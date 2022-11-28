Victor's Mexican Grill - Brimhall
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
VMG IS SO GRATEFUL FOR YOU!!!
Location
9500 Brimhall Rd Suite 504, Bakersfield, CA 93312
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fire Wings Bakersfield, CA - Bakersfield, CA
No Reviews
2681 Calloway Drive Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bakersfield
Nuestro Mexico Restaurant - 716 21st st. Bakersfield CA 93301
4.6 • 1,285
716 21st st. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurant
More near Bakersfield