Village Burger Waimea
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
Village Burger, in the heart of Waimea town. Serving local grass-raised beef, lamb & veal from Big Island ranches. Hormone & antibiotic free, hand created daily & cooked to order. Gluten free & vegetarian options available along with locally caught island fish. Come by for our hand cut, twice cooked fries & milkshakes! "Supporting our Island Ranchers & Farmers one hamburger at a time!"
Location
67 - 1185 Hawaiʻi Belt Rd, waimea, HI 96743
Gallery