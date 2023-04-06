Village Burger Waimea

Restaurant info

Village Burger, in the heart of Waimea town. Serving local grass-raised beef, lamb & veal from Big Island ranches. Hormone & antibiotic free, hand created daily & cooked to order. Gluten free & vegetarian options available along with locally caught island fish. Come by for our hand cut, twice cooked fries & milkshakes! "Supporting our Island Ranchers & Farmers one hamburger at a time!"