwy 54 Chicken Tikka$18.00
Keto friendly. Spicy boneless morsels of chicken with red chili flakes and pounded coriander seeds
- Patiala Murg Ki Tangri$18.00
Keto friendly. Chicken legs marinated in hung curd and spices, cooked in tandoor
- Hwy 54 Tandoori Chicken$18.00
Keto friendly. Chef special roasted chicken, marinated in onion paste, hung curd, and homemade spices
- Murg Malai Tikka$17.00
Keto friendly. Boneless chicken marinated with ginger, garlic, cream, and hint of cheese
- Mutton Kakori Seekh Kabab$18.00
Keto friendly. Succulent & juicy minced mutton kababs skewered in tandoor
- Tandoori Jhinga (Shrimp)$19.00
Keto friendly. Succulent & juicy shrimps with yellow chili and hung curd marination, cooked in tandoor
- Multani Lamb Chops$28.00
Keto friendly. Hand-cut premium quality lamb chops marinade with ginger garlic paste, sea salt and grilled in tandoor
Street Food
- Vegetable Wrap with Fries$13.00
A simple satiating quick bite option - like a burrito. Fresh cut vegetables sautéed and filled in a wrap.
- Chicken Tikka Wrap with Fries$14.00
A simple satiating quick bite option - like a burrito. Chicken sautéed in fresh herbs and spices filled in a wrap.
- Burnt Garlic Fried Rice$16.00
The most popular street food option - is fried rice with a choice of protein or vegetables and fresh garlic cooked in a wok and house-made Szechuan sauce.
- Chili Garlic Noodles$16.00
Thin noodles cooked in wok with soy sauce, vinegar, spices, and fresh cut vegetables.
- Butter Chicken Tacos$14.00
Most loved butter chicken served on 3 corn tortillas topped with Pico Gallo and buttery gravy on the side.
- Lamb Twist Tacos$15.00
Lamb tikka masala meets corn tortillas, and garnished with red radish, lime juice, and cilantro.
- Shrimp Tacos$15.00
3 corn tacos with pan seared shrimps and salsa
Main Course
- Subz Patiala (Mixed vegetables)$16.00
Keto friendly. Spicy melange of assorted vegetables 'patiala style'
- Dum Aloo Gobhi$16.00
Keto friendly. Cauliflower florets and potatoes simmered in house made light spice mix
- Baingan Bhartha$16.00
Keto friendly. Signature preparation of eggplants cooked in tandoor, mashed, and finished with cumin, tomato, ginger, green chilies, and snow peas
- Patiala Da Kadhai Paneer$17.00
Keto friendly. Cubes of cottage cheese tossed with onion, tomato masala, bell peppers, and coriander
- Paneer Makhni$17.00
Keto friendly. Cottage cheese simmered and finished in creamy buttery tomato gravy
- Lehsuni Palak Paneer$17.00
Keto friendly. Paneer cubes cooked in spinach gravy with garlic and onion tadka and garnished with cream swirl
- Urban Turban Da Kofta$17.00
Keto friendly. Nargasi kofta in rich korma curry topped with heavy cream
- Pindi Chole (Chickpeas/Garbanzo beans)$16.00
Keto friendly. Garbanzo beans cooked in special blend of dry spices, tamarind water, and tadka
- Double Tadka Daal (Lentil)$15.00
Keto friendly. Moong lentil cooked with tadka ghee over low flame and finished with dhaba style tampering
- Urban Turban Daal Bukhara - Most loved$18.00
Most loved- Keto friendly. Black lentils slow cooked with tomatoes, garlic, simple spices, clarified butter, and cream
- HWY 54 Butter Chicken - Most loved$18.00
Keto friendly. Boneless pieces of chicken tikka simmered and finished in creamy tomato gravy
- Chicken Tikka Masala$18.00
Keto friendly. Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in onion and tomato gravy with bell peppers and onion
- Punjabi Chicken Curry$18.00
Keto friendly. The original chicken curry from the by-lanes of Punjab
- Handi Murg$18.00
Keto friendly. Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in aromatic mildly spiced gravy
- Chicken Kaali Mirch$18.00
Keto Friendly. Boneless pieces of chicken in white gravy with freshly grounded black pepper and spices
- Chicken Saag Wala$18.00
Keto friendly. Boneless pieces of chicken cooked in spinach gravy with garlic and onion tadka and garnished with cream swirl
- Rara Goat/Lamb$22.00
Keto friendly. Joints of goat/lamb and minced meat cooked with onion, tomato, and home ground spices
- Rogan Josh$21.00
Keto friendly. Goat cooked in special gravy, a rich flavorful combination of spices
- Goat Saag (Spinach)$21.00
Keto friendly. Bone on goat cooked in spinach gravy with garlic and onion tadka and garnished with cream swirl
- Goat/ Lamb Vindaloo$21.00
Keto friendly. A goan style curry made with red chilies, vinegar, potatoes, and black pepper
- Keema Matar$21.00
Keto friendly. Dhaba style minced lamb meat and snow peas - all time favorite