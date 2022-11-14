Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vesuvio Junipero and 6th

Junipero and 6th

Carmel, CA 93923

Popular Items

Caesar
Margherita "dal 1889"
San Vito

Appetizers

Artichoke Crochette (4)

$13.00

Baby Back Ribs (4)

$19.00

asian glaze, mango salsa

Bruschetta Pomodoro (4)

$12.00

crostini, tomatoes, garlic, basil

Burrata & Red Pepper

$18.00

roasted peppers, crostini, balsamic reduction

Calamari Fritti

$16.50

chipotle aioli

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Garlic Bulb

$18.00

Meatball Lollipops (4)

$12.00

marinara sauce

Pezzini Farms Artichoke

Pezzini Farms Artichoke

$17.50Out of stock

grilled Castroville artichoke, balsamic vinaigrette, chipotle aioli

Risotto Arancini (4)

$13.00

saffron-risotto arancini, marinara sauce

Sausage & Peppers

$21.00

spicy sausage with peppers, onions, crispy polenta, fontina fonduta

Steamed Clams

$18.00

lemon-caper cream sauce

Tamale

$15.00

Italian Tamale with Polenta and Braised Lamb, Pico de Gallo

Truffled Gnocchi

$20.00

baked gnocchi, imported white truffle oil, melted fontina cheese, parmigiano

Salad/Soup

Amalfi

$21.00

romaine, prawns, bay shrimp, gorgonzola, avocado, caesar dressing

Caesar

$14.50

romaine, croutons, anchovy

Di Stefano

Di Stefano

$17.00

mixed greens, local crispy goat cheese, roasted beets, fig-balsamic dressing

Strawberry-Gorgonzola

$17.00

mixed greens, arugula, strawberries, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, red onions, strawberry shrub dressing

White Bean & Vegetable

$12.50

Vegetarian Soup

Crab Bisque

$13.50

Pescatarian Soup

Mista

$12.00

mixed green salad w/ balsamic vinaigrette

Pasta

"1944" Lasagna

$34.00

house-made pasta sheets, meatballs, soppressata, pepperoni, house-made sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, marinara

Crab Ravioli

$33.50

creamy champagne lobster reduction

Pescatore

$37.00

Prawns, scallops, calamari, cioppino sauce, spaghetti

Pink Vodka Sauce "Jackie-O"

$28.50

pancetta, peas, penne

Ragu Genovese

$30.00Out of stock

Ravioli w/ Brown Butter & Sage

$25.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs "Grandma Celia"

$29.50

beef & pork meatballs, ragù Napoletano

Veal "Osso Buco" Ravioli

$31.00

mushrooms, porcini cream sauce

Wild Boar Bolognese

$29.50

Carmel Valley Wild Boar, beef, pappardelle

Pizza

Abbruzzese

Abbruzzese

$23.50

goat cheese, mozz', basil pesto, tomato sauce, roasted tomato, pine nuts

Cheese Pizza

$21.50

tomato sauce, mozz'

Di Parma

$23.50Out of stock

prosciutto, tomato sauce, mozz', arugula, parmigiano

Diavola

Diavola

$23.50

spicy soppressata, tomato sauce, PÈPE Bumba, mozz', provola

La Mortazza

$23.50

Margherita "dal 1889"

$22.00

tomato sauce, fior di latte mozz', basil

Pepperoni Pizza

$23.50

tomato sauce, mozz', American pepperoni

San Vito

San Vito

$23.50

house-made spicy sausage, peppers, onions, mozz', tomato sauce

Spicy Pie

Spicy Pie

$23.50

house-made 'nduja, pineapple, jalapeño, mozz', tomato sauce

White Truffle Pie

$25.00

mushrooms, cambozola, mozz', white truffle oil, caramelized onions (no tomato sauce)

Vegan Pizza

$23.50

Grill & Fish

Filet Mignon

$52.00
McSuvio Burger

McSuvio Burger

$19.50

Carmel Bakery brioche bun, caramelized onions, cambozola, chipotle aioli, "way good" fries

Pacific Northwest Salmon

$36.00

Tuscan couscous, lemon-caper-butter sauce, grilled asparagus

Steak Frites

$48.00

16 oz. Harris Ranch rib-eye, seasoned fries, Chianti reduction

Steakhouse Burger

$27.50

house-ground short rib, millionaire bacon, pecorino, dijon aioli, crinkle-cut fries, pepper jam

Specialties

Chicken Parmigiana

$35.00

with pappardelle and alfredo sauce

Chicken Piccata

$34.00

buttermilk marinated chicken breast filets, lemon-caper-butter sauce, tagliatelle

Chicken Vesuvio

$35.00

wood oven roasted 1/2 chicken, chipotle cream sauce, arugula salad

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$31.00

with pappardelle and alfredo sauce

Hobo Stew

$32.00

Lamb Osso Buco

$38.50

4-hour braised New Zealand lamb shank, parmesan mashed potatoes, lemon gremolata

Pescatore

$37.00

Prawns, scallops, calamari, cioppino sauce, spaghetti

Seafood Risotto

$36.00

white prawns, bay scallops, PÈPE Bumba Risotto, house-made spicy 'nduja, lobster reduction

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Mushrooms

$9.00

Regular Broccoli

$9.00

Roasted Peppers

$9.00

Seasoned Fries

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Truffle-Parmesan Fries

$12.00

Crostini (4)

$2.00

Dessert

Black & White Cannoli

$8.00

Cheese-a-Cake

$10.00

Chocolate Chip Biscotti (6)

$3.00

Pistacchio Panna Cotta

$10.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Trattoria - Bar - Pizzeria

Junipero and 6th, Carmel, CA 93923

