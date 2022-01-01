Victory Italian - Oak Park 100 South Marion

Restaurant info

Victory Italian features Chef Joe Farina's authentic Italian Cuisine. While the menu boasts of Joe's Mama's Meatballs, you will find fresh made pastas, home-made ciabatta garlic bread, and many other of Chef Joe's classic that have wowed Chicago for decades! The wine list is one to delight all palates offering several regions of Italy, many appellations of California, and a well balanced mix of global varietals. Dine in our space filled with Old-World sophistication, black and white photos of familiar faces, and quintessential Chicago Style. Our Oak Park location showcases a beautiful wraparound bar perfect to invite friends to watch a game while enjoying one of our many craft beers or signature cocktails. Perfect for romantic dinners, social gatherings, business, or a night out on the town.