- Home
- /
- Colorado Springs
- /
- Vaqueros #2 Colorado Springs
Vaqueros #2 Colorado Springs
No reviews yet
9605 Prominent Point
Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Small Combos
1. Enchilada & Tostada(L)
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce. Tostada: Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomato.
2. Enchilada & Tamale(L)
3. Enchilada & Taco(L)
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce. Taco: Crispy corn shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
4. Burrito(L)
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice and topped with melted cheese and our house burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
5. Enchilada & Relleno(L)
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and our enchilada sauce. Relleno: Chile poblano filled with cheese and wrapped in a omelette style. Topped with melted cheese and our special red sauce.
6. Enchiladas Divorciadas(L)
Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
7. Two Flautas
Crispy flour shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
8. Two Enchiladas(L)
Two enchiladas prepared with your choices of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
9. Two Tacos(L)
Two crispy corn shells filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
10. Deluxe Tostada(L)
Flat crispy corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans, and coleslaw.
11. Machaca Burrito(L)
Burrito with Mexican pork sausage, eggs, onions and tomatoes. Topped with melted cheese and our burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
12. Huevos Rancheros(L)
Three eggs served on top of a soft corn tortilla topped with our house sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
13. Tostada & Taco(L)
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Tostada: flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Taco: Crispy corn shell filled your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
14. Huevos Con Chorizo or Bacon(L)
Mexican pork sausage mixed with scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
15. Chimichanga(L)
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
14. Huevos Con Machaca(L)
Shredded beef mixed with scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
Especialidades
Arroz Con Pollo(L)
Tender chicken specially prepared with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and our special mild sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted cheese and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Not served with beans.
Chicken En Mole(L)
Chicken strips prepared with our sweet mole sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Pollo A La Crema(L)
Tender chicken strips sauteed with onions, mushrooms and sour cream based sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.
Steak Picado(L)
Tender sirloin cut into strips then sauteed with onions, tomatoes and our special red Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Carnitas Mexicanas(L)
Tender sirloin strips sauteed with onions, bell pepper and our special Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and tortillas.
Chicken Carnitas(L)
Tender chicken strips sauteed with green and red bell peppers, onions and our special Mexican sauce and guacamole. Served with rice, refried beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Tres Vaqueros(L)
Chile Verde, Chile Colorado and a chile relleno served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Pollo Chipotle(L)
Tender sliced chicken strips specially prepared with onions and fresh mushrooms then covered with our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Puerco en Salsa Verde(L)
Tender chunks of pork marinated in green Mexican tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Chile Colorado(L)
Tender chunks of beef cooked in a tasty red Mexican chile sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Burritos
Steamboat Burrito(L)
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and with rice and refried beans inside. Topped with our special burrito sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions sour cream and guacamole.
Burrito Vaquero Azado(L)
Crazy Donkey! Flour tortilla filled with our thin Carne Asada skirt steak, rice, refried beans and topped with our mild sauce, cheese, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Also served with rice and refried beans on the side.
Ranchero Burrito(L)
Flour tortilla filled with our pork Chile Verde, rice, and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Macho Burrito(L)
Flour tortilla filed with chunks of beef, cooked in a tasty red Mexican chile sauce filled with rice and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, green onions, sour cream and guacamole
Burrito Flaco(L)
Flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, celery, onions, carrots, broccoli and whole olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Pollo Azado Burrito(L)
Large flour tortilla stuffed with tender marinated grilled chicken, celery, onions, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and olla beans.
Cancun Burrito(L)
Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, fresh mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes, then topped with our green tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
Fajita Burrito(L)
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat or shrimp with sauteed onions, and bell pepper. Topped with mild sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Burrito Chipotle(L)
Vegetarian Burrito(L)
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black or olla beans. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, green onions, our mild sauce, sour cream and guacamole.
Pork Carnitas Burrito(L)
Burrito Norteno(L)
Carnes
Carne Asade Con Huevos(L)
Two eggs with tender outside skirt steak served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Carne Asada Lunch (L)
Tender outside skirt steak served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.
Steak Picado Con Huevos(L)
Two eggs with top sirloin strips mixed with our red Mexican sauce, sauteed onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Pollo Asado Con Huevos(L)
Two eggs with two marinated grilled chicken breasts. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Chile Colorado Con Huevos(L)
Two eggs with our beef Chile Colorado. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Puerco en Salsa Verde Con Huevos(L)
Two eggs with our Chile Verde pork. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Soups
Pozole
Hominy with pork loin meat. Served in a 32 oz bowl with tortillas.
Caldo de Res
Beef shank select chamorro in a hot homemade broth with fresh vegetables. Served in a 32 oz. bowl with tortillas.
Menudo Jalisco
Beef tripe soup. 32 oz bowl served with warm tortillas.
Sopa de Albondigas
A delicious Mexican soup made with fresh beef and pork meatballs and seasoned vegetables in a 32 oz bowl. Served with tortillas.
Tortilla Soup
Hot and hearty! Tender chicken breast are accompanied with tortilla strips in a rich chicken broth. Topped with cheese and fresh slices of avocado.
Sopa de Mariscos
Delicious soup made with 7 kinds of seafood. (Shrimp, scallops, clams, fish, king crab legs, octopus and mussels).
Fresh & Healthy
Taco Salad(L)
Traditional taco salad served in a crispy flour shell with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad(L)
Marinated chicken breast on fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with diced tomatoes, queso fresco and served with your choice of dressing on the side.
Vaqueros Taco Salad(L)
Grilled Carne Asada steak served on a bed of romaine lettuce and topped with tomatoes, sour cream and slice avocado. Served in a crispy flour shell.
Fajita Taco Salad(L)
Your choice of meat sauteed with onions, and bell peppers. Served in a crispy flour shell with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.
Taco Salad Mazatlan(L)
Prawns sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on fresh romaine lettuce with tomatoes, sliced avocado, and queso fresco. Served in a crispy flour shell.
Vegetarian Taco Salad(L)
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots and broccoli. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell. Topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and avocado slices.
Tacos de Pescado(L)
Skinny Tacos(L)
Vegetarian Fajitas(L)
Sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli served on a sizzling platter. Served with shredded lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Enchiladas de Espinacas(L)
Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, onions and cottage cheese. Topped with melted cheese, green sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Quesadilla de Espinacas(L)
Two large flour tortillas filled with spinach, onion, cottage cheese, mushrooms and shredded cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Grilled Fish SaladL)
Fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with grilled fish tilapia, whole beans, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and queso fresco. Served in a crispy flour shell.
Mexican Chicken Caesar Salad(L)
Traditional Caesar salad topped with sauteed chicken or shrimp, black beans, queso fresco, tomatoes and avocados. Dressing on the side.
Street Tacos
Tacos de Carne Asada (ST)
Four Carne Asada street tacos prepared with onions, cilantro and limes. Served with rice and refried beans.
Tacos al Pastor (ST)
Four street tacos with marinated pork and slice pineapple. Served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro.
Tacos de Lengua (ST)
Four beef tongue tacos served with rice , refried beans, onions and cilantro.
Tacos de Tripa (ST)
Four street tacos with beef intestines. Served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro.
Tacos de Chorizo (ST)
4 pork sausage tacos served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro.
Tacos de Carnitas (ST)
Four pork carnitas street tacos served with onions, cilantro. rice and refried beans.
Taquiza Tapatia
Eight assorted street tacos served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro. May have up to 4 choices for tacos.
Side Street Taco
American & Kids Orders
Kids Quesadilla
Served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Enchilada
Served with rice and beans.
Kids Taco
Crispy taco topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Burrito
Burrito topped with melted cheese and served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Tostada
Tostada topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Nachos
Plain meat and cheese nachos served with rice and refried beans.
Chicken Nuggets
Served with french fries.
Grilled Cheese
Served with french fries.
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Hamburger
Corn Dog
Vaqueros Bacon Cheeseburger
Angus beef patty with grilled mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions and American or Swiss cheese. Served with french fries.
Cheeseburger
Angus beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Served with french fries.
Hamburger
Angus beef patty with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with french fries.
Mexican Hamburger
Mario's Burger
Cheese Crispy
Side Orders
Side Delux
Sour Cream
Guacamole
Side Beans
Side Rice
Side Rice & Beans
Side Enchilada
Side enchilada is prepared with your choice of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce.
Side Taco
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes.
Side Relleno
Chile poblano filled with cheese and wrapped in a omelette style. Topped with melted cheese and our special red sauce.
Side Quesadilla
Side Chimichanga Delux
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
Side Tamale
Side Tostada
Flat crispy corn shell topped with your choice of meat. lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
Side Street Taco
Side Bacon Shrimp(4)
Side Meats
Side of Cheese
Side Salsas
Side Chips
Side Avocado
Side French Fries
Side Fried Peppers
Side Jalapeños
Side Mushrooms
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Coleslaw
Dinner Salad
Side Veggies
Side Egg
Side Tortillas
Side Bean Dip
Side Lettuce
Side Grilled Onion
TO GO Prices
TO GO
Dessert
Street Tacos
Tacos de Carne Asada (ST)
Four Carne Asada street tacos prepared with onions, cilantro and limes. Served with rice and refried beans.
Tacos al Pastor (ST)
Four street tacos with marinated pork and slice pineapple. Served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro.
Tacos de Carnitas (ST)
Four pork carnitas street tacos served with onions, cilantro. rice and refried beans.
Tacos de Chorizo (ST)
4 pork sausage tacos served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro.
Tacos de Lengua (ST)
Four beef tongue tacos served with rice , refried beans, onions and cilantro.
Tacos de Tripa (ST)
Four street tacos with beef intestines. Served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro.
Taquiza Tapatia
Eight assorted street tacos served with rice, refried beans, onions and cilantro. May have up to 4 choices for tacos.
Side Street Taco
Appetizers
Vaqueros Nachos
Quartered corn tortilla chips with jack and cheddar cheeses, beans, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole with your choice of meat.
Ceviche
Cheese Crispy
A large flat deep fried flour tortilla with jack and cheddar cheese.
Mexican Pizza
A deep fried flour tortilla topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole. Garnished with pico de gallo and served with your choice of meat.
Mexican Pizza Jarocha
Vaqueros Special
Variety Platter. Large platter offering taquitos, taquitos rancheros - served on a bed of lettuce and quesadillas topped with onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Camarones de Coco Rico(App)
Delicious dried coconut shrimp served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with sliced avocado, tomato, salsa ranchera and served with a side of pina colada sauce.
Camarhongos
Taquitos (Corn)
Crisp corn tortills filled with shredded beef or chicken. Garnished with tomatoes, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole.
Taquitos (Flour)
Fried flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and garnished with tomatoes, onions, queso fresco, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla Carne Asada
Two large flour tortillas filled with our Carne Asada skirt steak, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla Pollo Asado
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled chicken breast, bell pepper, melted cheese, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla De La Casa
Two flour tortillas filled with your choice of meat and filled with jack and cheddar cheeses. Topped with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Fajita Quesadilla
Two flour tortillas filled with cheese, onions, bell peppers and your choice of meat. Topped with tomatoes, onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Choriqueso
Buffalo Wings(8)
Spicy chicken wings served with carrots, celery and ranch dressing on the side.
Cheese Dip
Our house queso dip with your option of adding chorizo (mexican pork sausage) or spinach.
Chile Fries
Tostada de Ceviche
Cheese Dip con Chorizo
Cheese dip con ground beef
Burritos
Steamboat Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and with rice and refried beans inside. Topped with our special burrito sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions sour cream and guacamole.
Burrito Vaquero Azado
Crazy Donkey! Flour tortilla filled with our thin Carne Asada skirt steak, rice, refried beans and topped with our mild sauce, cheese, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Also served with rice and refried beans on the side.
Ranchero Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with our pork Chile Verde, rice, and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Macho Burrito
Flour tortilla filed with chunks of beef, cooked in a tasty red Mexican chile sauce filled with rice and refried beans. Topped with melted cheese, tomatoes, onions, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Burrito Flaco
Flour tortilla filled with sauteed onions, celery, onions, carrots, broccoli and whole olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Pollo Asado Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with tender marinated grilled chicken, celery, onions, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and olla beans. Topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and olla beans.
Cancun Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, fresh mushrooms, green onions and tomatoes, then topped with our green tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
Fajita Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat or shrimp with sauteed onions, and bell pepper. Topped with mild sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans on the side.
Burrito Chipotle
Large flour tortilla stuffed with tender chicken, sauteed celery, onions, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and olla beans. Topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
Vegetarian Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with rice, black or olla beans. Topped with cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, green onions, our mild sauce, sour cream and guacamole.
Pork Carnitas Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with roasted pork carnitas, olla beans, topped with special mild sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole.
Burrito Norteño
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of sirloin steak or marinated chicken cooked with prawns, bacon, bell pepper, onions and topped with our mild sauce, melted cheese and avocado. Served with rice and olla beans.
Burrito A La Carte
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Marinated chicken sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
Tender steak sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Pork Fajitas
Marinated pork sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Combo Fajitas
Marinated chicken and beef sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Combo Fajitas For 2
Chicken and beef sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with two orders of rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Vaqueros Fajitas
Fajitas with chicken, shrimp and steak, sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fish Fajitas
Carne Asada Fajitas
Carne Asada skirt steak sauteed with onions,and bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Soups
Black Bean Soup
Pork Green Chile Soup
Sopa de Rancho
Hot and hearty! Tender chicken breast are accompanied with tortilla strips in a rich chicken broth. Topped with cheese and fresh slices of avocado.
Sopa de Albondigas
A delicious Mexican soup made with fresh beef and pork meatballs and seasoned vegetables in a 32 oz bowl. Served with tortillas.
Menudo
Beef tripe soup. 32 oz bowl served with warm tortillas.
Pozole
Hominy with pork loin meat. Served in a 32 oz bowl with tortillas.
Caldo de Res
Beef shank select chamorro in a hot homemade broth with fresh vegetables. Served in a 32 oz. bowl with tortillas.
Sopa de Mariscos
Delicious soup made with 7 kinds of seafood. (Shrimp, scallops, clams, fish, king crab legs, octopus and mussels).
Pollos (Chicken Dishes)
Arroz Con Pollo
Tender chicken specially prepared with fresh mushrooms, onions, bell peppers and our special mild sauce. Served on a bed of rice with melted cheese and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Not served with beans.
Chicken Carnitas
Tender chicken strips sauteed with green and red bell peppers, onions and our special Mexican sauce and guacamole. Served with rice, refried beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Pollo Asado
Tender marinated grilled chicken served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo and your choice of tortillas.
Pollo A La Crema
Tender chicken strips sauteed with onions, mushrooms and sour cream based sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.
Tacos Al Carbon de Pollo
Tender chicken strips flame broiled and folded into four soft tortillas with especial sauce, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with rice and refried beans.
Pollo Chipotle
Tender sliced chicken strips specially prepared with onions and fresh mushrooms then covered with our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Chicken Adelita
Chicken En Mole
Chicken strips prepared with our sweet mole sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Enchiladas De Mole
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and covered with our sweet mole sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Choripollo
Pollo Texano
Carnes (Meat Dishes)
Steak Picado
Tender sirloin cut into strips then sauteed with onions, tomatoes and our special red Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Fiesta Steak
Tender 12 oz. Ribeye steak, flame broiled with sauteed onions, poblano, mushrooms and bell peppers then covered with cheese, mild sauce and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Carnitas Mexicanas
Tender sirloin strips sauteed with onions, bell pepper and our special Mexican sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole and tortillas.
Tres Vaqueros
Chile Verde, Chile Colorado and a chile relleno served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Tender chunks of beef cooked in a tasty red Mexican chile sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Alambre Norteño
Strips of either chicken or sirloin steak cooked with prawns, bacon, bell peppers, and onions. Topped with melted cheese and avocado. Served with olla beans, salad and tortillas.
Carne Asada
Tender skirt steak flame broiled to your taste. Served with pico de gallo, guacamole, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Carne Asada Y Mas
Steak Vaquero
12 oz. tender ribeye steak flame broiled and topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, red bell pepper, poblano peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas.
Carne Asada Y Camarones
Charbroiled skirt steak accompanied by four large bacon wrapped deep fried prawns. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Molcajete
Grilled pork, Carne Asada, chicken strips and bacon wrapped prawns served with our special homemade red sauce in a volcano bowl with a jalapeno, onions and queso fresco. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Tacos Al Carbon de Carne Asada
Tender skirt steak flame broiled, sliced and folded into four soft corn tortillas and smothered with our red sauce. Served with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro, queso fresco, rice and refried beans.
Carne Asada a la Carte
Double Carne Asada
Puerco (Pork Dishes)
Puerco En Salsa Verde
Tender chunks of pork marinated in green Mexican tomatillo sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Pork Carnitas
Roasted Pork served with pico de gallo, rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Tacos al Pastor
Tender marinated pork loin steak with salsa ranchera and pineapple. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Puerco Asado
Tender marinated pork loin sauteed with fresh poblano peppers, red bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and our mild sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and tortillas.
Small Combos
1. Enchilada & Tostada
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce. Tostada: Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomato.
2. Enchilada & Tamale
Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your meat choice and topped with melted cheese and our special enchilada sauce. Tamale: Pork tamale topped with our mild red sauce,
3. Enchilada & Taco
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: Corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with melted cheese, and our enchilada sauce. Taco: Crispy corn shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
4. Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice and topped with melted cheese and our house burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
5. Enchilada & Relleno
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Enchilada: corn tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with cheese and our enchilada sauce. Relleno: Chile poblano filled with cheese and wrapped in a omelette style. Topped with melted cheese and our special red sauce.
6. Enchiladas Divorciadas
Flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, sliced avocado and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
7. Two Flautas
Crispy flour shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
8. Two Enchiladas
Two enchiladas prepared with your choices of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
9. Two Tacos
Two crispy corn shells filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
10. Deluxe Tostada
Flat crispy corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans, and coleslaw.
11. Machaca Burrito
Burrito with Mexican pork sausage, eggs, onions and tomatoes. Topped with melted cheese and our burrito sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
12. Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs served on top of a soft corn tortilla topped with our house sauce. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
13. Tostada & Taco
Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw. Tostada: flat corn shell topped with your choice of meat, lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Taco: Crispy corn shell filled your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes.
14. Huevos Con Chorizo or Bacon
Mexican pork sausage mixed with scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
14. Huevos Con Machaca
Shredded beef mixed with scrambled eggs, onions, tomatoes and cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, coleslaw and tortillas.
Large Combos
15. Burrito & Taco
16. Chimichanga & Relleno
17. Tamale, Enchilada, Relleno
18. Tamale, Taco & Enchilada
19. Enchilada, Taco & Relleno
20. Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato. Served with rice, refried beans and coleslaw.
21. Enchilada & Guacamole Tostada
22. Three Flautas
23. Enchiladas Bandera
24. Two Enchiladas & Taco
25. Two Burritos
26. Tamale, Taco & Relleno
27. Burrito & Enchilada
28. Three Enchiladas
29. Two Enchiladas & Relleno
30. Two Chiles Rellenos
31. Burrito & Relleno
32. Tamale & Relleno
33. Enchiladas Sulzas
34. Three Tacos
35. Two Tamales & Taco
36. Tamale & Two Enchiladas
37. Chimichanga & Enchilada
38. Enchiladas Con Crema
39. Burrito, Relleno & Enchilada
40. Enchiladas Chipotle
41. Burrito, Taco & Relleno
42. Burrito, Enchilada & Taco
43. Two Rellenos & Enchilada
44. Chimichanga, Burrito & Enchilada
45. Chimichanga, Enchilada & Relleno
Fresh & Healthy
Tacos de Pescado (Fish Tacos)
Three soft corn or flour tortillas filled with tilapia fish, and our delicious pico de gallo. Served with rice, beans, grilled onions and avocado.
Mexican Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad topped with sauteed chicken or shrimp, black beans, queso fresco, tomatoes and avocados. Dressing on the side.
Skinny Tacos
Quesadilla Grilled Cancun
Two large flour tortillas filled with shrimp, spinach, onions, red bell peppers, cottage cheese, mushrooms, jack and cheddar cheeses. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Enchiladas Cancun
Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, onions, red bell peppers, shrimp and cottage cheese. Topped with our green sauce melted cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Grilled Fish Taco Salad
Fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with grilled fish tilapia, whole beans, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, and queso fresco. Served in a crispy flour shell.
Enchiladas de Espinaca
Two corn tortillas stuffed with spinach, mushrooms, onions and cottage cheese. Topped with melted cheese, green sauce and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Burrito de Espinacas
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots and broccoli. Served in a crispy flour tortilla shell. Topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream and avocado slices.
Grilled Quesadilla Espinaca
Two large flour tortillas filled with spinach, onion, cottage cheese, mushrooms and shredded cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole.
Vegetarian Fajitas
Sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli served on a sizzling platter. Served with shredded lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Vegetarian Chimichanga
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with sauteed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, carrots, cauliflower and broccoli. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
Taco Salads
Taco Salad
Traditional taco salad served in a crispy flour shell with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, cheese, tomato, sour cream and guacamole.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with tender charbroiled chicken, diced tomatoes, cotija cheese. Served in a crispy flour shell.
Fajita Taco Salad
Your choice of meat sauteed with onions, and bell peppers. Served in a crispy flour shell with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato.
Vaqueros Taco Salad
Grilled Carne Asada steak served on a bed of romaine lettuce and topped with tomatoes, sour cream and slice avocado. Served in a crispy flour shell.
Taco Salad Mazatlan
Prawns sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on fresh romaine lettuce with tomatoes, sliced avocado, and queso fresco. Served in a crispy flour shell.
Maria's Taco Salad
American & Kids Orders
Mexican Hamburger
Hamburger
Angus beef patty with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles. Served with french fries.
Cheeseburger
Angus beef patty with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Served with french fries.
Vaqueros Bacon Cheeseburger
Angus beef patty with grilled mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions and American or Swiss cheese. Served with french fries.
Mario's Burger
Chicken Nuggets
Served with french fries.
Grilled Cheese
Served with french fries.
Corn Dog
Kids Hamburger
Kids Cheeseburger
Kids Quesadilla
Served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Enchilada
Served with rice and beans.
Kids Taco
Crispy taco topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. Served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Burrito
Burrito topped with melted cheese and served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Tostada
Tostada topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes. served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Nachos
Plain meat and cheese nachos served with rice and refried beans.
Kids Tamale
Kid Cheese Crispy
Mariscos (Seafood Dishes)
Shrimp Enchiladas
Burro Alcapulco
Ceviche & Mixed Veggies
Ceviche de Camaron Y Pulpo
Dos Puertos
Camarones Con Tocino
Large prawns wrapped in bacon, deep fried and served with grilled onions, mushrooms and bell peppers. Garnished with tomato and lemon slices. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Camarones Con Crema
Large prawns sauteed with mushrooms then cooked in a sour cream based sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Camarones Chipotle
Large prawns sauteed with mushrooms in butter and garlic the covered with our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas.
Torre de Mariscos
Camarones De Coco Rico
Delicious jumbo fired coconut shrimp served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce with rice, sliced avocado, tomato, salsa ranchera and pina colada sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Large delicious shrimp, fresh mushrooms, and onions sauteed in wine, butter and garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Camarones A La Diabla
Large prawns sauteed in butter with fresh mushrooms in a hot, spicy Mexican sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Filete de Pescado
Whole Fried Fish (Mojarra Frita)
Cocktail de Camaron
Fresh shrimp lightly broiled with onions, special tomato sauce, and cilantro. Served either cold, warm, or hot.
Cocktail Campechana
Fresh shrimp and octopus lightly boiled with onions, special tomato sauce and cilantro. Served cold, warm or hot.
Campechana Vuelve a la Vida
Pulpo a la Diabla
Tacos de Camaron
Four delicious grilled shrimps tacos served with red onions, cilantro, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Camarones Vaqueros
Camarones al Veneno
Chacales
Camarones Cerveceros
Camarones Aguachiles
Camarones Vaqueros
Camaron Y Pulpo
Ostiones Preparados
Media de ostion
Docena De Ostion
Platos Grandes
Cuatro Caballos Plate
Tender broiled chicken breast, marinated pork, and Carne Asada accompanied by bacon wrapped prawns and served with rice, olla beans, pico de gallo and fresh cilantro. Served with tortillas.
Viva Jalisco Plate
The Three Amigos! Camarones al Mojo de Ajo, Camarones Con Tocino, and Camarones a la Diabla. Served on a bed of rice with jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce and lemon slices.
Tres Caballos Plate
Tender broiled chicken breast,and Carne Asada accompanied by bacon wrapped prawns with rice, olla beans, pico de gallo, and fresh cilantro. Served with tortillas.
Ribeye Steak con Espuelas
Fiesta Platter
2 Cheese Quesadillas 6 Taquitos Rancheros 8 Taquitos 7 Small Chimichangas -Beef/Cheese 6 Ground Beef Tacos Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream and Guacamole. Includes chips and salsa.
Side Orders
TO GO
Side Delux
Sour Cream
Guacamole
Side Beans
Side Rice
Side Rice & Beans
Side Enchilada
Side enchilada is prepared with your choice of meat or cheese and topped with melted cheese and our enchilada sauce.
Side Taco
Crispy corn tortilla shell filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, shredded cheese and tomatoes.
Side Relleno
Chile poblano filled with cheese and wrapped in a omelette style. Topped with melted cheese and our special red sauce.
Side Quesadilla
Side Chimichanga Delux
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and topped with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
Side Tamale
Side Tostada
Flat crispy corn shell topped with your choice of meat. lettuce, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and tomato.
Side Street Taco
Side Bacon Shrimp(4)
Side Meats
Side of Cheese
Side Salsas
Side Chips
Side Avocado
Side French Fries
Side Fried Peppers
Side Jalapeños
Side Mushrooms
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Coleslaw
Dinner Salad
Side Veggies
Side Egg
Side Tortillas
Side Bean Dip
Side Lettuce
Side Grilled Onion
Dessert
Beverages
Soft Drink
Mexican Soda
Virgen Michelada
Coffee
Agua de Horchata
Agua de Jamaica
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Flavored Lemonade
Flavored Ice-T
Arnold Palmer
Clamato
Red Bull
Juice
Milk
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Milk
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Margarita
Kids Pop
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
9605 Prominent Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80924