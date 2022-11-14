  • Home
  • Vegan International Co - 13751 N Nebraska Ave
Vegan International Co 13751 N Nebraska Ave

13751 N Nebraska Ave

Tampa, FL 33613

Order Again

Popular Items

Gyro
Drumsticks 7 PC
Vegan Chicken Sandwich

SPECIAL

BEYOND STEAK & CHEEZ

BEYOND STEAK & CHEEZ

$10.99

The new Beyond Steak, vegan cheese blend on a hoagie. Served with free fries or a side salad for a limited time! SOY FREE / NUT FREE

Sandwiches

Gyro

Gyro

$9.99

Gyro seitan, lettuce, tomato, and white sauce on pita bread. (CONTAINS: soy, wheat, coconut)

Chik'n Gyro

$12.49

Vegan chicken, lettuce, tomato, and white sauce on pita. (CONTAINS: soy, wheat, coconut)

Kefta Sandwich

$12.99

Impossible ground beef, lettuce, tomato, and white sauce on pita. (CONTAINS: soy, wheat, coconut)

Chopped Cheese Sandwich

Chopped Cheese Sandwich

$12.99

Impossible ground beef, Follow Your Heart american cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and mayo on a hoagie. (CONTAINS: soy, wheat, coconut)

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$11.99

Impossible patty, Follow Your Heart american cheese, vegan bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mayo on a brioche bun. (CONTAINS: soy and wheat)

Vegan Chicken Sandwich

Vegan Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Breaded and deep fried lions mane mushroom, pickles, and Nc Fil A sauce (CONTAINS: wheat)

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$11.99

Impossible meatballs, marinara sauce, and Miyoko's liquid mozzarella on a toasted hoagie. (CONTAINS: soy and wheat)

Vegan Soul Plates

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$12.99

Your choice of any 4 different sides. You can add an additional side for a small fee.

Drumstick Plate

Drumstick Plate

$12.99

3 vegan drumsticks, any two sides, and your choice of sauce. (CONTAINS: soy, sugar cane stick bone)

Jamaican Plate

Jamaican Plate

$13.99Out of stock

3 Jerk BBQ vegan drumsticks, sweet plantains, steamed cabbage & carrots, over rice & peas. (CONTAINS: soy, sugar cane stick bone)

Platters

Gyro Platter

Gyro Platter

$12.99

Gyro seitan over saffron rice with lettuce, tomato, and grape leaves with white sauce drizzle. (CONTAINS: soy, wheat, coconut)

Kefta Platter

$13.99

Impossible ground over saffron rice with lettuce, tomato, and grape leaves with a white sauce drizzle. (CONTAINS: soy and coconut)

Chik'n Gyro Platter

$13.49

Vegan chicken over saffron rice with lettuce, tomato, and grape leaves with a white sauce drizzle. (CONTAINS: soy, wheat, coconut)

Salads

Gyro Salad

$10.49

Gyro seitan over lettuce, tomato, and pickled cabbage with white sauce drizzle. (CONTAINS: soy, wheat, coconut)

Chick'n Gyro Salad

$10.99

Vegan chicken over lettuce, tomato, and pickled cabbage with white sauce drizzle. (CONTAINS: soy, wheat, coconut)

Kefta Salad

$11.99

Impossible ground beef over lettuce, tomato, and pickled cabbage with white sauce drizzle. (CONTAINS: soy and coconut)

Mac Boxes

Beyond Tender Mac Box

Beyond Tender Mac Box

$13.99

Chopped BEYOND tenders over a large portion of mac n' cheese and your choice of drizzle. (CONTAINS soy, wheat, coconut)

DRUMSTICK Mac Box

$13.49

3 vegan drumsticks over a large portion of mac n' cheese with your choice of sauce and drizzle. (CONTAINS: soy, wheat, coconut)

Fry Boxes

Tender Box

$11.99

4 BEYOND tenders over french fries. Ketchup and ranch included, 3rd sauce is your choice! (CONTAINS: soy and wheat)

Nugget Box

$10.99

6 Impossible nuggets over french fries. Ranch and ketchup included, 3rd sauce is your choice! (CONTAINS: soy and wheat)

Loaded Chopped Cheese Fries

$12.99

Impossible ground beef, Follow Your Heart american slices, lettuce, tomato, with ketchup and mayo drizzle. (CONTAINS: soy)

Loaded Gyro Fries

$10.99

Gyro seitan over french fries with lettuce, tomato, and white sauce drizzle. (CONTAINS: soy, wheat, coconut)

Loaded Chicken Gyro Fries

$11.49

Loaded Kefta Fries

$13.99

Sides

Mac N' Cheese (12oz)

$6.99

(CONTAINS: soy, wheat, coconut)

Collard Greens (12oz)

$5.49

(SOY FREE, GLUTEN FREE)

Cabbage & Carrots (12oz)

$5.49

(SOY FREE, GLUTEN FREE)

Candied Yams (12oz)

$5.49

(SOY FREE, GLUTEN FREE)

Curry Chickpea & Potatoes (12oz)

$6.99

(SOY FREE, GLUTEN FREE)

Saffron Rice (12oz)

$5.00

(SOY FREE, GLUTEN FREE)

Plantains (12oz)

$4.99

(SOY FREE, GLUTEN FREE)

Jamaican Rice & Peas (12oz)

$6.49

(SOY FREE, GLUTEN FREE)

Tostones

$6.99

(SOY FREE, GLUTEN FREE)

Fries

Fries

$4.99

(SOY FREE, GLUTEN FREE)

Grape Leaves (4pc)

$1.99

(SOY FREE, GLUTEN FREE)

Pita Bread (1pc)

$1.49

(CONTAINS: wheat)

Empanadas & More

Jerk Empanada

$3.99

(CONTAINS: soy and wheat)

Taco Empanada

$3.99

(CONTAINS: soy and wheat)

Pizza Empanada

$3.99

(CONTAINS: soy and wheat)

Pizza Mac Empanada

$4.99

(CONTAINS: soy, wheat, coconut)

Curry Chickpeas & Potatoes Empanada

$4.99

(CONTAINS: soy and wheat)

Apple Pie Empanada

$4.99

(CONTAINS: soy and wheat)

Spring Rolls

$2.99+

Fried vegetable spring rolls filled with cabbage, carrots, green beans, and vermicelli noodles. (CONTAINS: soy and wheat)

Drumsticks

Drumsticks 3 PC

$6.99

3 vegan drumsticks with your choice of sauce. (CONTAINS: soy)

Drumsticks 7 PC

Drumsticks 7 PC

$10.99

7 vegan drumsticks with your choice of sauce. (ranch included) (CONTAINS: soy)

Milkshakes

Made with oat milk.

Vanilla Milkshake

$8.99

Chocolate Milkshake

$8.99Out of stock

Strawberry Milkshake

$8.99

Banana Milkshake

$8.99Out of stock

Mint Chocolate Chip Milkshake

$8.99Out of stock

Salted Caramel Milkshake

$8.99Out of stock

Raspberry Razzmatazz

$8.99

Cookies N Cream Milkshake

$8.99

Desserts

Vegan cupcakes by Gabby Bakes
Gabby Bakes Vegan Cupcakes

Gabby Bakes Vegan Cupcakes

$3.99

Oopsy Daisy Cake Jars

$6.99
Oopsy Daisy Vinkies

Oopsy Daisy Vinkies

$4.99Out of stock

(CONTAINS: wheat and nuts)

Oopsy Daisy Oatmeal Cream Pie

Oopsy Daisy Oatmeal Cream Pie

$2.99Out of stock

(CONTAINS: wheat and nuts)

Oopsy Daisy Mini Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cream Pie

$2.99
We Vegan Eats Cookies

We Vegan Eats Cookies

$3.50

Mini Chocolate Chip Creme Pies

$2.99

Contains wheat

Grocery

Broth Bombs

$2.49

Daiya Delux Mac & Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

DIRTY Potato Chips

$2.49

Earth Balance Cheddar Squares

$4.99Out of stock

Florida Crystal Pure Cane Sugar

$4.99

Giggles Chewy Candy Bites

$4.99Out of stock

Jovial GF Farfalle Pasta

$4.99Out of stock

Loma franks

$4.99

Louisville Jerky

$6.99

McKays Chicken Style Instant Broth

$5.99

Nocciolata

$4.99Out of stock

Plantain Chips

$2.49Out of stock

Spudsy

$4.99

Unreal Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

$5.99

Unreal Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups with crispy quinoa

$5.99Out of stock

Vegan Rob's Crisps

$4.99

Vegan Rob's Puffs

$4.99

Just Egg Liquid Scramble

$5.99Out of stock

Frozen

60 PC Frozen Vegan Drumsticks

$69.99

Amy's Pizza Bites

$5.99

Gardien Ultimate Nuggets

$9.99Out of stock

Frozen Sunny Side Up Egg

$9.99

Frozen Vegan Bacon

$5.99

Sugar Free Frozen Vegan Date Brownie

$2.99

Oatly Icecream

$5.99

Vegan Frozen Kung Pao Chicken

$9.99

Sophie's Vegan Fish Filet

$6.99

Sophie Breaded Shrimp

$6.99

4 Inch Vegan Chocolate Blackout Cake

$9.99

Beverages

Organic Lemonade 12oz

Organic Lemonade 12oz

$3.49

Organic Strawberry Lemonade 12oz

$4.99

Organic Limeade 12oz

$3.99
Organic Orangeade 12oz

Organic Orangeade 12oz

$3.99
Ginger Pineapple 12oz

Ginger Pineapple 12oz

$4.99

Pressed Ginger, organic cane sugar, pineapple juice

Virgil's Soda

$3.69

Ginseng Up Soda

$3.49

Coke Can

$1.99

Dr.Browns Soda

$1.99

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$3.69Out of stock

Mother Kombucha

$4.99

Mango Nectar

$2.49

Yerba Mate Sparkling 12oz

$3.99

Yerba Mate 15.5 oz

$4.99

Arizona

H24 Water Bottle

$1.99

N.F.T Water

$1.99

Water Bottle

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13751 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33613

Directions

