Village Burger Waimea

67 - 1185 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd

waimea, HI 96743

Food

Dips

Wasabi Dip

$1.00

Sweet Chili Dip

$1.00

Red Miso Dip

$1.00

Surf Sauce

$1.00

Sundried tomato caper dip

Ranch Dip

$1.00

Housemade Ranch dressing

Salads

Nicoise Salad

$10.50

Seared Island fish patty served on a bed of JA farms baby greens, nicoise olives, haricot verts, tomatoes, hard cooked eggs & a housemade red wine vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$6.00

Rancher's Wedgie

$8.00

Big island beef patty on wedges of iceberg lettuce served with tomatoes, local avocados & house made ranch dressing.

Burgers

Hawai'i Big Island Beef Burger

$11.00

Select cuts of grass fed chuck & brisket. Ground & hand pattied in house daily to create a beefy, robust arrogant burger.

Upcountry Lamb Burger

$17.25

Served with balsamic braised onions & a kalamata olive tapenade. So yummy, it's Lambtastic!

Double Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.00

2 - 4oz Big Island beef patties, applewood smoked bacon & two slices of american cheese.

Asian Style Fish Burger

$14.50

Rich, moist & crispy ground island fish. Pan seared, topped with Japanese style pickled veggies & miso mayonaise.

Parker Ranch Beef Burger

$13.00

Paniolo raised for it's high marbling content, rich flavor & tenderness.

Keiki Burger

$7.75

Kids 1\4 pound burger, cooked to order.

Keiki Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Toasted brioche bun with american cheese til melty!

Hamakua Mushroom Burger

$11.00

An umami bound marrige of ali'i, shiitake & button mushrooms, cooked with sundried tomatoes, rosemary & scallions.

Waipi'o Taro Burger

$11.00

No grains, no fillers. Made in house with taro, leeks, carrots & zucchini. Pan seared & topped with a local avo tomato lomi.

Red Veal Burger

$17.25

Refined & sophisticated with a mild beef flavor. Served with our very own tomato marmalade & 60 minute onions.

Village Burger Combo

$18.25

Big Island beef burger, hand cut fries & a fountain drink.

Quarter Pounder Combo

$13.50

4 oz Big Island beef patty with hand cut fries.

Parker Ranch Jalepeno Burger Combo

$21.00

Housemade pickled Jalepenos, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese & fries

Island Beef Loco Moco

$17.00

Island beef patty, two scoops rice, two over easy eggs covered in brown gravy! So yummy..

Patties

Beef Patty

$7.00

Big Island beef

Lamb Patty

$9.00

Island lamb

Veal Patty

$9.00

Island veal

Fish Patty

$8.00

Island Fish

Mushroom Patty

$7.00

Vegetarian

Taro Patty

$7.00

Vegetarian

Sides

French Fries

$4.25

Hand cut, twiced cooked to perfection!

Truffle Fries

$5.25

Hand cut fries tossed with Truffle salt.

Parmesean Fries

$5.25

Hand cut fries, tossed with our signature parmesean goop!

Drinks

Drinks

Bottled Drink

$3.75

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Pepsi, diet pepsi, fruit punch, rasberry tea & sierra mist.

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Creamsicle Float

$6.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Waikoko / Sparkling Ice

$3.50

Milkshakes

Milkshakes

$8.75

Tropical Dreams strawberry, vanilla & chocolate ice cream.

Merch

VB Shirts

$28.00

Sm - XL

VB 2X Shirts

$32.00

2XL

Longsleeve

$35.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Village Burger, in the heart of Waimea town. Serving local grass-raised beef, lamb & veal from Big Island ranches. Hormone & antibiotic free, hand created daily & cooked to order. Gluten free & vegetarian options available along with locally caught island fish. Come by for our hand cut, twice cooked fries & milkshakes! "Supporting our Island Ranchers & Farmers one hamburger at a time!"

Location

67 - 1185 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd, waimea, HI 96743

Directions

