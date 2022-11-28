Restaurant header imageView gallery

Victor's Mexican Grill - Brimhall

review star

No reviews yet

9500 Brimhall Rd Suite 504

Bakersfield, CA 93312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

VMG IS SO GRATEFUL FOR YOU!!!

Website

Location

9500 Brimhall Rd Suite 504, Bakersfield, CA 93312

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sonder
orange star4.2 • 1,034
9500 Brimhall Road Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Bakersfield, CA - Bakersfield, CA
orange starNo Reviews
2681 Calloway Drive Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurantnext
Bocados Sushi Bar - 1300 Coffee Rd.
orange star4.5 • 817
1300 coffe rd Bakersfield, CA 93308
View restaurantnext
K Wings
orange starNo Reviews
8200 Stockdale Hwy. STE K-4 Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,003
10650 Stockdale Highway Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave
orange star4.0 • 597
9000 Ming Ave Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bakersfield

Tahoe Joe's
orange star4.2 • 3,047
9000 Ming Avenue Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Nuestro Mexico Restaurant - 716 21st st. Bakersfield CA 93301
orange star4.6 • 1,285
716 21st st. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
Sonder
orange star4.2 • 1,034
9500 Brimhall Road Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurantnext
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,003
10650 Stockdale Highway Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Bocados Sushi Bar - 1300 Coffee Rd.
orange star4.5 • 817
1300 coffe rd Bakersfield, CA 93308
View restaurantnext
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave
orange star4.0 • 597
9000 Ming Ave Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bakersfield
Tehachapi
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Porterville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Tulare
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Valencia
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Santa Clarita
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Visalia
review star
Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston