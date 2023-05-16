- Home
Victoria's Seafood 81st Street 8006 Coastal Highway
8006 Coastal Highway
Ocean City, MD 21842
Lunch / Dinner
Crabs
Small / Medium Crabs
Fresh, local Chesapeake bay river crabs steamed to perfection with J.O#2. Comes with free vinegar. E Expect crabs 5" tip to tip and averaging 1/4Lb .
Large / X-Large
Fresh, local blue crabs steamed to perfection using J.O#2 crab spice. Comes with free vinegar. All crabs are hand weighed. Expect crabs that are between 5.5-6.5 inches tip to tip and weighing up to 1/2 pound each!
Jumbo Crabs
Hand Selected and weighed to guarantee the largest and heaviest "Jimmy" the Chesapeake bay provides! Expect a crab that starts at 1/2 pound each and measures 6.5-7.5 inches tip to tip. Comes with free vinegar and steamed with a generous amount of J.O#2 crab spice.
Steamed Seafood
1 Lobster tail
A premium 5-6 oz North Atlantic Lobster tail split and steamed to perfection with butter and lemon.
2 Lobster Tails
Twin cold water Premium Lobster Tails, split and steamed to perfection with butter and lemon.
1/2 Lb Snow Crab Legs. (one cluster)
Half pound of Alaskan snow crab legs(one cluster). Steamed and served with a side of melted butter. Old bay available.
1 Lb Snow Crab Legs. (two clusters)
A full pound of premium Alaskan Snow Crab Legs, (two clusters) steamed and served with melted butter. Old bay available.
1/2 Lb Steamed Shrimp
Half pound of Wild-Caught Extra-Large Gulf Shrimp steamed just right, the Old Baltimore way with Old Bay and onion. Comes with cocktail sauce on the side.
1/2 Lb Steamed P/D Shrimp
Half Pound of gorgeous Extra Large Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined. Steamed to perfection and seasoned with onion and Old Bay. Comes with cocktail sauce on the side.
1 Lb Steamed Shrimp
Full pound of Wild-Caught Gulf Shrimp steamed to perfection the Old Baltimore way with Onions and Old Bay. Comes with a side of cocktail sauce.
1 Lb Steamed P/D Shrimp
Full pound of Gorgeous Extra Large Shrimp. Peeled, Deveined and steamed just right with Onions and Old bay. Comes with a side of cocktail sauce.
50 Ct Little Neck Clams
50 tender little neck Clams steamed just enough to open with Old Bay and served with a side of melted butter.
One Pound Little Neck Clams
One pound (Dozen or more) tender little neck Clams steamed with Old Bay and served with a side of butter.
1 Lb Mussels
Full pound of tender Prince Edward Island Mussels steamed with Old Bay and served with a side of butter.
Sweet Corn
Full length ear of sweet Corn. Shucked, steamed and served with butter, salt and pepper.
Steamed Broccoli
1/3 Lb serving of Broccoli, steamed and served with butter, salt and pepper.
Handhelds/Appetizers
Jumbo Crab Cake Sandwich
We're not saying ours is the best, Just that you wont find one better! Fresh Maryland Jumbo lump and lump Crabmeat combined perfectly in a cake thats over a third pound! Served on a soft potato roll with lettuce & tomato. Comes with french fries, lemon and a side of tartar.
Jr Crab Cake Sandwich
4oz Jumbo Lump Crab Cake made using the freshest Maryland Crab Meat. Served on a soft potato roll with lettuce and tomato. French Fries, Lemon and Tartar on the side.
Classic Cheeseburger
Fresh, juicy 1/3 Lb all beef patty grilled and served on a soft potato roll with lettuce and tomato. Comes with french fries. Make it your own and choose to add bacon, an extra patty or one of our house sauces!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast served on a soft potato roll with lettuce and tomato. Comes with french fries. Make it your own and ask to add bacon or one of our house sauces.
Boardwalk French Fries
Large portion of Crispy Golden French Fries
1lb Wings
Full pound of extra large Wings. Comes with your choice of House Sauces. Ranch dressing on the side.
Fried Oysters
5 Large Fresh Chesapeake bay oysters battered in our house recipe and deep fried golden brown, sprinkled with Old Bay. Comes with cocktail sauce.
Hush Puppies
Everyone loves Hush Puppies! Seasoned dough balls deep fried and served with melted butter.
Clam Strips
Fresh clams, cut into strips and battered in our house recipe and deep fried. Comes with cocktail sauce.
Soft Shell Sandwich (Whale)
Whale Soft Shell Crab dredged in our house seasoning and sautéed in butter till golden brown. Served on white Italian bread with lettuce and tomato. Comes with Boardwalk Fries. Cocktail and tartar on the side.
Chicken Tenders(5)
5 large juicy white meat tenders breaded and fried. Comes with our house Baja sauce. Ask to make it a platter with 7 tenders and french fries.
Grilled Cheese
Everyone loves a grilled cheese! Flat top grilled till golden brown. Comes with Fries.
Platters
Single Crab Cake Platter
1 Jumbo Lump Crab Cake made with the freshest local Maryland crab meat. No filler! Just 6-7oz of pure enjoyment. Served with Broccoli and French Fries. Comes with tartar sauce. (sides substitutions available for an additional fee)
Double Crab Cake Platter
2 Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes made with the freshest local Maryland Crab meat. No filler! Just 12-14 ounces of pure delight. Cooked till golden brown and served with Broccoli and French Fries. Comes with tartar sauce. (sides substitutions available for an additional fee)
Fried Flounder Platter
Two large(8oz) Flounder filets dredged in our house batter and fried golden brown. Locals favorite! Served with a large portion of fries and a side of Capt. Mike's salsa slaw. Comes with Tartar and Cocktail sauce. (sides substitutions available for an additional fee)
The Captains Platter
Cant Decide? Sharing? Super Hungry? The Captains platter has you covered! One 7oz premium no filler Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, 2 Large (8oz) fried flounder filets, 6 Grilled Jumbo Shrimp & Clam Strips. Comes with French Fries and Broccoli. Tartar and Cocktail sauce on the side. (sides substitutions available for an additional fee)
Soft Shell Crab platter
Two whale Soft Shell Crabs dredged in our house dry batter and sautéed in butter to perfection! Served with Broccoli, French Fries and both cocktail/tartar sauce on the side. (sides substitution available for an additional fee)
Single Lobster Tail platter
Single cold water Lobster tail split and steamed with butter. Served with broccoli and french fries. (sides substitution available for an additional fee)
Twin Tail platter
Twin 5-6oz cold water lobster tails split and steamed with butter. Comes with broccoli and french fries. (sides substitutions available for an additional fee)
Chicken tender platter
7 large juicy all white meat chicken tenders served with a large portion of boardwalk french fries. (side substitutions available for an additional fee)
Blackened Scallop platter
1/2 Lb Jumbo Sea Scallops Blackened and seared to perfection. Comes with Broccoli and Fries.
Tacos
Blackened Shrimp Taco
Large blackened shrimp on two signature cheese-grilled flour tortillas with Salsa slaw and Baja sauce. Comes with French Fries
Fried Fish Taco
Two large pieces of local Flounder fried crispy and served on our signature Cheese-Grilled flour tortillas with salsa slaw and Baja sauce. Comes with French Fries.
Seared Ahi tuna taco
1/2 Lb Sashimi grade tuna seared rare and served with Island slaw aboard 2 of our signature house made flour tortilla shells. Comes with fries.
Grilled Salmon taco
1/2Lb North Atlantic Salmon grilled with lemon and served on top of Island slaw inside two of our grilled four tortilla shells. Comes with fries.
Soft Shell Taco
Whale Soft Shell Crab deep fried and served with our house Island slaw on two of our signature cheese-fan shells. Comes with fries.
Rice Bowls
Blackened Salmon Rice Bowl
8 ounces of fresh wild-caught North Atlantic Salmon coated in our house blackening spice and grilled to a juicy delight! Served on a bed of white jasmine rice, with grilled veggies and drizzled with our house Baja sauce. Comes with a side of Capt. Mike's Salsa slaw. Ask for it spicy and we'll add a drizzle of Sriracha hot sauce. (Substitute blackened for grilled with lemon and butter)
Teriyaki Shrimp Bowl
8 large peeled and deveined shrimp grilled and served over white jasmine rice with grilled veggies. Drizzled with teriyaki sauce. Ask for spicy and we'll add a drizzle of Sriracha hot sauce!
Thai Peanut Chicken Bowl
Juicy, marinated chicken breasts grilled to perfection with veggies and served on a bed of wild jasmine white rice. Drizzled with Thai peanut and soy sauce. Comes with a side of Capt. Mike's Salsa Slaw. Make it spicy and we'll add a drizzle of sriracha hot sauce.
Po' Boys
Seared Ahi-Tuna Po'Boy
1/2 Lb Fresh local tuna, Seared rare and served on a 10' grilled sub roll with lettuce, tomato and Baja sauce. Comes with French Fries. (available Blackened)
Fried Oyster Po' Boy
10' Grilled sub roll loaded with large hand breaded Chesapeake Bay oysters, lettuce, tomato and Baja sauce. Comes with French Fries.
Blackened Shrimp Po'Boy
10" buttery-grilled sub roll loaded with large peeled and deveined blackened shrimp with lettuce, tomato and Baja sauce. Comes with french fries.
Fried Flounder Po' Boy
Well over 1/2 Lb fresh local Flounder breaded and fried served on top of a butter-grilled 10" sub roll with lettuce, tomato and Baja sauce. Comes with french fries.
Raw Market
Display Case Items
Lb Jumbo Lump Crab Meat(raw)
1 Lb of the Freshest Maryland Crabmeat. Jumbo Lump is harvested from the back fin of the largest blue crabs in the Chesapeake. No preservatives and never frozen. Simply the best.
Lb Lump crab meat(raw)
1 Lb of the Freshest Maryland Crabmeat. Our Lump Crabmeat is harvested from the Chesapeake Bay blue Crab, widely known as the source for the sweetest crabs due to the salinity content and nutrients in the bays rivers. No preservatives and never frozen.
Crab Stuffed Deviled Eggs
Extra large eggs hard boiled and then stuffed like deviled eggs but with loads of fresh Maryland Lump crabmeat. Often imitated, never duplicated. Victoria's is home to the Original crab stuffed egg. Sold in 4-packs or case of 12.
Cocktail Shrimp
Extra Large Shrimp, steamed, peeled and deveined with tails on. 6 Shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon.
Capt. Mike's Island Slaw (1 pint)
Shredded Green and red cabbage, onions, tomato and matchsticks carrots. Seasoned with a blend of citric island spices and a touch of honey. Fresh, lite and flavorful. Great on its own or as an addition to another dish. Sold by the pint.
Wild Atlantic Salmon(raw)
Wild-Caught Salmon from Nova Scotia. Sold in 1/2 Lb Cuts. Call or stop in to request full, uncut filets.
Local Flounder (raw)
Fresh, Local Flounder from the waters surrounding Assateague Island. Skin off filets. Sold by the filet, (approximately 1/2 Lb each)
Yellowfin Tuna (raw)
Yellowfin Tuna harvested from our boats roughly 60 miles offshore. This is Sashimi grade tuna! Eat it raw or prepare it your favorite way.
Lobster Tails
5-6 oz Cold water lobster tails. Sold frozen by the tail.
Snow Crab Legs
Alaskan Snow Crab Leg clusters. Sold by the 1/2 pound or Pound. These are 8 ounce per cluster meaning that 1Lb equals 2 clusters. Sold frozen.
Jumbo Dry Sea Scallops (raw)
Jumbo Dry Packed sea Scallops. Dry means they are not injected with water to "plump up". These are 10-20 count per pound. Most often expect approximately 15 to a pound. Sold in 1/2 Lb bags.
Soft Shell Crab(whale-raw)
Whale Soft Crabs. Largest available. Cleaned and ready to prepare your way, although we feel lightly dusted with flour and sautéed till golden brown is the way to go! Sold by the crab.
Lb XL Shrimp (peeled and deveined)
21-25 Count X-Large Shrimp Peeled and Deveined for your cooking ease. Sold by the pound.
Lb XL Gulf Shrimp(raw)
21-25 count Extra Large, Raw Wild Caught Gulf Shrimp. Sold by the pound.
1 Lb Mussels
Prince Edward Island cold water mussels. Sold by the pound.
Little Neck Clams (raw)
Wild Caught Little necks from local waters. These are the smallest most tender clams available. Sold in 50 count bags or by the dozen.
Potato Salad (1/2 Pint)
Red skin potato salad made with freshest ingredients.
Tuna Salad (1/2 pint)
This isn't Starkist! Freshly STEAMED sashimi grade local tuna with Hellmans mayo and diced red onion.
Ear of Corn (raw)
1/2 Lb XL Gulf Shrimp(raw)
1/2 Lb XL Shrimp(peeled and deveined)
Garden Salad
Sauces
Seafood Sauces
Other Sauces (4oz )
Crackin' Accessories
Crackin' tools
Crackin' Bag
Everything you need to crack into your crabs at the condo! 6' Roll of paper for the table, 2 Mallets, 2 pickers, 1 Roll of paper towels, Vinegar/Butter/Extra crab spice and a bag for shells.
6' Roll crab paper
Claw crackers
Pickers
Paper towel roll
Mallet
Old Bay Spice
J.O Crabe Spice
Specials
Daily Specials
Buy 2Lb Shrimp Get 1 Lb Free
Mini-pot special
1/2 Lb Snow Crab Legs, 1/2 Lb XL Gulf Shrimp and 1 ear corn. Steamed and served with garlic butter and spice.
3 Dozen Sm/Med Crabs Steamed
2 Dozen Large/Extra large crabs Steamed
Blackened Salmon Bowl
Fresh wild caught North Atlantic Salmon Blackened and served on a bed of white Jasmine rice with Veggies and a side of Capt' Mikes Island Slaw. Shareable for sure but you wont want to!
Softshell Sandwich Special
Huge! Local (whale) softs shell crab hand dredged in our house batter and sautéed in butter till golden brown. Served on soft, white Italian bread. lettuce/tomato on the side. Comes with fries. Sorry, no substitutions.
3 Flounder Taco's $10
3 soft flour tortillas with crispy fried fresh flounder, Captain Mike's Island Slaw and house Lime Creme sauce. Sorry, No Substitutions.
5 Lb Box Frozen Gulf Shrimp
5 Lb Box frozen, wild caught Gulf shrimp. GREAT DEAL! Thaws quickly under running water...Can even thaw only a small portion off by running water over just that area. And no, we wont steam these, sorry!
Soda/Juice/Water
Water/Cans $2
Bottled Soda's/Juice
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
8006 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842